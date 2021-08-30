Generating slugs is easy, but keeping them unique and within a maximum length range is hard. This package abstracts the hard parts and gives you a simple API to generate unique slugs.
Install the package from the npm registry as follows:
npm i @adonisjs/lucid-slugify
And then configure the package as follows:
node ace configure @adonisjs/lucid-slugify
Once done, you need to use the following decorator on the field for which you want to generate the slug. Following is an example with the
Post model generating slug from the post title.
import { BaseModel, column } from '@ioc:Adonis/Lucid/Orm'
import { slugify } from '@ioc:Adonis/Addons/LucidSlugify'
class Post extends BaseModel {
@column({ isPrimary: true })
public id: number
@column()
@slugify({
strategy: 'dbIncrement',
fields: ['title']
})
public slug: string
@column()
public title: string
}
In the above example, the
slug property will be set based upon the value of the
title property.
By default, slugs are not updated when you update a model instance, and this is how it should be when slugs are used to look up a record, as changing a slug will result in a broken URL.
However, if slugs are not primarily used to look up records, you may want to update them.
You can enable updates by using the
allowUpdates flag.
@slugify({
strategy: 'dbIncrement',
fields: ['title'],
allowUpdates: true,
})
public slug: string
The
fields array can accept multiple model properties and generate a slug by concatenating the values of all the fields.
@slugify({
strategy: 'dbIncrement',
fields: ['country', 'state', 'city'],
allowUpdates: true,
})
public location: string
The
slugify decorator does not generate slugs when the source field(s) value is not defined or null.
In other words, all of the source fields should have a value for the slug to be generated. It is an opinionated choice and not likely to change.
Following is the list of available options accepted by the
@slugify decorator.
|
{
|
"fields":
|
An array of source fields to use for generating the slug. The value of multiple fields is concatenated using the
|
"strategy":
|
Reference to pre-existing strategy or an object with the
|
"allowUpdates":
|
A boolean to enable updates. Updates are disabled by default.
|
"maxLength":
|
The maximum length for the generated slug. The final slug value can be slightly over the defined
No max length is applied by default.
|
"completeWords":
|
A boolean that forces to complete the words when applying the
Complete words is disabled by default.
|
"separator":
|
The separator to use for creating the slug. A dash
|
"transformer":
|
A custom function to convert non-string data types to a string value. For example, if the source field from which slug is generated is a boolean, then we will convert it to
By defining the
|
}
Strategies decide how to generate a slug and then make it unique. This package ships with three different strategies.
The Db Increment strategy uses a counter to generate unique slugs. Given the following table structure and data.
+----+-------------+-------------+
| id | title | slug |
+----+-------------+-------------+
| 1 | Hello world | hello-world |
+----+-------------+-------------+
If you generate another slug for the Hello world title, the
dbIncrement strategy will append
-1 to ensure slug uniqueness.
import { BaseModel, column } from '@ioc:Adonis/Lucid/Orm'
import { slugify } from '@ioc:Adonis/Addons/LucidSlugify'
class Post extends BaseModel {
@column({ isPrimary: true })
public id: number
@column()
@slugify({
strategy: 'dbIncrement',
fields: ['title']
})
public slug: string
@column()
public title: string
}
const post = new Post()
post.title = 'Hello world'
await post.save()
+----+-------------+---------------+
| id | title | slug |
+----+-------------+---------------+
| 1 | Hello world | hello-world |
| 2 | Hello world | hello-world-1 |
+----+-------------+---------------+
The implementation details vary a lot across different database drivers.
The
simple strategy just generates a slug respecting the
maxLength and
completeWords config options. No uniqueness is guaranteed when using this strategy.
import { BaseModel, column } from '@ioc:Adonis/Lucid/Orm'
import { slugify } from '@ioc:Adonis/Addons/LucidSlugify'
class Post extends BaseModel {
@column({ isPrimary: true })
public id: number
@column()
@slugify({
strategy: 'simple',
fields: ['title']
})
public slug: string
@column()
public title: string
}
The
shortId strategy appends a ten-digit long random short id to the initial slug value for uniqueness. Following is an example of using the
shortId strategy.
import { BaseModel, column } from '@ioc:Adonis/Lucid/Orm'
import { slugify } from '@ioc:Adonis/Addons/LucidSlugify'
class Post extends BaseModel {
@column({ isPrimary: true })
public id: number
@column()
@slugify({
strategy: 'shortId',
fields: ['title']
})
public slug: string
@column()
public title: string
}
+----+-------------+------------------------+
| id | title | slug |
+----+-------------+------------------------+
| 1 | Hello world | hello-world-yRPZZIWGgC |
+----+-------------+------------------------+
You can add custom strategies using two different ways.
slugify decorator
The simplest way is to define the strategy inline in the decorator options. A strategy must implement the following two methods.
import { SlugifyStrategyContract } from '@ioc:Adonis/Addons/LucidSlugify'
const myCustomStrategy: SlugifyStrategyContract = {
makeSlug (model, field, value) {
return // slug for the value
},
makeSlugUnique(model, field, slug) {
return // make slug unique
},
}
@slugify({
strategy: myCustomStrategy,
fields: ['title']
})
slugify package
This is the recommended approach when you are distributing your strategy as an npm package. Every strategy must implement the
SlugifyStrategyContract interface.
import {
SlugifyConfig,
SlugifyStrategyContract
} from '@ioc:Adonis/Addons/LucidSlugify'
class MyStrategy implements SlugifyStrategyContract {
constructor (private config: SlugifyConfig) {}
makeSlug (
model: LucidModel,
field: string,
value: string
) {}
makeSlugUnique (
model: LucidModel,
field: string,
slug: string
) {}
}
Register the strategy using the
Slugify.extend method. You must write the following code inside the provider
boot method.
import { ApplicationContract } from '@ioc:Adonis/Core/Application'
export default class AppProvider {
constructor(protected app: ApplicationContract) {}
public async boot() {
const { Slugify } = this.app.container.use('Adonis/Addons/LucidSlugify')
Slugify.extend('strategyName', (slugify, config) => {
return new MyStrategy(config)
})
}
}
Finally, you will also have to inform typescript about the new strategy you added using the
Slugify.extend method. We will use declaration merging to add the property to the
StrategiesList interface.
declare module '@ioc:Adonis/Addons/LucidSlugify' {
interface StrategiesList {
strategyName: SlugifyStrategyContract
}
}