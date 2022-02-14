Documenting and validating complex JSON Schemas can be hard. This tool makes it easier by providing a number of scripts that can turn JSON Schema files into readable Markdown documentation that is ready for consumption on GitHub or processed using Jekyll or other static site generators.

These tools have been introduced by Adobe to document Adobe's Experience Data Models (XDM), but can be used for other JSON Schema documents, too.

JSON Schema Support

jsonschema2md is developed against JSON Schema 2019-09 , but not the full vocabulary is supported. Please check the detailed list of JSON Schema keywords supported by jsonschema2md . This list is updated by our tests.

Requirements

npm version 3.10.8 or up

version 3.10.8 or up node v10 or up

Example Output

Using the schemas in examples/schemas (note the *.schema.json extension), the output in examples/docs has been generated.

Installing and running

$ npm install -g @adobe/jsonschema2md $ jsonschema2md $ jsonschema2md -d examples/schemas -o examples/docs

By default, jsonschema2md looks for schema files ending in *.schema.json . You can specify another extension by using the --schema-extension or -e command line argument.

Internationalization

The generated documentation can be internationalized. Select the language you want to use for the output using the -l parameter.

Supported languages are:

English

German

If you want to provide a translation of your own, please use GitLocalize

Display custom attributes in the property description

jsonschema2md displays only the attributes of an property which are defined by the JSON Schema standard. If you want to display additional attributes in the property description you could provide a comma separated list with your custom attributes.

$ jsonschema2md -d examples/schemas -o examples/docs -p version, test

Disable header template

In some cases you do not need a header because it does not provide any useful information. With the --header (or -h ) parameter you can disable the inclusion of headers.

$ jsonschema2md -d examples/schemas -o examples/docs -v 06 -h false

Examples as YAML

If you are using JSON Schema to validate YAML documents, for instance configuration files, you might wish for examples to be formatted as YAML, not JSON. Using the command line option -f yaml or --example-format yaml achieves this goal.

You can conveniently use the JSON Schema Markdown Tools from npm . This makes it possible to set up a conversion toolchain for your JSON Schema project that is driven entirely by npm . To do so, first define the dependency by adding this to your "devDependencies" section of package.json

"devDependencies" : { "@adobe/jsonschema2md" : "^6.0.0" }

With script

Then add the following to the "scripts" section of your package.json and adapt accordingly:

"scripts" : { "prepare" : "mkdir -p docs/reference && jsonschema2md -o docs/reference -d schemas/draft-04" }

If you run npm install before running npm run prepare , npm will install the @adobe/jsonschema2md in a node_modules/.bin path, even if you did not install the JSON Schema Markdown beforehand.

With API for Node.js

const {jsonschema2md} = require ( '@adobe/jsonschema2md' ); const schema = require ( 'examples/schemas/example.schema.json' ); const markdown = jsonschema2md(schema, { includeReadme : true , });

Tests

Ensure you have all the dependencies installed via npm install , then run:

npm test

This will run our Jasmine test suite as well as lint the JavaScript according to our style guide (see below).

CI

Continuous integration runs on CircleCI. All pull requests automatically trigger a job that runs the tests by executing the config.yml .

Code Coverage

npm run test will generate a code coverage report at the end of the test run. Anything below 100% coverage counts as a test failure.

Style Guide / Linting

This project uses eslint to enforce JavaScript coding style. To run the linter:

npm run lint

TODOs

Add support for missing keywords

Contributing

Please see Contributing.md for details. Pull requests are welcome.

Copyright 2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated. All rights reserved. This file is licensed to you under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0