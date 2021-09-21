A GitHub Protocol & API emulation.
git-server serves a hierarchy of local Git repositories to Git clients accessing the repository over
http:// and
https:// protocol.
git-server expects the local Git repositories (either cloned or created with
git init) to be organized as follows in the local file system:
<repos_root_dir>/
├── <owner_1>/
│ └── <repo_1>
│ └── <repo_2>
├── <owner_2>/
│ └── <repo_1>
│ └── <repo_2>
Alternatively, a virtual repository mapping allows to 'mount' repositories independent of their location in the file system into a
<owner>/<repo> hierarchy. A configuration example:
virtualRepos: {
owner1: {
repo1: {
path: './repo1',
},
},
owner2: {
repo2: {
path: '/repos/repo2',
},
},
},
Repositories exposed via
git-server can be used just like any repository hosted on GitHub, i.e. you can clone them and push changes to.
The repository contents can be accessed with the same url patterns you would use to request files managed on GitHub.
The following protocols and APIs are currently supported:
cd <checkout dir>
npm install
git-server is configured via the
config.js file which is expected to exist in the current working directory. Here's the default configuration:
{
appTitle: 'Helix Git Server',
repoRoot: './repos',
// repository mapping. allows to 'mount' repositories outside the 'repoRoot' structure.
virtualRepos: {
demoOwner: {
demoRepo: {
path: './virtual/example',
},
},
},
listen: {
http: {
port: 5000,
host: '0.0.0.0',
},
/*
// https is optional
https: {
// cert: if no file is specfied a selfsigned certificate will be generated on-the-fly
// cert: './localhost.crt',
// key: if no file is specfied a key will be generated on-the-fly
// key: './localhost.key',
port: 5443,
host: '0.0.0.0',
},
*/
},
subdomainMapping: {
// if enabled, <subdomain>.<baseDomain>/foo/bar/baz will be
// resolved/mapped to 127.0.0.1/<subdomain>/foo/bar/baz
enable: true,
baseDomains: [
// some wildcarded DNS domains resolving to 127.0.0.1
'localtest.me',
'lvh.me',
'vcap.me',
'lacolhost.com',
],
},
logs: {
level: 'info', // fatal, error, warn, info, verbose, debug, trace
logsDir: './logs',
reqLogFormat: 'short', // used for morgan (request logging)
},
}
git-server uses helix-log for logging. The log level (
fatal,
error,
warn,
info,
verbose,
debug,
trace) can be set via the
logs.level property in the config (see above). For more information please refer to the helix-log project.
cd ./repos
# create org
mkdir helix && cd helix
# initialize new git repo
mkdir test && cd test && git init
# allow to remotely push to this repo
git config receive.denyCurrentBranch updateInstead
# add a README.md
echo '# test repo'>README.md
git add . && git commit -m '1st commit'
cd ../../..
npm start
curl http://localhost:5000/raw/helix/test/main/README.md
Serving content of a file in a git repo.
The requested file is specified by:
{owner}: GitHub organization or user
{repo}: repository name
{ref}: Git reference
main)
v1.0)
7aeff3d)
GitHub URLs:
https://raw.githubusercontent.com/{owner}/{repo}/{ref}/path/to/file
https://github.com/{owner}/{repo}/raw/{ref}/path/to/file
Local
git-server URLs:
http://localhost:{port}/raw/{owner}/{repo}/{ref}/path/to/file
http://localhost:{port}/{owner}/{repo}/raw/{ref}/path/to/file
http://raw.localtest.me:{port}/{owner}/{repo}/{ref}/path/to/file (using wildcarded DNS domain resolving to
127.0.0.1)
Remote examples:
https://raw.githubusercontent.com/adobe/git-server/main/README.md
https://github.com/adobe/git-server/raw/main/README.md
Local examples:
http://raw.localtest.me:5000/adobe/git-server/main/README.md
http://localhost:5000/adobe/git-server/raw/main/README.md
http://localhost:5000/raw/adobe/git-server/main/README.md
raw.githubusercontent.com serves certain file types (e.g. JavaScript, CSS, HTML) with incorrect
Content-Type: text/plain header. 3rd party solutions like
rawgit.com address this issue.
git-server serves files with correct content type.
Support for
git clone, push, fetch
Documentation:
git push support
The served local repo needs to be either a bare repo (
git clone --bare or
git init --bare) or the following option needs to be set:
git config receive.denyCurrentBranch updateInstead
Documentation: GitHub API v3
GitHub Endpoint:
https://api.github.com/
Local endpoint:
http://localhost:{port}/api or e.g.
http://api.localtest.me:{port} (using wildcarded DNS domain resolving to
127.0.0.1)
Only a small subset of the GitHub API will be supported:
Note: The GitHub implementation supports files up to 1 megabyte in size.
Note: The GitHub implementation supports blobs up to 100 megabytes in size.
Note: This method returns a
302 to a URL to download a tarball or zipball archive for a repository.
git-server also supports an unofficial
https://codeload.github.com endpoint that is not rate limited and that doesn't redirect:
https://codeload.github.com/{owner}/{repo}/[zip|tar.gz]/main
Related issue/discussion: #5 Support codeload.github.com
Local examples:
http://api.localtest.me:5000/repos/adobe/git-server/contents/README.md?ref=main
http://api.localtest.me:5000/repos/adobe/project-helix/git/blobs/bf13fe66cbee379db6a3e4ebf0300b8bbc0f01b7
http://localhost:5000/api/repos/adobe/git-server/contents/README.md?ref=main
http://localhost:5000/api/repos/adobe/project-helix/git/blobs/bf13fe66cbee379db6a3e4ebf0300b8bbc0f01b7
(not yet implemented)
Endpoint:
https://github.com/
e.g.
https://github.com/{owner}/{repo},
https://github.com/{owner}/{repo}/blob/{branch}/path/to/file