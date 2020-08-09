Simple clean utility to define actions that return promises, for use with redux-saga
The library provides:
An action creator,
createPromiseAction() that you can use to define actions which return promises. We call an action that returns a promise a promise action.
Saga helpers
implementPromiseAction(),
resolvePromiseAction(), and
rejectPromiseAction() that you use to resolve or reject a promise action's promise.
Lifecyle actions
promise.trigger,
promise.resolved, and
promise.rejected that you can use in reducers (or wherever)
Middleware that makes it work.
For convenience, an optional saga "effect creator"
dispatch() to simplify dispatching promise actions and ordinary actions from within sagas.
These are described in detail below.
As usual, install via:
npm install @adobe/redux-saga-promise
You must include include
promiseMiddleware in the middleware chain, and it must come before
sagaMiddleware:
import { applyMiddleware, createStore } from 'redux'
import { promiseMiddleware } from '@adobe/redux-saga-promise'
import createSagaMiddleware from 'redux-saga'
// ...assuming rootReducer and rootSaga are defined
const sagaMiddleware = createSagaMiddleware()
const store = createStore(rootReducer, {}, applyMiddleware(promiseMiddleware, sagaMiddleware))
sagaMiddleware.run(rootSaga)
Create a promise action using
createPromiseAction, analogous to
createAction of redux-actions:
import { createPromiseAction } from '@adobe/redux-saga-promise'
export const myAction = createPromiseAction('MY_ACTION')
// or createPromiseAction('MY_ACTION', payloadCreator)
// or createPromiseAction('MY_ACTION', payloadCreator, metaCreator)
Behind the scenes,
createPromiseAction uses
createAction to define
FSA-compliant actions, with the same optional
payloadCreator and
metaCreator arguments.
(And, like
createAction, technically
createPromiseAction returns an action creator rather than an action.)
Dispatch a promise action normally, and
dispatch() will return a promise:
import myAction from './myAction'
// In an ordinary function...
function () {
...
dispatch(myAction(payload)).then(value => ...).catch(error => ...)
...
}
// In an async function....
async function () {
try {
const value = await dispatch(myAction(payload))
...
} catch (error) {
...
}
}
It is up to you as the implementer to resolve or reject the promise's action in a saga. There are three helpers you can use as needed:
implementPromiseAction(action, saga)
The most convenient way! You give this helper a saga function which it will execute. If the saga function succesfully returns a value, the promise will resolve with that value. If the saga function throws an error, the promise will be rejected with that error. For example:
import { call, takeEvery } from 'redux-saga/effects'
import { promises as fsPromises } from 'fs'
import { implementPromiseAction } from '@adobe/redux-saga-promise'
import myAction from './myAction'
//
// Asynchronously read a file, resolving the promise with the file's
// contents, or rejecting the promise if the file can't be read.
//
function * handleMyAction (action) {
yield call(implementPromiseAction, action, function * () {
//
// Implemented as a simple wrapper around fsPromises.readFile.
// Rejection happens implicilty if fsPromises.readFile fails.
//
const { path } = action.payload
return yield call(fsPromises.readFile, path, { encoding: 'utf8' })
})
}
export function * rootSaga () {
yield takeEvery(myAction, handleMyAction)
})
If you call
implementPromiseAction() with a first argument that is not a
promise action, it will throw an error (see Argument Validation below).
resolvePromiseAction(action, value)
Sometimes you may want finer control, or want to be more explicit when you know an operation won't fail. This helper causes the promise to resolve with the passed value. For example:
import { call, delay, takeEvery } from 'redux-saga/effects'
import { resolvePromiseAction } from '@adobe/redux-saga-promise'
import myAction from './myAction'
//
// Delay a given number of seconds then resolve with the given value.
//
function * handleMyAction (action) {
const { seconds, value } = action.payload
yield delay(seconds*1000)
yield call(resolvePromiseAction, action, value)
}
function * rootSaga () {
yield takeEvery(myAction, handleMyAction)
})
If you call
resolvePromiseAction() with a first argument that is not a
promise action, it will throw an error (see Argument Validation below).
rejectPromiseAction(action, value)
Sometimes you may want finer control, or want to explicitly fail without needing to
throw. This helper causes the promise to reject with the
passed value, which typically should be an
Error. For example:
import { call, takeEvery } from 'redux-saga/effects'
import { rejectPromiseAction } from '@adobe/redux-saga-promise'
import myAction from './myAction'
//
// TODO: Implement this! Failing for now
//
function * handleMyAction (action) {
yield call(rejectPromiseAction, action, new Error("Sorry, myAction is not implemented yet")
}
function * rootSaga () {
yield takeEvery(myAction, handleMyAction)
})
If you call
rejectPromiseAction() with a first argument that is not a
promise action, it will throw an error (see Argument Validation below).
Commonly you want the redux store to reflect the status of a promise action: whether it's pending, what the resolved value is, or what the rejected error is.
Behind the scenes,
myAction = createPromiseAction('MY_ACTION') actually
creates a suite of three actions:
myAction.trigger: An alias for
myAction, which is what you dispatch that then creates the promise.
myAction.resolved: Dispatched automatically by
promiseMiddleware when the promise is resolved; its payload is the resolved value of the promise
myAction.rejected: Dispatched automatically by
promiseMiddleware when the promise is rejected; its payload is the rejection error of the promise
You can easily use them in
handleActions of redux-actions:
import { handleActions } from 'redux-actions'
import myAction from './myAction'
//
// For the readFile wrapper described above, we can keep track of the file in the store
//
export const reducer = handleActions({
[myAction.trigger]: (state, { payload: { path } }) => ({ ...state, file: { path, status: 'reading'} }),
[myAction.resolved]: (state, { payload: contents }) => ({ ...state, file: { path: state.file.path, status: 'read', contents } }),
[myAction.rejected]: (state, { payload: error }) => ({ ...state, file: { path: state.file.path, status: 'failed', error } }),
}, {})
In the sagas that perform your business logic, you may at times want to dispatch a promise action and wait for it to resolve. You can do that using redux-saga's
putResolve Effect:
const result = yield putResolve(myPromiseAction)
This dispatches the action and waits for the promise to resolve, returning the resolved value. Or if the promise rejects it will bubble up an error.
Caution! If you use
put() instead of
putResolve(), the saga will continue execution immediately without waiting for the promise to resolve.
TL;dr: The
dispatch() helper is entirely optional. You can ignore this section. But for sagas that dispatch promise actions,
you can use it if you think it will make your code cleaner or more robust.
In sagas that perform your business logic if you dispatch a mix of ordinary actions and promise actions, you must remember use
put() vs
putResolve() appropriately. E.g., you might have:
import { call, put, putResolve } from 'redux-saga/effects'
function * myBusinessLogic () {
yield putResolve(myPromiseAction({ c:3, d: 4 })) // Wait for promise to resolve
yield put(someOrdinaryAction({ a: 1, b: 2})) // Don't wait
yield call(someAsyncFunction, { e: 5 }) // Waits for promise to resolve
yield call(someOrdinaryFunction, { f: 6 }) // Doesn't wait
}
Unfortunately it's easy to accidentally use
put() instead of
putResolve() which means the saga will immediately continue without waiting for your promise to resolve -- in many
cases causing subtle errors. (Voice of experience here!)
To avoid that error, and for consistency,
redux-saga-promise provides an "effect creator" named
dispatch. Use it via:
yield dispatch(action), passing an action
yield dispatch(actionCreator, ...args), passing an actionCreator and optional args, which
dispatch() will invoke to produce the action.
The behavior mimics that of
call() --
if the action is a promise action,
yield dispatch() will dispatch it and block until the
promise resolves then return the resolved value (or will bubble up an error if
the promise rejects). For any other action,
yield dispatch() will simply
dispatch it normally and return whatever
store.dispatch returns.
This lets you use
yield dispatch(action, ...args) everywhere to dispatch
actions, like you can use
yield call(function, ...args) to call functions. You then doesn't need to worry about which actions are promise actions and which aren't. I.e. the above saga then becomes:
import { call } from 'redux-saga/effects'
import { dispatch } from '@adobe/redux-saga-promise'
function * myBusinessLogic () {
yield dispatch(myPromiseAction, { c:3, d: 4 }) // Waits for promise to resolve
yield dispatch(someOrdinaryAction, { a: 1, b: 2}) // Doesn't wait
yield call(someAsyncFunction, { e: 5 }) // Waits for promise to resolve
yield call(someOrdinaryFunction, { f: 6 }) // Doesn't wait
}
Behind the scenes,
dispatch() simply returns
put(action) or
putResolve(action) based on whether the action was created by
createPromiseAction.
If you call
dispatch() with a first argument that is
null, or the first argument is not a function but you provide extra
...args anyway, it will throw
an error (see Argument Validation below)
To avoid accidental confusion, all the helper functions validate their
arguments and will throw a custom
Error subclass
ArgumentError in case
of error. This error will be bubbled up by redux-saga as usual, and as usual you can catch it in a saga otherwise it will will bubble up to the
onError hook. If you want to, you can test the error type, e.g.:
import { applyMiddleware, compose, createStore } from 'redux'
import { ArgumentError, promiseMiddleware } from '@adobe/redux-saga-promise'
import createSagaMiddleware from 'redux-saga'
// ...assuming rootReducer and rootSaga are defined
const sagaMiddleware = createSagaMiddleware({ onError: (error) => {
if (error instanceof ArgumentError) {
console.log('Oops, programmer error! I called redux-saga-promise incorrectly:', error)
} else {
// ...
}
})
const store = createStore(rootReducer, {}, compose(applyMiddleware(promiseMiddleware, sagaMiddleware)))
sagaMiddleware.run(rootSaga)
Additionally, all the helper functions will throw a custom
Error subclass
ConfigurationError if
promiseMiddleware was not properly included in the store.
Contributions are welcomed! Read the Contributing Guide for more information.
package.json defines the usual scripts:
npm build: transpiles the source, placing the result in
dist/index.js
npm test: builds, and then runs the test suite.
The tests are written using the AVA test runner.
This project is licensed under the Apache V2 License. See LICENSE for more information.