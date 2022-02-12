Helix Command Line Interface ( hlx )

Status

The Helix Command Line Interface allows web developers to create, develop, and deploy digital experiences using Project Helix

Installation

Install hlx as a global command. You need Node 12.11 or newer.

$ npm install -g @adobe/helix-cli

Quick Start

$ hlx -- help Usage: hlx < command > [options] Commands: hlx up Run a Helix development server Options: --version Show version number [boolean] -- log -file, --logFile Log file (use "-" for stdout) [array] [default: "-" ] -- log -level, --logLevel Log level [string] [choices: "silly" , "debug" , "verbose" , "info" , "warn" , "error" ] [default: "info" ] -- help Show help [boolean] use < command > -- help to get command specific details. for more information, find our manual at https://github.com/adobe/helix-cli

Starting development

cd <my-cool-project> hlx up

automatically open the browser

The --open argument takes a path, eg --open=/products/ , will cause the browser to be openend at the specific location. Disable with --no-open'.

environment

All the command arguments can also be specified via environment variables. the .env file is loaded automatically.

example:

.env

HLX_OPEN=/products HLX_PORT=8080 HLX_PAGES_URL=https://stage.myproject.com

Global

option variable default description --log-file HLX_LOG_FILE - Log file. use - to log to stdout --log-level HLX_LOG_LEVEL info Log level

Up command

option variable default description --port HLX_PORT 3000 Development server port --livereload HLX_LIVERELOAD true Enable automatic reloading of modified sources in browser. --no-livereload HLX_NO_LIVERELOAD false Disable live-reload. --open HLX_OPEN / Open a browser window at specified path after server start. --no-open HLX_NO_OPEN false Disable automatic opening of browser window.

Developing Helix CLI

Testing