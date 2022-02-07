Checkout Spectrum Web Components which is a future-looking project to develop Adobe Spectrum design language based around web components, ES-Modules, and modern browser standards.
A JavaScript library of Web Components following Spectrum design patterns.
Please follow the Commit Message Conventions. To easily comply, it is recommended to use cz-cli.
To see all components in action. These are only examples and don't cover all scenarios.
Covers the API for all components including properties, events and more.
Experiment and preview code with the latest Coral Spectrum version. Code can be shared by copy pasting the URL. The playground is sandboxed to prevent security risks.
The current default theme is is an implementation of the Spectrum design specifications, Adobe’s design system. Spectrum provides elements and tools to help product teams work more efficiently, and to make Adobe’s applications more cohesive.
Coral Spectrum leverages the Spectrum CSS framework to style components including the Spectrum SVG icons.
Our vision is to create consistent Adobe experiences by providing a complete, easy to use library of HTML components compatible with major frameworks.
To reach the goal, Coral Spectrum derives from Custom Elements v1 with native support thanks to broad collaboration between browser vendors. The use of custom elements gives us the ability to hide many implementation details from the consumer, allowing much more freedom to change the underlying markup that supports those elements. This makes the exposed API smaller and more explicit, resulting in a lower risk of updates to Coral Spectrum needing to introduce breaking changes.
Coral Spectrum is designed to support the following browsers:
The default Coral Spectrum styles cascade from
coral--light,
coral--lightest,
coral--dark and
coral--darkest theme, so that class must be specified at a higher level.
<body class="coral--light">
<!-- light theme -->
<div class="container"></div>
<div class="coral--dark">
<!-- dark theme -->
</div>
</body>
For mobile, Spectrum has a larger scale that enables larger tap targets on all controls. To enable it, the class
coral--large must be specified at a higher level.
<body class="coral--light coral--large">
<!-- light theme -->
<!-- large scale -->
</body>
Having an inaccessible application can mean thousands of dollars of fines if you land a government contract. It also means alienating an entire segment of society by making your application completely unusable to them. To help you avoid this, we’ve made it a rule that every Coral Spectrum component should be accessible.
Coral Spectrum provides a robust internal system for internationalization of its strings. This is done via an internal Adobe process.
Supported languages are :
|Language family
|Language tag
|Language variant
|English
|en-US
|American English
|French
|fr-FR
|Standard French
|German
|de-DE
|Standard German
|Italian
|it-IT
|Standard Italian
|Spanish
|es-ES
|Castilian Spanish
|Portuguese
|pt-BR
|Brazilian Portuguese
|Japanese
|ja-JP
|Standard Japanese
|Korean
|ko-KR
|Standard Korean
|Chinese
|zh-CN
|Mainland China, simplified characters
|Chinese
|zh-TW
|Taiwan, traditional characters
|Dutch
|nl-NL
|Netherlands Dutch
|Danish
|da-DK
|Standard Danish
|Finnish
|fi-FI
|Standard Finnish
|Norwegian
|no-NO
|Standard Norwegian
|Swedish
|sv-SE
|Standard Swedish
|Czech
|cs-CZ
|Standard Czech
|Polish
|pl-PL
|Standard Polish
|Russian
|ru-RU
|Standard Russian
|Turkish
|tr-TR
|Standard Turkish
The easiest way to consume Coral Spectrum is to use a CDN e.g. copy these lines into your html file.
<head>
<!-- 4.x.x means latest major 4 version release, adjust version if you need a specific one -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/@adobe/coral-spectrum@4.x.x/dist/css/coral.min.css">
<script src="https://unpkg.com/@adobe/coral-spectrum@4.x.x/dist/js/coral.min.js" data-coral-icons-external="js"></script>
</head>
<body class="coral--light">
<button is="coral-button" icon="add">My Button</button>
</body>
You can download a packaged/published version of
@adobe/coral-spectrum from npm:
npm pack @adobe/coral-spectrum
After you've unzipped the downloaded package, look for the
dist folder and :
dist/css,
dist/js and
dist/resources in your project.
<link rel="stylesheet" href="css/coral.min.css">
<script src="js/coral.min.js"></script>
npm install @adobe/coral-spectrum
then in your main js, use:
require("@adobe/coral-spectrum/dist/js/coral.js");
require("@adobe/coral-spectrum/dist/css/coral.css");
If your project only requires a few components, you can use a module bundler like Webpack to only import the components needed. Below is an example of a Webpack config:
const path = require('path');
const MiniCssExtractPlugin = require('mini-css-extract-plugin');
const OptimizeCssAssetsPlugin = require('optimize-css-assets-webpack-plugin');
module.exports = {
mode: 'production',
devtool: 'source-map',
entry: './src/index.js',
output: {
filename: 'bundle.min.js',
path: path.resolve(__dirname, 'dist')
},
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.js$/,
use: {
loader: 'babel-loader',
options: {
presets: ['@babel/preset-env']
}
}
},
{
test: /\.svg$/,
use: [
{
loader: 'file-loader',
options: {
name: 'icons/[name].[ext]'
},
},
]
},
{
test: /\.css$/,
use: [MiniCssExtractPlugin.loader, 'css-loader']
}
]
},
plugins: [
new MiniCssExtractPlugin({
filename: 'style.min.css'
}),
new OptimizeCssAssetsPlugin({
assetNameRegExp: /style\.min\.css$/g,
cssProcessor: require('cssnano'),
cssProcessorPluginOptions: {
preset: ['default', { discardComments: { removeAll: true } }],
}
})
]
};
Then in your
index.js file, you can import and use single components :
// Import Component
import {Button} from '@adobe/coral-spectrum/coral-component-button';
const button = new Button();
If icons are not displayed, ensure the path to the styles and icons are set e.g. :
<link rel="stylesheet" href="dist/style.min.css">
<script data-coral-icons="dist/icons/" src="dist/bundle.min.js"></script>
If icons still do not display, you can try setting them to display as inline SVGs, instead of external resources. Coral Spectrum will default to external resources on browsers other than IE11. Using the previous example, this option can be set with:
<link rel="stylesheet" href="dist/style.min.css">
<script data-coral-icons="dist/icons/" data-coral-icons-external="off" src="dist/bundle.min.js"></script>
Note: Calendar, Clock and Datepicker components will leverage moment.js if available.
Check out the contributing guidelines.
Run the following commands first :
npm install -g gulp-cli
npm install
You can use below tasks to get started:
gulp to generate the build in the
dist folder and run the dev server on
localhost:9001 by default.
gulp build to generate the build in the
dist folder.
gulp dev to run the dev server on
localhost:9001 by default.
gulp test to run the tests. Test reports are in
dist/coverage.
gulp docs to build the documentation in
dist/documentation.
gulp axe to run the accessibility checks.
Each component can be built independently e.g.
cd coral-component-button && gulp.
Merging the PR to master will trigger an automatic release Github Action. It is important to follow Angular Commit Message Conventions. It is recommended to use cz-cli for easy commits. Only fix and feat can trigger a release. If you want to skip release add [skip release] or [release skip] to the commit message
We are currently releasing this package on
npm.
Before we get started, clean up your dependencies with the following command :
git checkout master
rm -rf node_modules && npm install
Then run
gulp release. You'll be asked to bump the version (minor version bump by default). Coral Spectrum is following
semantic versioning (either patch, minor or major).
The command will take care of increasing, tagging the version and publishing the package to
npm.
If everything went well, run
gulp deploy to publish the documentation on the
gh-pages branch else revert the version bump.