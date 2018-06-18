Adonis Http Logger

Add-on to log your Http requests using Adonis inbuilt logger.

Setup

Start by installing it from npm.

adonis install @adonisjs/http-logger adonis install @adonisjs/http-logger --yarn

Register provider

Register the provider inside start/app.js file.

const providers = [ '@adonisjs/http-logger/providers/LoggerProvider' ]

That's all :)

Config

There is only one config setting, that is to define the environments in which the logger should run.

You have to modify the existing config/app.js file and the following setting.

module .exports = { http : { loggerEnv : [ 'development' , 'production' ] } }

By default, it will log in every environment.

Sane defaults

This module will internally make use of AdonisJs Logger provider, which means it will log messages using the default driver.

When json:true config is set. It will log request properties as a JSON object, so that you can easily query over them.