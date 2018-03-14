Websocket packets

This library is used to create/validate the websocket packets used by AdonisJs.

If you are writing a Javascript client, this is the library you must use. When writing client libraries for other platforms, simply follow the docs and the code to create your implementations.

Installation

npm i --save @adonisjs/websocket-packet

const wsp = require ( '@adonisjs/websocket-packet' ) import wsp from '@adonisjs/websocket-packet' console .log(wsp.codes) wsp.isJoinPacket(packet)

CDN

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/@adonisjs/websocket-packet" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" > console .log(adonis.wsp.codes) console .log(adonis.wsp.isJoinPacket(packet)) </ script >

Constants

codes : Object Packet codes. The actual packet will have the numbers fns Fns to be exported

Functions

codes : Object

Packet codes. The actual packet will have the numbers

Kind: global constant

Example

{ OPEN: 0 , JOIN: 1 , LEAVE: 2 , JOIN_ACK: 3 , JOIN_ERROR: 4 , LEAVE_ACK: 5 , LEAVE_ERROR: 6 , EVENT: 7 , PING: 8 , PONG: 9 }

fns

Fns to be exported

Kind: global constant



isJoinPacket(packet) ⇒ Boolean

Validates if packet code is a JOIN code.

Kind: global function

Param Type packet Object

isLeavePacket(packet) ⇒ Boolean

Validates if packet code is a LEAVE code.

Kind: global function

Param Type packet Object

isOpenPacket(packet) ⇒ Boolean

Validates if packet code is a OPEN code.

Kind: global function

Param Type packet Object

isJoinAckPacket(packet) ⇒ Boolean

Validates if packet code is a JOIN_ACK code.

Kind: global function

Param Type packet Object

isJoinErrorPacket(packet) ⇒ Boolean

Validates if packet code is a JOIN_ERROR code.

Kind: global function

Param Type packet Object

isLeaveAckPacket(packet) ⇒ Boolean

Validates if packet code is a LEAVE_ACK code.

Kind: global function

Param Type packet Object

isLeaveErrorPacket(packet) ⇒ Boolean

Validates if packet code is a LEAVE_ERROR code.

Kind: global function

Param Type packet Object

isEventPacket(packet) ⇒ Boolean

Validates if packet code is a EVENT code.

Kind: global function

Param Type packet Object

isPingPacket(packet) ⇒ Boolean

Validates if packet code is a PING code.

Kind: global function

Param Type packet Object

isPongPacket(packet) ⇒ Boolean

Validates if packet code is a PONG code.

Kind: global function

Param Type packet Object

hasTopic(packet) ⇒ Boolean

Finding if a packet has a topic.

Kind: global function

Param Type packet Object

isValidJoinPacket() ⇒ Boolean

Makes sure packet is a valid join packet. Do call isJoinPacket before calling this method.

Kind: global function



isValidLeavePacket() ⇒ Boolean

Makes sure packet is a valid leave packet. Do call isLeavePacket before calling this method.

Kind: global function



isValidEventPacket() ⇒ Boolean

Makes sure packet is a valid event packet. Do call isEventPacket before calling this method.

Kind: global function



joinPacket(topic) ⇒ Object

Makes a join packet

Kind: global function

Throws:

Error If topic is not defined or not a string

Param Type topic String

leavePacket(topic) ⇒ Object

Makes a leave packet

Kind: global function

Throws:

Error If topic is not defined or not a string

Param Type topic String

joinAckPacket(topic) ⇒ Object

Makes join acknowledge packet

Kind: global function

Throws:

Error If topic is not defined or is not a string

Param Type topic String

joinErrorPacket(topic, message) ⇒ Object

Makes join error packet

Kind: global function

Throws:

Error If topic is not defined or not a string

If topic is not defined or not a string Error If message is not defined or not a string

Param Type topic String message String

leaveAckPacket(topic) ⇒ Object

Makes leave packet

Kind: global function

Throws:

Error If topic is not defined or not a string

Param Type topic String

leaveErrorPacket(topic, message) ⇒ Object

Makes leave error packet

Kind: global function

Throws:

Error If topic is not defined or not a string

If topic is not defined or not a string Error If message is not defined or not a string

Param Type topic String message String

eventPacket(topic, event, data) ⇒ Object

Makes the event packet

Kind: global function

Throws:

Error If topic is not defined or not a string

If topic is not defined or not a string Error If event is not defined

If event is not defined Error If data is not defined

Param Type topic String event String data Mixed

pingPacket() ⇒ Object

Makes ping packet

Kind: global function



pongPacket() ⇒ Object

Makes pong packet

Kind: global function