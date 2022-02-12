HTL Engine for Javascript

This engine can parse HTL scripts and builds a command stream. The command stream can either be intepreted or used to generate code. This project provides a Javascript (ES6) generator and runtime which allows to execute the scripts and use-classes.

Status

Install

npm install @adobe/htlengine

Build

npm install

run

currently not very cool. just passes the given file into the HTML parser and outputs the tree again.

node src/cli.js test /simple2.html

Webpack

Compile the HTL templates wth webpack using the htl-loader

API

You can also use the API directly:

const { Compiler } = require ( '@adobe/htlengine' ); const compiler = new Compiler() .withDirectory( '' ) .includeRuntime( true ) .withRuntimeGlobalName( 'it' ); const js = await compiler.compileToString(code);

examples

see HAST Example that uses a hast tree as resource document.

see JSDOM Example that uses a jsdom document as resource.

test

The tests are more comprehensive. They validate if the the HTL expressions are parsed and re-created using the generated parse tree.

npm test

rebuild generated nearley grammar