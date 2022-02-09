Native Promise based Fastly API client for Node.js
The callback-based fastly package is still the most used client on NPM. However, I needed a client which allows me to perform request sequentially and parallelly without ending up in an untamable callback hell. Philipp Schulte's fastly-native-promises client seemed almost perfect, except:
This fork addresses the concerns above but breaks compatibility with Browsers, so that it can only be used in Node JS environments.
The
fastly-native-promises package uses the promise-based HTTP client Request-Promise-Native to perform requests to the Fastly API. Request-Promise-Native supports the native JavaScript Promise API and automatically transforms the data into JSON. Each
fastly-native-promises API method returns a Promise which represents either the completion or failure of the request.
You'll need a Fastly API Token to use the
fastly-native-promises library. I recommend using a token with global scope to be able to use all
fastly-native-promises API methods.
This is a Node.js module available through the npm registry. Installation is done using the
npm install command:
$ npm install @adobe/fastly-native-promises
See the changelog.
const fastly = require('@adobe/fastly-native-promises');
// create one or more instances
const service_1 = fastly('token', 'service_id_1');
const serivce_2 = fastly('token', 'service_id_2');
// make changes
service_1.transact(async () => {
return this.writeS3('test-s3', {
name: 'test-s3',
bucket_name: 'my_corporate_bucket',
access_key: 'AKIAIOSFODNN7EXAMPLE',
secret_key: 'wJalrXUtnFEMI/K7MDENG/bPxRfiCYEXAMPLEKEY',
});
});
service_2.transact(async () => {
return this.writeBigquery('test-bq', {
name: 'test-bq',
format: '{\n "timestamp":"%{begin:%Y-%m-%dT%H:%M:%S}t",\n "time_elapsed":%{time.elapsed.usec}V,\n "is_tls":%{if(req.is_ssl, "true", "false")}V,\n "client_ip":"%{req.http.Fastly-Client-IP}V",\n "geo_city":"%{client.geo.city}V",\n "geo_country_code":"%{client.geo.country_code}V",\n "request":"%{req.request}V",\n "host":"%{req.http.Fastly-Orig-Host}V",\n "url":"%{json.escape(req.url)}V",\n "request_referer":"%{json.escape(req.http.Referer)}V",\n "request_user_agent":"%{json.escape(req.http.User-Agent)}V",\n "request_accept_language":"%{json.escape(req.http.Accept-Language)}V",\n "request_accept_charset":"%{json.escape(req.http.Accept-Charset)}V",\n "cache_status":"%{regsub(fastly_info.state, "^(HIT-(SYNTH)|(HITPASS|HIT|MISS|PASS|ERROR|PIPE)).*", "\\\\2\\\\3") }V"\n}',
user: 'fastly-bigquery-log@example-fastly-log.iam.gserviceaccount.com',
project_id: 'example-fastly-log',
dataset: 'fastly_log_test',
table: 'fastly_logs',
template_suffix: null,
secret_key: '-----BEGIN PRIVATE KEY-----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\nKT0KS+ySjCAEWgg4v+mjUDUV\n-----END PRIVATE KEY-----\n',
response_condition: '',
});
// optional, but speeds up end of process
await service_1.discard();
await service_2.discard();
});
Purge all domains of the active version:
const fastly = require('fastly-native-promises');
const service = fastly('token', 'service_id');
function handler() {
service.readVersions()
.then(versions => {
const active = versions.data.filter(version => version.active)[0];
return service.readDomains(active.number);
})
.then(domains => {
return Promise.all(domains.data.map(domain => service.purgeIndividual(domain.name)));
})
.then(purges => {
purges.forEach(purge => console.log(purge.statusText));
})
.catch(e => {
console.log('Shoot!');
});
}
Update
first_byte_timeout property for every backend and service if the value is less than 5000 milliseconds:
const fastly = require('fastly-native-promises');
const account = fastly('token');
async function handler() {
try {
const services = await account.readServices();
const ids = services.data.map(service => service.id);
for (const id of ids) {
const service = fastly('token', id);
const versions = await service.readVersions();
const active = versions.data.filter(version => version.active)[0];
const backends = await service.readBackends(active.number);
const affected = backends.data.filter(backend => backend.first_byte_timeout < 5000);
if (!affected.length) continue;
const clone = await service.cloneVersion(active.number);
await Promise.all(affected.map(backend => service.updateBackend(clone.data.number, backend.name, { first_byte_timeout: 5000 })));
await service.activateVersion(clone.data.number);
}
} catch (e) {
console.log('Shoot!');
}
}
Each
fastly-native-promises API method returns the following response object:
{
// the HTTP status code from the server response
status: 200,
// the HTTP status message from the server response
statusText: 'OK',
// the headers that the server responded with
headers: {},
// the options that were provided to request for the request
config: {},
// the request that generated the response
request: {},
// the response that was provided by the server
data: {}
}
The
Fastly instance has a
requestmonitor property that can be used to retrieve request statistics:
requestmonitor.count for the total number of requests.
requestmonitor.remaining for the number of requests remaining according to Fastly's API Rate limit for the hour or
undefined (if no modifying requests have been made yet).
requestmonitor.edgedurations for an array of API processing durations (in milliseconds, measured from the edge).
requestmonitor.durations for an array of request durations (in milliseconds, measured from the client, i.e. including network latency).
With
requestmonitor.stats you can get all of that in one object, including minimum, maximum and mean durations for all requests.
Using the
requestmonitor.remaining property, you can make sure that you still have sufficient requests before you hit the rate limit.
When using the
instance.transact method, you can furthermore provide a minimum for the necessary available request limit so that after the initial cloning of the version no additional requests will be made if the API rate limit will be exceeded. This allows you to fail fast in case of rate limit issues.
While most functionality is a low-level wrapper of the Fastly, API, we provide a couple of higher-level helper functions in properties of the
Fastly instance.
fastly.conditions
The conditions helper eases the creation and management of conditions.
const fastly = require('fastly-native-promises');
const instance = fastly('mykey', 'service-config');
const update = fastly.conditions.update(1, 'REQUEST', 'Created as an Example', 'example');
const conditions = await update('req.url.basename == "new.html"', 'req.url.basename == "index.html"');
console.log('Created a condition matching index.html with following name', conditions['req.url.basename == "index.html"'].name);
fastly.conditions.update can be called with the parameters
version (service config version),
type (condition type, either
REQUEST,
RESPONSE, or
CACHE),
comment (a comment that will be visible in the Fastly UI),
nameprefix (a common prefix for the condition name) to get a new function
update that performs the update.
When
update is called with a list of
statements in VCL condition language, it will synchronize the list of conditions passed in with the conditions that already exist in the Fastly service config. All conditions that share the same
nameprefix, but are no longer used get deleted, new conditions that don't exist yet will get created (unchanged conditions aren't touched, reducing the number of requests made upon updates).
The return value of
update is an object that maps condition statement to the condition object. This allows re-using the condition in other Fastly API calls.
fastly.headers
The headers helper eases the creation and management of conditional headers.
const fastly = require('fastly-native-promises');
const instance = fastly('mykey', 'service-config');
const update = fastly.headers.update(
1,
'REQUEST', // apply a request condition
'Created as an Example', // use following comment for conditions
'example', // name-prefix for all generated conditions and headers
'set', // set the header
'http.Location' // which header (Location)
'request' // in the request handling
);
await update(
{
condition: 'req.url.basename == "new.html"',
expression: '"https://new.example.com"',
},
{
condition: 'req.url.basename == "index.html"',
expression: 'https://www.example.com',
});
fastly.headers.update can be called with the parameters
version (service config version),
type (condition type, either
REQUEST,
RESPONSE, or
CACHE),
comment (a comment that will be visible in the Fastly UI),
nameprefix (a common prefix for the condition name),
action (what to do with the header, can be
set,
append, or
delete),
header (the name of the header – remember to include
http. in the value),
sub (the subroutine where the header is applied, can be
request,
fetch,
cache, or
response) to get a new function
update that performs the update.
When
update is called with a list of
objects that looks like
{ condition: 'req.url ~ "foo/(.*)/bar"', expression: '"bar/" + re.group.1 + "/foo"'}, i.e. pairs of a
condition (in VCL condition language) and an
expression (also valid VCL), it will synchronize the list of headers (and resultant conditions) passed in with the headers and conditions that already exist in the Fastly service config. All conditions and headers that share the same
nameprefix, but are no longer used get deleted, new conditions and headers that don't exist yet will get created (unchanged conditions and headers aren't touched, reducing the number of requests made upon updates).
AccountAPI
The Fastly Account API.
AuthAPI
The Fastly Auth API.
DomainAPI
The Fastly Domain API.
HealthcheckAPI
The Fastly Healthcheck API.
PurgeAPI
The Fastly Purge API.
Helper class with high-level operations for condition-management.
Helper class with high-level operations for condition-management.
boolean
Determines if a response or error indicates that the response is repeatable.
Promise
A function that creates a resource of a specific type. If a resource of that name already exists, it will reject the returned promise with an error.
Promise
A function that updates an already existing resource of a specific type. If no resource of that name exists, it will reject the returned promise with an error.
Promise
A function that retrieves a representation of a resource of a specific type. If no resource of that name exists, it will reject the returned promise with an error.
Promise
A function that retrieves a list of resources of a specific type.
object
The FastlyError class describes the most common errors that can occur
when working with the Fastly API. Using
error.status, the underlying
HTTP status code can be retrieved. Known error status codes include:
object
object
Describes the most relevant versions of the service.
object
Specifies a dictionary update operation. In most cases,
upsert is the best way
to update values, as it will work for existing and non-existing items.
object
object
AccountAPI
The Fastly Account API.
Kind: global class
See: https://docs.fastly.com/api/account#top
AccountAPI
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Get the currently logged in user.
Kind: instance method of
AccountAPI
Returns:
Promise - The response object representing the completion or failure.
See: https://docs.fastly.com/api/account#user_91db9d9178f3f4c7597899942bd3f941
Promise
Get a list of all users from the current customer.
Kind: instance method of
AccountAPI
Returns:
Promise - The response object representing the completion or failure.
See: https://docs.fastly.com/api/account#customer_12f4a69627ba3bbb1c8668aae03a60ad
Promise
Get the the user with the specific id.
Kind: instance method of
AccountAPI
Returns:
Promise - The response object representing the completion or failure.
See: https://docs.fastly.com/api/account#user_15a6c72980b9434ebb8253c7e882c26c
|Param
|Type
|Description
|id
string
|The User ID.
Promise
Create a user.
Kind: instance method of
AccountAPI
Returns:
Promise - The response object representing the completion or failure.
See: https://docs.fastly.com/api/account#user_00b606002596bac1c652614de98bd260
|Param
|Type
|Description
|name
string
|The user name.
|login
string
|The user login.
Promise
List all invitations.
Kind: instance method of
AccountAPI
Returns:
Promise - The response object representing the completion or failure.
See: https://docs.fastly.com/api/account#invitations_6d8623de97ed7e50b7b6498e374bb657
Promise
Create an invitation.
Kind: instance method of
AccountAPI
Returns:
Promise - The response object representing the completion or failure.
See: https://docs.fastly.com/api/account#invitations_8c4da3ca11c75facd36cfaad024bd891
|Param
|Type
|Default
|Description
string
|The email address for the invitation.
|role
string
"engineer"
|The user role. Defaults to {@code engineer}.
Promise
Accept an invitation.
Kind: instance method of
AccountAPI
Returns:
Promise - The response object representing the completion or failure.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|acceptCode
string
|The accept code retrieved in the email.
|name
string
|Name for the new user.
|password
string
|Password for the new user.
Promise
Delete an invitation.
Kind: instance method of
AccountAPI
Returns:
Promise - The response object representing the completion or failure.
See: https://docs.fastly.com/api/account#invitations_d70a7460c7e1bd8dd660c6f5b3558c2e
|Param
|Type
|Description
|id
string
|The invitation id.
AuthAPI
The Fastly Auth API.
Kind: global class
See: https://docs.fastly.com/api/auth#top
AuthAPI
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
List all tokens of a customer.
Kind: instance method of
AuthAPI
Returns:
Promise - The response object representing the completion or failure.
See: https://docs.fastly.com/api/auth#tokens_d59ff8612bae27a2317278abb048db0c
|Param
|Type
|Description
|[customerId]
string
|The id of the customer.
Promise
Get the token with the specified id. If the Id is missing, the self token is returned.
Kind: instance method of
AuthAPI
Returns:
Promise - The response object representing the completion or failure.
See: https://docs.fastly.com/api/auth#tokens_bb00e7ed542cbcd7f32b5c908b8ce244
|Param
|Type
|Description
|[id]
string
|The token id.
Promise
Delete the token with the specified id.
Kind: instance method of
AuthAPI
Returns:
Promise - The response object representing the completion or failure.
See: https://docs.fastly.com/api/auth#tokens_4a958ba69402500937f0d8570f7ce86f
|Param
|Type
|Description
|[id]
string
|The token id.
Promise
Create an API token.
Kind: instance method of
AuthAPI
Returns:
Promise - The response object representing the completion or failure.
See: https://docs.fastly.com/api/auth#tokens_db4655a45a0107448eb0676577446e40
|Param
|Type
|Description
|options
object
|The token options.
DomainAPI
The Fastly Domain API.
Kind: global class
See: https://docs.fastly.com/api/config#domain
DomainAPI
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Checks the status of all domains for a particular service and version.
Kind: instance method of
DomainAPI
Returns:
Promise - The response object representing the completion or failure.
See: https://docs.fastly.com/api/config#domain_30a3f14c9a0ce5730757d39983ab7dc6
|Param
|Type
|Description
|version
string
|The current version of a service.
|name
string
|The name of the domain.
Promise
Checks the status of all domains for a particular service and version.
Kind: instance method of
DomainAPI
Returns:
Promise - The response object representing the completion or failure.
See: https://docs.fastly.com/api/config#domain_e33a599694c3316f00b6b8d53a2db7d9
|Param
|Type
|Description
|version
string
|The current version of a service.
Example
instance.domainCheckAll('182')
.then(res => {
console.log(res.data);
})
.catch(err => {
console.log(err.message);
});
Promise
List all the domains for a particular service and version.
Kind: instance method of
DomainAPI
Returns:
Promise - The response object representing the completion or failure.
See: https://docs.fastly.com/api/config#domain_6d340186666771f022ca20f81609d03d
|Param
|Type
|Description
|version
string
|The current version of a service.
Example
instance.readDomains('182')
.then(res => {
console.log(res.data);
})
.catch(err => {
console.log(err.message);
});
Promise
List all the domains for a particular service and version.
Kind: instance method of
DomainAPI
Returns:
Promise - The response object representing the completion or failure.
See: https://docs.fastly.com/api/config#domain_f1b5fab17a0729daeeaf7594b47759c5
|Param
|Type
|Description
|version
string
|The current version of a service.
|name
string
|The domain name.
Promise
List the domains within a service.
Kind: instance method of
DomainAPI
Returns:
Promise - The response object representing the completion or failure.
See: https://docs.fastly.com/api/config#service_d5578a1e3bc75512711ddd0a58ce7a36
|Param
|Type
|Description
|[serviceId]
string
|The service id.
Promise
Create a domain for a particular service and version.
Kind: instance method of
DomainAPI
Returns:
Promise - The response object representing the completion or failure.
See: https://docs.fastly.com/api/config#domain_90345101274774ff1b84f0a7dd010b01
|Param
|Type
|Description
|version
string
|The current version of a service.
|name
string
|The domain name.
|comment
string
|Optional comment.
Promise
Update a domain for a particular service and version.
Kind: instance method of
DomainAPI
Returns:
Promise - The response object representing the completion or failure.
See: https://docs.fastly.com/api/config#domain_2ef42bd9b4c56c86b46dc0e36096ab10
|Param
|Type
|Description
|version
string
|The current version of a service.
|oldName
string
|The old name of the domain.
|name
string
|The domain name.
|comment
string
|Optional comment.
Promise
Delete the domain for a particular service and version.
Kind: instance method of
DomainAPI
Returns:
Promise - The response object representing the completion or failure.
See: https://docs.fastly.com/api/config#domain_aab5a322f58df2b1db8dc276e8594a70
|Param
|Type
|Description
|version
string
|The current version of a service.
|name
string
|The domain name.
HealthcheckAPI
The Fastly Healthcheck API.
Kind: global class
See: https://docs.fastly.com/api/config#healthcheck
HealthcheckAPI
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
List all healthchecks for a particular service and version.
Kind: instance method of
HealthcheckAPI
Returns:
Promise - The response object representing the completion or failure.
See: https://docs.fastly.com/api/config#healthcheck_126cb37382d68583269420ba772ded36
|Param
|Type
|Description
|version
string
|The current version of a service.
Promise
Get details of a single named healthcheck.
Kind: instance method of
HealthcheckAPI
Returns:
Promise - The response object representing the completion or failure.
See: https://docs.fastly.com/api/config#healthcheck_b54ea357a2377e62ae7649e609b94966
|Param
|Type
|Description
|version
string
|The current version of a service.
|name
string
|The name of the healthcheck.
Promise
Create a healthcheck for a particular service and version.
Kind: instance method of
HealthcheckAPI
Returns:
Promise - The response object representing the completion or failure.
See: https://docs.fastly.com/api/config#healthcheck_8712be8923dd419c54393da3ac31f6d3
|Param
|Type
|Description
|version
string
|The current version of a service.
|data
object
|The healthcheck definition.
Promise
Update the healthcheck for a particular service and version.
Kind: instance method of
HealthcheckAPI
Returns:
Promise - The response object representing the completion or failure.
See: https://docs.fastly.com/api/config#healthcheck_9a60b6005125c4afeaa80111e69d7586
|Param
|Type
|Description
|version
string
|The current version of a service.
|name
string
|The name of the healthcheck to update.
|data
object
|The healthcheck definition.
Promise
Delete the healthcheck for a particular service and version.
Kind: instance method of
HealthcheckAPI
Returns:
Promise - The response object representing the completion or failure.
See: https://docs.fastly.com/api/config#healthcheck_a22900c40a2fd59db5028061dc5dfa36
|Param
|Type
|Description
|version
string
|The current version of a service.
|name
string
|The name of the healthcheck to delete.
PurgeAPI
The Fastly Purge API.
Kind: global class
See: https://docs.fastly.com/api/purge#purge
PurgeAPI
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Instant Purge an individual URL.
Kind: instance method of
PurgeAPI
Returns:
Promise - The response object representing the completion or failure.
See: https://docs.fastly.com/api/purge#purge_3aa1d66ee81dbfed0b03deed0fa16a9a
|Param
|Type
|Description
|url
string
|The URL to purge.
Example
instance.purgeIndividual('www.example.com')
.then(res => {
console.log(res.data);
})
.catch(err => {
console.log(err.message);
});
Promise
Instant Purge everything from a service.
Kind: instance method of
PurgeAPI
Returns:
Promise - The response object representing the completion or failure.
See: https://docs.fastly.com/api/purge#purge_bee5ed1a0cfd541e8b9f970a44718546
Example
instance.purgeAll()
.then(res => {
console.log(res.data);
})
.catch(err => {
console.log(err.message);
});
Promise
Instant Purge a particular service of items tagged with a Surrogate Key.
Kind: instance method of
PurgeAPI
Returns:
Promise - The response object representing the completion or failure.
See: https://docs.fastly.com/api/purge#purge_d8b8e8be84c350dd92492453a3df3230
|Param
|Type
|Description
|key
string
|The surrogate key to purge.
Example
instance.purgeKey('key_1')
.then(res => {
console.log(res.data);
})
.catch(err => {
console.log(err.message);
});
Promise
Instant Purge a particular service of items tagged with Surrogate Keys in a batch.
Kind: instance method of
PurgeAPI
Returns:
Promise - The response object representing the completion or failure.
See: https://docs.fastly.com/api/purge#purge_db35b293f8a724717fcf25628d713583
|Param
|Type
|Description
|keys
Array
|The array of surrogate keys to purge.
Example
instance.purgeKeys(['key_2', 'key_3', 'key_4'])
.then(res => {
console.log(res.data);
})
.catch(err => {
console.log(err.message);
});
Promise
Soft Purge an individual URL.
Kind: instance method of
PurgeAPI
Returns:
Promise - The response object representing the completion or failure.
See: https://docs.fastly.com/api/purge#soft_purge_0c4f56f3d68e9bed44fb8b638b78ea36
|Param
|Type
|Description
|url
string
|The URL to soft purge.
Example
instance.softPurgeIndividual('www.example.com/images')
.then(res => {
console.log(res.data);
})
.catch(err => {
console.log(err.message);
});
Promise
Soft Purge a particular service of items tagged with a Surrogate Key.
Kind: instance method of
PurgeAPI
Returns:
Promise - The response object representing the completion or failure.
See: https://docs.fastly.com/api/purge#soft_purge_2e4d29085640127739f8467f27a5b549
|Param
|Type
|Description
|key
string
|The surrogate key to soft purge.
Example
instance.softPurgeKey('key_5')
.then(res => {
console.log(res.data);
})
.catch(err => {
console.log(err.message);
});
Promise
Soft Purge a particular service of items tagged with Surrogate Keys in a batch.
Kind: instance method of
PurgeAPI
Returns:
Promise - The response object representing the completion or failure.
See: https://docs.fastly.com/api/purge#purge_db35b293f8a724717fcf25628d713583
|Param
|Type
|Description
|keys
Array
|The array of surrogate keys to purge.
Example
instance.softPurgeKeys(['key_2', 'key_3', 'key_4'])
.then(res => {
console.log(res.data);
})
.catch(err => {
console.log(err.message);
});
Helper class with high-level operations for condition-management.
Array.<function()>
Creates functions for multi-step creation of missing and deletion of superflous conditions.
Kind: instance method of
Conditions
Returns:
Array.<function()> - A pair of a create and cleanup function.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|version
number
|Service config version.
|type
string
|Condition type, can be
REQUEST,
RESPONSE, or
CACHE.
|commentprefix
string
|The prefix to be used for comments.
|nameprefix
string
|- The prefix to be used for names.
Helper class with high-level operations for condition-management.
Array.<function()>
Creates functions for multi-step creation of missing and deletion of superflous conditional headers.
Kind: instance method of
Headers
Returns:
Array.<function()> - A pair of a create and cleanup function.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|version
number
|Service config version.
|type
string
|Condition type, can be
REQUEST,
RESPONSE, or
CACHE.
|commentprefix
string
|The prefix to be used for comments.
|nameprefix
string
|- The prefix to be used for names.
|action
string
|What do do with the header, can be
set,
append,
delete.
|header
string
|The name of the header to set.
|sub
string
|Name of the subroutine where the header should be applied, can be
request,
fetch,
cache, or
response.
Kind: global class
ListFunction
ReadFunction
CreateFunction
UpdateFunction
UpdateFunction
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Versions
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
object
object
The constructor method for creating a fastly-promises instance.
|Param
|Type
|Default
|Description
|token
string
|The Fastly API token.
|service_id
string
|The Fastly service ID.
|timeout
number
15000
|HTTP timeout for requests to the Fastly API, default: 15 seconds.
ListFunction
Create a new function that lists all log configurations for a given service and version. The function can be parametrized with the name of the logging service.
Kind: instance method of
Fastly
Returns:
ListFunction - A logging function.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|service
string
|The id of the logging service. Supported services are: s3, s3canary, azureblob, cloudfiles, digitalocean, ftp, bigquery, gcs, honeycomb, logshuttle, logentries, loggly, heroku, https, openstack, papertrail, scalyr, splunk, sumologic, syslog.
ReadFunction
Create a new function that returns a named log configuration for a given service and version. The function can be parametrized with the name of the logging service.
Kind: instance method of
Fastly
Returns:
ReadFunction - A logging function.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|service
string
|The id of the logging service. Supported services are: s3, s3canary, azureblob, cloudfiles, digitalocean, ftp, bigquery, gcs, honeycomb, logshuttle, logentries, loggly, heroku, https, openstack, papertrail, scalyr, splunk, sumologic, syslog.
CreateFunction
Create a new function that creates a named log configuration for a given service and version. The function can be parametrized with the name of the logging service.
Kind: instance method of
Fastly
Returns:
CreateFunction - A logging function.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|service
string
|The id of the logging service. Supported services are: s3, s3canary, azureblob, cloudfiles, digitalocean, ftp, bigquery, gcs, honeycomb, logshuttle, logentries, loggly, heroku, https, openstack, papertrail, scalyr, splunk, sumologic, syslog.
UpdateFunction
Create a new function that updates a named log configuration for a given service and version. The function can be parametrized with the name of the logging service.
Kind: instance method of
Fastly
Returns:
UpdateFunction - A logging function.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|service
string
|The id of the logging service. Supported services are: s3, s3canary, azureblob, cloudfiles, digitalocean, ftp, bigquery, gcs, honeycomb, logshuttle, logentries, loggly, heroku, https, openstack, papertrail, scalyr, splunk, sumologic, syslog.
UpdateFunction
Creates an update-or-create or "safe create" function that will either create (if it does not exist) or update (if it does) a named resource. The function will attempt to check if the resource exists first (if a reader function has been provided), alternatively, it will just blindly create and fall back with an update.
Kind: instance method of
Fastly
Returns:
UpdateFunction - An update function that does not fail on conflict.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|createFn
CreateFunction
|A function that creates a resource.
|updateFn
UpdateFunction
|A function that updates a resource.
|readFn
ReadFunction
|An optional function that checks for the existence of a resource.
Free resources bound to the HTTP client (pending sessions/sockets) and allow the node process to quit.
Kind: instance method of
Fastly
Returns:
Promise - A promise which resolves when all resources have been freed.
Promise
Get a list of all Fastly datacenters.
Kind: instance method of
Fastly
Returns:
Promise - The response object representing the completion or failure.
See: https://docs.fastly.com/api/tools#datacenter_1c8d3b9dd035e301155b44eae05e0554
Example
instance.dataCenters()
.then(res => {
console.log(res.data);
})
.catch(err => {
console.log(err.message);
});
Promise
Fastly's services IP ranges.
Kind: instance method of
Fastly
Returns:
Promise - The response object representing the completion or failure.
See: https://docs.fastly.com/api/tools#public_ip_list_ef2e9900a1c9522b58f5abed92ec785e
Example
instance.publicIpList()
.then(res => {
console.log(res.data);
})
.catch(err => {
console.log(err.message);
});
Promise
Retrieve headers and MD5 hash of the content for a particular URL from each Fastly edge server.
Kind: instance method of
Fastly
Returns:
Promise - The response object representing the completion or failure.
See: https://docs.fastly.com/api/tools#content_4d2d4548b29c7661e17ebe7098872d6d
|Param
|Type
|Description
|url
string
|Full URL (host and path) to check on all nodes. If protocol is omitted, http will be assumed.
Example
instance.edgeCheck('api.example.com')
.then(res => {
console.log(res.data);
})
.catch(err => {
console.log(err.message);
});
Promise
List all services.
Kind: instance method of
Fastly
Returns:
Promise - The response object representing the completion or failure.
See: https://docs.fastly.com/api/config#service_74d98f7e5d018256e44d1cf820388ef8
Example
instance.readServices()
.then(res => {
console.log(res.data);
})
.catch(err => {
console.log(err.message);
});
Promise
Reads the services and returns a data object that contains a map where the service id is the key.
Kind: instance method of
Fastly
Returns:
Promise - The response object representing the completion or failure.
Promise
Get a specific service by id.
Kind: instance method of
Fastly
Returns:
Promise - The response object representing the completion or failure.
See: https://docs.fastly.com/api/config#service_a884a9abd5af9723f6fcbb1ed13ae4cc
|Param
|Type
|Description
|[serviceId]
string
|The service id.
Promise
List the versions for a particular service.
Kind: instance method of
Fastly
Returns:
Promise - The response object representing the completion or failure.
See: https://docs.fastly.com/api/config#version_dfde9093f4eb0aa2497bbfd1d9415987
Example
instance.readVersions()
.then(res => {
const active = res.data.filter(version => version.active);
console.log(active);
})
.catch(err => {
console.log(err.message);
});
Versions
Gets the version footprint for the service.
Kind: instance method of
Fastly
Returns:
Versions - The latest, current, and active versions of the service.
Promise
Clone the current configuration into a new version.
Kind: instance method of
Fastly
Returns:
Promise - The response object representing the completion or failure.
See: https://docs.fastly.com/api/config#version_7f4937d0663a27fbb765820d4c76c709
|Param
|Type
|Description
|version
string
|The version to be cloned.
Example
instance.cloneVersion('45')
.then(res => {
console.log(res.data);
})
.catch(err => {
console.log(err.message);
});
Promise
Activate the current version.
Kind: instance method of
Fastly
Returns:
Promise - The response object representing the completion or failure.
See: https://docs.fastly.com/api/config#version_0b79ae1ba6aee61d64cc4d43fed1e0d5
|Param
|Type
|Description
|version
string
|The version to be activated.
Example
instance.activateVersion('23')
.then(res => {
console.log(res.data);
})
.catch(err => {
console.log(err.message);
});
Promise
List all dictionary items for a particular service and version.
Kind: instance method of
Fastly
Returns:
Promise - The response object representing the completion or failure.
See: https://docs.fastly.com/api/config#dictionary_item_a48de28cd7e76c1ea58523f39bb7204b
|Param
|Type
|Description
|version
string
|The version of the dictionary.
|name
string
|The name of the dictionary.
Example
instance.readDictItems(1, 'my_dictionary')
.then(res => {
console.log(res.data);
})
.catch(err => {
console.log(err.message);
});
Promise
Get details of a single dictionary item.
Kind: instance method of
Fastly
Returns:
Promise - The response object representing the completion or failure.
See: https://docs.fastly.com/api/config#dictionary_item_08f090cd03ed4602ae63f131087e2f29
|Param
|Type
|Description
|version
string
|The current version of a service.
|name
string
|Name of the dictionary.
|key
string
|The key to retrieve values by.
Example
instance.readDictItem('12', 'extensions', 'some_key')
.then(res => {
console.log(res.data);
})
.catch(err => {
console.log(err.message);
});
Promise
Create a new dictionary item for a particular service and version.
Kind: instance method of
Fastly
Returns:
Promise - The reponse object.
See: https://docs.fastly.com/api/config#dictionary_item_6ec455c0ba1b21671789e1362bc7fe55
|Param
|Type
|Description
|version
number
|The version number (current if omitted).
|name
object
|The dictionary definition.
|key
string
|The key.
|value
string
|The value to write.
Promise
Updates multiple dictionary items in bulk.
Kind: instance method of
Fastly
Returns:
Promise - The response object.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|version
number
|The version numer (current if ommitted).
|name
string
|Name of the dictionary.
|...items
DictUpdate
|The dictionary update operations.
Example
// single item
fastly.bulkUpdateDictItems(1, 'secret_dictionary',
{ item_key: 'some_key', item_value: 'some_value', op: 'upsert' });
// multiple items
fastly.bulkUpdateDictItems(1, 'secret_dictionary',
{ item_key: 'some_key', item_value: 'some_value', op: 'update' },
{ item_key: 'other_key', item_value: 'other_value', op: 'update' });
Promise
Update a dictionary item value for a particular service and version.
Kind: instance method of
Fastly
Returns:
Promise - The response object representing the completion or failure.
See: https://docs.fastly.com/api/config#dictionary_item_34c884a7cdce84dfcfd38dac7a0b5bb0
|Param
|Type
|Description
|version
string
|The current version of a service.
|name
string
|The name of the dictionary.
|key
string
|The key to update data under.
|value
string
|The value to update the dictionary with.
Example
instance.updateDictItem(1, 'extensions', 'html', 'text/html')
.then(res => {
console.log(res.data);
})
.catch(err => {
console.log(err.message);
});
Promise
Delete a dictionary item for a particular service and version.
Kind: instance method of
Fastly
Returns:
Promise - The response object representing the completion or failure.
See: https://docs.fastly.com/api/config#dictionary_item_664347e743b8eafc9a93c729d9da0427
|Param
|Type
|Description
|version
string
|The current version of a service.
|name
string
|The name of the dictionary.
|key
string
|The key to update data under.
Example
instance.deleteDictItem('34', 'extensions', 'html')
.then(res => {
console.log(res.data);
})
.catch(err => {
console.log(err.message);
});
Promise
Safely create, update or delete a dictionary item in a named dictionary.
Kind: instance method of
Fastly
Returns:
Promise - The response object representing the completion or failure.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|version
number
|Service version to use for dictionary lookup.
|name
string
|Name of the dictionary (not ID).
|key
string
|Key to create, update or delete.
|value
string
|Value to update. Empty strings will delete the dictionary entry.
Promise
List all dictionaries for a particular service and version.
Kind: instance method of
Fastly
Returns:
Promise - The response object representing the completion or failure.
See: https://docs.fastly.com/api/config#dictionary_6d2cc293b994eb8c16d93e92e91f3915
|Param
|Type
|Description
|version
string
|The current version of a service.
Example
instance.readDictionaries('12')
.then(res => {
console.log(res.data);
})
.catch(err => {
console.log(err.message);
});
Promise
Get details of a single dictionary.
Kind: instance method of
Fastly
Returns:
Promise - The response object representing the completion or failure.
See: https://docs.fastly.com/api/config#dictionary_0e16df083830ed3b6c30b73dcef64014
|Param
|Type
|Description
|version
string
|The current version of a service.
|name
string
|Name of the dictionary.
Example
instance.readDictionary('12', 'extensions')
.then(res => {
console.log(res.data);
})
.catch(err => {
console.log(err.message);
});
Promise
Create a new dictionary for a particular service and version.
Kind: instance method of
Fastly
Returns:
Promise - The reponse object.
See: https://docs.fastly.com/api/config#dictionary_7d48b87bf82433162a3b209292722125
|Param
|Type
|Description
|version
number
|The version number (current if omitted).
|data
object
|The dictionary definition.
Promise
Update a dictionary for a particular service and version.
Kind: instance method of
Fastly
Returns:
Promise - The response object representing the completion or failure.
See: https://docs.fastly.com/api/config#dictionary_8c9da370b1591d99e5389143a5589a32
|Param
|Type
|Description
|version
string
|The current version of a service.
|name
string
|The name of the dictionary.
|data
object
|The data to be sent as the request body.
Example
instance.updateDictionary('34', 'old-name', { name: 'new-name' })
.then(res => {
console.log(res.data);
})
.catch(err => {
console.log(err.message);
});
Promise
Delete a dictionary for a particular service and version.
Kind: instance method of
Fastly
Returns:
Promise - The response object representing the completion or failure.
See: https://docs.fastly.com/api/config#dictionary_8c9da370b1591d99e5389143a5589a32
|Param
|Type
|Description
|version
string
|The current version of a service.
|name
string
|The name of the dictionary.
Example
instance.deleteDictionary('34', 'extensions')
.then(res => {
console.log(res.data);
})
.catch(err => {
console.log(err.message);
});
Promise
List all conditions for a particular service and version.
Kind: instance method of
Fastly
Returns:
Promise - The response object representing the completion or failure.
See: https://docs.fastly.com/api/config#condition_b61196c572f473c89863a81cc5912861
|Param
|Type
|Description
|version
string
|The current version of a service.
Example
instance.readConditions('12')
.then(res => {
console.log(res.data);
})
.catch(err => {
console.log(err.message);
});
Promise
Get details of a single named condition.
Kind: instance method of
Fastly
Returns:
Promise - The response object representing the completion or failure.
See: https://docs.fastly.com/api/config#condition_149a2f48485ceb335f70504e5269b77e
|Param
|Type
|Description
|version
string
|The current version of a service.
|name
string
|Name of the condition.
Example
instance.readCondition('12', 'returning')
.then(res => {
console.log(res.data);
})
.catch(err => {
console.log(err.message);
});
Promise
Get details of a single named snippet.
Kind: instance method of
Fastly
Returns:
Promise - The response object representing the completion or failure.
See: https://developer.fastly.com/reference/api/vcl-services/snippet/
|Param
|Type
|Description
|version
string
|The current version of a service.
|name
string
|Name of the snippet.
Example
instance.readSnippet('12', 'returning')
.then(res => {
console.log(res.data);
})
.catch(err => {
console.log(err.message);
});
Promise
Create a new condition for a particular service and version.
Kind: instance method of
Fastly
Returns:
Promise - The reponse object.
See: https://docs.fastly.com/api/config#condition_551199dbec2271195319b675d8659226
|Param
|Type
|Description
|version
number
|The version number (current if omitted).
|data
object
|The condition definition.
Promise
Update a condition for a particular service and version.
Kind: instance method of
Fastly
Returns:
Promise - The response object representing the completion or failure.
See: https://docs.fastly.com/api/config#condition_01a2c4e4b44943b541e001013b665deb
|Param
|Type
|Description
|version
string
|The current version of a service.
|name
string
|The name of the condition.
|data
object
|The data to be sent as the request body.
Example
instance.updateCondition('34', 'returning', { name: 'returning-visitor' })
.then(res => {
console.log(res.data);
})
.catch(err => {
console.log(err.message);
});
Promise
Delete a condition for a particular service and version.
Kind: instance method of
Fastly
Returns:
Promise - The response object representing the completion or failure.
See: https://docs.fastly.com/api/config#condition_2b902b7649c46b4541f00a920d06c94d
|Param
|Type
|Description
|version
string
|The current version of a service.
|name
string
|The name of the condition.
Example
instance.deleteCondition('34', 'extensions')
.then(res => {
console.log(res.data);
})
.catch(err => {
console.log(err.message);
});
Promise
List all headers for a particular service and version.
Kind: instance method of
Fastly
Returns:
Promise - The response object representing the completion or failure.
See: https://docs.fastly.com/api/config#header_dd9da0592b2f1ff8ef0a4c1943f8abff
|Param
|Type
|Description
|version
string
|The current version of a service.
Example
instance.readHeaders('12')
.then(res => {
console.log(res.data);
})
.catch(err => {
console.log(err.message);
});
Promise
Get details of a single named header.
Kind: instance method of
Fastly
Returns:
Promise - The response object representing the completion or failure.
See: https://docs.fastly.com/api/config#header_86469e5eba4e5d6b1463e81f82a847e0
|Param
|Type
|Description
|version
string
|The current version of a service.
|name
string
|Name of the header.
Example
instance.readHeader('12', 'returning')
.then(res => {
console.log(res.data);
})
.catch(err => {
console.log(err.message);
});
Promise
Create a new header for a particular service and version.
Kind: instance method of
Fastly
Returns:
Promise - The reponse object.
See: https://docs.fastly.com/api/config#header_151df4ce647a8e222e730b260287cb39
|Param
|Type
|Description
|version
number
|The version number (current if omitted).
|data
object
|The header definition.
Promise
Update a header for a particular service and version.
Kind: instance method of
Fastly
Returns:
Promise - The response object representing the completion or failure.
See: https://docs.fastly.com/api/config#header_c4257a0fd0eb017ea47b1fbb318fd61c
|Param
|Type
|Description
|version
string
|The current version of a service.
|name
string
|The name of the header.
|data
object
|The data to be sent as the request body.
Example
instance.updateHeader('34', 'returning', { name: 'returning-visitor' })
.then(res => {
console.log(res.data);
})
.catch(err => {
console.log(err.message);
});
Promise
Delete a header for a particular service and version.
Kind: instance method of
Fastly
Returns:
Promise - The response object representing the completion or failure.
See: https://docs.fastly.com/api/config#header_4bbb73fffda4d189bf5a19b474399a83
|Param
|Type
|Description
|version
string
|The current version of a service.
|name
string
|The name of the header.
Example
instance.deleteHeader('34', 'extensions')
.then(res => {
console.log(res.data);
})
.catch(err => {
console.log(err.message);
});
Promise
List all backends for a particular service and version.
Kind: instance method of
Fastly
Returns:
Promise - The response object representing the completion or failure.
See: https://docs.fastly.com/api/config#backend_fb0e875c9a7669f071cbf89ca32c7f69
|Param
|Type
|Description
|version
string
|The current version of a service.
Example
instance.readBackends('12')
.then(res => {
console.log(res.data);
})
.catch(err => {
console.log(err.message);
});
Promise
Update the backend for a particular service and version.
Kind: instance method of
Fastly
Returns:
Promise - The response object representing the completion or failure.
See: https://docs.fastly.com/api/config#backend_fb3b3529417c70f57458644f7aec652e
|Param
|Type
|Description
|version
string
|The current version of a service.
|name
string
|The name of the backend.
|data
object
|The data to be sent as the request body.
Example
instance.updateBackend('34', 'slow-server', { name: 'fast-server' })
.then(res => {
console.log(res.data);
})
.catch(err => {
console.log(err.message);
});
Promise
Create a new backend for a particular service and version.
Kind: instance method of
Fastly
Returns:
Promise - The reponse object.
See: https://docs.fastly.com/api/config#backend_85c170418ee71191dbb3b5046aeb6c2c
|Param
|Type
|Description
|version
number
|The version number (current if omitted).
|data
object
|The backend definition.
Promise
List all snippets for a particular service and version.
Kind: instance method of
Fastly
Returns:
Promise - The response object representing the completion or failure.
See: https://docs.fastly.com/api/config#api-section-snippet
|Param
|Type
|Description
|version
string
|The current version of a service.
Example
instance.readSnippets('12')
.then(res => {
console.log(res.data);
})
.catch(err => {
console.log(err.message);
});
Promise
Create a snippet for a particular service and version.
Kind: instance method of
Fastly
Returns:
Promise - The response object representing the completion or failure.
See: https://docs.fastly.com/api/config#snippet_41e0e11c662d4d56adada215e707f30d
|Param
|Type
|Description
|version
string
|The current version of a service.
|data
Snippet
|The data to be sent as the request body.
Example
instance.createSnippet('36', {
name: 'your_snippet',
priority: 10,
dynamic: 1,
content: 'table referer_blacklist {}',
type: 'init'
})
.then(res => {
console.log(res.data);
})
.catch(err => {
console.log(err.message);
});
Promise
Update a VCL snippet for a particular service and version.
Kind: instance method of
Fastly
Returns:
Promise - The response object representing the completion or failure.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|version
string
|The current version of a service.
|name
string
|The name of the snippet to update.
|data
Snippet
|The data to be sent as the request body.
Promise
Create custom VCL for a particular service and version.
Kind: instance method of
Fastly
Returns:
Promise - The response object representing the completion or failure.
See: https://docs.fastly.com/api/config#vcl_7ade6ab5926b903b6acf3335a85060cc
|Param
|Type
|Description
|version
string
|The current version of a service.
|data
VCL
|The data to be sent as the request body.
Promise
Update custom VCL for a particular service and version.
Kind: instance method of
Fastly
Returns:
Promise - The response object representing the completion or failure.
See: https://docs.fastly.com/api/config#vcl_0971365908e17086751c5ef2a8053087
|Param
|Type
|Description
|version
string
|The current version of a service.
|name
string
|The name of the VCL to update.
|data
VCL
|The data to be sent as the request body.
Promise
Define a custom VCL to be the main VCL for a particular service and version.
Kind: instance method of
Fastly
Returns:
Promise - The response object representing the completion or failure.
See: https://docs.fastly.com/api/config#vcl_5576c38e7652f5a7261bfcad41c0faf1
|Param
|Type
|Description
|version
string
|The current version of a service.
|name
string
|The name of the VCL to declare main.
object
Creates a new version, runs the function
operations and then
optionally activates the newly created version. This function
is useful for making modifications to a service config.
You can provide a
limit of write operations, which is an estimate
of the number of write operations that will be attempted. If the
limit is higher than the number of actions allowed by Fastly's rate
limits, the function will fail fast after cloning the service config.
Kind: instance method of
Fastly
Returns:
object - The return value of the wrapped function.
|Param
|Type
|Default
|Description
|operations
function
|A function that performs changes on the service config.
|activate
boolean
true
|Set to false to prevent automatic activation.
|limit
number
0
|Number of write operations that will be performed in this action.
Example
await fastly.transact(async (newversion) => {
await fastly.doSomething(newversion);
});
// new version has been activated
object
See
transact, but this version does not activate the created version.
Kind: instance method of
Fastly
Returns:
object - Whatever
operations returns.
See: #transact
|Param
|Type
|Description
|operations
function
|The operations that should be applied to the cloned service config version.
boolean
Determines if a response or error indicates that the response is repeatable.
Kind: global function
Returns:
boolean - - True, if another attempt can be made.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|responseOrError
object
|– the error response or error object.
Promise
A function that creates a resource of a specific type. If a resource of that name already exists, it will reject the returned promise with an error.
Kind: global typedef
Returns:
Promise - The response object representing the completion or failure.
Throws:
|Param
|Type
|Description
|version
string
|The service config version to operate on. Needs to be checked out.
|data
object
|The data object describing the resource to be created.
|data.name
string
|The name of the resource to be created.
Promise
A function that updates an already existing resource of a specific type. If no resource of that name exists, it will reject the returned promise with an error.
Kind: global typedef
Returns:
Promise - The response object representing the completion or failure.
Throws:
|Param
|Type
|Description
|version
string
|The service config version to operate on. Needs to be checked out.
|name
string
|The name of the resource to be updated. The old name in case of renaming something.
|data
object
|The data object describing the resource to be updated.
|data.name
string
|The new name of the resource to be updated.
Promise
A function that retrieves a representation of a resource of a specific type. If no resource of that name exists, it will reject the returned promise with an error.
Kind: global typedef
Returns:
Promise - The response object representing the completion or failure.
Throws:
|Param
|Type
|Description
|version
string
|The service config version to operate on. Needs to be checked out.
|name
string
|The name of the resource to be retrieved.
Promise
A function that retrieves a list of resources of a specific type.
Kind: global typedef
Returns:
Promise - The response object representing the completion or failure.
Throws:
|Param
|Type
|Description
|version
string
|The service config version to operate on. Needs to be checked out.
object
The FastlyError class describes the most common errors that can occur
when working with the Fastly API. Using
error.status, the underlying
HTTP status code can be retrieved. Known error status codes include:
Kind: global typedef
Properties
|Name
|Type
|Description
|status
number
|The HTTP status code from the server response, e.g. 200.
|data
object
|The parsed body of the HTTP response.
|code
string
|A short error message.
|message
string
|A more detailed error message.
object
Kind: global typedef
Properties
|Name
|Type
|Description
|status
number
|The HTTP status code from the server response, e.g. 200.
|statusText
string
|The HTTP status text, e.g. 'OK'.
|headers
object
|The HTTP headers of the reponse.
|config
object
|The original request configuration used for the HTTP client.
|request
object
|The HTTP request.
|data
object
|The parsed body of the HTTP response.
object
Describes the most relevant versions of the service.
Kind: global typedef
Properties
|Name
|Type
|Description
|latest
number
|The latest version of the service.
|active
number
|The currently active version number.
|current
number
|The latest editable version number.
object
Specifies a dictionary update operation. In most cases,
upsert is the best way
to update values, as it will work for existing and non-existing items.
Kind: global typedef
Properties
|Name
|Type
|Description
|op
string
|The operation:
create,
update,
delete, or
upsert.
|item_key
string
|The lookup key.
|item_value
string
|The dictionary value.
object
Kind: global typedef
Properties
|Name
|Type
|Description
|name
string
|The name of the snippet, as visible in the Fastly UI.
|content
string
|The VCL body of the snippet.
object
Kind: global typedef
Properties
|Name
|Type
|Description
|name
string
|The name of the VCL, as visible in the Fastly UI. Note: setting the name to 'main' here won't make it the main VCL, unless you also call
setMainVCL.
|content
string
|The VCL body of the custom VCL.
To run the test suite, first install the dependencies, then run the
npm test command:
$ npm install
$ npm test
PRs accepted. I am open to suggestions in improving this library. Commit by:
$ npm run commit
Licensed under the MIT License © 2017 Philipp Schulte