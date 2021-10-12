Mixin and base class that allow easy usage of mobx observables with lit .

The mixin implementation is based heavily on the work of Alexander Weiss in his mobx-lit-element implementation. This has been rewritten to support multiple forms of usage (mixin, or base class) as well as to be based on typescript to get type definitions.

Installation

As a dependency:

npm install --save @ adobe / lit - mobx lit mobx

LitElement 2.0 Usage

This library has been updated to the latest version of Lit which we highly recommend you update to. However if you wish to continue using LitMobx with LitElement 2.0 then install the 1.0 major version:

npm install --save @ adobe / lit - mobx @^ 1 . 0 . 0

We will backport any security patches (though don't expect there to be any) in this major version as necessary.

Demo

npm install npm run demo

Usage

See the JavaScript and TypeScript example projects on StackBlitz. See this example for a demonstration of usage with Mobx v6 in Typescript without the use of decorators.

import { html, TemplateResult } from 'lit' ; import { customElement, LitElement } from 'lit/decorators.js' ; import { observable, action } from 'mobx' ; import { MobxLitElement } from '@adobe/lit-mobx' ; class Counter { public count = 0 ; public increment() { this .count++; } } const counter = new Counter(); ( 'my-element' ) export class MyElement extends MobxLitElement { private counter = counter; public render(): TemplateResult { return html` Count is ${ this .counter.count} < br /> < button @ click = ${ this .incrementCount} >Add </ button > ` ; } private incrementCount() { this .counter.increment(); } }

For further examples see the demo folder.

