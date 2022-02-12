hlx)
The Helix Command Line Interface allows web developers to create, develop, and deploy digital experiences using Project Helix
Install
hlx as a global command. You need Node 12.11 or newer.
$ npm install -g @adobe/helix-cli
$ hlx --help
Usage: hlx <command> [options]
Commands:
hlx up Run a Helix development server
Options:
--version Show version number [boolean]
--log-file, --logFile Log file (use "-" for stdout) [array] [default: "-"]
--log-level, --logLevel Log level
[string] [choices: "silly", "debug", "verbose", "info", "warn", "error"]
[default: "info"]
--help Show help [boolean]
use <command> --help to get command specific details.
for more information, find our manual at https://github.com/adobe/helix-cli
$ cd <my-cool-project>
$ hlx up
The
--open argument takes a path, eg
--open=/products/, will cause the browser to be openend
at the specific location. Disable with
--no-open'.
All the command arguments can also be specified via environment variables. the
.env file is
loaded automatically.
example:
.env
HLX_OPEN=/products
HLX_PORT=8080
HLX_PAGES_URL=https://stage.myproject.com
|option
|variable
|default
|description
--log-file
HLX_LOG_FILE
-
|Log file. use
- to log to stdout
--log-level
HLX_LOG_LEVEL
info
|Log level
|option
|variable
|default
|description
--port
HLX_PORT
3000
|Development server port
--livereload
HLX_LIVERELOAD
true
|Enable automatic reloading of modified sources in browser.
--no-livereload
HLX_NO_LIVERELOAD
false
|Disable live-reload.
--open
HLX_OPEN
/
|Open a browser window at specified path after server start.
--no-open
HLX_NO_OPEN
false
|Disable automatic opening of browser window.
You can use
npm run check to run the tests and check whether your code adheres
to the helix-cli coding style.