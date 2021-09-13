openbase logo
@adpt/cli

by unboundedsystems
0.3.1 (see all)

ReactJS for your infrastructure. Create and deploy full-stack apps to any infrastructure using the power of React.

33

GitHub Stars

329

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

37

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Adapt logo

npm npm Gitter License

Adapt - ReactJS for your infrastructure.

AdaptJS is a system to easily, reliably, and repeatably deploy your full-stack applications. Adapt specifications look like React apps, but instead of rendering browser DOM elements like <input>, or <div>, Adapt specifications use elements like AWS <EC2Instance>, Kubernetes <Pod>, or <MongoDB> database. An Adapt description for a complete front end and back end app stack looks like this:

import Adapt from "@adpt/core";
import { NodeService, ReactApp } from "@adpt/cloud/nodejs";
import { Postgres } from "@adpt/cloud/postgres";

function MyApp() {
  const pg = Adapt.handle();

  return (
    <Adapt.Group>
      <ReactApp srcDir="../frontend" />
      <NodeService srcDir="../backend" connectTo={pg} />
      <Postgres handle={pg} />
    </Adapt.Group>
  );
}

Each of the components above renders to simpler components until they get to primitive infrastructure. You can also specify a style sheet to customize how components render to infrastructure (e.g., Docker vs. Kubernetes vs. AWS). Styles can also swap out components entirely, for example, using a test database for your test environment and a hosted database service for production.

If you're already familiar with React, you'll feel right at home with Adapt. But if not, don't worry, knowledge of React isn't required to start using Adapt. You can get started with a starter, write your code and deploy, and come back to the Adapt specification when you need to change how it gets deployed.

Getting Started

For a new project, it's easy to get started with Adapt by using a starter template. The Getting Started Guide will walk through installing Adapt and deploying your first starter app.

Creating and deploying an app

This example creates a new full-stack app from a starter template. It has a React UI, an Nginx web server, a Node.js API server, and a Postgres database, then deploys it to Kubernetes:

# Install adapt
npm install -g @adpt/cli

# Create a new app from a starter template
adapt new hello-react-node-postgres ./myapp
cd myapp/deploy

# Deploy full stack locally using Docker
adapt run laptop

# Or just as easily deploy everything to Kubernetes
adapt run k8s-test

Adapt in action

This demo shows using Adapt to create and deploy a simple app called MovieDB that has a React UI, an Nginx web server, an Nginx URL router, a Node.js API server, and a Postgres database, then deploys it to Kubernetes:

Adapt in action

More info

Getting Help

Gitter

We'd love to hear about your experience with Adapt! Join us on our Gitter channel to ask questions or to give us your feedback and suggestions.

If you've found a bug, you can also file an issue.

