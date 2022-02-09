This is the officially supported NodeJS library for using Adyen's APIs.
The Library supports all APIs under the following services:
In addition it supports the following type collections:
For more information, refer to our documentation or the API Explorer.
You can use NPM to add our library to your project
npm install --save @adyen/api-library
Alternatively, you can download the release on GitHub.
Set up the client as a singleton resource; you can then use it to create service objects for the API calls that you make to Adyen:
const client = new Client({apiKey: "YOUR_API_KEY", environment: "TEST"});
const client = new Client({apiKey: "YOUR_API_KEY", environment: "LIVE"});
const client = new Client({username: "YOUR_USERNAME", password: "YOUR_PASSWORD", environment: "TEST"});
By default, NodeJS https will be used to submit requests to the API. But you can change that by injecting your own HttpClient on your client instance. In the example below, we use
axios:
const {Client, Config} = require('@adyen/api-library');
const axios = require("axios");
...
const config = new Config();
const client = new Client({
config,
httpClient: {
async request(endpoint, json, config, isApiKeyRequired, requestOptions) {
const response = await axios({
method: 'POST',
url: endpoint,
data: JSON.parse(json),
headers: {
"X-API-Key": config.apiKey,
"Content-type": "application/json"
},
});
return response.data;
}
}
});
...
You can configure a proxy connection by injecting your own HttpURLConnectionClient on your client instance and changing the
proxy setter value.
Example:
const {HttpURLConnectionClient, Client, Config} = require('@adyen/api-library');
...
const config = new Config();
const client = new Client({ config });
const httpClient = new HttpURLConnectionClient();
httpClient.proxy = { host: "http://google.com", port: 8888, };
client.setEnvironment('TEST');
client.httpClient = httpClient;
...
For a closer look at how our NodeJS library works, clone our example integration. This includes commented code, highlighting key features and concepts, and examples of API calls that can be made using the library.
We strongly encourage you to join us in contributing to this repository so everyone can benefit from:
Read our contribution guidelines to find out how to create a pull request.
If you have a feature request, or spotted a bug or a technical problem, create a GitHub issue. For other questions, contact our support team.
This repository is available under the MIT license.