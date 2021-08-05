@adobe/react-native-acpanalytics is a wrapper around the iOS, tvOS and Android AEP Analytics SDK to allow for integration with React Native applications. Functionality to enable Adobe Analytics is provided entirely through JavaScript documented below.
Install the SDK with npm and configure the native Android/iOS project in your react native project. Before installing the Analytics extension, it is recommended to first install the Core extension.
Note: If you are new to React Native we suggest you follow the React Native Getting Started page before continuing.
First create a React Native project:
react-native init MyReactApp
Note: Follow React Native tvos support to create app with tvos target.
Install and link the
@adobe/react-native-acpanalytics package:
cd MyReactApp
npm install @adobe/react-native-acpanalytics
CLI autolink feature links the module while building the app.
react-native link @adobe/react-native-acpanalytics
Note For
iOS using
cocoapods, run:
cd ios/ && pod install
This project contains jest unit tests which are contained in the
__tests__ directory, to run the tests locally:
make run-tests-locally
import {ACPAnalytics} from '@adobe/react-native-acpanalytics';
ACPAnalytics.extensionVersion().then(version => console.log("AdobeExperienceSDK: ACPAnalytics version: " + version));
It is recommended to initialize the SDK via native code inside your AppDelegate and MainApplication in iOS and Android respectively.
#import <ACPAnalytics.h>
[ACPAnalytics registerExtension];
import com.adobe.marketing.mobile.Analytics;
Analytics.registerExtension();
ACPAnalytics.getTrackingIdentifier().then(identifier => console.log("AdobeExperienceSDK: Tracking identifier: " + identifier));
ACPAnalytics.sendQueuedHits();
ACPAnalytics.getQueueSize().then(size => console.log("AdobeExperienceSDK: Queue size: " + size));
ACPAnalytics.clearQueue();
ACPAnalytics.setVisitorIdentifier("yourVisitorId");
ACPAnalytics.getVisitorIdentifier().then(vid => console.log("AdobeExperienceSDK: Visitor identifier: " + vid));
ACPCore.trackAction("action", {"mytest": "action"});
ACPCore.trackState("state", {"mytest": "state"});
