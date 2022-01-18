openbase logo
@adonisjs/core

by adonisjs
5.4.2 (see all)

🚀 The Node.js Framework highly focused on developer ergonomics, stability and confidence

Fullstack MVC framework for Node.js

AdonisJs is a fullstack Web framework with focus on ergonomics and speed . It takes care of much of the Web development hassles, offering you a clean and stable API to build Web apps and micro services.


Built with ❤︎ by Harminder Virk

Julien Mauroy
10 days ago
TypeScript/Python Developer. Creating personal projects most of the time. Mostly available on Discord and where my work are most of the time.
10 days ago
Great Documentation
Highly Customizable
Easy to Use
Performant

I've been looking to make an API that can give me flexibility, ease of us & confidence. AdonisJS was purely my most loved choice out there. After using a little bit Fastify for it's speed, Adonis did almost the same performance as Fastify! The real difference being how AdonisJS is complete, powerfuln and well made. It's documentation make it even more awesome to discover: Everything is well explained, you can just copy & paste the code and feel like "Wow, it just... work!" and you will just feel good to do so much with just a ridiculoud length of lines code.

Emad Kheir
5 months ago
Full-stack Software Engineer
5 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Responsive Maintainers
Bleeding Edge

A great Node.js framework alternative that's especially useful for devs that are migrating from PHP with Laravel to Node.js! I personally use Fastify nowadays but Adonis.js is also a good plugin that's worth checking out in case you're looking for something close to Laravel. Another great thing is that they've recently re-written the entire library in Typescript so you won't have to frequently check out the docs to learn more about the plugin

elbougly
November 10, 2020
November 10, 2020

This was my dream framework, you'll like it especially that I come from a Laravel background, it just feels good to have all the tools you need at your fingertips!

Rasheed Rahman
January 10, 2021
∞ stack engineer
January 10, 2021
Great Documentation
Performant
Easy to Use

Great framework for building web APIs. Inspired by laravel, latest version has support for typescript. I love it

ACHMAD IRIANTO EKA PUTRA
15 days ago
27 y.o, Software Engineer at Jakarta
15 days ago

Learn AdonisJS through practical screencasts | Adonis Mastery
adonismastery.comLearn AdonisJS through practical screencasts | Adonis MasteryEverything you need to fully master AdonisJS and its ecosystem.