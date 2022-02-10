This project provides helper functions and default implementations for creating Hypermedia Processing Pipelines.
It uses reducers and continuations to create a simple processing pipeline that can pre-and post-process HTML, JSON, and other hypermedia.
* [Content Expression Language](#content-expression-language)
The Helix Pipeline supports some Markdown extensions.
A pipeline consists of the following main parts:
Each step of the pipeline is processing a single context object, which eventually can be used to return the http response.
See below for the anatomy of the context.
Typically, there is one pipeline for each content type supported and pipeline are identified by file name, e.g.:
html.pipe.js – creates HTML documents with the
text/html content-type
json.pipe.js – creates JSON documents with the
application/json content-type
A pipeline builder can be created by creating a CommonJS module that exports a function
pipe which accepts the following arguments and returns a Pipeline function.
cont: the main function that will be executed as a continuation of the pipeline.
context: the context (formerly known as payload) that is accumulated during the pipeline.
action: the action that serves as a holder for extra pipeline invocation argument.
This project's main entry provides a helper function for pipeline construction and a few helper functions, so that a basic pipeline can be constructed like this:
// the pipeline itself
const pipeline = require("@adobe/hypermedia-pipeline");
module.exports.pipe = function(cont, context, action) {
action.logger.debug("Constructing Custom Pipeline");
return pipeline()
.use(adjustContent)
.use(cont) // execute the continuation function
.use(cleanupContent)
}
In a typical pipeline, you will add additional processing steps as
.use(require('some-module')).
The main function is typically a pure function that converts the
request and
content properties of the
context into a
response object.
In most scenarios, the main function is compiled from a template in a templating language like HTL, JST, or JSX.
Typically, there is one template (and thus one main function) for each content variation of the file type. Content variations are identified by a selector (the piece of the file name before the file extension, e.g. in
example.navigation.html the selector would be
navigation). If no selector is provided, the template is the default template for the pipeline.
Examples of possible template names include:
html.jsx (compiled to
html.js) – default for the HTML pipeline.
html.navigation.jst (compiled to
html.navigation.js) – renders the navigation.
dropdown.json.js (not compiled) – creates pure JSON output.
dropdown.html.htl (compiled to
dropdown.html.js) – renders the dropdown component.
Sometimes it is necessary to pre-process the context in a template-specific fashion. This wrapper function (often called "Pre-JS" for brevity sake) allows the full transformation of the pipeline's context.
Compared to the pipeline-specific pre-processing functions which handle the request, content, and response, the focus of the wrapper function is implementing business logic needed for the main template function. This allows for a clean separation between:
A simple implementation of a wrapper function would look like this:
// All wrapper functions must export `pre`
// The functions takes the following arguments:
// - `cont` (the continuation function, i.e. the main template function)
// - `context` (the context of the pipeline)
// - `action` (the action of the pipeline)
module.exports.pre = (cont, context, action) => {
const {request, content, response} = context;
// modifying the context content before invoking the main function
content.hello = 'World';
const modifiedcontext = {request, content, response};
// invoking the main function with the new context. Capturing the response
// context for further modification
const responsecontext = cont(modifiedcontext, action);
// Adding a value to the context response
const modifiedresponse = modifiedcontext.response;
modifiedresponse.hello = 'World';
return Object.assign(modifiedcontext, modifiedresponse);
}
Pre-Processing functions are meant to:
Post-Processing functions are meant to:
In default state, the pipeline will process all normal functions but will skip
error handlers (
.error()). When the pipeline is in the error state normal processing functions are suspended until the end of the pipeline is reached, or the error state is cleared. While in the error state, error handlers will be executed.
The pipeline execution is in an error state if
context.error is defined. An Error state can happen when a processing function throws an Exception, or if it sets the
context.error object directly.
Example:
new pipeline()
.use(doSomething)
.use(render)
.use(cleanup)
.error(handleError)
.use(done);
If in the above example, the
doSomething causes an error, subsequently,
render and
cleanup will not be invoked. but
handleError will. If
handleError clears the error state (i.e. sets
context.error = null), the
done function will be invoked again.
If in the above example, none of the functions causes an error, the
handleError will never be invoked.
In addition to the (optional) wrapper function which can be invoked prior to the
once function, pipeline creators can expose named extension points. These extension points allow users of a pipeline to inject additional functions that will be called right before, right after or instead of an extension point. To keep the extension points independent from the implementation (i.e. the name of the function), pipeline authors should use the
expose(name) function to expose a particular extension point.
Example:
new pipeline()
.use(doSomething).expose('init')
.use(render)
.use(cleanup).expose('cleanup')
.use(done);
In this example, two extension points,
init and
cleanup have been defined. Note how the name of the extension point can be the same as the name of the function (i.e.
cleanup), but does not have to be the same (i.e.
init vs.
doSomething).
The creation of extension points is the responsibility of the pipeline author, but in order to standardize extension points, the following common names have been established:
fetch for the pipeline step that retrieves raw content, i.e. a Markdown document.
parse for the pipeline step that parses the raw content and transforms it into a document structure such as a Markdown AST.
meta for the pipeline step that extracts metadata from the content structure.
html for the pipeline step that turns the Markdown document into a (HTML) DOM.
esi for the pipeline step that scans the generated output for ESI markers and sets appropriate headers.
The easiest way to use extension points is by expanding on the Wrapper Function described above. Instead of just exporting a
pre function, the wrapper can also export:
before object.
after object.
replace object.
Each of these objects can have keys that correspond to the named extension points defined for the pipeline.
Example:
module.exports.before = {
html: (context, action) => {
// will get called before the "html" pipeline step
}
}
module.exports.after = {
fetch: (context, action) => {
// will get called after the "fetch" pipeline step
}
}
module.exports.replace = {
meta: (context, action) => {
// will get called instead of the "meta" pipeline step
}
}
All functions that are using the
before and
after extension points need to follow the same interface that all other pipeline functions follow, i.e. they have access to
context and
action and they should return a modified
context object.
A more complex example of using these extension points to implement custom markdown content nodes and handle 404 errors can be found in the helix-cli integration tests.
Following main properties exist:
request
content
response
error
also see context schema.
request object
params: a map of request parameters.
headers: a map of HTTP headers.
also see request schema.
content object
body: the unparsed content body as a
string.
mdast: the parsed Markdown AST.
meta: a map metadata properties, including:
title: title of the document.
intro: a plain-text introduction or description.
type: the content type of the document.
image: the URL of the first image in the document.
document: a DOM-compatible
Document representation of the (HTML) document (see below).
sections[]: The main sections of the document, as an enhanced MDAST (see below).
html: a string of the content rendered as HTML.
children: an array of top-level elements of the HTML-rendered content.
also see content schema.
content.document in Detail
For developers that prefer using the rendered HTML over the input Markdown AST,
content.document provides a representation of the rendered HTML that is API-compatible to the
window.document object you would find in a browser.
The most common way of using it is probably calling
content.document.innerHTML, which gives the full HTML of the page, but other functions like:
content.document.getElementsByClassName
content.document.querySelector
content.document.querySelectorAll
are also available. Please note that some functions like:
content.document.getElementsByClassName
content.document.getElementByID
are less useful because the HTML generated by the default pipeline does not inject class name or ID attributes.
The tooling for generating (Virtual) DOM nodes from Markdown AST is made available as a utility class, so that it can be used in custom
pre.js scripts, and described below.
content.sections in Detail
The default pipeline extracts sections from a Markdown document, using both "thematic breaks" like
*** or
--- and embedded YAML blocks as section markers. If no sections can be found in the document, the entire
content.mdast will be identically to
content.sections[0].
content.sections is an Array of
section nodes, with
type (String) and
children (array of Node) properties. In addition, each section has a
types attribute, which is an array of derived content types. Project Helix (and Hypermedia Pipeline) uses implied typing over declared content typing, which means it is not the task of the author to explicitly declare the content type of a section or document, but rather have the template interpret the contents of a section to understand the type of content it is dealing with.
The
types property is an array of string values that describes the type of the section based on the occurrence of child nodes. This makes it easy to copy the value of
types into the
class attribute of an HTML element, so that CSS expressions matching types of sections can be written with ease. Following patterns of
type values can be found:
has-<type>: for each type of content that occurs at least once in the section, e.g. has-heading
has-only-<type>: for sections that only have content of a single type, e.g. has-only-image
is-<type-1>-<type-2>-<type3>,
is-<type-1>-<type-2>, and
is-<type-1> for the top 3 most frequent types of children in the section. For instance, a gallery with a heading and description would be
is-image-text-heading. You can infer additional types using
utils.types.
nb-<type>-<occurences>: number of occurences of each type in the section.
Each section has additional content-derived metadata properties, in particular:
title: the value of the first headline in the section.
intro: the value of the first paragraph in the section.
image: the URL of the first image in the section.
meta: the parsed YAML metadata of the section (as an object).
response object
body: the unparsed response body as a
string.
headers: a map of HTTP response headers.
status: the HTTP status code.
also see response schema.
error object
This object is only set when there has been an error during pipeline processing. Any step in the pipeline may set the
error object. Subsequent steps should simply skip any processing if they encounter an
error object.
Alternatively, steps can attempt to handle the
error object, for instance by generating a formatted error message and leaving it in
response.body.
The only known property in
error is:
message: the error message.
utils.vdom
VDOM is a helper class that transforms MDAST Markdown into DOM nodes using customizable matcher functions or expressions.
It can be used in scenarios where:
section of the document in HTML.
content.mdast and want them reflected in HTML.
In most cases, you can simply access a pre-configured transformer from the
action.transformer property. It will be available in the pipeline after the
parse step and used in the
html step, so registering
after.parse and
before.html are the ideal points to adjust the generated HTML.
Alternatively, load the
VDOM helper through:
const VDOM = require('@adobe/helix-pipeline').utils.vdom;
content.document = new VDOM(content.mdast).getDocument();
This replaces
content.document with a re-rendered representation of the Markdown AST. It can be used when changes to
content.mdast have been made.
When using
action.transformer, this manual invocation is not required.
content.document = new VDOM(content.sections[0]).getDocument();
This uses only the content of the first section to render the document.
Nodes in the Markdown AST can be matched in two ways: either using a select-statement or using a predicate function.
action.transformer.match('heading', () => '<h1>This text replaces your heading</h1>');
content.document = vdom.getDocument();
Every node with the type
heading will be rendered as
<h1>This text replaces your heading</h1>;
action.transformer.match(function test(node) {
return node.type === 'heading';
}, () => '<h1>This text replaces your heading</h1>');
content.document = vdom.getDocument();
Instead of the select-statement, you can also provide a predicate function that returns
true or
false. The two examples above will have the same behavior.
The second argument to
match is a node-generating function that should return one of the following three options:
String containing HTML tags.
action.transformer.match('link', (_, node) => {
return {
type: 'element',
tagName: 'a',
properties: {
href: node.url,
rel: 'nofollow'
},
children: [
{
type: 'text',
value: node.children.map(({ value }) => value)
}
]
}
}
Above: injecting
rel="nofollow" using HTAST.
const h = require('hyperscript');
action.transformer.match('link', (_, node) => h(
'a',
{ href: node.url, rel: 'nofollow' },
node.children.map(({ value }) => value),
);
Above: doing the same using Hyperscript (which creates DOM elements) is notably shorter.
action.transformer.match('link', (_, node) =>
`<a href="${node.url}" rel="nofollow">$(node.children.map(({ value }) => value)).join('')</a>`;
Above: Plain
Strings can be constructed using String Templates in ES6 for the same result.
The examples above have only been processing terminal nodes (or almost terminal nodes). In reality, you need to make sure that all child nodes of the matched node are processed too. For this, the signature of the handler function provides you with a
handlechild function.
// match all "emphasis" nodes
action.transformer.match('emphasis', (h, node, _, handlechild) => {
// create a new HTML tag <i class="its-not-semantic…">
const i = h(node, 'i', { className: 'its-not-semantic-html-but-i-like-it' });
// make sure all child nodes of the markdown node are processed
node.children.forEach((childnode) => handlechild(h, childnode, node, i));
// return the i HTML element
return i;
});
The
handlechild function is called with:
h: a DOM-node producing function.
childnode: the child node to be processed.
node: the parent node of the node to be processed (usually the current node).
i: the DOM node will be the new parent node for newly created DOM nodes.
utils.types
In addition to the automatically inferred content types for each section,
utils.types provides a
TypeMatcher utility class that allows matching section content against a simple expression language and thus enrich the
section[].types values.
const TypeMatcher = require('@adobe/hypermedia-pipeline').utils.types;
const matcher = new TypeMatcher(content.sections);
matcher.match('^heading', 'starts-with-heading');
content.sections = matcher.process();
In the example above, all sections that have a
heading as the first child will get the value
starts-with-heading appended to the
types array.
^heading is an example of the content expression language, which allows matching content against a simple regular expression-like syntax.
^heading – the first element is a
heading.
paragraph$ – the last element is a
paragraph.
heading image+ – a
heading followed by one or more
images.
heading? image – an optional
heading followed by one
image.
heading paragraph* image – a
heading followed by any number of
paragraphs (also no paragraphs at all), followed by an
image.
(paragraph|list) – a
paragraph or a
list.
^heading (image paragraph)+$ – one
heading, followed by pairs of
image and
paragraph, but at least one.
When run in non-production, i.e. outside an OpenWhisk action, for example in
hlx up, Pipeline Dumping is enabled. Pipeline Dumping allows developers to easily inspect the
Context object of each step of the pipeline and can be used to debug pipeline functions and to generate realistic test cases.
Each stage of the pipeline processing will create a file like
$PWD/logs/debug/context_dump_34161BE5KuR0nuFDp/context-20180902-1418-05.0635-step-2.json inside the
debug directory. These dumps will be removed when the
node process ends, so that after stopping
hlx up the
debug directory will be clean again. The
-step-n in the filename indicates the step in the pipeline that has been logged.
A simple example might look like this:
Step 0:
{}
Step 1:
{
"request": {}
}
Step 2:
{
"request": {},
"content": {
"body": "---\ntemplate: Medium\n---\n\n# Bill, Welcome to the future\n> Project Helix\n\n## Let's talk about Project Helix\n![](./moscow/assets/IMG_0167.jpg)\n",
"sources": [
"https://raw.githubusercontent.com/trieloff/soupdemo/master/hello.md"
]
}
}
Step 3 (diff only):
@@ -1,6 +1,58 @@
{
"content": {
- "body": "Hello World"
+ "body": "Hello World",
+ "mdast": {
+ "type": "root",
+ "children": [
+ {
+ "type": "paragraph",
+ "children": [
+ {
+ "type": "text",
+ "value": "Hello World",
+ "position": {
+ "start": {
+ "line": 1,
+ "column": 1,
+ "offset": 0
+ },
+ "end": {
+ "line": 1,
+ "column": 12,
+ "offset": 11
+ },
+ "indent": []
+ }
+ }
+ ],
+ "position": {
+ "start": {
+ "line": 1,
+ "column": 1,
+ "offset": 0
+ },
+ "end": {
+ "line": 1,
+ "column": 12,
+ "offset": 11
+ },
+ "indent": []
+ }
+ }
+ ],
+ "position": {
+ "start": {
+ "line": 1,
+ "column": 1,
+ "offset": 0
+ },
+ "end": {
+ "line": 1,
+ "column": 12,
+ "offset": 11
+ }
+ }
+ }
},
"request": {}
}
Step 5 (diff only):
@@ -52,7 +52,49 @@
"offset": 11
}
}
- }
+ },
+ "sections": [
+ {
+ "type": "root",
+ "children": [
+ {
+ "type": "paragraph",
+ "children": [
+ {
+ "type": "text",
+ "value": "Hello World",
+ "position": {
+ "start": {
+ "line": 1,
+ "column": 1,
+ "offset": 0
+ },
+ "end": {
+ "line": 1,
+ "column": 12,
+ "offset": 11
+ },
+ "indent": []
+ }
+ }
+ ],
+ "position": {
+ "start": {
+ "line": 1,
+ "column": 1,
+ "offset": 0
+ },
+ "end": {
+ "line": 1,
+ "column": 12,
+ "offset": 11
+ },
+ "indent": []
+ }
+ }
+ ]
+ }
+ ]
},
"request": {}
}
Step 6 (diff only):
@@ -92,9 +92,19 @@
"indent": []
}
}
- ]
+ ],
+ "title": "Hello World",
+ "types": [
+ "has-text",
+ "has-only-text"
+ ],
+ "intro": "Hello World",
+ "meta": {}
}
- ]
+ ],
+ "meta": {},
+ "title": "Hello World",
+ "intro": "Hello World"
},
"request": {}
}
Step 9 (diff only):
@@ -169,7 +169,11 @@
"search": "",
"hash": ""
}
- }
+ },
+ "html": "<p>Hello World</p>",
+ "children": [
+ "<p>Hello World</p>"
+ ]
},
"request": {}
}
Step 10 (diff only):
@@ -175,5 +175,9 @@
"<p>Hello World</p>"
]
},
- "request": {}
+ "request": {},
+ "response": {
+ "status": 201,
+ "body": "<p>Hello World</p>"
+ }
}