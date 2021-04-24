Parse front-matter from a string or file. Fast, reliable and easy to use. Parses YAML front matter by default, but also has support for YAML, JSON, TOML or Coffee Front-Matter, with options to set custom delimiters. Used by metalsmith, assemble, verb and many other projects.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save gray-matter

Heads up!

Please see the changelog to learn about breaking changes that were made in v3.0.

What does this do?

Run this example Add the HTML in the following example to example.html , then add the following code to example.js and run $ node example (without the $ ): const fs = require ( 'fs' ); const matter = require ( 'gray-matter' ); const str = fs.readFileSync( 'example.html' , 'utf8' ); console .log(matter(str));

Converts a string with front-matter, like this:

--- title: Hello slug: home --- < h1 > Hello world! </ h1 >

Into an object like this:

{ content : '<h1>Hello world!</h1>' , data : { title : 'Hello' , slug : 'home' } }

Why use gray-matter?

simple : main function takes a string and returns an object

: main function takes a string and returns an object accurate : better at catching and handling edge cases than front-matter parsers that rely on regex for parsing

: better at catching and handling edge cases than front-matter parsers that rely on regex for parsing fast : faster than other front-matter parsers that use regex for parsing

: faster than other front-matter parsers that use regex for parsing flexible : By default, gray-matter is capable of parsing YAML, JSON and JavaScript front-matter. But other engines may be added.

: By default, gray-matter is capable of parsing YAML, JSON and JavaScript front-matter. But other engines may be added. extensible : Use custom delimiters, or add support for any language, like TOML, CoffeeScript, or CSON

: Use custom delimiters, or add support for any language, like TOML, CoffeeScript, or CSON battle-tested: used by assemble, metalsmith, phenomic, verb, generate, update and many others.

Rationale Why did we create gray-matter in the first place? We created gray-matter after trying out other libraries that failed to meet our standards and requirements. Some libraries met most of the requirements, but none met all of them. Here are the most important: Be usable, if not simple

Use a dependable and well-supported library for parsing YAML

Support other languages besides YAML

Support stringifying back to YAML or another language

Don't fail when no content exists

Don't fail when no front matter exists

Don't use regex for parsing. This is a relatively simple parsing operation, and regex is the slowest and most error-prone way to do it.

Have no problem reading YAML files directly

Have no problem with complex content, including non-front-matter fenced code blocks that contain examples of YAML front matter. Other parsers fail on this.

fenced code blocks that contain examples of YAML front matter. Other parsers fail on this. Support stringifying back to front-matter. This is useful for linting, updating properties, etc.

Allow custom delimiters, when it's necessary for avoiding delimiter collision.

Should return an object with at least these three properties: data : the parsed YAML front matter, as a JSON object content : the contents as a string, without the front matter orig : the "original" content (for debugging)



Usage

Using Node's require() system:

const matter = require ( 'gray-matter' );

Or with typescript

import matter = require ( 'gray-matter' ); import * as matter from 'gray-matter' ;

Pass a string and options to gray-matter:

console .log(matter( '---

title: Front Matter

---

This is content.' ));

Returns:

{ content : '

This is content.' , data : { title : 'Front Matter' } }

More about the returned object in the following section.

Returned object

gray-matter returns a file object with the following properties.

Enumerable

file.data {Object} : the object created by parsing front-matter

: the object created by parsing front-matter file.content {String} : the input string, with matter stripped

: the input string, with stripped file.excerpt {String} : an excerpt, if defined on the options

: an excerpt, if defined on the options file.empty {String} : when the front-matter is "empty" (either all whitespace, nothing at all, or just comments and no data), the original string is set on this property. See #65 for details regarding use case.

: when the front-matter is "empty" (either all whitespace, nothing at all, or just comments and no data), the original string is set on this property. See #65 for details regarding use case. file.isEmpty {Boolean}: true if front-matter is empty.

Non-enumerable

In addition, the following non-enumberable properties are added to the object to help with debugging.

file.orig {Buffer} : the original input string (or buffer)

: the original input string (or buffer) file.language {String} : the front-matter language that was parsed. yaml is the default

: the front-matter language that was parsed. is the default file.matter {String} : the raw, un-parsed front-matter string

: the raw, un-parsed front-matter string file.stringify {Function}: stringify the file by converting file.data to a string in the given language, wrapping it in delimiters and prepending it to file.content .

Run the examples

If you'd like to test-drive the examples, first clone gray-matter into my-project (or wherever you want):

$ git clone https://github.com/jonschlinkert/gray-matter my-project

CD into my-project and install dependencies:

$ cd my-project && npm install

Then run any of the examples to see how gray-matter works:

$ node examples/<example_name>

Links to examples

API

Takes a string or object with content property, extracts and parses front-matter from the string, then returns an object with data , content and other useful properties.

Params

input {Object|String} : String, or object with content string

: String, or object with string options {Object}

returns {Object}

Example

const matter = require ( 'gray-matter' ); console .log(matter( '---

title: Home

---

Other stuff' ));

Stringify an object to YAML or the specified language, and append it to the given string. By default, only YAML and JSON can be stringified. See the engines section to learn how to stringify other languages.

Params

file {String|Object} : The content string to append to stringified front-matter, or a file object with file.content string.

: The content string to append to stringified front-matter, or a file object with string. data {Object} : Front matter to stringify.

: Front matter to stringify. options {Object} : Options to pass to gray-matter and js-yaml.

: Options to pass to gray-matter and js-yaml. returns {String}: Returns a string created by wrapping stringified yaml with delimiters, and appending that to the given string.

Example

console .log(matter.stringify( 'foo bar baz' , { title : 'Home' }));

Synchronously read a file from the file system and parse front matter. Returns the same object as the main function.

Params

filepath {String} : file path of the file to read.

: file path of the file to read. options {Object} : Options to pass to gray-matter.

: Options to pass to gray-matter. returns {Object}: Returns an object with data and content

Example

const file = matter.read( './content/blog-post.md' );

Returns true if the given string has front matter.

Params

string {String}

options {Object}

returns {Boolean}: True if front matter exists.

Options

Type: Boolean|Function

Default: undefined

Extract an excerpt that directly follows front-matter, or is the first thing in the string if no front-matter exists.

If set to excerpt: true , it will look for the frontmatter delimiter, --- by default and grab everything leading up to it.

Example

const str = '---

foo: bar

---

This is an excerpt.

---

This is content' ; const file = matter(str, { excerpt : true });

Results in:

{ content : 'This is an excerpt.

---

This is content' , data : { foo : 'bar' }, excerpt : 'This is an excerpt.

' }

You can also set excerpt to a function. This function uses the 'file' and 'options' that were initially passed to gray-matter as parameters, so you can control how the excerpt is extracted from the content.

Example

function firstFourLines ( file, options ) { file.excerpt = file.content.split( '

' ).slice( 0 , 4 ).join( ' ' ); } const file = matter([ '---' , 'foo: bar' , '---' , 'Only this' , 'will be' , 'in the' , 'excerpt' , 'but not this...' ].join( '

' ), { excerpt : firstFourLines});

Results in:

{ content : 'Only this

will be

in the

excerpt

but not this...' , data : { foo : 'bar' }, excerpt : 'Only this will be in the excerpt' }

Type: String

Default: undefined

Define a custom separator to use for excerpts.

console .log(matter(string, { excerpt_separator : '<!-- end -->' }));

Example

The following HTML string:

--- title: Blog --- My awesome blog. < h1 > Hello world </ h1 >

Results in:

{ data : { title : 'Blog' }, excerpt : 'My awesome blog.' , content : 'My awesome blog.

<!-- end -->

<h1>Hello world</h1>' }

Define custom engines for parsing and/or stringifying front-matter.

Type: Object Object of engines

Default: JSON , YAML and JavaScript are already handled by default.

Engine format

Engines may either be an object with parse and (optionally) stringify methods, or a function that will be used for parsing only.

Examples

const toml = require ( 'toml' ); const file = matter(str, { engines : { toml : toml.parse.bind(toml), } }); const file = matter(str, { engines : { toml : { parse : toml.parse.bind(toml), stringify : function ( ) { throw new Error ( 'cannot stringify to TOML' ); } } } }); console .log(file);

Type: String

Default: yaml

Define the engine to use for parsing front-matter.

console .log(matter(string, { language : 'toml' }));

Example

The following HTML string:

--- title = "TOML" description = "Front matter" categories = "front matter toml" --- This is content

Results in:

{ content : 'This is content' , excerpt : '' , data : { title : 'TOML' , description : 'Front matter' , categories : 'front matter toml' } }

Dynamic language detection

Instead of defining the language on the options, gray-matter will automatically detect the language defined after the first delimiter and select the correct engine to use for parsing.

---toml title = "TOML" description = "Front matter" categories = "front matter toml" --- This is content

Type: String

Default: ---

Open and close delimiters can be passed in as an array of strings.

Example:

matter.read( 'file.md' , { delims : '~~~' }); matter.read( 'file.md' , { delims : [ '~~~' , '~~~' ]});

would parse:

~~~ title: Home ~~~ This is the {{title}} page.

Deprecated options

Decrecated, please use options.language instead.

Decrecated, please use options.delimiters instead.

Decrecated, please use options.engines instead.

About

Contributing Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Running Tests Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command: $ npm install && npm test

Building docs (This project's readme.md is generated by verb, please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in the .verb.md readme template.) To generate the readme, run the following command: $ npm install -g verbose/verb

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2018, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.

