æternity's JavaScript SDK

JavaScript SDK for the revolutionary æternity blockchain, targeting the æternity node implementation. Aepp-sdk is hosted on GitHub.

Guides & Examples

Introduction

Usage guides:

There are also examples that you can directly use and play with.

CLI - Command Line Client

To quickly test all of æternity's blockchain features from your terminal, you can install and use our NodeJS CLI by running:

npm i -g @aeternity/aepp-cli to globally install the CLI aecli --help to get a list of possible commands

Contributing

For advanced use, to get a deeper understanding of the SDK or to contribute to its development, it is advised to read the Contributing Guidelines section.

Changelog

We keep our Changelog up to date.

License

ISC License (ISC) Copyright © 2018 æternity developers

Permission to use, copy, modify, and/or distribute this software for any purpose with or without fee is hereby granted, provided that the above copyright notice and this permission notice appear in all copies.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS" AND THE AUTHOR DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES WITH REGARD TO THIS SOFTWARE INCLUDING ALL IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHOR BE LIABLE FOR ANY SPECIAL, DIRECT, INDIRECT, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES OR ANY DAMAGES WHATSOEVER RESULTING FROM LOSS OF USE, DATA OR PROFITS, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, NEGLIGENCE OR OTHER TORTIOUS ACTION, ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE USE OR PERFORMANCE OF THIS SOFTWARE.