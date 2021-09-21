A GitHub Protocol & API emulation.

git-server serves a hierarchy of local Git repositories to Git clients accessing the repository over http:// and https:// protocol.

git-server expects the local Git repositories (either cloned or created with git init ) to be organized as follows in the local file system:

<repos_root_dir>/ ├── <owner_1>/ │ └── <repo_1> │ └── <repo_2> ├── <owner_2>/ │ └── <repo_1> │ └── <repo_2>

Alternatively, a virtual repository mapping allows to 'mount' repositories independent of their location in the file system into a <owner>/<repo> hierarchy. A configuration example:

virtualRepos: { owner1 : { repo1 : { path : './repo1' , }, }, owner2 : { repo2 : { path : '/repos/repo2' , }, }, },

Repositories exposed via git-server can be used just like any repository hosted on GitHub, i.e. you can clone them and push changes to. The repository contents can be accessed with the same url patterns you would use to request files managed on GitHub.

The following protocols and APIs are currently supported:

Installation

cd <checkout dir> npm install

Getting started

git-server is configured via the config.js file which is expected to exist in the current working directory. Here's the default configuration:

{ appTitle : 'Helix Git Server' , repoRoot : './repos' , virtualRepos : { demoOwner : { demoRepo : { path : './virtual/example' , }, }, }, listen : { http : { port : 5000 , host : '0.0.0.0' , }, }, subdomainMapping : { enable : true , baseDomains : [ 'localtest.me' , 'lvh.me' , 'vcap.me' , 'lacolhost.com' , ], }, logs : { level : 'info' , logsDir : './logs' , reqLogFormat : 'short' , }, }

git-server uses helix-log for logging. The log level ( fatal , error , warn , info , verbose , debug , trace ) can be set via the logs.level property in the config (see above). For more information please refer to the helix-log project.

1. Create a local Git repository

cd ./repos mkdir helix && cd helix mkdir test && cd test && git init git config receive.denyCurrentBranch updateInstead echo '# test repo' >README.md git add . && git commit -m '1st commit' cd ../../..

2. Start server

npm start

3. Fetch raw content of file in Git repo over http

curl http://localhost:5000/raw/helix/ test /main/README.md

Git Protocols and APIs

1. Git Raw Protocol

Serving content of a file in a git repo.

The requested file is specified by:

{owner} : GitHub organization or user

: GitHub organization or user {repo} : repository name

: repository name {ref} : Git reference branch name (e.g. main ) tag name (e.g. v1.0 ) (full or shorthand) commit id (e.g. 7aeff3d )

: Git reference

GitHub URLs:

https://raw.githubusercontent.com/{owner}/{repo}/{ref}/path/to/file

https://github.com/{owner}/{repo}/raw/{ref}/path/to/file

Local git-server URLs:

http://localhost:{port}/raw/{owner}/{repo}/{ref}/path/to/file

http://localhost:{port}/{owner}/{repo}/raw/{ref}/path/to/file

http://raw.localtest.me:{port}/{owner}/{repo}/{ref}/path/to/file (using wildcarded DNS domain resolving to 127.0.0.1 )

Remote examples:

https://raw.githubusercontent.com/adobe/git-server/main/README.md

https://github.com/adobe/git-server/raw/main/README.md

Local examples:

http://raw.localtest.me:5000/adobe/git-server/main/README.md

http://localhost:5000/adobe/git-server/raw/main/README.md

http://localhost:5000/raw/adobe/git-server/main/README.md

raw.githubusercontent.com serves certain file types (e.g. JavaScript, CSS, HTML) with incorrect Content-Type: text/plain header. 3rd party solutions like rawgit.com address this issue. git-server serves files with correct content type.

2. Git HTTP Transfer Protocols

Support for git clone, push, fetch

Documentation:

git push support

The served local repo needs to be either a bare repo ( git clone --bare or git init --bare ) or the following option needs to be set:

git config receive.denyCurrentBranch updateInstead

more information

3. GitHub API v3

Documentation: GitHub API v3

GitHub Endpoint: https://api.github.com/

Local endpoint: http://localhost:{port}/api or e.g. http://api.localtest.me:{port} (using wildcarded DNS domain resolving to 127.0.0.1 )

Only a small subset of the GitHub API will be supported:

Get contents Note: The GitHub implementation supports files up to 1 megabyte in size.

Get blob Note: The GitHub implementation supports blobs up to 100 megabytes in size.

Get tree

Get commits

Get archive link Note: This method returns a 302 to a URL to download a tarball or zipball archive for a repository. git-server also supports an unofficial https://codeload.github.com endpoint that is not rate limited and that doesn't redirect: https://codeload.github.com/{owner}/{repo}/[zip|tar.gz]/main Related issue/discussion: #5 Support codeload.github.com



Local examples:

http://api.localtest.me:5000/repos/adobe/git-server/contents/README.md?ref=main

http://api.localtest.me:5000/repos/adobe/project-helix/git/blobs/bf13fe66cbee379db6a3e4ebf0300b8bbc0f01b7

http://localhost:5000/api/repos/adobe/git-server/contents/README.md?ref=main

http://localhost:5000/api/repos/adobe/project-helix/git/blobs/bf13fe66cbee379db6a3e4ebf0300b8bbc0f01b7

4. GitHub-like Web Server

(not yet implemented)

Endpoint: https://github.com/

