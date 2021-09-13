Adapt - ReactJS for your infrastructure.

AdaptJS is a system to easily, reliably, and repeatably deploy your full-stack applications. Adapt specifications look like React apps, but instead of rendering browser DOM elements like <input> , or <div> , Adapt specifications use elements like AWS <EC2Instance> , Kubernetes <Pod> , or <MongoDB> database. An Adapt description for a complete front end and back end app stack looks like this:

import Adapt from "@adpt/core" ; import { NodeService, ReactApp } from "@adpt/cloud/nodejs" ; import { Postgres } from "@adpt/cloud/postgres" ; function MyApp ( ) { const pg = Adapt.handle(); return ( <Adapt.Group> <ReactApp srcDir="../frontend" /> <NodeService srcDir="../backend" connectTo={pg} /> <Postgres handle={pg} /> </Adapt.Group> ); }

Each of the components above renders to simpler components until they get to primitive infrastructure. You can also specify a style sheet to customize how components render to infrastructure (e.g., Docker vs. Kubernetes vs. AWS). Styles can also swap out components entirely, for example, using a test database for your test environment and a hosted database service for production.

If you're already familiar with React, you'll feel right at home with Adapt. But if not, don't worry, knowledge of React isn't required to start using Adapt. You can get started with a starter, write your code and deploy, and come back to the Adapt specification when you need to change how it gets deployed.

Getting Started

For a new project, it's easy to get started with Adapt by using a starter template. The Getting Started Guide will walk through installing Adapt and deploying your first starter app.

Creating and deploying an app

This example creates a new full-stack app from a starter template. It has a React UI, an Nginx web server, a Node.js API server, and a Postgres database, then deploys it to Kubernetes:

npm install -g @adpt/cli adapt new hello-react-node-postgres ./myapp cd myapp/deploy adapt run laptop adapt run k8s-test

Adapt in action

This demo shows using Adapt to create and deploy a simple app called MovieDB that has a React UI, an Nginx web server, an Nginx URL router, a Node.js API server, and a Postgres database, then deploys it to Kubernetes:

More info

Getting Help

We'd love to hear about your experience with Adapt! Join us on our Gitter channel to ask questions or to give us your feedback and suggestions.

If you've found a bug, you can also file an issue.