This library is used to create/validate the websocket packets used by AdonisJs.
If you are writing a Javascript client, this is the library you must use. When writing client libraries for other platforms, simply follow the docs and the code to create your implementations.
npm i --save @adonisjs/websocket-packet
const wsp = require('@adonisjs/websocket-packet')
// or
import wsp from '@adonisjs/websocket-packet'
console.log(wsp.codes)
wsp.isJoinPacket(packet)
<script src="https://unpkg.com/@adonisjs/websocket-packet"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
console.log(adonis.wsp.codes)
console.log(adonis.wsp.isJoinPacket(packet))
</script>
Boolean
Validates if packet code is a
JOIN code.
Boolean
Validates if packet code is a
LEAVE code.
Boolean
Validates if packet code is a
OPEN code.
Boolean
Validates if packet code is a
JOIN_ACK code.
Boolean
Validates if packet code is a
JOIN_ERROR code.
Boolean
Validates if packet code is a
LEAVE_ACK code.
Boolean
Validates if packet code is a
LEAVE_ERROR code.
Boolean
Validates if packet code is a
EVENT code.
Boolean
Validates if packet code is a
PING code.
Boolean
Validates if packet code is a
PONG code.
Boolean
Finding if a packet has a topic.
Boolean
Makes sure packet is a valid join packet. Do call
isJoinPacket
before calling this method.
Boolean
Makes sure packet is a valid leave packet. Do call
isLeavePacket
before calling this method.
Boolean
Makes sure packet is a valid event packet. Do call
isEventPacket
before calling this method.
Object
Makes a join packet
Object
Makes a leave packet
Object
Makes join acknowledge packet
Object
Makes join error packet
Object
Makes leave packet
Object
Makes leave error packet
Object
Makes the event packet
Object
Makes ping packet
Object
Makes pong packet
Object
Packet codes. The actual packet will have the numbers
Kind: global constant
Example
{
OPEN: 0,
JOIN: 1,
LEAVE: 2,
JOIN_ACK: 3,
JOIN_ERROR: 4,
LEAVE_ACK: 5,
LEAVE_ERROR: 6,
EVENT: 7,
PING: 8,
PONG: 9
}
Fns to be exported
Boolean
Validates if packet code is a
JOIN code.
Kind: global function
|Param
|Type
|packet
Object
Boolean
Validates if packet code is a
LEAVE code.
Kind: global function
|Param
|Type
|packet
Object
Boolean
Validates if packet code is a
OPEN code.
Kind: global function
|Param
|Type
|packet
Object
Boolean
Validates if packet code is a
JOIN_ACK code.
Kind: global function
|Param
|Type
|packet
Object
Boolean
Validates if packet code is a
JOIN_ERROR code.
Kind: global function
|Param
|Type
|packet
Object
Boolean
Validates if packet code is a
LEAVE_ACK code.
Kind: global function
|Param
|Type
|packet
Object
Boolean
Validates if packet code is a
LEAVE_ERROR code.
Kind: global function
|Param
|Type
|packet
Object
Boolean
Validates if packet code is a
EVENT code.
Kind: global function
|Param
|Type
|packet
Object
Boolean
Validates if packet code is a
PING code.
Kind: global function
|Param
|Type
|packet
Object
Boolean
Validates if packet code is a
PONG code.
Kind: global function
|Param
|Type
|packet
Object
Boolean
Finding if a packet has a topic.
Kind: global function
|Param
|Type
|packet
Object
Boolean
Makes sure packet is a valid join packet. Do call
isJoinPacket
before calling this method.
Boolean
Makes sure packet is a valid leave packet. Do call
isLeavePacket
before calling this method.
Boolean
Makes sure packet is a valid event packet. Do call
isEventPacket
before calling this method.
Object
Makes a join packet
Kind: global function
Throws:
Error If topic is not defined or not a string
|Param
|Type
|topic
String
Object
Makes a leave packet
Kind: global function
Throws:
Error If topic is not defined or not a string
|Param
|Type
|topic
String
Object
Makes join acknowledge packet
Kind: global function
Throws:
Error If topic is not defined or is not a string
|Param
|Type
|topic
String
Object
Makes join error packet
Kind: global function
Throws:
Error If topic is not defined or not a string
Error If message is not defined or not a string
|Param
|Type
|topic
String
|message
String
Object
Makes leave packet
Kind: global function
Throws:
Error If topic is not defined or not a string
|Param
|Type
|topic
String
Object
Makes leave error packet
Kind: global function
Throws:
Error If topic is not defined or not a string
Error If message is not defined or not a string
|Param
|Type
|topic
String
|message
String
Object
Makes the event packet
Kind: global function
Throws:
Error If topic is not defined or not a string
Error If event is not defined
Error If data is not defined
|Param
|Type
|topic
String
|event
String
|data
Mixed
Object
Makes ping packet
Object
Makes pong packet
Kind: global function