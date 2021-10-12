openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@adobe/lit-mobx

by adobe
2.0.0 (see all)

Mixin and base class for using mobx with lit-element

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.8K

GitHub Stars

168

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/52
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

Known Vulnerabilities

lit-mobx

Mixin and base class that allow easy usage of mobx observables with lit.

The mixin implementation is based heavily on the work of Alexander Weiss in his mobx-lit-element implementation. This has been rewritten to support multiple forms of usage (mixin, or base class) as well as to be based on typescript to get type definitions.

Installation

As a dependency:

npm install --save @adobe/lit-mobx lit mobx

LitElement 2.0 Usage

This library has been updated to the latest version of Lit which we highly recommend you update to. However if you wish to continue using LitMobx with LitElement 2.0 then install the 1.0 major version:

npm install --save @adobe/lit-mobx@^1.0.0

We will backport any security patches (though don't expect there to be any) in this major version as necessary.

Demo

npm install
npm run demo

Usage

See the JavaScript and TypeScript example projects on StackBlitz. See this example for a demonstration of usage with Mobx v6 in Typescript without the use of decorators.

import { html, TemplateResult } from 'lit';
import { customElement, LitElement } from 'lit/decorators.js';
import { observable, action } from 'mobx';
import { MobxLitElement } from '@adobe/lit-mobx';

// create a mobx observable
class Counter {
    @observable
    public count = 0;

    @action
    public increment() {
        this.count++;
    }
}

// create instance that can be shared across components
const counter = new Counter();

// create a new custom element, and use the base MobxLitElement class
// alternatively you can use the MobxReactionUpdate mixin, e.g. `class MyElement extends MobxReactionUpdate(LitElement)`
@customElement('my-element')
export class MyElement extends MobxLitElement {
    private counter = counter;

    // any observables accessed in the render method will now trigger an update
    public render(): TemplateResult {
        return html`
            Count is ${this.counter.count}
            <br />
            <button @click=${this.incrementCount}>Add</button>
        `;
    }

    private incrementCount() {
        this.counter.increment();
    }
}

For further examples see the demo folder.

Contributing

Contributions are welcomed! Read the Contributing Guide for more information.

Licensing

This project is licensed under the Apache V2 License. See LICENSE for more information.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Michael TaylorWhangarei, New Zealand7 Ratings0 Reviews
A senior web developer on Photoshop Web.
3 months ago
Aleodor TabarceaBucharest8 Ratings0 Reviews
I build stuff for the fun of it. Aaaand that's it 🗡
November 3, 2020

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial