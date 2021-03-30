AdonisJs Cli 🍺

Scaffolding tool for Adonisjs

Adonis cli is built on top of Adonis ace and helps you scaffold new Adonisjs projects.

Also it can proxy all the ace commands for a project, so that you can run them using the global adonis command.

Installation

You can install the package from npm.

npm i --global @adonisjs/cli

Usage

adonis new yardstick adonis serve --dev

Moving Forward

Checkout the official documentation at the AdonisJs website for more info.

Tests

Tests are written using japa. Run the following commands to run tests.

npm run test : local npm run test npm run test :win

Release History

Checkout CHANGELOG.md file for release history.

AdonisJs – @adonisframework – virk@adonisjs.com

Checkout LICENSE.txt for license information

Harminder Virk (Aman) - https://github.com/thetutlage