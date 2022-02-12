openbase logo
@adobe/helix-cli

by adobe

Command-line tools for developing with helix

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

Helix Command Line Interface (hlx)

Status

codecov CircleCI GitHub license GitHub issues LGTM Code Quality Grade: JavaScript

The Helix Command Line Interface allows web developers to create, develop, and deploy digital experiences using Project Helix

Installation

Install hlx as a global command. You need Node 12.11 or newer.

$ npm install -g @adobe/helix-cli

Quick Start

$ hlx --help
Usage: hlx <command> [options]

Commands:
  hlx up  Run a Helix development server

Options:
  --version                Show version number                         [boolean]
  --log-file, --logFile    Log file (use "-" for stdout)  [array] [default: "-"]
  --log-level, --logLevel  Log level
        [string] [choices: "silly", "debug", "verbose", "info", "warn", "error"]
                                                               [default: "info"]
  --help                   Show help                                   [boolean]

use <command> --help to get command specific details.

for more information, find our manual at https://github.com/adobe/helix-cli

Starting development

$ cd <my-cool-project>
$ hlx up

automatically open the browser

The --open argument takes a path, eg --open=/products/, will cause the browser to be openend at the specific location. Disable with --no-open'.

environment

All the command arguments can also be specified via environment variables. the .env file is loaded automatically.

example:

.env

HLX_OPEN=/products
HLX_PORT=8080
HLX_PAGES_URL=https://stage.myproject.com

Global

optionvariabledefaultdescription
--log-fileHLX_LOG_FILE-Log file. use - to log to stdout
--log-levelHLX_LOG_LEVELinfoLog level

Up command

optionvariabledefaultdescription
--portHLX_PORT3000Development server port
--livereloadHLX_LIVERELOADtrueEnable automatic reloading of modified sources in browser.
--no-livereloadHLX_NO_LIVERELOADfalseDisable live-reload.
--openHLX_OPEN/Open a browser window at specified path after server start.
--no-openHLX_NO_OPENfalseDisable automatic opening of browser window.

Developing Helix CLI

Testing

You can use npm run check to run the tests and check whether your code adheres to the helix-cli coding style.

