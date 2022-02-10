A SQL query builder that is flexible, portable, and fun to use!
A batteries-included, multi-dialect (PostgreSQL, MySQL, CockroachDB, MSSQL, SQLite3, Oracle (including Oracle Wallet Authentication)) query builder for Node.js, featuring:
Node.js versions 12+ are supported.
We have several examples on the website. Here is the first one to get you started:
const knex = require('knex')({
client: 'sqlite3',
connection: {
filename: './data.db',
},
});
try {
// Create a table
await knex.schema
.createTable('users', table => {
table.increments('id');
table.string('user_name');
})
// ...and another
.createTable('accounts', table => {
table.increments('id');
table.string('account_name');
table
.integer('user_id')
.unsigned()
.references('users.id');
})
// Then query the table...
const insertedRows = await knex('users').insert({ user_name: 'Tim' })
// ...and using the insert id, insert into the other table.
await knex('accounts').insert({ account_name: 'knex', user_id: insertedRows[0] })
// Query both of the rows.
const selectedRows = await knex('users')
.join('accounts', 'users.id', 'accounts.user_id')
.select('users.user_name as user', 'accounts.account_name as account')
// map over the results
const enrichedRows = selectedRows.map(row => ({ ...row, active: true }))
// Finally, add a catch statement
} catch(e) {
console.error(e);
};
import { Knex, knex } from 'knex'
interface User {
id: number;
age: number;
name: string;
active: boolean;
departmentId: number;
}
const config: Knex.Config = {
client: 'sqlite3',
connection: {
filename: './data.db',
},
};
const knexInstance = knex(config);
try {
const users = await knex<User>('users').select('id', 'age');
} catch (err) {
// error handling
}
If you are launching your Node application with
--experimental-modules,
knex.mjs should be picked up automatically and named ESM import should work out-of-the-box.
Otherwise, if you want to use named imports, you'll have to import knex like this:
import { knex } from 'knex/knex.mjs'
You can also just do the default import:
import knex from 'knex'
If you are not using TypeScript and would like the IntelliSense of your IDE to work correctly, it is recommended to set the type explicitly:
/**
* @type {Knex}
*/
const database = knex({
client: 'mysql',
connection: {
host : '127.0.0.1',
user : 'your_database_user',
password : 'your_database_password',
database : 'myapp_test'
}
});
database.migrate.latest();