Adobe I/O Extensible CLI
See the Adobe Developer App Builder docs
See the App Builder
Setting up Your Environment doc
$ npm install -g @adobe/aio-cli
$ aio COMMAND
running command...
$ aio (-v|--version|version)
@adobe/aio-cli/8.2.0 darwin-x64 node-v14.17.4
$ aio --help [COMMAND]
USAGE
$ aio COMMAND
...
aio app
aio app:add
aio app:add:action
aio app:add:ci
aio app:add:event
aio app:add:extension
aio app:add:service
aio app:add:web-assets
aio app:build
aio app:create [PATH]
aio app:delete
aio app:delete:action [ACTION-NAME]
aio app:delete:ci
aio app:delete:event [EVENT-ACTION-NAME]
aio app:delete:extension
aio app:delete:service
aio app:delete:web-assets
aio app:deploy
aio app:get-url [ACTION]
aio app:info
aio app:init [PATH]
aio app:list
aio app:list:extension
aio app:list:extension-points
aio app:logs
aio app:run
aio app:test
aio app:undeploy
aio app:use [CONFIG_FILE_PATH]
aio auth
aio auth:ctx
aio auth:login
aio auth:logout
aio autocomplete [SHELL]
aio certificate
aio certificate:generate
aio certificate:verify FILE
aio config
aio config:clear
aio config:delete KEYS...
aio config:edit
aio config:get KEY
aio config:list
aio config set key 'a value' # set key to 'a value'
aio console
aio console:org
aio console:org:list
aio console:org:select [ORGCODE]
aio console:project
aio console:project:list
aio console:project:select [PROJECTIDORNAME]
aio console:where
aio console:workspace
aio console:workspace:download [DESTINATION]
aio console:workspace:list
aio console:workspace:select [WORKSPACEIDORNAME]
aio discover
aio event
aio event:eventmetadata
aio event:eventmetadata:create PROVIDERID
aio event:eventmetadata:delete PROVIDERID [EVENTCODE]
aio event:eventmetadata:get PROVIDERID EVENTCODE
aio event:eventmetadata:list PROVIDERID
aio event:eventmetadata:update PROVIDERID EVENTCODE
aio event:provider
aio event:provider:create
aio event:provider:delete PROVIDERID
aio event:provider:get PROVIDERID
aio event:provider:list
aio event:provider:update PROVIDERID
aio event:registration
aio event:registration:create BODYJSONFILE
aio event:registration:delete REGISTRATIONID
aio event:registration:get REGISTRATIONID
aio event:registration:list
aio help [COMMAND]
aio info
aio plugins
aio plugins:inspect PLUGIN...
aio plugins:install PLUGIN...
aio plugins:link PLUGIN
aio plugins:uninstall PLUGIN...
aio plugins:update
aio report
aio rollback
aio runtime
aio runtime:action
aio runtime:action:create ACTIONNAME [ACTIONPATH]
aio runtime:action:delete ACTIONNAME
aio runtime:action:get ACTIONNAME
aio runtime:action:invoke ACTIONNAME
aio runtime:action:list [PACKAGENAME]
aio runtime:action:update ACTIONNAME [ACTIONPATH]
aio runtime:activation
aio runtime:activation:get [ACTIVATIONID]
aio runtime:activation:list [ACTIVATION_NAME]
aio runtime:activation:logs [ACTIVATIONID]
aio runtime:activation:result [ACTIVATIONID]
aio runtime:deploy
aio runtime:deploy:export
aio runtime:deploy:report
aio runtime:deploy:sync
aio runtime:deploy:undeploy
aio runtime:deploy:version
aio runtime:namespace
aio runtime:namespace:get
aio runtime:namespace:list
aio runtime:namespace:log-forwarding
aio runtime:namespace:log-forwarding:get
aio runtime:namespace:log-forwarding:set
aio runtime:namespace:log-forwarding:set:adobe-io-runtime
aio runtime:namespace:log-forwarding:set:azure-log-analytics
aio runtime:namespace:log-forwarding:set:splunk-hec
aio runtime:package
aio runtime:package:bind PACKAGENAME BINDPACKAGENAME
aio runtime:package:create PACKAGENAME
aio runtime:package:delete PACKAGENAME
aio runtime:package:get PACKAGENAME
aio runtime:package:list [NAMESPACE]
aio runtime:package:update PACKAGENAME
aio runtime:property
aio runtime:property:get
aio runtime:property:set
aio runtime:property:unset
aio runtime:route
aio runtime:route:create [BASEPATH] [RELPATH] [APIVERB] [ACTION]
aio runtime:route:delete BASEPATHORAPINAME [RELPATH] [APIVERB]
aio runtime:route:get BASEPATHORAPINAME
aio runtime:route:list [BASEPATH] [RELPATH] [APIVERB]
aio runtime:rule
aio runtime:rule:create NAME TRIGGER ACTION
aio runtime:rule:delete NAME
aio runtime:rule:disable NAME
aio runtime:rule:enable NAME
aio runtime:rule:get NAME
aio runtime:rule:list
aio runtime:rule:status NAME
aio runtime:rule:update NAME TRIGGER ACTION
aio runtime:trigger
aio runtime:trigger:create TRIGGERNAME
aio runtime:trigger:delete TRIGGERPATH
aio runtime:trigger:fire TRIGGERNAME
aio runtime:trigger:get TRIGGERPATH
aio runtime:trigger:list
aio runtime:trigger:update TRIGGERNAME
aio update
aio app
Create, run, test, and deploy Adobe I/O Apps
Create, run, test, and deploy Adobe I/O Apps
USAGE
$ aio app
OPTIONS
-v, --verbose Verbose output
--version Show version
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-app
aio app:add
Add a new component to an existing Adobe I/O App
Add a new component to an existing Adobe I/O App
USAGE
$ aio app:add
OPTIONS
-v, --verbose Verbose output
--version Show version
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-app
aio app:add:action
Add new actions
Add new actions
USAGE
$ aio app:add:action
OPTIONS
-e, --extension=extension Add actions to a specific extension
-v, --verbose Verbose output
-y, --yes Skip questions, and use all default values
--skip-install Skip npm installation after files are created
--version Show version
ALIASES
$ aio app:add:actions
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-app
aio app:add:ci
Add CI files
Add CI files
USAGE
$ aio app:add:ci
OPTIONS
-v, --verbose Verbose output
--version Show version
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-app
aio app:add:event
Add a new Adobe I/O Events action
Add a new Adobe I/O Events action
USAGE
$ aio app:add:event
OPTIONS
-e, --extension=extension Add actions to a specific extension
-v, --verbose Verbose output
-y, --yes Skip questions, and use all default values
--skip-install Skip npm installation after files are created
--version Show version
ALIASES
$ aio app:add:events
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-app
aio app:add:extension
Add new extensions or a standalone application to the project
Add new extensions or a standalone application to the project
USAGE
$ aio app:add:extension
OPTIONS
-e, --extension=extension Specify extensions to add, skips selection prompt
-v, --verbose Verbose output
-y, --yes Skip questions, and use all default values
--skip-install Skip npm installation after files are created
--version Show version
ALIASES
$ aio app:add:ext
$ aio app:add:extensions
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-app
aio app:add:service
Subscribe to Services in the current Workspace
Subscribe to Services in the current Workspace
USAGE
$ aio app:add:service
OPTIONS
-v, --verbose Verbose output
--version Show version
ALIASES
$ aio app:add:services
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-app
aio app:add:web-assets
Add web assets support
Add web assets support
USAGE
$ aio app:add:web-assets
OPTIONS
-e, --extension=extension Add web-assets to a specific extension
-v, --verbose Verbose output
-y, --yes Skip questions, and use all default values
--skip-install Skip npm installation after files are created
--version Show version
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-app
aio app:build
Build an Adobe I/O App
Build an Adobe I/O App
This will always force a rebuild unless --no-force-build is set.
USAGE
$ aio app:build
OPTIONS
-a, --action=action Build only a specific action, the flags can be specified multiple times, this will set
--no-publish
-e, --extension=extension Build only a specific extension point, the flags can be specified multiple times
-v, --verbose Verbose output
--[no-]actions [default: true] Build actions if any
--[no-]content-hash [default: true] Enable content hashing in browser code
--[no-]force-build [default: true] Force a build even if one already exists
--skip-actions [deprecated] Please use --no-actions
--skip-static [deprecated] Please use --no-web-assets
--skip-web-assets [deprecated] Please use --no-web-assets
--version Show version
--[no-]web-assets [default: true] Build web-assets if any
--web-optimize [default: false] Enable optimization (minification) of js/css/html
DESCRIPTION
This will always force a rebuild unless --no-force-build is set.
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-app
aio app:create [PATH]
Create a new Adobe I/O App with default parameters
Create a new Adobe I/O App with default parameters
USAGE
$ aio app:create [PATH]
ARGUMENTS
PATH [default: .] Path to the app directory
OPTIONS
-i, --import=import Import an Adobe I/O Developer Console configuration file
-v, --verbose Verbose output
--version Show version
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-app
aio app:delete
Delete a component from an existing Adobe I/O App
Delete a component from an existing Adobe I/O App
USAGE
$ aio app:delete
OPTIONS
-v, --verbose Verbose output
--version Show version
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-app
aio app:delete:action [ACTION-NAME]
Delete existing actions
Delete existing actions
USAGE
$ aio app:delete:action [ACTION-NAME]
ARGUMENTS
ACTION-NAME Action `pkg/name` to delete, you can specify multiple actions via a comma separated list
OPTIONS
-v, --verbose Verbose output
-y, --yes Skip questions, and use all default values
--version Show version
ALIASES
$ aio app:delete:actions
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-app
aio app:delete:ci
Delete existing CI files
Delete existing CI files
USAGE
$ aio app:delete:ci
OPTIONS
-v, --verbose Verbose output
-y, --yes Skip questions, and use all default values
--version Show version
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-app
aio app:delete:event [EVENT-ACTION-NAME]
Delete existing Adobe I/O Events actions
Delete existing Adobe I/O Events actions
USAGE
$ aio app:delete:event [EVENT-ACTION-NAME]
ARGUMENTS
EVENT-ACTION-NAME Action `pkg/name` to delete, you can specify multiple actions via a comma separated list
OPTIONS
-v, --verbose Verbose output
-y, --yes Skip questions, and use all default values
--version Show version
ALIASES
$ aio app:delete:events
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-app
aio app:delete:extension
Add new extensions or a standalone application to the project
Add new extensions or a standalone application to the project
USAGE
$ aio app:delete:extension
OPTIONS
-e, --extension=extension Specify extensions to delete, skips selection prompt
-v, --verbose Verbose output
-y, --yes Skip questions, and use all default values
--skip-install Skip npm installation after files are created
--version Show version
ALIASES
$ aio app:delete:ext
$ aio app:delete:extensions
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-app
aio app:delete:service
Delete Services in the current Workspace
Delete Services in the current Workspace
USAGE
$ aio app:delete:service
OPTIONS
-v, --verbose Verbose output
--version Show version
ALIASES
$ aio app:delete:services
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-app
aio app:delete:web-assets
Delete existing web assets
Delete existing web assets
USAGE
$ aio app:delete:web-assets
OPTIONS
-v, --verbose Verbose output
-y, --yes Skip questions, and use all default values
--version Show version
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-app
aio app:deploy
Build and deploy an Adobe I/O App
Build and deploy an Adobe I/O App
This will always force a rebuild unless --no-force-build is set.
USAGE
$ aio app:deploy
OPTIONS
-a, --action=action Deploy only a specific action, the flags can be specified multiple times, this will set
--no-publish
-e, --extension=extension Deploy only a specific extension, the flags can be specified multiple times
-v, --verbose Verbose output
--[no-]actions [default: true] Deploy actions if any
--[no-]build [default: true] Run the build phase before deployment
--[no-]content-hash [default: true] Enable content hashing in browser code
--[no-]force-build [default: true] Force a build even if one already exists
--force-publish Force publish extension(s) to Exchange, delete previously published extension points
--open Open the default web browser after a successful deploy, only valid if your app has a
front-end
--[no-]publish [default: true] Publish extension(s) to Exchange
--skip-actions [deprecated] Please use --no-actions
--skip-build [deprecated] Please use --no-build
--skip-deploy [deprecated] Please use 'aio app build'
--skip-static [deprecated] Please use --no-web-assets
--skip-web-assets [deprecated] Please use --no-web-assets
--version Show version
--[no-]web-assets [default: true] Deploy web-assets if any
--web-optimize [default: false] Enable optimization (minification) of web js/css/html
DESCRIPTION
This will always force a rebuild unless --no-force-build is set.
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-app
aio app:get-url [ACTION]
Get action URLs
Get action URLs
USAGE
$ aio app:get-url [ACTION]
OPTIONS
-h, --hson Output human readable json
-j, --json Output json
-v, --verbose Verbose output
-y, --yml Output yml
--cdn Display CDN based action URLs
--version Show version
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-app
aio app:info
Display settings/configuration in use by an Adobe I/O App
Display settings/configuration in use by an Adobe I/O App
USAGE
$ aio app:info
OPTIONS
-h, --hson Output human readable json
-j, --json Output json
-v, --verbose Verbose output
-y, --yml Output yml
--[no-]mask Hide known private info
--version Show version
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-app
aio app:init [PATH]
Create a new Adobe I/O App
Create a new Adobe I/O App
USAGE
$ aio app:init [PATH]
ARGUMENTS
PATH [default: .] Path to the app directory
OPTIONS
-e, --extension=extension Extension point(s) to implement
-i, --import=import Import an Adobe I/O Developer Console configuration file
-s, --skip-install Skip npm installation after files are created
-v, --verbose Verbose output
-w, --workspace=workspace [default: Stage] Specify the Adobe Developer Console Workspace to init from, defaults to
Stage
-y, --yes Skip questions, and use all default values
--[no-]extensions Use --no-extensions to create a blank application that does not integrate with Exchange
--[no-]login Login using your Adobe ID for interacting with Adobe I/O Developer Console
--version Show version
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-app
aio app:list
List components for Adobe I/O App
List components for Adobe I/O App
USAGE
$ aio app:list
OPTIONS
-v, --verbose Verbose output
--version Show version
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-app
aio app:list:extension
List implemented extensions
List implemented extensions
USAGE
$ aio app:list:extension
OPTIONS
-j, --json Output json
-v, --verbose Verbose output
-y, --yml Output yml
--version Show version
ALIASES
$ aio app:list:ext
$ aio app:list:extensions
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-app
aio app:list:extension-points
List all extension points for the selected org
List all extension points for the selected org
USAGE
$ aio app:list:extension-points
OPTIONS
-j, --json Output json
-v, --verbose Verbose output
-y, --yml Output yml
--version Show version
ALIASES
$ aio app:list:ext-points
$ aio app:list:extension-points
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-app
aio app:logs
Fetch logs for an Adobe I/O App
Fetch logs for an Adobe I/O App
USAGE
$ aio app:logs
OPTIONS
-a, --action=action Fetch logs for a specific action
-l, --limit=limit [default: 1] Limit number of activations to fetch logs from ( 1-50 )
-o, --poll Fetch logs continuously
-r, --strip strip timestamp information and output first line only
-t, --tail Fetch logs continuously
-v, --verbose Verbose output
-w, --watch Fetch logs continuously
--version Show version
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-app
aio app:run
Run an Adobe I/O App
Run an Adobe I/O App
USAGE
$ aio app:run
OPTIONS
-e, --extension=extension Run only a specific extension, this flag can only be specified once
-v, --verbose Verbose output
--[no-]actions [default: true] Run actions, defaults to true, to skip actions use --no-actions
--local Run/debug actions locally ( requires Docker running )
--open Open the default web browser after a successful run, only valid if your app has a front-end
--[no-]serve [default: true] Start frontend server (experimental)
--skip-actions [deprecated] Please use --no-actions
--version Show version
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-app
aio app:test
Run tests for an Adobe I/O App
Run tests for an Adobe I/O App
If no flags are specified, by default only unit-tests are run.
For the --action flag, it tries a substring search on the 'package-name/action-name' pair for an action.
For the --extension flag, it tries a substring search on the 'extension-name' only.
If the extension has a hook called 'test' in its 'ext.config.yaml', the script specified will be run instead.
USAGE
$ aio app:test
OPTIONS
-a, --action=action the action(s) to test
-e, --extension=extension the extension(s) to test
--all run both unit and e2e tests
--e2e run e2e tests
--unit run unit tests
DESCRIPTION
If no flags are specified, by default only unit-tests are run.
For the --action flag, it tries a substring search on the 'package-name/action-name' pair for an action.
For the --extension flag, it tries a substring search on the 'extension-name' only.
If the extension has a hook called 'test' in its 'ext.config.yaml', the script specified will be run instead.
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-app
aio app:undeploy
Undeploys an Adobe I/O App
Undeploys an Adobe I/O App
USAGE
$ aio app:undeploy
OPTIONS
-e, --extension=extension Undeploy only a specific extension, the flags can be specified multiple times
-v, --verbose Verbose output
--[no-]actions [default: true] Undeploy actions if any
--force-unpublish Force unpublish extension(s) from Exchange, will delete all extension points
--skip-actions [deprecated] Please use --no-actions
--skip-static [deprecated] Please use --no-web-assets
--skip-web-assets [deprecated] Please use --no-web-assets
--[no-]unpublish [default: true] Unpublish selected extension(s) from Exchange
--version Show version
--[no-]web-assets [default: true] Undeploy web-assets if any
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-app
aio app:use [CONFIG_FILE_PATH]
Import an Adobe Developer Console configuration file.
Import an Adobe Developer Console configuration file.
If the optional configuration file is not set, this command will retrieve the console org, project, and workspace settings from the global config.
To set these global config values, see the help text for 'aio console --help'.
To download the configuration file for your project, select the 'Download' button in the toolbar of your project's page in https://console.adobe.io
USAGE
$ aio app:use [CONFIG_FILE_PATH]
ARGUMENTS
CONFIG_FILE_PATH path to an Adobe I/O Developer Console configuration file
OPTIONS
-g, --global Use the global Adobe Developer Console Org / Project / Workspace configuration,
which can be set via `aio console` commands
-v, --verbose Verbose output
-w, --workspace=workspace Specify the Adobe Developer Console Workspace name to import the configuration
from
-w, --workspace-name=workspace-name [DEPRECATED]: please use --workspace instead
--confirm-service-sync Skip the Service sync prompt and overwrite Service subscriptions in the new
Workspace with current subscriptions
--merge Merge any .aio and .env files during import of the Adobe Developer Console
configuration file
--no-input Skip user prompts by setting --no-service-sync and --merge. Requires one of
config_file_path or --global or --workspace
--no-service-sync Skip the Service sync prompt and do not attach current Service subscriptions to
the new Workspace
--overwrite Overwrite any .aio and .env files during import of the Adobe Developer Console
configuration file
--version Show version
DESCRIPTION
If the optional configuration file is not set, this command will retrieve the console org, project, and workspace
settings from the global config.
To set these global config values, see the help text for 'aio console --help'.
To download the configuration file for your project, select the 'Download' button in the toolbar of your project's
page in https://console.adobe.io
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-app
aio auth
Adobe IMS commands to login and logout.
Adobe IMS commands to login and logout.
The main commands are auth:login to get or create an access token and
auth:logout to invalidate an access token and thus log out from Adobe IMS.
Logging in and out is based on configuration of which there may be
multiple. Each set of configuration properties, called an Adobe IMS context,
can be individually addressed by a label.
Configuration for the Adobe IMS commands is stored in the "ims"
configuration property. The special property "ims.config.current" contains the
label of the current configuration which can be set using the
"aio auth ctx -s <label>" command.
Each set of properties in a labeled Adobe IMS context configurations has
configuration properties depending on the kind of access that is
supported. The below example shows the configuration for OAuth2
based (graphical SUSI) login.
The "env" property is optional and designates the Adobe IMS environment
used for authentication. Possible values are "stage" and "prod".
If the property is missing or any other value, it defaults to "prod".
All commands allow their normal output to be formatted in either
HJSON (default), JSON, or YAML.
USAGE
$ aio auth
DESCRIPTION
The main commands are auth:login to get or create an access token and
auth:logout to invalidate an access token and thus log out from Adobe IMS.
Logging in and out is based on configuration of which there may be
multiple. Each set of configuration properties, called an Adobe IMS context,
can be individually addressed by a label.
Configuration for the Adobe IMS commands is stored in the "ims"
configuration property. The special property "ims.config.current" contains the
label of the current configuration which can be set using the
"aio auth ctx -s <label>" command.
Each set of properties in a labeled Adobe IMS context configurations has
configuration properties depending on the kind of access that is
supported. The below example shows the configuration for OAuth2
based (graphical SUSI) login.
The "env" property is optional and designates the Adobe IMS environment
used for authentication. Possible values are "stage" and "prod".
If the property is missing or any other value, it defaults to "prod".
All commands allow their normal output to be formatted in either
HJSON (default), JSON, or YAML.
EXAMPLE
{
ims: {
contexts: {
postman: {
env: "stage",
callback_url: "https://callback.example.com",
client_id: "example.com-client-id",
client_secret: "XXXXXXXX",
scope: "openid AdobeID additional_info.projectedProductContext read_organizations",
state: ""
}
},
config: {
current: "postman"
}
}
}
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-auth
aio auth:ctx
Manage Adobe IMS contexts.
Manage Adobe IMS contexts.
The following options exist for this command:
* List the names of the configured Adobe IMS contexts
* Print the name of the current Adobe IMS context
* Set the name of the current Adobe IMS context
* Print the configuration of the current or a named Adobe IMS context
Currently it is not possible to update the Adobe Adobe IMS context configuration
using this command. Use the "aio config" commands for this.
e.g. aio config:set ims.contexts.your_context.your_context_key "your_context_value"
Please note, that the following IMS context label names is reserved: `cli`
and should not be used as an IMS context name.
Also note that the current context can only be set locally.
USAGE
$ aio auth:ctx
OPTIONS
-c, --ctx=ctx Name of the Adobe IMS context to use. Default is the current Adobe IMS context
-g, --global global config
-l, --local local config
-s, --set=set Sets the name of the current local Adobe IMS context
-v, --verbose Verbose output
--debug=debug Debug level output
--list Names of the Adobe IMS contexts as an array
--value Prints named or current Adobe IMS context data
DESCRIPTION
The following options exist for this command:
* List the names of the configured Adobe IMS contexts
* Print the name of the current Adobe IMS context
* Set the name of the current Adobe IMS context
* Print the configuration of the current or a named Adobe IMS context
Currently it is not possible to update the Adobe Adobe IMS context configuration
using this command. Use the "aio config" commands for this.
e.g. aio config:set ims.contexts.your_context.your_context_key "your_context_value"
Please note, that the following IMS context label names is reserved: `cli`
and should not be used as an IMS context name.
Also note that the current context can only be set locally.
ALIASES
$ aio ctx
$ aio context
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-auth
aio auth:login
Log in with a certain Adobe IMS context and returns the access token.
Log in with a certain Adobe IMS context and returns the access token.
If the Adobe IMS context already has a valid access token set (valid meaning
at least 10 minutes before expiry), that token is returned.
Otherwise, if the Adobe IMS context has a valid refresh token set (valid
meaning at least 10 minutes before expiry) that refresh token is
exchanged for an access token before returning the access token.
Lastly, if the Adobe IMS context properties are supported by one of the
Adobe IMS login plugins, that login plugin is called to guide through
the IMS login process.
The currently supported Adobe IMS login plugins are:
* aio-lib-ims-jwt for JWT token based login supporting
Adobe I/O Console service integrations.
* aio-lib-ims-oauth for browser based OAuth2 login. This
plugin will launch a Chromium browser to guide the user through the
login process. The plugin itself will *never* see the user's
password but only receive the authorization token after the
user authenticated with Adobe IMS.
USAGE
$ aio auth:login
OPTIONS
-b, --bare print access token only
-c, --ctx=ctx Name of the Adobe IMS context to use. Default is the current Adobe IMS context
-d, --decode Decode and display access token data
-f, --force Force logging in. This causes a forced logout on the context first and makes sure to not use any cached
data when calling the plugin.
-g, --global global config
-l, --local local config
-v, --verbose Verbose output
--debug=debug Debug level output
DESCRIPTION
If the Adobe IMS context already has a valid access token set (valid meaning
at least 10 minutes before expiry), that token is returned.
Otherwise, if the Adobe IMS context has a valid refresh token set (valid
meaning at least 10 minutes before expiry) that refresh token is
exchanged for an access token before returning the access token.
Lastly, if the Adobe IMS context properties are supported by one of the
Adobe IMS login plugins, that login plugin is called to guide through
the IMS login process.
The currently supported Adobe IMS login plugins are:
* aio-lib-ims-jwt for JWT token based login supporting
Adobe I/O Console service integrations.
* aio-lib-ims-oauth for browser based OAuth2 login. This
plugin will launch a Chromium browser to guide the user through the
login process. The plugin itself will *never* see the user's
password but only receive the authorization token after the
user authenticated with Adobe IMS.
ALIASES
$ aio login
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-auth
aio auth:logout
Log out the current or a named Adobe IMS context.
Log out the current or a named Adobe IMS context.
This command can be called multiple times on the same Adobe IMS context with
out causing any errors. The assumption is that after calling this command
without an error, the Adobe IMS context's access and refresh tokens have been
invalidated and removed from persistent storage. Repeatedly calling this
command will just do nothing.
USAGE
$ aio auth:logout
OPTIONS
-c, --ctx=ctx Name of the Adobe IMS context to use. Default is the current Adobe IMS context
-f, --force Invalidate the refresh token as well as all access tokens.
Otherwise only the access token is invalidated. For Adobe IMS
contexts not supporting refresh tokens, this flag has no
effect.
-g, --global global config
-l, --local local config
-v, --verbose Verbose output
--debug=debug Debug level output
DESCRIPTION
This command can be called multiple times on the same Adobe IMS context with
out causing any errors. The assumption is that after calling this command
without an error, the Adobe IMS context's access and refresh tokens have been
invalidated and removed from persistent storage. Repeatedly calling this
command will just do nothing.
ALIASES
$ aio logout
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-auth
aio autocomplete [SHELL]
display autocomplete installation instructions
display autocomplete installation instructions
USAGE
$ aio autocomplete [SHELL]
ARGUMENTS
SHELL shell type
OPTIONS
-r, --refresh-cache Refresh cache (ignores displaying instructions)
EXAMPLES
$ aio autocomplete
$ aio autocomplete bash
$ aio autocomplete zsh
$ aio autocomplete --refresh-cache
See code: @oclif/plugin-autocomplete
aio certificate
Generate or verify a certificate for use with Adobe I/O
Generate or verify a certificate for use with Adobe I/O
USAGE
$ aio certificate
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-certificate
aio certificate:generate
Generate a new private/public key pair
Generate a new private/public key pair
Generate a self-signed certificate to enable https:// on localhost or signing jwt payloads for interacting with Adobe services.
USAGE
$ aio certificate:generate
OPTIONS
-c, --country=country Country Name
-l, --locality=locality Locality, or city name
-n, --name=name [default: selfsign.localhost] Common Name: typically a host domain name, like
www.mysite.com
-o, --organization=organization Organization name
-s, --state=state State or Province
-u, --unit=unit Organizational unit or department
--days=days [default: 365] Number of days the certificate should be valid for. (Max 365)
--keyout=keyout [default: private.key] file to send the key to
--out=out [default: certificate_pub.crt] output file
DESCRIPTION
Generate a self-signed certificate to enable https:// on localhost or signing jwt payloads for interacting with Adobe
services.
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-certificate
aio certificate:verify FILE
Verify a certificate for use with Adobe I/O
Verify a certificate for use with Adobe I/O
Verifies that the certificate is valid, and/or will not expire in [--days] days from now.
USAGE
$ aio certificate:verify FILE
ARGUMENTS
FILE file path to certificate to verify
OPTIONS
--days=days +- is certificate valid in --days
DESCRIPTION
Verifies that the certificate is valid, and/or will not expire in [--days] days from now.
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-certificate
aio config
list, get, set, delete, and edit persistent configuration data
list, get, set, delete, and edit persistent configuration data
USAGE
$ aio config
OPTIONS
-e, --env environment variables
-g, --global global config
-j, --json output in json
-l, --local local config
-y, --yaml output in yaml
--verbose show all config values
ALIASES
$ aio config:ls
EXAMPLES
$ aio config:list
$ aio config:get KEY
$ aio config:set KEY VALUE
$ aio config:delete KEY
$ aio config:clear
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-config
aio config:clear
clears all persistent config values
clears all persistent config values
USAGE
$ aio config:clear
OPTIONS
-f, --force do not prompt for confirmation
-g, --global global config
-l, --local local config
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-config
aio config:delete KEYS...
deletes persistent config values
deletes persistent config values
USAGE
$ aio config:delete KEYS...
OPTIONS
-g, --global global config
-l, --local local config
ALIASES
$ aio config:del
$ aio config:rm
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-config
aio config:edit
edit config file
edit config file
USAGE
$ aio config:edit
OPTIONS
-g, --global global config
-l, --local local config
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-config
aio config:get KEY
gets a persistent config value
gets a persistent config value
USAGE
$ aio config:get KEY
OPTIONS
-e, --env environment variables
-g, --global global config
-j, --json output in json
-l, --local local config
-y, --yaml output in yaml
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-config
aio config:list
lists all persistent config values
lists all persistent config values
USAGE
$ aio config:list
OPTIONS
-e, --env environment variables
-g, --global global config
-j, --json output in json
-l, --local local config
-y, --yaml output in yaml
--verbose show all config values
ALIASES
$ aio config:ls
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-config
aio config set key 'a value' # set key to 'a value'
sets a persistent config value
sets a persistent config value
USAGE
$ aio config set key 'a value' # set key to 'a value'
$ aio config set key -f value.json # set key to the json found in the file value.json
$ aio config set -j key < value.json # set key to the json found in the file value.json
OPTIONS
-f, --file value is a path to a file
-g, --global global config
-i, --interactive prompt for value
-j, --json value is json
-l, --local local config
-y, --yaml value is yaml
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-config
aio console
Console plugin for the Adobe I/O CLI
Console plugin for the Adobe I/O CLI
USAGE
$ aio console
OPTIONS
--help Show help
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-console
aio console:org
Manage your Adobe I/O Console Organizations
Manage your Adobe I/O Console Organizations
USAGE
$ aio console:org
OPTIONS
--help Show help
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-console
aio console:org:list
List your Organizations
List your Organizations
USAGE
$ aio console:org:list
OPTIONS
-j, --json Output json
-y, --yml Output yml
--help Show help
ALIASES
$ aio console:org:ls
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-console
aio console:org:select [ORGCODE]
Select an Organization
Select an Organization
USAGE
$ aio console:org:select [ORGCODE]
ARGUMENTS
ORGCODE Adobe Developer Console Org code
OPTIONS
--help Show help
ALIASES
$ aio console:org:sel
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-console
aio console:project
Manage your Adobe I/O Console Projects
Manage your Adobe I/O Console Projects
USAGE
$ aio console:project
OPTIONS
--help Show help
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-console
aio console:project:list
List your Projects for the selected Organization
List your Projects for the selected Organization
USAGE
$ aio console:project:list
OPTIONS
-j, --json Output json
-y, --yml Output yml
--help Show help
--orgId=orgId OrgID for listing projects
ALIASES
$ aio console:project:ls
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-console
aio console:project:select [PROJECTIDORNAME]
Select a Project for the selected Organization
Select a Project for the selected Organization
USAGE
$ aio console:project:select [PROJECTIDORNAME]
ARGUMENTS
PROJECTIDORNAME Adobe Developer Console Project id or Project name
OPTIONS
--help Show help
--orgId=orgId Organization id of the Console Project to select
ALIASES
$ aio console:project:sel
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-console
aio console:where
Show the currently selected Organization, Project and Workspace
Show the currently selected Organization, Project and Workspace
USAGE
$ aio console:where
OPTIONS
-j, --json Output json
-y, --yml Output yml
--help Show help
ALIASES
$ aio where
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-console
aio console:workspace
Manage your Adobe I/O Console Workspaces
Manage your Adobe I/O Console Workspaces
USAGE
$ aio console:workspace
OPTIONS
--help Show help
ALIASES
$ aio console:ws
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-console
aio console:workspace:download [DESTINATION]
Downloads the configuration for the selected Workspace
Downloads the configuration for the selected Workspace
USAGE
$ aio console:workspace:download [DESTINATION]
ARGUMENTS
DESTINATION Output file name or folder name where the Console Workspace configuration file should be saved
OPTIONS
--help Show help
--orgId=orgId Organization id of the Console Workspace configuration to download
--projectId=projectId Project id of the Console Workspace configuration to download
--workspaceId=workspaceId Workspace id of the Console Workspace configuration to download
ALIASES
$ aio console:workspace:dl
$ aio console:ws:download
$ aio console:ws:dl
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-console
aio console:workspace:list
List your Workspaces for your selected Project
List your Workspaces for your selected Project
USAGE
$ aio console:workspace:list
OPTIONS
-j, --json Output json
-y, --yml Output yml
--help Show help
--orgId=orgId Organization id of the Console Workspaces to list
--projectId=projectId Project id of the Console Workspaces to list
ALIASES
$ aio console:workspace:ls
$ aio console:ws:list
$ aio console:ws:ls
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-console
aio console:workspace:select [WORKSPACEIDORNAME]
Select a Workspace for the selected Project
Select a Workspace for the selected Project
USAGE
$ aio console:workspace:select [WORKSPACEIDORNAME]
ARGUMENTS
WORKSPACEIDORNAME Adobe Developer Console Workspace id or Workspace name
OPTIONS
--help Show help
--orgId=orgId Organization id of the Console Workspace to select
--projectId=projectId Project id of the Console Workspace to select
ALIASES
$ aio console:workspace:sel
$ aio console:ws:select
$ aio console:ws:sel
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-console
aio discover
Discover plugins to install
Discover plugins to install
To install a plugin, run 'aio plugins install NAME'
USAGE
$ aio discover
OPTIONS
-f, --sort-field=date|name [default: date] which column to sort, use the sort-order flag to specify sort direction
-i, --install interactive install mode
-o, --sort-order=asc|desc [default: desc] sort order for a column, use the sort-field flag to specify which column
to sort
DESCRIPTION
To install a plugin, run 'aio plugins install NAME'
ALIASES
$ aio plugins:discover
See code: src/commands/discover.js
aio event
Manage your Adobe I/O Events
Manage your Adobe I/O Events
USAGE
$ aio event
OPTIONS
-v, --verbose Verbose output
--help Show help
--version Show version
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-events
aio event:eventmetadata
Manage your Adobe I/O Events Providers' Event Metadata
Manage your Adobe I/O Events Providers' Event Metadata
USAGE
$ aio event:eventmetadata
OPTIONS
-v, --verbose Verbose output
--help Show help
--version Show version
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-events
aio event:eventmetadata:create PROVIDERID
Create an Event Metadata for a Provider
Create an Event Metadata for a Provider
USAGE
$ aio event:eventmetadata:create PROVIDERID
ARGUMENTS
PROVIDERID The requested eventmetadata event code
OPTIONS
-j, --json Output json
-v, --verbose Verbose output
-y, --yml Output yml
--help Show help
--version Show version
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-events
aio event:eventmetadata:delete PROVIDERID [EVENTCODE]
Delete Event Metadata for a Provider
Delete Event Metadata for a Provider
USAGE
$ aio event:eventmetadata:delete PROVIDERID [EVENTCODE]
ARGUMENTS
PROVIDERID The requested provider ID
EVENTCODE The requested eventmetadata event code
OPTIONS
-v, --verbose Verbose output
--help Show help
--version Show version
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-events
aio event:eventmetadata:get PROVIDERID EVENTCODE
Get details of an Event Code of a Provider
Get details of an Event Code of a Provider
USAGE
$ aio event:eventmetadata:get PROVIDERID EVENTCODE
ARGUMENTS
PROVIDERID The requested provider ID
EVENTCODE The requested eventmetadata event code
OPTIONS
-j, --json Output json
-v, --verbose Verbose output
-y, --yml Output yml
--help Show help
--version Show version
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-events
aio event:eventmetadata:list PROVIDERID
List all Event Metadata for a Provider
List all Event Metadata for a Provider
USAGE
$ aio event:eventmetadata:list PROVIDERID
ARGUMENTS
PROVIDERID The requested provider ID
OPTIONS
-j, --json Output json
-v, --verbose Verbose output
-y, --yml Output yml
--help Show help
--version Show version
ALIASES
$ aio event:eventmetadata:ls
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-events
aio event:eventmetadata:update PROVIDERID EVENTCODE
Update an Event Metadata for a Provider
Update an Event Metadata for a Provider
USAGE
$ aio event:eventmetadata:update PROVIDERID EVENTCODE
ARGUMENTS
PROVIDERID The requested provider ID
EVENTCODE The requested eventmetadata event code
OPTIONS
-j, --json Output json
-v, --verbose Verbose output
-y, --yml Output yml
--help Show help
--version Show version
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-events
aio event:provider
Manage your Adobe I/O Events Providers
Manage your Adobe I/O Events Providers
USAGE
$ aio event:provider
OPTIONS
-v, --verbose Verbose output
--help Show help
--version Show version
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-events
aio event:provider:create
Create a new Provider
Create a new Provider
USAGE
$ aio event:provider:create
OPTIONS
-j, --json Output json
-v, --verbose Verbose output
-y, --yml Output yml
--help Show help
--version Show version
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-events
aio event:provider:delete PROVIDERID
Delete Provider by id
Delete Provider by id
USAGE
$ aio event:provider:delete PROVIDERID
ARGUMENTS
PROVIDERID The requested provider ID
OPTIONS
-v, --verbose Verbose output
--help Show help
--version Show version
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-events
aio event:provider:get PROVIDERID
Get details of Provider by id
Get details of Provider by id
USAGE
$ aio event:provider:get PROVIDERID
ARGUMENTS
PROVIDERID The requested provider ID
OPTIONS
-j, --json Output json
-v, --verbose Verbose output
-y, --yml Output yml
--fetchEventMetadata Fetch event metadata with provider
--help Show help
--version Show version
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-events
aio event:provider:list
Get list of all Providers for the Organization
Get list of all Providers for the Organization
USAGE
$ aio event:provider:list
OPTIONS
-j, --json Output json
-v, --verbose Verbose output
-y, --yml Output yml
--help Show help
--version Show version
ALIASES
$ aio event:provider:ls
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-events
aio event:provider:update PROVIDERID
Update an existing Provider
Update an existing Provider
USAGE
$ aio event:provider:update PROVIDERID
ARGUMENTS
PROVIDERID The requested provider ID
OPTIONS
-j, --json Output json
-v, --verbose Verbose output
-y, --yml Output yml
--help Show help
--version Show version
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-events
aio event:registration
Manage your Adobe I/O Events Registrations
Manage your Adobe I/O Events Registrations
USAGE
$ aio event:registration
OPTIONS
-v, --verbose Verbose output
--help Show help
--version Show version
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-events
aio event:registration:create BODYJSONFILE
Create a new Event Registration in your Workspace
Create a new Event Registration in your Workspace
USAGE
$ aio event:registration:create BODYJSONFILE
ARGUMENTS
BODYJSONFILE
Path to a file in JSON format with the information to create a new Event Registration.
The JSON should follow the following format:
{
"name": "<event registration name>",
"description": "<event registration description>",
"delivery_type": "WEBHOOK|WEBHOOK_BATCH|JOURNAL",
"webhook_url": "<webhook URL responding to challenge>"
"events_of_interest": [{
"provider_id": "<event provider id>"
"event_code": "<event provider event_code metadata>"
}, { <...more events> }]
}
OPTIONS
-j, --json Output json
-v, --verbose Verbose output
-y, --yml Output yml
--help Show help
--version Show version
ALIASES
$ aio event:reg:create
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-events
aio event:registration:delete REGISTRATIONID
Delete Registration
Delete Registration
USAGE
$ aio event:registration:delete REGISTRATIONID
ARGUMENTS
REGISTRATIONID The requested registration ID
OPTIONS
-v, --verbose Verbose output
--help Show help
--version Show version
ALIASES
$ aio event:reg:delete
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-events
aio event:registration:get REGISTRATIONID
Get an Event Registration in your Workspace
Get an Event Registration in your Workspace
USAGE
$ aio event:registration:get REGISTRATIONID
ARGUMENTS
REGISTRATIONID The requested registration ID
OPTIONS
-j, --json Output json
-v, --verbose Verbose output
-y, --yml Output yml
--help Show help
--version Show version
ALIASES
$ aio event:reg:get
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-events
aio event:registration:list
List your Event Registrations in your Workspace
List your Event Registrations in your Workspace
USAGE
$ aio event:registration:list
OPTIONS
-j, --json Output json
-v, --verbose Verbose output
-y, --yml Output yml
--help Show help
--version Show version
ALIASES
$ aio event:registration:ls
$ aio event:reg:list
$ aio event:reg:ls
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-events
aio help [COMMAND]
display help for aio
display help for <%= config.bin %>
USAGE
$ aio help [COMMAND]
ARGUMENTS
COMMAND command to show help for
OPTIONS
--all see all commands in CLI
See code: @oclif/plugin-help
aio info
Display dev environment version information
Display dev environment version information
USAGE
$ aio info
OPTIONS
-j, --json output raw json
-y, --yml output yml
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-info
aio plugins
list installed plugins
list installed plugins
USAGE
$ aio plugins
OPTIONS
--core show core plugins
EXAMPLE
$ aio plugins
See code: @oclif/plugin-plugins
aio plugins:inspect PLUGIN...
displays installation properties of a plugin
displays installation properties of a plugin
USAGE
$ aio plugins:inspect PLUGIN...
ARGUMENTS
PLUGIN [default: .] plugin to inspect
OPTIONS
-h, --help show CLI help
-v, --verbose
EXAMPLE
$ aio plugins:inspect myplugin
See code: @oclif/plugin-plugins
aio plugins:install PLUGIN...
installs a plugin into the CLI
installs a plugin into the CLI
Can be installed from npm or a git url.
Installation of a user-installed plugin will override a core plugin.
e.g. If you have a core plugin that has a 'hello' command, installing a user-installed plugin with a 'hello' command will override the core plugin implementation. This is useful if a user needs to update core plugin functionality in the CLI without the need to patch and update the whole CLI.
USAGE
$ aio plugins:install PLUGIN...
ARGUMENTS
PLUGIN plugin to install
OPTIONS
-f, --force yarn install with force flag
-h, --help show CLI help
-v, --verbose
DESCRIPTION
Can be installed from npm or a git url.
Installation of a user-installed plugin will override a core plugin.
e.g. If you have a core plugin that has a 'hello' command, installing a user-installed plugin with a 'hello' command
will override the core plugin implementation. This is useful if a user needs to update core plugin functionality in
the CLI without the need to patch and update the whole CLI.
ALIASES
$ aio plugins:add
EXAMPLES
$ aio plugins:install myplugin
$ aio plugins:install https://github.com/someuser/someplugin
$ aio plugins:install someuser/someplugin
See code: @oclif/plugin-plugins
aio plugins:link PLUGIN
links a plugin into the CLI for development
links a plugin into the CLI for development
Installation of a linked plugin will override a user-installed or core plugin.
e.g. If you have a user-installed or core plugin that has a 'hello' command, installing a linked plugin with a 'hello' command will override the user-installed or core plugin implementation. This is useful for development work.
USAGE
$ aio plugins:link PLUGIN
ARGUMENTS
PATH [default: .] path to plugin
OPTIONS
-h, --help show CLI help
-v, --verbose
DESCRIPTION
Installation of a linked plugin will override a user-installed or core plugin.
e.g. If you have a user-installed or core plugin that has a 'hello' command, installing a linked plugin with a 'hello'
command will override the user-installed or core plugin implementation. This is useful for development work.
EXAMPLE
$ aio plugins:link myplugin
See code: @oclif/plugin-plugins
aio plugins:uninstall PLUGIN...
removes a plugin from the CLI
removes a plugin from the CLI
USAGE
$ aio plugins:uninstall PLUGIN...
ARGUMENTS
PLUGIN plugin to uninstall
OPTIONS
-h, --help show CLI help
-v, --verbose
ALIASES
$ aio plugins:unlink
$ aio plugins:remove
See code: @oclif/plugin-plugins
aio plugins:update
update installed plugins
update installed plugins
USAGE
$ aio plugins:update
OPTIONS
-h, --help show CLI help
-v, --verbose
See code: @oclif/plugin-plugins
aio report
Report an issue with the CLI or submit a feature request
Report an issue with the CLI or submit a feature request
USAGE
$ aio report
OPTIONS
-b, --bug report an issue
-f, --feature request a feature
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-info
aio rollback
Clears all installed plugins.
Clears all installed plugins.
USAGE
$ aio rollback
OPTIONS
-c, --[no-]confirm confirmation needed for clear (defaults to true)
-i, --interactive interactive clear mode
-l, --list list plugins that will be cleared
-v, --verbose Verbose output
See code: src/commands/rollback.js
aio runtime
Execute runtime commands
Execute runtime commands
USAGE
$ aio runtime
OPTIONS
-i, --insecure bypass certificate check
-u, --auth=auth whisk auth
-v, --verbose Verbose output
--apihost=apihost whisk API host
--apiversion=apiversion whisk API version
--cert=cert client cert
--debug=debug Debug level output
--help Show help
--key=key client key
--version Show version
ALIASES
$ aio rt
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime
aio runtime:action
Manage your actions
Manage your actions
USAGE
$ aio runtime:action
OPTIONS
-i, --insecure bypass certificate check
-u, --auth=auth whisk auth
-v, --verbose Verbose output
--apihost=apihost whisk API host
--apiversion=apiversion whisk API version
--cert=cert client cert
--debug=debug Debug level output
--help Show help
--key=key client key
--version Show version
ALIASES
$ aio rt:action
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime
aio runtime:action:create ACTIONNAME [ACTIONPATH]
Creates an Action
Creates an Action
USAGE
$ aio runtime:action:create ACTIONNAME [ACTIONPATH]
OPTIONS
-A, --annotation-file=annotation-file FILE containing annotation values in JSON format
-E, --env-file=env-file FILE containing environment variables in JSON format
-P, --param-file=param-file FILE containing parameter values in JSON format
-a, --annotation=annotation annotation values in KEY VALUE format
-e, --env=env environment values in KEY VALUE format
-i, --insecure bypass certificate check
-l, --logsize=logsize the maximum log size LIMIT in MB for the action (default 10)
-m, --memory=memory the maximum memory LIMIT in MB for the action (default 256)
-p, --param=param parameter values in KEY VALUE format
-t, --timeout=timeout the timeout LIMIT in milliseconds after which the action is terminated (default
60000)
-u, --auth=auth whisk auth
-v, --verbose Verbose output
--apihost=apihost whisk API host
--apiversion=apiversion whisk API version
--binary treat code artifact as binary
--cert=cert client cert
--debug=debug Debug level output
--docker=docker [Restricted Access] use provided Docker image (a path on DockerHub) to run the
action
--help Show help
--json output raw json
--key=key client key
--kind=kind the KIND of the action runtime (example: swift:default, nodejs:default)
--main=main the name of the action entry point (function or fully-qualified method name
when applicable)
--sequence=sequence treat ACTION as comma separated sequence of actions to invoke
--version Show version
--web=true|yes|false|no|raw treat ACTION as a web action or as a raw HTTP web action
--web-secure=web-secure secure the web action (valid values are true, false, or any string)
ALIASES
$ aio rt:action:create
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime
aio runtime:action:delete ACTIONNAME
Deletes an Action
Deletes an Action
USAGE
$ aio runtime:action:delete ACTIONNAME
OPTIONS
-i, --insecure bypass certificate check
-u, --auth=auth whisk auth
-v, --verbose Verbose output
--apihost=apihost whisk API host
--apiversion=apiversion whisk API version
--cert=cert client cert
--debug=debug Debug level output
--help Show help
--json output raw json
--key=key client key
--version Show version
ALIASES
$ aio runtime:action:del
$ aio rt:action:delete
$ aio rt:action:del
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime
aio runtime:action:get ACTIONNAME
Retrieves an Action
Retrieves an Action
USAGE
$ aio runtime:action:get ACTIONNAME
OPTIONS
-c, --code show action code (only works if code is not a zip file)
-i, --insecure bypass certificate check
-r, --url get action url
-u, --auth=auth whisk auth
-v, --verbose Verbose output
--apihost=apihost whisk API host
--apiversion=apiversion whisk API version
--cert=cert client cert
--debug=debug Debug level output
--help Show help
--key=key client key
--save save action code to file corresponding with action name
--save-as=save-as file to save action code to
--version Show version
ALIASES
$ aio rt:action:get
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime
aio runtime:action:invoke ACTIONNAME
Invokes an Action
Invokes an Action
USAGE
$ aio runtime:action:invoke ACTIONNAME
OPTIONS
-P, --param-file=param-file FILE containing parameter values in JSON format
-b, --blocking blocking invoke
-i, --insecure bypass certificate check
-p, --param=param parameter values in KEY VALUE format
-r, --result blocking invoke; show only activation result (unless there is a failure)
-u, --auth=auth whisk auth
-v, --verbose Verbose output
--apihost=apihost whisk API host
--apiversion=apiversion whisk API version
--cert=cert client cert
--debug=debug Debug level output
--help Show help
--key=key client key
--version Show version
ALIASES
$ aio rt:action:invoke
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime
aio runtime:action:list [PACKAGENAME]
Lists all the Actions
Lists all the Actions
USAGE
$ aio runtime:action:list [PACKAGENAME]
OPTIONS
-c, --count show only the total number of actions
-i, --insecure bypass certificate check
-l, --limit=limit only return LIMIT number of actions
-n, --name sort results by name
-s, --skip=skip exclude the first SKIP number of actions from the result
-u, --auth=auth whisk auth
-v, --verbose Verbose output
--apihost=apihost whisk API host
--apiversion=apiversion whisk API version
--cert=cert client cert
--debug=debug Debug level output
--help Show help
--json output raw json
--key=key client key
--name-sort sort results by name
--version Show version
ALIASES
$ aio runtime:action:ls
$ aio runtime:actions:list
$ aio runtime:actions:ls
$ aio rt:action:list
$ aio rt:actions:list
$ aio rt:action:ls
$ aio rt:actions:ls
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime
aio runtime:action:update ACTIONNAME [ACTIONPATH]
Updates an Action
Updates an Action
USAGE
$ aio runtime:action:update ACTIONNAME [ACTIONPATH]
OPTIONS
-A, --annotation-file=annotation-file FILE containing annotation values in JSON format
-E, --env-file=env-file FILE containing environment variables in JSON format
-P, --param-file=param-file FILE containing parameter values in JSON format
-a, --annotation=annotation annotation values in KEY VALUE format
-e, --env=env environment values in KEY VALUE format
-i, --insecure bypass certificate check
-l, --logsize=logsize the maximum log size LIMIT in MB for the action (default 10)
-m, --memory=memory the maximum memory LIMIT in MB for the action (default 256)
-p, --param=param parameter values in KEY VALUE format
-t, --timeout=timeout the timeout LIMIT in milliseconds after which the action is terminated (default
60000)
-u, --auth=auth whisk auth
-v, --verbose Verbose output
--apihost=apihost whisk API host
--apiversion=apiversion whisk API version
--binary treat code artifact as binary
--cert=cert client cert
--debug=debug Debug level output
--docker=docker [Restricted Access] use provided Docker image (a path on DockerHub) to run the
action
--help Show help
--json output raw json
--key=key client key
--kind=kind the KIND of the action runtime (example: swift:default, nodejs:default)
--main=main the name of the action entry point (function or fully-qualified method name
when applicable)
--sequence=sequence treat ACTION as comma separated sequence of actions to invoke
--version Show version
--web=true|yes|false|no|raw treat ACTION as a web action or as a raw HTTP web action
--web-secure=web-secure secure the web action (valid values are true, false, or any string)
ALIASES
$ aio rt:action:update
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime
aio runtime:activation
Manage your activations
Manage your activations
USAGE
$ aio runtime:activation
OPTIONS
-i, --insecure bypass certificate check
-u, --auth=auth whisk auth
-v, --verbose Verbose output
--apihost=apihost whisk API host
--apiversion=apiversion whisk API version
--cert=cert client cert
--debug=debug Debug level output
--help Show help
--key=key client key
--version Show version
ALIASES
$ aio rt:activation
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime
aio runtime:activation:get [ACTIVATIONID]
Retrieves an Activation
Retrieves an Activation
USAGE
$ aio runtime:activation:get [ACTIVATIONID]
OPTIONS
-g, --logs emit only the logs, stripped of time stamps and stream identifier
-i, --insecure bypass certificate check
-l, --last retrieves the most recent activation
-u, --auth=auth whisk auth
-v, --verbose Verbose output
--apihost=apihost whisk API host
--apiversion=apiversion whisk API version
--cert=cert client cert
--debug=debug Debug level output
--help Show help
--key=key client key
--version Show version
ALIASES
$ aio rt:activation:get
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime
aio runtime:activation:list [ACTIVATION_NAME]
Lists all the Activations
Lists all the Activations
USAGE
$ aio runtime:activation:list [ACTIVATION_NAME]
OPTIONS
-c, --count show only the total number of activations
-f, --full include full activation description
-i, --insecure bypass certificate check
-l, --limit=limit only return LIMIT number of activations
-s, --skip=skip exclude the first SKIP number of activations from the result
-u, --auth=auth whisk auth
-v, --verbose Verbose output
--apihost=apihost whisk API host
--apiversion=apiversion whisk API version
--cert=cert client cert
--debug=debug Debug level output
--help Show help
--json output raw json
--key=key client key
--since=since return activations with timestamps later than SINCE; measured in milliseconds since Th, 01,
Jan 1970
--upto=upto return activations with timestamps earlier than UPTO; measured in milliseconds since Th, 01,
Jan 1970
--version Show version
ALIASES
$ aio runtime:activations:list
$ aio runtime:activation:ls
$ aio runtime:activations:ls
$ aio rt:activation:list
$ aio rt:activation:ls
$ aio rt:activations:list
$ aio rt:activations:ls
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime
aio runtime:activation:logs [ACTIVATIONID]
Retrieves the Logs for an Activation
Retrieves the Logs for an Activation
USAGE
$ aio runtime:activation:logs [ACTIVATIONID]
OPTIONS
-a, --action=action Fetch logs for a specific action
-d, --deployed Fetch logs for all actions deployed under a specific package
-i, --insecure bypass certificate check
-l, --last retrieves the most recent activation logs
-m, --manifest Fetch logs for all actions in the manifest
-o, --poll Fetch logs continuously
-p, --package=package Fetch logs for a specific package in the manifest
-r, --strip strip timestamp information and output first line only
-t, --tail Fetch logs continuously
-u, --auth=auth whisk auth
-v, --verbose Verbose output
-w, --watch Fetch logs continuously
--apihost=apihost whisk API host
--apiversion=apiversion whisk API version
--cert=cert client cert
--debug=debug Debug level output
--help Show help
--key=key client key
--limit=limit return logs only from last LIMIT number of activations
--version Show version
ALIASES
$ aio runtime:activation:log
$ aio runtime:log
$ aio runtime:logs
$ aio rt:activation:logs
$ aio rt:activation:log
$ aio rt:log
$ aio rt:logs
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime
aio runtime:activation:result [ACTIVATIONID]
Retrieves the Results for an Activation
Retrieves the Results for an Activation
USAGE
$ aio runtime:activation:result [ACTIVATIONID]
OPTIONS
-i, --insecure bypass certificate check
-l, --last retrieves the most recent activation result
-u, --auth=auth whisk auth
-v, --verbose Verbose output
--apihost=apihost whisk API host
--apiversion=apiversion whisk API version
--cert=cert client cert
--debug=debug Debug level output
--help Show help
--key=key client key
--version Show version
ALIASES
$ aio rt:activation:result
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime
aio runtime:deploy
The Runtime Deployment Tool
The Runtime Deployment Tool
USAGE
$ aio runtime:deploy
OPTIONS
-P, --param-file=param-file FILE containing parameter values in JSON format
-d, --deployment=deployment the path to the deployment file
-i, --insecure bypass certificate check
-m, --manifest=manifest the manifest file location
-u, --auth=auth whisk auth
-v, --verbose Verbose output
--apihost=apihost whisk API host
--apiversion=apiversion whisk API version
--cert=cert client cert
--debug=debug Debug level output
--help Show help
--key=key client key
--param=param parameter values in KEY VALUE format
--version Show version
ALIASES
$ aio rt:deploy
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime
aio runtime:deploy:export
Exports managed project assets from Runtime to manifest and function files
Exports managed project assets from Runtime to manifest and function files
USAGE
$ aio runtime:deploy:export
OPTIONS
-i, --insecure bypass certificate check
-m, --manifest=manifest (required) the manifest file location
-u, --auth=auth whisk auth
-v, --verbose Verbose output
--apihost=apihost whisk API host
--apiversion=apiversion whisk API version
--cert=cert client cert
--debug=debug Debug level output
--help Show help
--key=key client key
--projectname=projectname (required) the name of the project to be undeployed
--version Show version
ALIASES
$ aio rt:deploy:export
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime
aio runtime:deploy:report
Provides a summary report of Runtime assets being deployed/undeployed based on manifest/deployment YAML
Provides a summary report of Runtime assets being deployed/undeployed based on manifest/deployment YAML
USAGE
$ aio runtime:deploy:report
OPTIONS
-d, --deployment=deployment the deployment file location
-i, --insecure bypass certificate check
-m, --manifest=manifest the manifest file location
-u, --auth=auth whisk auth
-v, --verbose Verbose output
--apihost=apihost whisk API host
--apiversion=apiversion whisk API version
--cert=cert client cert
--debug=debug Debug level output
--help Show help
--key=key client key
--version Show version
ALIASES
$ aio rt:deploy:report
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime
aio runtime:deploy:sync
A tool to sync deployment and undeployment of Runtime packages using a manifest and optional deployment files using YAML
A tool to sync deployment and undeployment of Runtime packages using a manifest and optional deployment files using YAML
USAGE
$ aio runtime:deploy:sync
OPTIONS
-d, --deployment=deployment the path to the deployment file
-i, --insecure bypass certificate check
-m, --manifest=manifest the manifest file location
-u, --auth=auth whisk auth
-v, --verbose Verbose output
--apihost=apihost whisk API host
--apiversion=apiversion whisk API version
--cert=cert client cert
--debug=debug Debug level output
--help Show help
--key=key client key
--version Show version
ALIASES
$ aio rt:deploy:sync
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime
aio runtime:deploy:undeploy
Undeploy removes Runtime assets which were deployed from the manifest and deployment YAML
Undeploy removes Runtime assets which were deployed from the manifest and deployment YAML
USAGE
$ aio runtime:deploy:undeploy
OPTIONS
-i, --insecure bypass certificate check
-m, --manifest=manifest the manifest file location
-u, --auth=auth whisk auth
-v, --verbose Verbose output
--apihost=apihost whisk API host
--apiversion=apiversion whisk API version
--cert=cert client cert
--debug=debug Debug level output
--help Show help
--key=key client key
--projectname=projectname the name of the project to be undeployed
--version Show version
ALIASES
$ aio rt:deploy:undeploy
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime
aio runtime:deploy:version
Prints the version number of aio runtime deploy
Prints the version number of aio runtime deploy
USAGE
$ aio runtime:deploy:version
OPTIONS
-i, --insecure bypass certificate check
-u, --auth=auth whisk auth
-v, --verbose Verbose output
--apihost=apihost whisk API host
--apiversion=apiversion whisk API version
--cert=cert client cert
--debug=debug Debug level output
--help Show help
--key=key client key
--version Show version
ALIASES
$ aio rt:deploy:version
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime
aio runtime:namespace
Manage your namespaces
Manage your namespaces
USAGE
$ aio runtime:namespace
OPTIONS
-i, --insecure bypass certificate check
-u, --auth=auth whisk auth
-v, --verbose Verbose output
--apihost=apihost whisk API host
--apiversion=apiversion whisk API version
--cert=cert client cert
--debug=debug Debug level output
--help Show help
--key=key client key
--version Show version
ALIASES
$ aio runtime:ns
$ aio rt:namespace
$ aio rt:ns
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime
aio runtime:namespace:get
Get triggers, actions, and rules in the registry for namespace
Get triggers, actions, and rules in the registry for namespace
USAGE
$ aio runtime:namespace:get
OPTIONS
-i, --insecure bypass certificate check
-n, --name sort results by name
-u, --auth=auth whisk auth
-v, --verbose Verbose output
--apihost=apihost whisk API host
--apiversion=apiversion whisk API version
--cert=cert client cert
--debug=debug Debug level output
--help Show help
--json output raw json
--key=key client key
--name-sort sort results by name
--version Show version
ALIASES
$ aio rt:get
$ aio runtime:list
$ aio rt:list
$ aio runtime:ls
$ aio rt:ls
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime
aio runtime:namespace:list
Lists all of your namespaces for Adobe I/O Runtime
Lists all of your namespaces for Adobe I/O Runtime
USAGE
$ aio runtime:namespace:list
OPTIONS
-i, --insecure bypass certificate check
-u, --auth=auth whisk auth
-v, --verbose Verbose output
--apihost=apihost whisk API host
--apiversion=apiversion whisk API version
--cert=cert client cert
--debug=debug Debug level output
--help Show help
--json output raw json
--key=key client key
--version Show version
ALIASES
$ aio runtime:namespace:ls
$ aio runtime:ns:list
$ aio runtime:ns:ls
$ aio rt:namespace:list
$ aio rt:namespace:ls
$ aio rt:ns:list
$ aio rt:ns:ls
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime
aio runtime:namespace:log-forwarding
Manage log forwarding settings
Manage log forwarding settings
USAGE
$ aio runtime:namespace:log-forwarding
OPTIONS
-i, --insecure bypass certificate check
-u, --auth whisk auth
-v, --verbose Verbose output
--apihost whisk API host
--apiversion whisk API version
--cert client cert
--debug=debug Debug level output
--help Show help
--key client key
--version Show version
ALIASES
$ aio runtime:lf
$ aio rt:log-forwarding
$ aio rt:lf
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime
aio runtime:namespace:log-forwarding:get
Get log forwarding destination configuration
Get log forwarding destination configuration
USAGE
$ aio runtime:namespace:log-forwarding:get
OPTIONS
-i, --insecure bypass certificate check
-u, --auth whisk auth
-v, --verbose Verbose output
--apihost whisk API host
--apiversion whisk API version
--cert client cert
--debug=debug Debug level output
--help Show help
--key client key
--version Show version
ALIASES
$ aio runtime:ns:log-forwarding:get
$ aio runtime:ns:lf:get
$ aio runtime:namespace:lf:get
$ aio rt:namespace:log-forwarding:get
$ aio rt:namespace:lf:get
$ aio rt:ns:log-forwarding:get
$ aio rt:ns:lf:get
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime
aio runtime:namespace:log-forwarding:set
Configure log forwarding destination (interactive)
Configure log forwarding destination (interactive)
USAGE
$ aio runtime:namespace:log-forwarding:set
OPTIONS
-i, --insecure bypass certificate check
-u, --auth whisk auth
-v, --verbose Verbose output
--apihost whisk API host
--apiversion whisk API version
--cert client cert
--debug=debug Debug level output
--help Show help
--key client key
--version Show version
ALIASES
$ aio runtime:ns:log-forwarding:set
$ aio runtime:ns:lf:set
$ aio runtime:namespace:lf:set
$ aio rt:namespace:log-forwarding:set
$ aio rt:namespace:lf:set
$ aio rt:ns:log-forwarding:set
$ aio rt:ns:lf:set
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime
aio runtime:namespace:log-forwarding:set:adobe-io-runtime
Set log forwarding destination to Adobe I/O Runtime (Logs will be accessible via aio CLI)
Set log forwarding destination to Adobe I/O Runtime (Logs will be accessible via aio CLI)
USAGE
$ aio runtime:namespace:log-forwarding:set:adobe-io-runtime
OPTIONS
-i, --insecure bypass certificate check
-u, --auth whisk auth
-v, --verbose Verbose output
--apihost whisk API host
--apiversion whisk API version
--cert client cert
--debug=debug Debug level output
--help Show help
--key client key
--version Show version
ALIASES
$ aio runtime:ns:log-forwarding:set:adobe-io-runtime
$ aio runtime:ns:lf:set:adobe-io-runtime
$ aio runtime:namespace:lf:set:adobe-io-runtime
$ aio rt:namespace:log-forwarding:set:adobe-io-runtime
$ aio rt:namespace:lf:set:adobe-io-runtime
$ aio rt:ns:log-forwarding:set:adobe-io-runtime
$ aio rt:ns:lf:set:adobe-io-runtime
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime
aio runtime:namespace:log-forwarding:set:azure-log-analytics
Set log forwarding destination to Azure Log Analytics
Set log forwarding destination to Azure Log Analytics
USAGE
$ aio runtime:namespace:log-forwarding:set:azure-log-analytics
OPTIONS
-i, --insecure bypass certificate check
-u, --auth whisk auth
-v, --verbose Verbose output
--apihost whisk API host
--apiversion whisk API version
--cert client cert
--customer-id=customer-id (required) Customer ID
--debug=debug Debug level output
--help Show help
--key client key
--log-type=log-type (required) Log type
--shared-key=shared-key (required) Shared key
--version Show version
ALIASES
$ aio runtime:ns:log-forwarding:set:azure-log-analytics
$ aio runtime:ns:lf:set:azure-log-analytics
$ aio runtime:namespace:lf:set:azure-log-analytics
$ aio rt:namespace:log-forwarding:set:azure-log-analytics
$ aio rt:namespace:lf:set:azure-log-analytics
$ aio rt:ns:log-forwarding:set:azure-log-analytics
$ aio rt:ns:lf:set:azure-log-analytics
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime
aio runtime:namespace:log-forwarding:set:splunk-hec
Set log forwarding destination to Splunk HEC
Set log forwarding destination to Splunk HEC
USAGE
$ aio runtime:namespace:log-forwarding:set:splunk-hec
OPTIONS
-i, --insecure bypass certificate check
-u, --auth whisk auth
-v, --verbose Verbose output
--apihost whisk API host
--apiversion whisk API version
--cert client cert
--debug=debug Debug level output
--hec-token=hec-token (required) HEC token
--help Show help
--host=host (required) Host
--index=index (required) Index
--key client key
--port=port (required) Port
--version Show version
ALIASES
$ aio runtime:ns:log-forwarding:set:splunk-hec
$ aio runtime:ns:lf:set:splunk-hec
$ aio runtime:namespace:lf:set:splunk-hec
$ aio rt:namespace:log-forwarding:set:splunk-hec
$ aio rt:namespace:lf:set:splunk-hec
$ aio rt:ns:log-forwarding:set:splunk-hec
$ aio rt:ns:lf:set:splunk-hec
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime
aio runtime:package
Manage your packages
Manage your packages
USAGE
$ aio runtime:package
OPTIONS
-i, --insecure bypass certificate check
-u, --auth=auth whisk auth
-v, --verbose Verbose output
--apihost=apihost whisk API host
--apiversion=apiversion whisk API version
--cert=cert client cert
--debug=debug Debug level output
--help Show help
--key=key client key
--version Show version
ALIASES
$ aio runtime:pkg
$ aio rt:package
$ aio rt:pkg
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime
aio runtime:package:bind PACKAGENAME BINDPACKAGENAME
Bind parameters to a package
Bind parameters to a package
USAGE
$ aio runtime:package:bind PACKAGENAME BINDPACKAGENAME
OPTIONS
-A, --annotation-file=annotation-file FILE containing annotation values in JSON format
-P, --param-file=param-file parameter to be passed to the package for json file
-a, --annotation=annotation annotation values in KEY VALUE format
-i, --insecure bypass certificate check
-p, --param=param parameters in key value pairs to be passed to the package
-u, --auth=auth whisk auth
-v, --verbose Verbose output
--apihost=apihost whisk API host
--apiversion=apiversion whisk API version
--cert=cert client cert
--debug=debug Debug level output
--help Show help
--json output raw json
--key=key client key
--version Show version
ALIASES
$ aio runtime:pkg:bind
$ aio rt:package:bind
$ aio rt:pkg:bind
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime
aio runtime:package:create PACKAGENAME
Creates a Package
Creates a Package
USAGE
$ aio runtime:package:create PACKAGENAME
OPTIONS
-A, --annotation-file=annotation-file FILE containing annotation values in JSON format
-P, --param-file=param-file parameter to be passed to the package for json file
-a, --annotation=annotation annotation values in KEY VALUE format
-i, --insecure bypass certificate check
-p, --param=param parameters in key value pairs to be passed to the package
-u, --auth=auth whisk auth
-v, --verbose Verbose output
--apihost=apihost whisk API host
--apiversion=apiversion whisk API version
--cert=cert client cert
--debug=debug Debug level output
--help Show help
--json output raw json
--key=key client key
--shared=true|yes|false|no parameter to be passed to indicate whether package is shared or private
--version Show version
ALIASES
$ aio runtime:pkg:create
$ aio rt:package:create
$ aio rt:pkg:create
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime
aio runtime:package:delete PACKAGENAME
Deletes a Package
Deletes a Package
USAGE
$ aio runtime:package:delete PACKAGENAME
OPTIONS
--json output raw json
ALIASES
$ aio runtime:pkg:delete
$ aio rt:package:delete
$ aio rt:pkg:delete
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime
aio runtime:package:get PACKAGENAME
Retrieves a Package
Retrieves a Package
USAGE
$ aio runtime:package:get PACKAGENAME
OPTIONS
-i, --insecure bypass certificate check
-u, --auth=auth whisk auth
-v, --verbose Verbose output
--apihost=apihost whisk API host
--apiversion=apiversion whisk API version
--cert=cert client cert
--debug=debug Debug level output
--help Show help
--key=key client key
--version Show version
ALIASES
$ aio runtime:pkg:get
$ aio rt:package:get
$ aio rt:pkg:get
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime
aio runtime:package:list [NAMESPACE]
Lists all the Packages
Lists all the Packages
USAGE
$ aio runtime:package:list [NAMESPACE]
OPTIONS
-c, --count show only the total number of packages
-i, --insecure bypass certificate check
-l, --limit=limit only return LIMIT number of packages
-n, --name sort results by name
-s, --skip=skip exclude the first SKIP number of packages from the result
-u, --auth=auth whisk auth
-v, --verbose Verbose output
--apihost=apihost whisk API host
--apiversion=apiversion whisk API version
--cert=cert client cert
--debug=debug Debug level output
--help Show help
--json output raw json
--key=key client key
--name-sort sort results by name
--version Show version
ALIASES
$ aio runtime:package:ls
$ aio runtime:pkg:list
$ aio runtime:pkg:ls
$ aio rt:package:list
$ aio rt:package:ls
$ aio rt:pkg:list
$ aio rt:pkg:ls
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime
aio runtime:package:update PACKAGENAME
Updates a Package
Updates a Package
USAGE
$ aio runtime:package:update PACKAGENAME
OPTIONS
-A, --annotation-file=annotation-file FILE containing annotation values in JSON format
-P, --param-file=param-file parameter to be passed to the package for json file
-a, --annotation=annotation annotation values in KEY VALUE format
-i, --insecure bypass certificate check
-p, --param=param parameters in key value pairs to be passed to the package
-u, --auth=auth whisk auth
-v, --verbose Verbose output
--apihost=apihost whisk API host
--apiversion=apiversion whisk API version
--cert=cert client cert
--debug=debug Debug level output
--help Show help
--json output raw json
--key=key client key
--shared=true|yes|false|no parameter to be passed to indicate whether package is shared or private
--version Show version
ALIASES
$ aio runtime:pkg:update
$ aio rt:package:update
$ aio rt:pkg:update
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime
aio runtime:property
Execute property commands
Execute property commands
USAGE
$ aio runtime:property
OPTIONS
-i, --insecure bypass certificate check
-u, --auth whisk auth
-v, --verbose Verbose output
--apihost whisk API host
--apiversion whisk API version
--cert client cert
--debug=debug Debug level output
--help Show help
--key client key
--version Show version
ALIASES
$ aio runtime:prop
$ aio rt:prop
$ aio rt:property
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime
aio runtime:property:get
get property
get property
USAGE
$ aio runtime:property:get
OPTIONS
-i, --insecure bypass certificate check
-u, --auth whisk auth
-v, --verbose Verbose output
--all all properties
--apibuild whisk API build version
--apibuildno whisk API build number
--apihost whisk API host
--apiversion whisk API version
--cert client cert
--cliversion whisk CLI version
--debug=debug Debug level output
--help Show help
--key client key
--namespace whisk namespace
--version Show version
ALIASES
$ aio runtime:prop:get
$ aio rt:property:get
$ aio rt:prop:get
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime
aio runtime:property:set
set property
set property
USAGE
$ aio runtime:property:set
OPTIONS
-i, --insecure bypass certificate check
-u, --auth whisk auth
-v, --verbose Verbose output
--apihost whisk API host
--apiversion whisk API version
--cert client cert
--debug=debug Debug level output
--help Show help
--key client key
--namespace=namespace whisk namespace
--version Show version
ALIASES
$ aio runtime:prop:set
$ aio rt:property:set
$ aio rt:prop:set
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime
aio runtime:property:unset
unset property
unset property
USAGE
$ aio runtime:property:unset
OPTIONS
-i, --insecure bypass certificate check
-u, --auth whisk auth
-v, --verbose Verbose output
--apihost whisk API host
--apiversion whisk API version
--cert client cert
--debug=debug Debug level output
--help Show help
--key client key
--namespace whisk namespace
--version Show version
ALIASES
$ aio runtime:prop:unset
$ aio rt:property:unset
$ aio rt:prop:unset
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime
aio runtime:route
Manage your routes
Manage your routes
USAGE
$ aio runtime:route
OPTIONS
-i, --insecure bypass certificate check
-u, --auth whisk auth
-v, --verbose Verbose output
--apihost whisk API host
--apiversion whisk API version
--cert client cert
--debug=debug Debug level output
--help Show help
--key client key
--version Show version
ALIASES
$ aio runtime:api
$ aio rt:api
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime
aio runtime:route:create [BASEPATH] [RELPATH] [APIVERB] [ACTION]
create a new api route
create a new api route
USAGE
$ aio runtime:route:create [BASEPATH] [RELPATH] [APIVERB] [ACTION]
ARGUMENTS
BASEPATH The base path of the api
RELPATH The path of the api relative to the base path
APIVERB (get|post|put|patch|delete|head|options) The http verb
ACTION The action to call
OPTIONS
-c, --config-file=config-file file containing API configuration in swagger JSON format
-i, --insecure bypass certificate check
-n, --apiname=apiname Friendly name of the API; ignored when CFG_FILE is specified
(default BASE_PATH)
-r, --response-type=html|http|json|text|svg|json [default: json] Set the web action response TYPE.
-u, --auth whisk auth
-v, --verbose Verbose output
--apihost whisk API host
--apiversion whisk API version
--cert client cert
--debug=debug Debug level output
--help Show help
--key client key
--version Show version
ALIASES
$ aio runtime:api:create
$ aio rt:route:create
$ aio rt:api:create
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime
aio runtime:route:delete BASEPATHORAPINAME [RELPATH] [APIVERB]
delete an API
delete an API
USAGE
$ aio runtime:route:delete BASEPATHORAPINAME [RELPATH] [APIVERB]
ARGUMENTS
BASEPATHORAPINAME The base path or api name
RELPATH The path of the api relative to the base path
APIVERB (get|post|put|patch|delete|head|options) The http verb
OPTIONS
-i, --insecure bypass certificate check
-u, --auth whisk auth
-v, --verbose Verbose output
--apihost whisk API host
--apiversion whisk API version
--cert client cert
--debug=debug Debug level output
--help Show help
--key client key
--version Show version
ALIASES
$ aio runtime:api:delete
$ aio rt:route:delete
$ aio rt:api:delete
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime
aio runtime:route:get BASEPATHORAPINAME
get API details
get API details
USAGE
$ aio runtime:route:get BASEPATHORAPINAME
ARGUMENTS
BASEPATHORAPINAME The base path or api name
OPTIONS
-i, --insecure bypass certificate check
-u, --auth whisk auth
-v, --verbose Verbose output
--apihost whisk API host
--apiversion whisk API version
--cert client cert
--debug=debug Debug level output
--help Show help
--key client key
--version Show version
ALIASES
$ aio runtime:api:get
$ aio rt:route:get
$ aio rt:api:get
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime
aio runtime:route:list [BASEPATH] [RELPATH] [APIVERB]
list route/apis for Adobe I/O Runtime
list route/apis for Adobe I/O Runtime
USAGE
$ aio runtime:route:list [BASEPATH] [RELPATH] [APIVERB]
ARGUMENTS
BASEPATH The base path of the api
RELPATH The path of the api relative to the base path
APIVERB (get|post|put|patch|delete|head|options) The http verb
OPTIONS
-i, --insecure bypass certificate check
-l, --limit=limit only return LIMIT number of triggers
-s, --skip=skip exclude the first SKIP number of triggers from the result
-u, --auth whisk auth
-v, --verbose Verbose output
--apihost whisk API host
--apiversion whisk API version
--cert client cert
--debug=debug Debug level output
--help Show help
--json output raw json
--key client key
--version Show version
ALIASES
$ aio runtime:route:ls
$ aio runtime:api:list
$ aio runtime:api:ls
$ aio rt:route:list
$ aio rt:route:ls
$ aio rt:api:list
$ aio rt:api:ls
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime
aio runtime:rule
Manage your rules
Manage your rules
USAGE
$ aio runtime:rule
OPTIONS
-i, --insecure bypass certificate check
-u, --auth whisk auth
-v, --verbose Verbose output
--apihost whisk API host
--apiversion whisk API version
--cert client cert
--debug=debug Debug level output
--help Show help
--key client key
--version Show version
ALIASES
$ aio rt:rule
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime
aio runtime:rule:create NAME TRIGGER ACTION
Create a Rule
Create a Rule
USAGE
$ aio runtime:rule:create NAME TRIGGER ACTION
ARGUMENTS
NAME Name of the rule
TRIGGER Name of the trigger
ACTION Name of the action
OPTIONS
-i, --insecure bypass certificate check
-u, --auth whisk auth
-v, --verbose Verbose output
--apihost whisk API host
--apiversion whisk API version
--cert client cert
--debug=debug Debug level output
--help Show help
--json output raw json
--key client key
--version Show version
ALIASES
$ aio rt:rule:create
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime
aio runtime:rule:delete NAME
Delete a Rule
Delete a Rule
USAGE
$ aio runtime:rule:delete NAME
ARGUMENTS
NAME Name of the rule
OPTIONS
-i, --insecure bypass certificate check
-u, --auth whisk auth
-v, --verbose Verbose output
--apihost whisk API host
--apiversion whisk API version
--cert client cert
--debug=debug Debug level output
--help Show help
--json output raw json
--key client key
--version Show version
ALIASES
$ aio rt:rule:delete
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime
aio runtime:rule:disable NAME
Disable a Rule
Disable a Rule
USAGE
$ aio runtime:rule:disable NAME
ARGUMENTS
NAME Name of the rule
OPTIONS
-i, --insecure bypass certificate check
-u, --auth whisk auth
-v, --verbose Verbose output
--apihost whisk API host
--apiversion whisk API version
--cert client cert
--debug=debug Debug level output
--help Show help
--key client key
--version Show version
ALIASES
$ aio rt:rule:disable
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime
aio runtime:rule:enable NAME
Enable a Rule
Enable a Rule
USAGE
$ aio runtime:rule:enable NAME
ARGUMENTS
NAME Name of the rule
OPTIONS
-i, --insecure bypass certificate check
-u, --auth whisk auth
-v, --verbose Verbose output
--apihost whisk API host
--apiversion whisk API version
--cert client cert
--debug=debug Debug level output
--help Show help
--key client key
--version Show version
ALIASES
$ aio rt:rule:enable
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime
aio runtime:rule:get NAME
Retrieves a Rule
Retrieves a Rule
USAGE
$ aio runtime:rule:get NAME
ARGUMENTS
NAME Name of the rule
OPTIONS
-i, --insecure bypass certificate check
-u, --auth whisk auth
-v, --verbose Verbose output
--apihost whisk API host
--apiversion whisk API version
--cert client cert
--debug=debug Debug level output
--help Show help
--key client key
--version Show version
ALIASES
$ aio rt:rule:get
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime
aio runtime:rule:list
Retrieves a list of Rules
Retrieves a list of Rules
USAGE
$ aio runtime:rule:list
OPTIONS
-c, --count show only the total number of rules
-i, --insecure bypass certificate check
-l, --limit=limit Limit number of rules returned
-n, --name sort results by name
-s, --skip=skip Skip number of rules returned
-u, --auth whisk auth
-v, --verbose Verbose output
--apihost whisk API host
--apiversion whisk API version
--cert client cert
--debug=debug Debug level output
--help Show help
--json output raw json
--key client key
--name-sort sort results by name
--version Show version
ALIASES
$ aio runtime:rule:ls
$ aio rt:rule:list
$ aio rt:rule:ls
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime
aio runtime:rule:status NAME
Gets the status of a rule
Gets the status of a rule
USAGE
$ aio runtime:rule:status NAME
ARGUMENTS
NAME Name of the rule
OPTIONS
-i, --insecure bypass certificate check
-u, --auth whisk auth
-v, --verbose Verbose output
--apihost whisk API host
--apiversion whisk API version
--cert client cert
--debug=debug Debug level output
--help Show help
--key client key
--version Show version
ALIASES
$ aio rt:rule:status
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime
aio runtime:rule:update NAME TRIGGER ACTION
Update a Rule
Update a Rule
USAGE
$ aio runtime:rule:update NAME TRIGGER ACTION
ARGUMENTS
NAME Name of the rule
TRIGGER Name of the trigger
ACTION Name of the action
OPTIONS
-i, --insecure bypass certificate check
-u, --auth whisk auth
-v, --verbose Verbose output
--apihost whisk API host
--apiversion whisk API version
--cert client cert
--debug=debug Debug level output
--help Show help
--json output raw json
--key client key
--version Show version
ALIASES
$ aio rt:rule:update
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime
aio runtime:trigger
Manage your triggers
Manage your triggers
USAGE
$ aio runtime:trigger
OPTIONS
-i, --insecure bypass certificate check
-u, --auth whisk auth
-v, --verbose Verbose output
--apihost whisk API host
--apiversion whisk API version
--cert client cert
--debug=debug Debug level output
--help Show help
--key client key
--version Show version
ALIASES
$ aio rt:trigger
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime
aio runtime:trigger:create TRIGGERNAME
Create a trigger for Adobe I/O Runtime
Create a trigger for Adobe I/O Runtime
USAGE
$ aio runtime:trigger:create TRIGGERNAME
ARGUMENTS
TRIGGERNAME The name of the trigger
OPTIONS
-A, --annotation-file=annotation-file FILE containing annotation values in JSON format
-P, --param-file=param-file FILE containing parameter values in JSON format
-a, --annotation=annotation annotation values in KEY VALUE format
-f, --feed=feed trigger feed ACTION_NAME
-i, --insecure bypass certificate check
-p, --param=param parameter values in KEY VALUE format
-u, --auth whisk auth
-v, --verbose Verbose output
--apihost whisk API host
--apiversion whisk API version
--cert client cert
--debug=debug Debug level output
--help Show help
--key client key
--version Show version
ALIASES
$ aio rt:trigger:create
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime
aio runtime:trigger:delete TRIGGERPATH
Delete a trigger for Adobe I/O Runtime
Delete a trigger for Adobe I/O Runtime
USAGE
$ aio runtime:trigger:delete TRIGGERPATH
ARGUMENTS
TRIGGERPATH The name of the trigger, in the format /NAMESPACE/NAME
OPTIONS
-i, --insecure bypass certificate check
-u, --auth whisk auth
-v, --verbose Verbose output
--apihost whisk API host
--apiversion whisk API version
--cert client cert
--debug=debug Debug level output
--help Show help
--key client key
--version Show version
ALIASES
$ aio rt:trigger:delete
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime
aio runtime:trigger:fire TRIGGERNAME
Fire a trigger for Adobe I/O Runtime
Fire a trigger for Adobe I/O Runtime
USAGE
$ aio runtime:trigger:fire TRIGGERNAME
ARGUMENTS
TRIGGERNAME The name of the trigger
OPTIONS
-P, --param-file=param-file FILE containing parameter values in JSON format
-i, --insecure bypass certificate check
-p, --param=param parameter values in KEY VALUE format
-u, --auth whisk auth
-v, --verbose Verbose output
--apihost whisk API host
--apiversion whisk API version
--cert client cert
--debug=debug Debug level output
--help Show help
--key client key
--version Show version
ALIASES
$ aio rt:trigger:fire
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime
aio runtime:trigger:get TRIGGERPATH
Get a trigger for Adobe I/O Runtime
Get a trigger for Adobe I/O Runtime
USAGE
$ aio runtime:trigger:get TRIGGERPATH
ARGUMENTS
TRIGGERPATH The name/path of the trigger, in the format /NAMESPACE/NAME
OPTIONS
-i, --insecure bypass certificate check
-u, --auth whisk auth
-v, --verbose Verbose output
--apihost whisk API host
--apiversion whisk API version
--cert client cert
--debug=debug Debug level output
--help Show help
--key client key
--version Show version
ALIASES
$ aio rt:trigger:get
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime
aio runtime:trigger:list
Lists all of your triggers for Adobe I/O Runtime
Lists all of your triggers for Adobe I/O Runtime
USAGE
$ aio runtime:trigger:list
OPTIONS
-c, --count show only the total number of triggers
-i, --insecure bypass certificate check
-l, --limit=limit only return LIMIT number of triggers
-n, --name sort results by name
-s, --skip=skip exclude the first SKIP number of triggers from the result
-u, --auth whisk auth
-v, --verbose Verbose output
--apihost whisk API host
--apiversion whisk API version
--cert client cert
--debug=debug Debug level output
--help Show help
--json output raw json
--key client key
--name-sort sort results by name
--version Show version
ALIASES
$ aio runtime:trigger:ls
$ aio rt:trigger:list
$ aio rt:trigger:ls
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime
aio runtime:trigger:update TRIGGERNAME
Update or create a trigger for Adobe I/O Runtime
Update or create a trigger for Adobe I/O Runtime
USAGE
$ aio runtime:trigger:update TRIGGERNAME
ARGUMENTS
TRIGGERNAME The name of the trigger
OPTIONS
-A, --annotation-file=annotation-file FILE containing annotation values in JSON format
-P, --param-file=param-file FILE containing parameter values in JSON format
-a, --annotation=annotation annotation values in KEY VALUE format
-i, --insecure bypass certificate check
-p, --param=param parameter values in KEY VALUE format
-u, --auth whisk auth
-v, --verbose Verbose output
--apihost whisk API host
--apiversion whisk API version
--cert client cert
--debug=debug Debug level output
--help Show help
--key client key
--version Show version
ALIASES
$ aio rt:trigger:update
See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime
aio update
Update all installed plugins.
Update all installed plugins.
This command will only:
- update user-installed plugins that are not core
USAGE
$ aio update
OPTIONS
-c, --[no-]confirm confirmation needed for update (defaults to true)
-i, --interactive interactive update mode
-l, --list list plugins that will be updated
-v, --verbose Verbose output
DESCRIPTION
This command will only:
- update user-installed plugins that are not core
See code: src/commands/update.js