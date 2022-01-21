The Adobe Target Node.js SDK uses the Target Delivery API to retrieve and deliver personalized experiences. Furthermore, the Node.js SDK helps manage integrations with Experience Cloud solutions using the Experience Cloud Identity library (ECID).
All currently maintained versions of Node.js are supported (including LTS versions), see
Node.js Releases.
Older Node.js releases may likely work too, but are not officially supported.
To get started with Target Node.js SDK, just add it as a dependency by installing from NPM:
npm i @adobe/target-nodejs-sdk -P
Please take a look at our documentation to learn how to use the Node.js SDK.
Check out our Contribution guidelines as well as Code of Conduct prior to contributing to Target Node.js SDK development.
npm run build
npm test
npm run coverage
Production dependencies include:
{
"@adobe-mcid/visitor-js-server": {
"version": "2.0.0",
"license": "Adobe Proprietary license"
}
}
The SDK depends on Target Open API. It uses Open API and the
Open API generator to generate the low level HTTP client.
To be able to use
Target Open API for code generation, we are leveraging Git subtree.
To refresh the local
target-openapi subtree, use the command:
$ git subtree pull --prefix openapi git@github.com:adobe/target-openapi.git main --squash
The openapi-generator tool is located in the
codegeneration directory, but there is no need to invoke it directly. Everything is wrapped in an
npm command (execute from project root):
npm run codegen