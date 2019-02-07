This repo contains all the code for bootstraping AdonisJs applications. It removes all the boilerplate code from your AdonisJs apps to keep them clean 🛁
This repo performs following actions in order.
package.json file.
Helpers provider, since it needs to be ready before registering any other providers.
start/hooks.js ( if exists ).
start/app.js file.
app/Exceptions/Handler.js file (if any).
ace commands if process is started by the
ace command line or someone manually instructs ignitor to load commands.
This repo/branch is supposed to run fine on all major OS platforms and targets
Node.js >=7.0
Great! If you are planning to contribute to this module, make sure to adhere to following conventions, since a consistent code-base is always joy to work with.
Run the following command to see list of available npm scripts.
npm run
npm run lint command to check if there are any linting errors.
test.failing() method.
travis and
appveyor.
Since Es6 is in, you should strive to use latest features. For example:
Spread over
arguments keyword.
bind or
call. After calling these methods, we cannot guarantee the scope of any methods and in AdonisJs codebase we do not override the methods scope.
It is always helpful if we try to follow certain practices when creating issues or PR's, since it will save everyone's time.
Regression tests are tests, which shows how a piece of code fails under certain circumstance, but the beauty is even after the failure, the test suite will never fail. Actually is a nice way to notify about bugs, but making sure everything is green.
The regression tests are created using
test.failing('2 + 2 is always 4, but add method returns 6', (assert) => {
assert.true(add(2, 2), 4)
})
Now since the
add method has a bug, it will return
6 instead of
4. But the build will pass.