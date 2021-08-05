React Native AEP Analytics Extension

@adobe/react-native-acpanalytics is a wrapper around the iOS, tvOS and Android AEP Analytics SDK to allow for integration with React Native applications. Functionality to enable Adobe Analytics is provided entirely through JavaScript documented below.

Installation

Install the SDK with npm and configure the native Android/iOS project in your react native project. Before installing the Analytics extension, it is recommended to first install the Core extension.

Note: If you are new to React Native we suggest you follow the React Native Getting Started page before continuing.

1. Create React Native project

First create a React Native project:

react-native init MyReactApp

Note: Follow React Native tvos support to create app with tvos target.

2. Install JavaScript packages

Install and link the @adobe/react-native-acpanalytics package:

cd MyReactApp npm install @adobe/react-native-acpanalytics

2.1 Link

React Native 0.60+

CLI autolink feature links the module while building the app.

React Native <= 0.59

react-native link @adobe/react-native-acpanalytics

Note For iOS using cocoapods , run:

cd ios/ && pod install

Tests

This project contains jest unit tests which are contained in the __tests__ directory, to run the tests locally:

make run-tests-locally

Usage

Importing the extension:

import {ACPAnalytics} from '@adobe/react-native-acpanalytics' ;

Getting the extension version:

ACPAnalytics.extensionVersion().then( version => console .log( "AdobeExperienceSDK: ACPAnalytics version: " + version));

Registering the extension with ACPCore:

It is recommended to initialize the SDK via native code inside your AppDelegate and MainApplication in iOS and Android respectively.

iOS

#import <ACPAnalytics.h> [ACPAnalytics registerExtension];

import com.adobe.marketing.mobile.Analytics; Analytics.registerExtension();

Get the tracking identifier:

ACPAnalytics.getTrackingIdentifier().then( identifier => console .log( "AdobeExperienceSDK: Tracking identifier: " + identifier));

Send queued hits:

ACPAnalytics.sendQueuedHits();

Get the queue size:

ACPAnalytics.getQueueSize().then( size => console .log( "AdobeExperienceSDK: Queue size: " + size));

Clear queued hits:

ACPAnalytics.clearQueue();

Set the custom visitor identifier:

ACPAnalytics.setVisitorIdentifier( "yourVisitorId" );

Get the custom visitor identifier:

ACPAnalytics.getVisitorIdentifier().then( vid => console .log( "AdobeExperienceSDK: Visitor identifier: " + vid));

Track app actions:

ACPCore.trackAction( "action" , { "mytest" : "action" });

Track app states:

ACPCore.trackState( "state" , { "mytest" : "state" });

Contributing

License

