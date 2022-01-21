Adobe Target Node.js SDK

The Adobe Target Node.js SDK uses the Target Delivery API to retrieve and deliver personalized experiences. Furthermore, the Node.js SDK helps manage integrations with Experience Cloud solutions using the Experience Cloud Identity library (ECID).

Getting started

Prerequisites

All currently maintained versions of Node.js are supported (including LTS versions), see Node.js Releases.

Older Node.js releases may likely work too, but are not officially supported.

Installation

To get started with Target Node.js SDK, just add it as a dependency by installing from NPM:

npm i @adobe/target-nodejs-sdk -P

Super Simple to Use

Please take a look at our documentation to learn how to use the Node.js SDK.

Development

Check out our Contribution guidelines as well as Code of Conduct prior to contributing to Target Node.js SDK development.

To build the project: npm run build

To run the unit tests: npm test

To generate code coverage after running the tests: npm run coverage

Additional code

Production dependencies include:

{ "@adobe-mcid/visitor-js-server" : { "version" : "2.0.0" , "license" : "Adobe Proprietary license" } }

Delivery API Client generation

The SDK depends on Target Open API. It uses Open API and the Open API generator to generate the low level HTTP client.

To be able to use Target Open API for code generation, we are leveraging Git subtree.

To refresh the local target-openapi subtree, use the command:

$ git subtree pull --prefix openapi git@github.com:adobe/target-openapi.git main --squash

The openapi-generator tool is located in the codegeneration directory, but there is no need to invoke it directly. Everything is wrapped in an npm command (execute from project root):

npm run codegen

