Modalize

A highly customizable modal/bottom sheet that loves scrolling content.

This component has been built with react-native-gesture-handler to address the common issue of scrolling, swiping and handling the keyboard behaviors, you can face with react-native's modal.

This component comes with a ScrollView, the default renderer, a FlatList or a SectionList. They are all three built-in and make your life easier, just pass your content and Modalize will handle the rest for you. You can also have the possibility to pass your own custom renderer.

Installation

yarn add react-native-modalize react-native-gesture-handler

iOS npx pod-install ios

Android React Native <= 0.59 Follow this guide to complete the Android installation. React Native > 0.60 You don't need to follow the guide mentioned above because autolinking from React already did the steps.

Usage

Here is a quick example, using the default ScrollView renderer.

import React, { useRef } from 'react'; import { View, Text, TouchableOpacity } from 'react-native'; import { Modalize } from 'react-native-modalize'; export const App = () => { const modalizeRef = useRef<Modalize>(null); const onOpen = () => { modalizeRef.current?.open(); }; return ( <> <TouchableOpacity onPress={onOpen}> <Text>Open the modal</Text> </TouchableOpacity> <Modalize ref={modalizeRef}>...your content</Modalize> </> ); };

Documentation

Please check out the full documentation available here to find all about the props, methods and examples of Modalize's usage.