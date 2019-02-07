Adonis Ignitor 🔥

This repo contains all the code for bootstraping AdonisJs applications. It removes all the boilerplate code from your AdonisJs apps to keep them clean 🛁

What it does?

This repo performs following actions in order.

Load application package.json file. Register the Helpers provider, since it needs to be ready before registering any other providers. Load hooks file from start/hooks.js ( if exists ). Register all the providers from start/app.js file. Boot all registered providers. Define aliases for providers. Setup global exception handler by loading app/Exceptions/Handler.js file (if any). Loads files to be preloaded. Registers ace commands if process is started by the ace command line or someone manually instructs ignitor to load commands.

Node/OS Target

This repo/branch is supposed to run fine on all major OS platforms and targets Node.js >=7.0

Development

Great! If you are planning to contribute to this module, make sure to adhere to following conventions, since a consistent code-base is always joy to work with.

Run the following command to see list of available npm scripts.

npm run

Tests & Linting

Lint your code using standardJs. Run npm run lint command to check if there are any linting errors. Make sure you write tests for all the changes/bug fixes. Also you can write regression tests, which shows that something is failing but doesn't breaks the build. Which is actually a nice way to show that something fails. Regression tests are written using test.failing() method. Make sure all the tests are passing on travis and appveyor .

General Practices

Since Es6 is in, you should strive to use latest features. For example:

Use Spread over arguments keyword. Never use bind or call . After calling these methods, we cannot guarantee the scope of any methods and in AdonisJs codebase we do not override the methods scope. Make sure to write proper docblock.

Issues & PR

It is always helpful if we try to follow certain practices when creating issues or PR's, since it will save everyone's time.

Always try creating regression tests when you find a bug (if possible). Share some context on what you are trying to do, with enough code to reproduce the issue. For general questions, please create a forum thread. When creating a PR for a feature, make sure to create a parallel PR for docs too.

Regression Tests

Regression tests are tests, which shows how a piece of code fails under certain circumstance, but the beauty is even after the failure, the test suite will never fail. Actually is a nice way to notify about bugs, but making sure everything is green.

The regression tests are created using

test.failing( '2 + 2 is always 4, but add method returns 6' , ( assert ) => { assert . true ( add ( 2 , 2 ), 4 ) })