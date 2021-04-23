openbase logo
@adobe/jwt-auth

by adobe
1.0.1 (see all)

Retrieve an authorization token from Adobe via JSON Web Token

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

3.4K

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

3

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Version Downloads/week codecov License Language grade: JavaScript

jwt-auth

Retrieve an Adobe bearer token via the JWT path

Goals

Instead of every developer who wants to use the JWT Auth flow to retrieve an auth token from Adobe having to write their own implementation of this flow this package is intended to replace this need with one method call.

Installation

Instructions for how to download/install the code onto your machine.

Example:

npm install @adobe/jwt-auth

Common Usage

Usage instructions for your code.

Promise based example:

const auth = require("@adobe/jwt-auth");

auth(config)
  .then((tokenResponse) => console.log(tokenResponse))
  .catch((error) => console.log(error));

Async/Await based example:

const auth = require("@adobe/jwt-auth");

let tokenResponse = await auth(config);
console.log(tokenResponse);

or (if you don't care about the other properties in the token response)

const auth = require("@adobe/jwt-auth");

let { access_token } = await auth(config);
console.log(access_token);

Config object

The config object is where you pass in all the required and optional parameters to the auth call.

parameterintegration namerequiredtypedefault
clientIdAPI Key (Client ID)trueString
technicalAccountIdTechnical account IDtrueString
orgIdOrganization IDtrueString
clientSecretClient secrettrueString
privateKeytrueString
passphrasefalseString
metaScopestrueComma separated Sting or an Array
imsfalseStringhttps://ims-na1.adobelogin.com

In order to determine which metaScopes you need to register for you can look them up by product in this handy table.

For instance if you need to be authenticated to call API's for both GDPR and User Management you would look them up and find that they are:

They you would create an array of metaScopes as part of the config object. For instance:

const config = {
  clientId: "asasdfasf",
  clientSecret: "aslfjasljf-=asdfalasjdf==asdfa",
  technicalAccountId: "asdfasdfas@techacct.adobe.com",
  orgId: "asdfasdfasdf@AdobeOrg",
  metaScopes: [
    "https://ims-na1.adobelogin.com/s/ent_gdpr_sdk",
    "https://ims-na1.adobelogin.com/s/ent_user_sdk",
  ],
};

However, if you omit the IMS url the package will automatically add it for you when making the call to generate the JWT. For example:

const config = {
  clientId: "asasdfasf",
  clientSecret: "aslfjasljf-=asdfalasjdf==asdfa",
  technicalAccountId: "asdfasdfas@techacct.adobe.com",
  orgId: "asdfasdfasdf@AdobeOrg",
  metaScopes: ["ent_gdpr_sdk", "ent_user_sdk"],
};

This is the recommended approach.

Response Object

The response object contains three keys:

  • token_type
  • access_token
  • expires_in

Example

const auth = require("@adobe/jwt-auth");
const fs = require("fs");

const config = {
  clientId: "asasdfasf",
  clientSecret: "aslfjasljf-=asdfalasjdf==asdfa",
  technicalAccountId: "asdfasdfas@techacct.adobe.com",
  orgId: "asdfasdfasdf@AdobeOrg",
  metaScopes: ["ent_dataservices_sdk"],
};
config.privateKey = fs.readFileSync("private.key");

auth(config)
  .then((token) => console.log(token))
  .catch((error) => console.log(error));

Contributing

Contributions are welcomed! Read the Contributing Guide for more information.

Licensing

This project is licensed under the Apache V2 License. See LICENSE for more information.

