Node Module for performing retries for HTTP requests.
It is a wrapper around
node-fetch library. It has default retry logic built in as described below, as well as configurable parameters. It also has built-in support for Apache OpenWhisk actions, adjusting the timeout to reflect the action timeout.
npm install @adobe/node-fetch-retry
This library works the same as the normal
fetch api, but with some added features.
Without configuring any parameters, the retry behavior will be as follows:
const fetch = require('@adobe/node-fetch-retry');
async main() {
const response = await fetch(url);
}
This example uses only custom headers and will use default retry settings:
const fetch = require('@adobe/node-fetch-retry');
async main() {
const response = await fetch(url, {
headers: {
'custom-header': '<<put custom header value here>>'
}
});
}
All the retry options are configurable and can be set in
retryOptions in the
options object passed to
fetch.
|Parameter
|Format
|Description
|Environment variable
|Default Value
retryMaxDuration
|Number
|time in milliseconds to retry until throwing an error
NODE_FETCH_RETRY_MAX_RETRY
|60000 ms
retryInitialDelay
|Number
|time in milliseconds to wait between retries
NODE_FETCH_RETRY_INITIAL_WAIT
|100 ms
retryBackoff
|Number
|backoff factor for wait time between retries
NODE_FETCH_RETRY_BACKOFF
|2.0
retryOnHttpResponse
|Function
|a function determining whether to retry given the HTTP response
|none
|retry on all 5xx errors
retryOnHttpError
|Function
|a function determining whether to retry given the HTTP error exception thrown
|none
|retry on all
FetchError's of type
system
socketTimeout
|Number
|time until socket timeout in milliseconds. Note: if
socketTimeout is >=
retryMaxDuration, it will automatically adjust the socket timeout to be exactly half of the
retryMaxDuration. To disable this feature, see
forceSocketTimeout below
NODE_FETCH_RETRY_SOCKET_TIMEOUT
|30000 ms
forceSocketTimeout
|Boolean
|If true, socket timeout will be forced to use
socketTimeout property declared regardless of the
retryMaxDuration. Note: this feature was designed to help with unit testing and is not intended to be used in practice
NODE_FETCH_RETRY_FORCE_TIMEOUT
|false
Note: the environment variables override the default values if the corresponding parameter is not set. These are designed to help with unit testing. Passed in parameters will still override the environment variables
This example decreases the
retryMaxDuration and makes the retry delay a static 500ms. This will do no more than 4 retries.
const fetch = require('@adobe/node-fetch-retry');
async main() {
const response = await fetch(url, {
retryOptions: {
retryMaxDuration: 2000, // 30s retry max duration
retryInitialDelay: 500,
retryBackoff: 1.0 // no backoff
}
});
}
This example shows how to configure retries on specific HTTP responses:
const fetch = require('@adobe/node-fetch-retry');
async main() {
const response = await fetch(url, {
retryOptions: {
retryOnHttpResponse: function (response) {
if ( (response.status >= 500) || response.status >= 400) { // retry on all 5xx and all 4xx errors
return true;
}
}
}
});
}
This example uses custom
socketTimeout values:
const fetch = require('@adobe/node-fetch-retry');
async main() {
const response = await fetch(url, {
retryOptions: {
retryMaxDuration: 300000, // 5min retry duration
socketTimeout: 60000, // 60s socket timeout
}
});
}
This example uses custom
socketTimeout values and custom headers:
const fetch = require('@adobe/node-fetch-retry');
async main() {
const response = await fetch(url, {
retryOptions: {
retryMaxDuration: 300000, // 5min retry duration
socketTimeout: 60000, // 60s socket timeout
},
headers: {
'custom-header': '<<put custom header value here>>'
}
});
}
This example shows how to retry on all HTTP errors thrown as an exception:
const fetch = require('@adobe/node-fetch-retry');
async main() {
const response = await fetch(url, {
retryOptions: {
retryOnHttpError: function (error) {
return true;
}
}
});
}
You can disable all retry behavior by setting
retryOptions to
false.
const fetch = require('@adobe/node-fetch-retry');
async main() {
const response = await fetch(url, {
retryOptions: false
});
}
Disabling retry behavior will not prevent the usage of other options set on the
options object.
If the fetch is unsucessful, the retry logic determines how long it will wait before the next attempt. If the time remaining will exceed the total time allowed by retryMaxDuration then another attempt will not be made. There are examples of how this works in the testing code.
If you are running this in the context of an OpenWhisk action, it will take into account the action timeout deadline when setting the
retryMaxDuration. It uses the
__OW_ACTION_DEADLINE environment variable to determine if there is an action running.
Behavior:
If
retryMaxDuration is greater than the time till the action will timeout, it will adjust the
retryMaxDuration to be equal to the time till action timeout.
Contributions are welcomed! Read the Contributing Guide for more information.
This project is licensed under the Apache V2 License. See LICENSE for more information.