xdpm

xdpm is a command line tool that makes it easy to develop Adobe XD plugins. It is capable of the following tasks:

bootstrap : Creates a new plugin scaffold: headless, panel, react, modal. Optionally specify the name for your new plugin's directory.

: Creates a new plugin scaffold: headless, panel, react, modal. Optionally specify the name for your new plugin's directory. install : copies one or more plugins in a develoment folder into Adobe XD's develop folder

: copies one or more plugins in a develoment folder into Adobe XD's develop folder watch : Watches a plugin folder and copies it into Adobe XD whenever the contents change

: Watches a plugin folder and copies it into Adobe XD whenever the contents change validate : Validates a plugin's manifest to ensure that it will be accepted by XD.

: Validates a plugin's manifest to ensure that it will be accepted by XD. package : Packages a plugin folder into an xdx file suitable for distribution

: Packages a plugin folder into an file suitable for distribution ls : Lists plugins installed in Adobe XD in development mode.

Install

npm install -g @adobe/xdpm

If you've cloned the repository:

npm install npm link

Bootstrapping a plugin

any of the following:

xdpm bootstrap # Bootstrap a headless plugin xdpm bootstrap my-panel # Bootstrap a headless plugin in dir ./my-panel xdpm bootstrap panel # Bootstrap a panel plugin xdpm bootstrap panel my-panel # Bootstrap a panel plugin in dir ./my-panel

Plugin type options:

headless (default)

panel

modal

react

Installing a plugin

xdpm install # Install the current folder into Adobe XD xdpm install path/to/plugin # Install the specified folder into Adobe XD xdpm install -w release # Install to Adobe XD CC Release (`r` is also valid; default) xdpm install -w prerelease # Install to Adobe XD CC Prerelease (`p` is also valid) xdpm install -o # Overwrite plugin if it exists xdpm install -c # Install cleanly (remove existing) xdpm install --ignore-files ".xdignore, .npmignore" # Override default list of .*ignore files ".gitignore, .xdignore, .npmignore"

You can install a plugin folder into Adobe XD using xdpm install [...folders] . If you don't specify a folder xdpm install assumes your current directory is a plugin and will install it into Adobe XD.

If the plugin folder is not a valid XD plugin, you'll receive an error upon attempting to install it. If the plugin is already installed in XD, you'll need to specify -o to overwrite the plugin.

Watching a plugin

xdpm watch # Watch current folder and install changes into Adobe XD xdpm watch path/to/plugin # Watch the specified folder and install changes into Adobe XD xdpm watch -w release # Install to Adobe XD CC Release (`r` is also valid; default) xdpm watch -w prerelease # Install to Adobe XD CC Prerelease (`p` is also valid) xdpm watch -c # Perform clean installs when watching xdpm watch --ignore-files ".xdignore, .npmignore" # Override default list of .*ignore files ".gitignore, .xdignore, .npmignore"

When developing a plugin, you can work directly in Adobe XD's develop folder, but this may not fit your particular workflow. In this case, you can invoke xdpm watch on a folder (or the current directory) and whenever changes are made, xdpm install will be automatically invoked to reinstall the plugins. This can simplify your development process significantly, especially if you don't use a build process.

Validating plugin manifests

xdpm validate [...folders] # Validate the manifests in the list of folders

You can validate that a manifest is correct using this command. Any errors found will be listed; otherwise the report will be that the plugin validated successfully.

Packaging plugins

xdpm package [...folders] # Create Adobe XD package

When you're finished with a plugin, you can simply zip the folder and rename the file to an .xdx extension. If you are using a build process, however, you may have additional files you want to exclude when building the package. xdpm package can perform the compression steps for you, but will also read the .gitignore , .npmignore , and a special .xdignore file in your plugin's folder and skip adding those to the zip file. This can allow you to easily exclude files from the final package that you distribute to others.

NOTE: Plugins that fail validation will not be packaged.

Listing installed plugins

xdpm ls # List installed plugins in Adobe XD's `develop` folder xdpm ls -w release # List installed plugins in Adobe XD's `develop` folder (default) xdpm ls -w prerelease # List installed plugins in Adobe XD Prerelease `develop` folder

You can install plugins that are currently installed in Adobe XD using ls .

Help

Usage: xdpm [OPTIONS] <command> [ARGS] Options: -c, --clean BOOL Clean before install -j, --json BOOL If true, indicates that JSON output should be generated -o, --overwrite BOOL Allow overwriting plugins -w, --which [VALUE] Which Adobe XD instance to target. VALUE must be either [r|p|d|release|pre|prerelease|dev|development] (Default is r) -k, --no-color Omit color from output --debug Show debug information --ignore-files Provide a custom list of .*ignore files, to override default ".gitignore, .xdignore, .npmignore" -h, --help Display help and usage details Commands: install Install a plugin in development mode ls List all plugins in development mode package Package a plugin validate Validate a plugin's manifest watch Watch a plugin directory. If no directory is specified, `.` is assumed

LICENSE

Apache 2.0

DISCLAIMER

You use this utility at your own risk. Under no circumstances shall Adobe be held liable for the use, misuse, or abuse of this utility.

Use of this utility means that you agree to Adobe's Terms of Use and the Adobe Developer Additional Terms.