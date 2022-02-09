Adyen Node.js API Library

This is the officially supported NodeJS library for using Adyen's APIs.

Integration

The Library supports all APIs under the following services:

In addition it supports the following type collections:

Platforms Notifications Webhooks Current supported version: v6

For more information, refer to our documentation or the API Explorer.

Prerequisites

Installation

You can use NPM to add our library to your project

NPM

npm install --save @adyen/api-library

Alternatively, you can download the release on GitHub.

Using the library

General use with API key

Set up the client as a singleton resource; you can then use it to create service objects for the API calls that you make to Adyen:

const client = new Client({apiKey: "YOUR_API_KEY" , environment: "TEST" });

General use with API key for live environment

const client = new Client({apiKey: "YOUR_API_KEY" , environment: "LIVE" });

General use with basic auth

const client = new Client({username: "YOUR_USERNAME" , password: "YOUR_PASSWORD" , environment: "TEST" });

Custom HTTP Client Configuration

By default, NodeJS https will be used to submit requests to the API. But you can change that by injecting your own HttpClient on your client instance. In the example below, we use axios :

const {Client, Config} = require ( '@adyen/api-library' ); const axios = require ( "axios" ); ... const config = new Config(); const client = new Client({ config, httpClient : { async request(endpoint, json, config, isApiKeyRequired, requestOptions) { const response = await axios({ method : 'POST' , url : endpoint, data : JSON .parse(json), headers : { "X-API-Key" : config.apiKey, "Content-type" : "application/json" }, }); return response.data; } } }); ...

Proxy configuration

You can configure a proxy connection by injecting your own HttpURLConnectionClient on your client instance and changing the proxy setter value.

Example:

const {HttpURLConnectionClient, Client, Config} = require ( '@adyen/api-library' ); ... const config = new Config(); const client = new Client({ config }); const httpClient = new HttpURLConnectionClient(); httpClient.proxy = { host : "http://google.com" , port : 8888 , }; client.setEnvironment( 'TEST' ); client.httpClient = httpClient; ...

Example integration

For a closer look at how our NodeJS library works, clone our example integration. This includes commented code, highlighting key features and concepts, and examples of API calls that can be made using the library.

Contributing

We strongly encourage you to join us in contributing to this repository so everyone can benefit from:

New features and functionality

Resolved bug fixes and issues

Any general improvements

Read our contribution guidelines to find out how to create a pull request.

Support

If you have a feature request, or spotted a bug or a technical problem, create a GitHub issue. For other questions, contact our support team.

Licence

This repository is available under the MIT license.

