This engine can parse HTL scripts and builds a command stream. The command stream can either be intepreted or used to generate code. This project provides a Javascript (ES6) generator and runtime which allows to execute the scripts and use-classes.
npm install @adobe/htlengine
npm install
currently not very cool. just passes the given file into the HTML parser and outputs the tree again.
node src/cli.js test/simple2.html
Compile the HTL templates wth webpack using the htl-loader
You can also use the API directly:
const { Compiler } = require('@adobe/htlengine');
const compiler = new Compiler()
.withDirectory('')
.includeRuntime(true)
.withRuntimeGlobalName('it');
const js = await compiler.compileToString(code);
// the result can be saved as a file or eval'd
The tests are more comprehensive. They validate if the the HTL expressions are parsed and re-created using the generated parse tree.
npm test
npm run build