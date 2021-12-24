openbase logo
rnm

@adrianso/react-native-modalize

by Jérémy Barbet
1.3.7-rc.6 (see all)

A highly customizable modal/bottom sheet that loves scrolling content.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1

GitHub Stars

2.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

36

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Modalize

npm version

A highly customizable modal/bottom sheet that loves scrolling content.

This component has been built with react-native-gesture-handler to address the common issue of scrolling, swiping and handling the keyboard behaviors, you can face with react-native's modal.

This component comes with a ScrollView, the default renderer, a FlatList or a SectionList. They are all three built-in and make your life easier, just pass your content and Modalize will handle the rest for you. You can also have the possibility to pass your own custom renderer.

Simple Fixed Snapping Absolute FlatList Open Apple Facebook Slack

Installation

yarn add react-native-modalize react-native-gesture-handler
iOS 
npx pod-install ios
Android

React Native <= 0.59

Follow this guide to complete the Android installation.

React Native > 0.60

You don't need to follow the guide mentioned above because autolinking from React already did the steps.

Usage

Here is a quick example, using the default ScrollView renderer.

import React, { useRef } from 'react';
import { View, Text, TouchableOpacity } from 'react-native';
import { Modalize } from 'react-native-modalize';

export const App = () => {
  const modalizeRef = useRef<Modalize>(null);

  const onOpen = () => {
    modalizeRef.current?.open();
  };

  return (
    <>
      <TouchableOpacity onPress={onOpen}>
        <Text>Open the modal</Text>
      </TouchableOpacity>

      <Modalize ref={modalizeRef}>...your content</Modalize>
    </>
  );
};

Documentation

Please check out the full documentation available here to find all about the props, methods and examples of Modalize's usage.

