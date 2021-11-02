Adobe I/O Extensible CLI

aio cli health

Health badges for the aio-cli and its plugins and modules

Getting started

See the Adobe Developer App Builder docs

Technical requirements

See the App Builder Setting up Your Environment doc

Usage

$ npm install -g @adobe/aio-cli $ aio COMMAND running command... $ aio (-v|--version|version) @adobe/aio-cli/8.2.0 darwin-x64 node-v14.17.4 $ aio --help [COMMAND] USAGE $ aio COMMAND ...

Commands

aio app

Create, run, test, and deploy Adobe I/O Apps

Create , run, test, and deploy Adobe I/O Apps USAGE $ aio app OPTIONS -v,

aio app:add

Add a new component to an existing Adobe I/O App

Add a new component to an existing Adobe I/O App USAGE $ aio app: add OPTIONS -v,

aio app:add:action

Add new actions

Add new actions USAGE $ aio app: add :action OPTIONS -e, -v, -y, ALIASES $ aio app: add :actions

aio app:add:ci

Add CI files

Add CI files USAGE $ aio app: add :ci OPTIONS -v,

aio app:add:event

Add a new Adobe I/O Events action

Add a new Adobe I/O Events action USAGE $ aio app: add :event OPTIONS -e, -v, -y, ALIASES $ aio app: add :events

aio app:add:extension

Add new extensions or a standalone application to the project

Add new extensions or a standalone application to the project USAGE $ aio app: add : extension OPTIONS -e, -v, -y, ALIASES $ aio app: add :ext $ aio app: add :extensions

aio app:add:service

Subscribe to Services in the current Workspace

Subscribe to Services in the current Workspace USAGE $ aio app: add :service OPTIONS -v, ALIASES $ aio app: add :services

aio app:add:web-assets

Add web assets support

Add web assets support USAGE $ aio app: add :web-assets OPTIONS -e, -v, -y,

aio app:build

Build an Adobe I/O App

Build an Adobe I/O App This will always force a rebuild unless USAGE $ aio app:build OPTIONS -a, -e, -v, DESCRIPTION This will always force a rebuild unless

aio app:create [PATH]

Create a new Adobe I/O App with default parameters

Create a new Adobe I/O App with default parameters USAGE $ aio app: create [ PATH ] ARGUMENTS PATH [ default : .] Path to the app directory OPTIONS -i, -v,

aio app:delete

Delete a component from an existing Adobe I/O App

Delete a component from an existing Adobe I/O App USAGE $ aio app: delete OPTIONS -v,

aio app:delete:action [ACTION-NAME]

Delete existing actions

Delete existing actions USAGE $ aio app: delete :action [ACTION- NAME ] ARGUMENTS ACTION- NAME Action `pkg/ name ` to delete , you can specify multiple actions via a comma separated list OPTIONS -v, -y, ALIASES $ aio app: delete :actions

aio app:delete:ci

Delete existing CI files

Delete existing CI files USAGE $ aio app: delete :ci OPTIONS -v, -y,

aio app:delete:event [EVENT-ACTION-NAME]

Delete existing Adobe I/O Events actions

Delete existing Adobe I/O Events actions USAGE $ aio app: delete :event [EVENT-ACTION- NAME ] ARGUMENTS EVENT-ACTION- NAME Action `pkg/ name ` to delete , you can specify multiple actions via a comma separated list OPTIONS -v, -y, ALIASES $ aio app: delete :events

aio app:delete:extension

Add new extensions or a standalone application to the project

Add new extensions or a standalone application to the project USAGE $ aio app: delete : extension OPTIONS -e, -v, -y, ALIASES $ aio app: delete :ext $ aio app: delete :extensions

aio app:delete:service

Delete Services in the current Workspace

Delete Services in the current Workspace USAGE $ aio app: delete :service OPTIONS -v, ALIASES $ aio app: delete :services

aio app:delete:web-assets

Delete existing web assets

Delete existing web assets USAGE $ aio app: delete :web-assets OPTIONS -v, -y,

aio app:deploy

Build and deploy an Adobe I/O App

Build and deploy an Adobe I/O App This will always force a rebuild unless USAGE $ aio app:deploy OPTIONS -a, -e, -v, front- end DESCRIPTION This will always force a rebuild unless

aio app:get-url [ACTION]

Get action URLs

Get action URLs USAGE $ aio app: get -url [ACTION] OPTIONS -h, -j, -v, -y,

aio app:info

Display settings/configuration in use by an Adobe I/O App

Display settings/ configuration in use by an Adobe I/O App USAGE $ aio app: info OPTIONS -h, -j, -v, -y,

aio app:init [PATH]

Create a new Adobe I/O App

Create a new Adobe I/O App USAGE $ aio app:init [ PATH ] ARGUMENTS PATH [ default : .] Path to the app directory OPTIONS -e, -i, -s, -v, -w, Stage -y,

aio app:list

List components for Adobe I/O App

List components for Adobe I/O App USAGE $ aio app:list OPTIONS -v,

aio app:list:extension

List implemented extensions

List implemented extensions USAGE $ aio app:list: extension OPTIONS -j, -v, -y, ALIASES $ aio app:list:ext $ aio app:list:extensions

aio app:list:extension-points

List all extension points for the selected org

List all extension points for the selected org USAGE $ aio app:list: extension -points OPTIONS -j, -v, -y, ALIASES $ aio app:list:ext-points $ aio app:list: extension -points

aio app:logs

Fetch logs for an Adobe I/O App

Fetch logs for an Adobe I/O App USAGE $ aio app:logs OPTIONS -a, -l, -o, -r, -t, -v, -w,

aio app:run

Run an Adobe I/O App

Run an Adobe I/O App USAGE $ aio app:run OPTIONS -e, -v,

aio app:test

Run tests for an Adobe I/O App

Run tests for an Adobe I/O App If no flags are specified, by default only unit-tests are run. For the For the If the extension has a hook called 'test' in its 'ext.config.yaml' , the script specified will be run instead . USAGE $ aio app:test OPTIONS -a, -e, DESCRIPTION If no flags are specified, by default only unit-tests are run. For the For the If the extension has a hook called 'test' in its 'ext.config.yaml' , the script specified will be run instead .

aio app:undeploy

Undeploys an Adobe I/O App

Undeploys an Adobe I/O App USAGE $ aio app:undeploy OPTIONS -e, -v,

aio app:use [CONFIG_FILE_PATH]

Import an Adobe Developer Console configuration file.

Import an Adobe Developer Console configuration file. If the optional configuration file is not set , this command will retrieve the console org, project, and workspace settings from the global config. To set these global config values , see the help text for 'aio console --help' . To download the configuration file for your project, select the 'Download' button in the toolbar of your project 's page in https://console.adobe.io USAGE $ aio app:use [CONFIG_FILE_PATH] ARGUMENTS CONFIG_FILE_PATH path to an Adobe I/O Developer Console configuration file OPTIONS -g, --global Use the global Adobe Developer Console Org / Project / Workspace configuration, which can be set via `aio console` commands -v, --verbose Verbose output -w, --workspace=workspace Specify the Adobe Developer Console Workspace name to import the configuration from -w, --workspace-name=workspace-name [DEPRECATED]: please use --workspace instead --confirm-service-sync Skip the Service sync prompt and overwrite Service subscriptions in the new Workspace with current subscriptions --merge Merge any .aio and .env files during import of the Adobe Developer Console configuration file --no-input Skip user prompts by setting --no-service-sync and --merge. Requires one of config_file_path or --global or --workspace --no-service-sync Skip the Service sync prompt and do not attach current Service subscriptions to the new Workspace --overwrite Overwrite any .aio and .env files during import of the Adobe Developer Console configuration file --version Show version DESCRIPTION If the optional configuration file is not set, this command will retrieve the console org, project, and workspace settings from the global config. To set these global config values, see the help text for ' aio console To download the configuration file for your project, select the 'Download' button in the toolbar of your project 's page in https://console.adobe.io

aio auth

Adobe IMS commands to login and logout.

Adobe IMS commands to login and logout. The main commands are auth: login to get or create an access token and auth:logout to invalidate an access token and thus log out from Adobe IMS. Logging in and out is based on configuration of which there may be multiple. Each set of configuration properties, called an Adobe IMS context, can be individually addressed by a label. Configuration for the Adobe IMS commands is stored in the "ims" configuration property. The special property "ims.config.current" contains the label of the current configuration which can be set using the "aio auth ctx -s <label>" command. Each set of properties in a labeled Adobe IMS context configurations has configuration properties depending on the kind of access that is supported. The below example shows the configuration for OAuth2 based (graphical SUSI) login . The "env" property is optional and designates the Adobe IMS environment used for authentication. Possible values are "stage" and "prod". If the property is missing or any other value , it defaults to "prod". All commands allow their normal output to be formatted in either HJSON ( default ), JSON , or YAML. USAGE $ aio auth DESCRIPTION The main commands are auth: login to get or create an access token and auth:logout to invalidate an access token and thus log out from Adobe IMS. Logging in and out is based on configuration of which there may be multiple. Each set of configuration properties, called an Adobe IMS context, can be individually addressed by a label. Configuration for the Adobe IMS commands is stored in the "ims" configuration property. The special property "ims.config.current" contains the label of the current configuration which can be set using the "aio auth ctx -s <label>" command. Each set of properties in a labeled Adobe IMS context configurations has configuration properties depending on the kind of access that is supported. The below example shows the configuration for OAuth2 based (graphical SUSI) login . The "env" property is optional and designates the Adobe IMS environment used for authentication. Possible values are "stage" and "prod". If the property is missing or any other value , it defaults to "prod". All commands allow their normal output to be formatted in either HJSON ( default ), JSON , or YAML. EXAMPLE { ims: { contexts: { postman: { env: "stage", callback_url: "https://callback.example.com", client_id: "example.com-client-id", client_secret: "XXXXXXXX", scope: "openid AdobeID additional_info.projectedProductContext read_organizations", state: "" } }, config: { current : "postman" } } }

aio auth:ctx

Manage Adobe IMS contexts.

Manage Adobe IMS contexts. The following options exist for this command: * List the names of the configured Adobe IMS contexts * Print the name of the current Adobe IMS context * Set the name of the current Adobe IMS context * Print the configuration of the current or a named Adobe IMS context Currently it is not possible to update the Adobe Adobe IMS context configuration using this command. Use the "aio config" commands for this . e.g. aio config: set ims.contexts.your_context.your_context_key "your_context_value" Please note, that the following IMS context label names is reserved: `cli` and should not be used as an IMS context name. Also note that the current context can only be set locally. USAGE $ aio auth:ctx OPTIONS -c, --ctx=ctx Name of the Adobe IMS context to use. Default is the current Adobe IMS context -g, --global global config -l, --local local config -s, -- set = set Sets the name of the current local Adobe IMS context -v, --verbose Verbose output --debug=debug Debug level output --list Names of the Adobe IMS contexts as an array --value Prints named or current Adobe IMS context data DESCRIPTION The following options exist for this command: * List the names of the configured Adobe IMS contexts * Print the name of the current Adobe IMS context * Set the name of the current Adobe IMS context * Print the configuration of the current or a named Adobe IMS context Currently it is not possible to update the Adobe Adobe IMS context configuration using this command. Use the "aio config" commands for this . e.g. aio config: set ims.contexts.your_context.your_context_key "your_context_value" Please note, that the following IMS context label names is reserved: `cli` and should not be used as an IMS context name. Also note that the current context can only be set locally. ALIASES $ aio ctx $ aio context

aio auth:login

Log in with a certain Adobe IMS context and returns the access token.

Log in with a certain Adobe IMS context and returns the access token. If the Adobe IMS context already has a valid access token set (valid meaning at least 10 minutes before expiry), that token is returned. Otherwise, if the Adobe IMS context has a valid refresh token set (valid meaning at least 10 minutes before expiry) that refresh token is exchanged for an access token before returning the access token. Lastly, if the Adobe IMS context properties are supported by one of the Adobe IMS login plugins, that login plugin is called to guide through the IMS login process. The currently supported Adobe IMS login plugins are: * aio-lib-ims-jwt for JWT token based login supporting Adobe I/O Console service integrations. * aio-lib-ims-oauth for browser based OAuth2 login. This plugin will launch a Chromium browser to guide the user through the login process. The plugin itself will *never* see the use r's password but only receive the authorization token after the user authenticated with Adobe IMS. USAGE $ aio auth:login OPTIONS -b, --bare print access token only -c, --ctx=ctx Name of the Adobe IMS context to use. Default is the current Adobe IMS context -d, --decode Decode and display access token data -f, --force Force logging in. This causes a forced logout on the context first and makes sure to not use any cached data when calling the plugin. -g, --global global config -l, --local local config -v, --verbose Verbose output --debug=debug Debug level output DESCRIPTION If the Adobe IMS context already has a valid access token set (valid meaning at least 10 minutes before expiry), that token is returned. Otherwise, if the Adobe IMS context has a valid refresh token set (valid meaning at least 10 minutes before expiry) that refresh token is exchanged for an access token before returning the access token. Lastly, if the Adobe IMS context properties are supported by one of the Adobe IMS login plugins, that login plugin is called to guide through the IMS login process. The currently supported Adobe IMS login plugins are: * aio-lib-ims-jwt for JWT token based login supporting Adobe I/O Console service integrations. * aio-lib-ims-oauth for browser based OAuth2 login. This plugin will launch a Chromium browser to guide the user through the login process. The plugin itself will *never* see the user' s password but only receive the authorization token after the user authenticated with Adobe IMS. ALIASES $ aio login

aio auth:logout

Log out the current or a named Adobe IMS context.

Log out the current or a named Adobe IMS context. This command can be called multiple times on the same Adobe IMS context with out causing any errors. The assumption is that after calling this command without an error, the Adobe IMS context 's access and refresh tokens have been invalidated and removed from persistent storage. Repeatedly calling this command will just do nothing. USAGE $ aio auth:logout OPTIONS -c, --ctx=ctx Name of the Adobe IMS context to use. Default is the current Adobe IMS context -f, --force Invalidate the refresh token as well as all access tokens. Otherwise only the access token is invalidated. For Adobe IMS contexts not supporting refresh tokens, this flag has no effect. -g, --global global config -l, --local local config -v, --verbose Verbose output --debug=debug Debug level output DESCRIPTION This command can be called multiple times on the same Adobe IMS context with out causing any errors. The assumption is that after calling this command without an error, the Adobe IMS context' s access and refresh tokens have been invalidated and removed from persistent storage . Repeatedly calling this command will just do nothing . ALIASES $ aio logout

aio autocomplete [SHELL]

display autocomplete installation instructions

display autocomplete installation instructions USAGE $ aio autocomplete [SHELL] ARGUMENTS SHELL shell type OPTIONS -r, EXAMPLES $ aio autocomplete $ aio autocomplete bash $ aio autocomplete zsh $ aio autocomplete

aio certificate

Generate or verify a certificate for use with Adobe I/O

Generate or verify a certificate for use with Adobe I/O USAGE $ aio certificate

aio certificate:generate

Generate a new private/public key pair

Generate a new private/ public key pair Generate a self-signed certificate to enable https:// on localhost or signing jwt payloads for interacting with Adobe services. USAGE $ aio certificate:generate OPTIONS -c, -l, -n, www.mysite.com -o, -s, -u, DESCRIPTION Generate a self-signed certificate to enable https:// on localhost or signing jwt payloads for interacting with Adobe services.

aio certificate:verify FILE

Verify a certificate for use with Adobe I/O

Verify a certificate for use with Adobe I/O Verifies that the certificate is valid , and / or will not expire in [ USAGE $ aio certificate:verify FILE ARGUMENTS FILE file path to certificate to verify OPTIONS DESCRIPTION Verifies that the certificate is valid , and / or will not expire in [

aio config

list, get, set, delete, and edit persistent configuration data

list, get , set , delete , and edit persistent configuration data USAGE $ aio config OPTIONS -e, -g, -j, -l, -y, ALIASES $ aio config:ls EXAMPLES $ aio config:list $ aio config: get KEY $ aio config: set KEY VALUE $ aio config: delete KEY $ aio config:clear

aio config:clear

clears all persistent config values

clears all persistent config values USAGE $ aio config:clear OPTIONS -f, -g, -l,

aio config:delete KEYS...

deletes persistent config values

deletes persistent config values USAGE $ aio config:delete KEYS... OPTIONS -g, -- global global config -l, --local local config ALIASES $ aio config: del $ aio config:rm

aio config:edit

edit config file

edit config file USAGE $ aio config:edit OPTIONS -g, -l,

aio config:get KEY

gets a persistent config value

gets a persistent config value USAGE $ aio config: get KEY OPTIONS -e, -g, -j, -l, -y,

aio config:list

lists all persistent config values

lists all persistent config values USAGE $ aio config:list OPTIONS -e, -g, -j, -l, -y, ALIASES $ aio config:ls

aio config set key 'a value' # set key to 'a value'

sets a persistent config value

sets a persistent config value USAGE $ aio config set key 'a value' # set key to 'a value' $ aio config set key -f value .json # set key to the json found in the file value .json $ aio config set -j key < value .json # set key to the json found in the file value .json OPTIONS -f, -g, -i, -j, -l, -y,

aio console

Console plugin for the Adobe I/O CLI

Console plugin for the Adobe I/O CLI USAGE $ aio console OPTIONS

aio console:org

Manage your Adobe I/O Console Organizations

Manage your Adobe I/O Console Organizations USAGE $ aio console:org OPTIONS

aio console:org:list

List your Organizations

List your Organizations USAGE $ aio console:org:list OPTIONS -j, -y, ALIASES $ aio console:org:ls

aio console:org:select [ORGCODE]

Select an Organization

Select an Organization USAGE $ aio console:org: select [ORGCODE] ARGUMENTS ORGCODE Adobe Developer Console Org code OPTIONS ALIASES $ aio console:org:sel

aio console:project

Manage your Adobe I/O Console Projects

Manage your Adobe I/O Console Projects USAGE $ aio console:project OPTIONS

aio console:project:list

List your Projects for the selected Organization

List your Projects for the selected Organization USAGE $ aio console:project:list OPTIONS -j, -y, ALIASES $ aio console:project:ls

aio console:project:select [PROJECTIDORNAME]

Select a Project for the selected Organization

Select a Project for the selected Organization USAGE $ aio console:project: select [PROJECTIDORNAME] ARGUMENTS PROJECTIDORNAME Adobe Developer Console Project id or Project name OPTIONS ALIASES $ aio console:project:sel

aio console:where

Show the currently selected Organization, Project and Workspace

Show the currently selected Organization, Project and Workspace USAGE $ aio console: where OPTIONS -j, -y, ALIASES $ aio where

aio console:workspace

Manage your Adobe I/O Console Workspaces

Manage your Adobe I/O Console Workspaces USAGE $ aio console:workspace OPTIONS ALIASES $ aio console:ws

aio console:workspace:download [DESTINATION]

Downloads the configuration for the selected Workspace

Downloads the configuration for the selected Workspace USAGE $ aio console:workspace:download [DESTINATION] ARGUMENTS DESTINATION Output file name or folder name where the Console Workspace configuration file should be saved OPTIONS ALIASES $ aio console:workspace:dl $ aio console:ws:download $ aio console:ws:dl

aio console:workspace:list

List your Workspaces for your selected Project

List your Workspaces for your selected Project USAGE $ aio console:workspace:list OPTIONS -j, -y, ALIASES $ aio console:workspace:ls $ aio console:ws:list $ aio console:ws:ls

aio console:workspace:select [WORKSPACEIDORNAME]

Select a Workspace for the selected Project

Select a Workspace for the selected Project USAGE $ aio console:workspace: select [WORKSPACEIDORNAME] ARGUMENTS WORKSPACEIDORNAME Adobe Developer Console Workspace id or Workspace name OPTIONS ALIASES $ aio console:workspace:sel $ aio console:ws: select $ aio console:ws:sel

aio discover

Discover plugins to install

Discover plugins to install To install a plugin, run 'aio plugins install NAME' USAGE $ aio discover OPTIONS -f, -i, -o, to sort DESCRIPTION To install a plugin, run 'aio plugins install NAME' ALIASES $ aio plugins:discover

aio event

Manage your Adobe I/O Events

Manage your Adobe I/O Events USAGE $ aio event OPTIONS -v,

aio event:eventmetadata

Manage your Adobe I/O Events Providers' Event Metadata

Manage your Adobe I/O Events Providers' Event Metadata USAGE $ aio event:eventmetadata OPTIONS - v, --verbose Verbose output - -help Show help - -version Show version

aio event:eventmetadata:create PROVIDERID

Create an Event Metadata for a Provider

Create an Event Metadata for a Provider USAGE $ aio event:eventmetadata: create PROVIDERID ARGUMENTS PROVIDERID The requested eventmetadata event code OPTIONS -j, -v, -y,

aio event:eventmetadata:delete PROVIDERID [EVENTCODE]

Delete Event Metadata for a Provider

Delete Event Metadata for a Provider USAGE $ aio event:eventmetadata: delete PROVIDERID [EVENTCODE] ARGUMENTS PROVIDERID The requested provider ID EVENTCODE The requested eventmetadata event code OPTIONS -v,

aio event:eventmetadata:get PROVIDERID EVENTCODE

Get details of an Event Code of a Provider

Get details of an Event Code of a Provider USAGE $ aio event:eventmetadata: get PROVIDERID EVENTCODE ARGUMENTS PROVIDERID The requested provider ID EVENTCODE The requested eventmetadata event code OPTIONS -j, -v, -y,

aio event:eventmetadata:list PROVIDERID

List all Event Metadata for a Provider

List all Event Metadata for a Provider USAGE $ aio event:eventmetadata:list PROVIDERID ARGUMENTS PROVIDERID The requested provider ID OPTIONS -j, -v, -y, ALIASES $ aio event:eventmetadata:ls

Update an Event Metadata for a Provider

Update an Event Metadata for a Provider USAGE $ aio event:eventmetadata: update PROVIDERID EVENTCODE ARGUMENTS PROVIDERID The requested provider ID EVENTCODE The requested eventmetadata event code OPTIONS -j, -v, -y,

aio event:provider

Manage your Adobe I/O Events Providers

Manage your Adobe I/O Events Providers USAGE $ aio event:provider OPTIONS -v,

aio event:provider:create

Create a new Provider

Create a new Provider USAGE $ aio event:provider: create OPTIONS -j, -v, -y,

aio event:provider:delete PROVIDERID

Delete Provider by id

Delete Provider by id USAGE $ aio event:provider: delete PROVIDERID ARGUMENTS PROVIDERID The requested provider ID OPTIONS -v,

aio event:provider:get PROVIDERID

Get details of Provider by id

Get details of Provider by id USAGE $ aio event:provider: get PROVIDERID ARGUMENTS PROVIDERID The requested provider ID OPTIONS -j, -v, -y,

aio event:provider:list

Get list of all Providers for the Organization

Get list of all Providers for the Organization USAGE $ aio event:provider:list OPTIONS -j, -v, -y, ALIASES $ aio event:provider:ls

Update an existing Provider

Update an existing Provider USAGE $ aio event:provider: update PROVIDERID ARGUMENTS PROVIDERID The requested provider ID OPTIONS -j, -v, -y,

aio event:registration

Manage your Adobe I/O Events Registrations

Manage your Adobe I/O Events Registrations USAGE $ aio event:registration OPTIONS -v,

aio event:registration:create BODYJSONFILE

Create a new Event Registration in your Workspace

Create a new Event Registration in your Workspace USAGE $ aio event:registration:create BODYJSONFILE ARGUMENTS BODYJSONFILE Path to a file in JSON format with the information to create a new Event Registration. The JSON should follow the following format: { "name" : "<event registration name>" , "description" : "<event registration description>" , "delivery_type" : "WEBHOOK|WEBHOOK_BATCH|JOURNAL" , "webhook_url" : "<webhook URL responding to challenge>" "events_of_interest" : [{ "provider_id" : "<event provider id>" "event_code" : "<event provider event_code metadata>" }, { <...more events> }] } OPTIONS -j, --json Output json -v, --verbose Verbose output -y, --yml Output yml --help Show help --version Show version ALIASES $ aio event:reg:create

aio event:registration:delete REGISTRATIONID

Delete Registration

Delete Registration USAGE $ aio event:registration: delete REGISTRATIONID ARGUMENTS REGISTRATIONID The requested registration ID OPTIONS -v, ALIASES $ aio event:reg: delete

aio event:registration:get REGISTRATIONID

Get an Event Registration in your Workspace

Get an Event Registration in your Workspace USAGE $ aio event:registration: get REGISTRATIONID ARGUMENTS REGISTRATIONID The requested registration ID OPTIONS -j, -v, -y, ALIASES $ aio event:reg: get

aio event:registration:list

List your Event Registrations in your Workspace

List your Event Registrations in your Workspace USAGE $ aio event:registration:list OPTIONS -j, -v, -y, ALIASES $ aio event:registration:ls $ aio event:reg:list $ aio event:reg:ls

aio help [COMMAND]

display help for aio

display help for <%= config.bin %> USAGE $ aio help [COMMAND] ARGUMENTS COMMAND command to show help for OPTIONS

aio info

Display dev environment version information

Display dev environment version information USAGE $ aio info OPTIONS -j, -y,

aio plugins

list installed plugins

list installed plugins USAGE $ aio plugins OPTIONS EXAMPLE $ aio plugins

aio plugins:inspect PLUGIN...

displays installation properties of a plugin

displays installation properties of a plugin USAGE $ aio plugins:inspect PLUGIN... ARGUMENTS PLUGIN [default: .] plugin to inspect OPTIONS -h, -- help show CLI help -v, --verbose EXAMPLE $ aio plugins:inspect myplugin

aio plugins:install PLUGIN...

installs a plugin into the CLI

installs a plugin into the CLI Can be installed from npm or a git url. Installation of a user-installed plugin will override a core plugin. e .g . If you have a core plugin that has a 'hello' command, installing a user-installed plugin with a 'hello' command will override the core plugin implementation. This is useful if a user needs to update core plugin functionality in the CLI without the need to patch and update the whole CLI. USAGE $ aio plugins:install PLUGIN... ARGUMENTS PLUGIN plugin to install OPTIONS -f, --force yarn install with force flag -h, --help show CLI help -v, --verbose DESCRIPTION Can be installed from npm or a git url. Installation of a user-installed plugin will override a core plugin. e .g . If you have a core plugin that has a 'hello' command, installing a user-installed plugin with a 'hello' command will override the core plugin implementation. This is useful if a user needs to update core plugin functionality in the CLI without the need to patch and update the whole CLI. ALIASES $ aio plugins:add EXAMPLES $ aio plugins:install myplugin $ aio plugins:install https: $ aio plugins:install someuser/someplugin

aio plugins:link PLUGIN

links a plugin into the CLI for development

links a plugin into the CLI for development Installation of a linked plugin will override a user -installed or core plugin. e.g. If you have a user -installed or core plugin that has a 'hello' command, installing a linked plugin with a 'hello' command will override the user -installed or core plugin implementation. This is useful for development work . USAGE $ aio plugins:link PLUGIN ARGUMENTS PATH [ default : .] path to plugin OPTIONS -h, -v, DESCRIPTION Installation of a linked plugin will override a user -installed or core plugin. e.g. If you have a user -installed or core plugin that has a 'hello' command, installing a linked plugin with a 'hello' command will override the user -installed or core plugin implementation. This is useful for development work . EXAMPLE $ aio plugins:link myplugin

aio plugins:uninstall PLUGIN...

removes a plugin from the CLI

removes a plugin from the CLI USAGE aio plugins:uninstall PLUGIN... ARGUMENTS PLUGIN plugin to uninstall OPTIONS -h, --help show CLI help -v, --verbose ALIASES aio plugins:unlink aio plugins:remove

update installed plugins

update installed plugins USAGE $ aio plugins: update OPTIONS -h, -v,

aio report

Report an issue with the CLI or submit a feature request

Report an issue with the CLI or submit a feature request USAGE $ aio report OPTIONS -b, -f,

aio rollback

Clears all installed plugins.

Clears all installed plugins. USAGE $ aio rollback OPTIONS -c, -i, -l, -v,

aio runtime

Execute runtime commands

Execute runtime commands USAGE $ aio runtime OPTIONS -i, -u, -v, ALIASES $ aio rt

aio runtime:action

Manage your actions

Manage your actions USAGE $ aio runtime:action OPTIONS -i, -u, -v, ALIASES $ aio rt:action

aio runtime:action:create ACTIONNAME [ACTIONPATH]

Creates an Action

Creates an Action USAGE $ aio runtime:action: create ACTIONNAME [ACTIONPATH] OPTIONS -A, -E, -P, -a, -e, -i, -l, -m, -p, -t, 60000 ) -u, -v, action when applicable) ALIASES $ aio rt:action: create

aio runtime:action:delete ACTIONNAME

Deletes an Action

Deletes an Action USAGE $ aio runtime:action: delete ACTIONNAME OPTIONS -i, -u, -v, ALIASES $ aio runtime:action:del $ aio rt:action: delete $ aio rt:action:del

aio runtime:action:get ACTIONNAME

Retrieves an Action

Retrieves an Action USAGE $ aio runtime:action: get ACTIONNAME OPTIONS -c, -i, -r, -u, -v, ALIASES $ aio rt:action: get

aio runtime:action:invoke ACTIONNAME

Invokes an Action

Invokes an Action USAGE $ aio runtime:action:invoke ACTIONNAME OPTIONS -P, -b, -i, -p, -r, -u, -v, ALIASES $ aio rt:action:invoke

aio runtime:action:list [PACKAGENAME]

Lists all the Actions

Lists all the Actions USAGE $ aio runtime:action:list [PACKAGENAME] OPTIONS -c, -i, -l, -n, -s, -u, -v, ALIASES $ aio runtime:action:ls $ aio runtime:actions:list $ aio runtime:actions:ls $ aio rt:action:list $ aio rt:actions:list $ aio rt:action:ls $ aio rt:actions:ls

Updates an Action

Updates an Action USAGE $ aio runtime:action: update ACTIONNAME [ACTIONPATH] OPTIONS -A, -E, -P, -a, -e, -i, -l, -m, -p, -t, 60000 ) -u, -v, action when applicable) ALIASES $ aio rt:action: update

aio runtime:activation

Manage your activations

Manage your activations USAGE $ aio runtime:activation OPTIONS -i, -u, -v, ALIASES $ aio rt:activation

aio runtime:activation:get [ACTIVATIONID]

Retrieves an Activation

Retrieves an Activation USAGE $ aio runtime:activation: get [ACTIVATIONID] OPTIONS -g, -i, -l, -u, -v, ALIASES $ aio rt:activation: get

aio runtime:activation:list [ACTIVATION_NAME]

Lists all the Activations

Lists all the Activations USAGE $ aio runtime:activation:list [ACTIVATION_NAME] OPTIONS -c, -f, -i, -l, -s, -u, -v, Jan 1970 Jan 1970 ALIASES $ aio runtime:activations:list $ aio runtime:activation:ls $ aio runtime:activations:ls $ aio rt:activation:list $ aio rt:activation:ls $ aio rt:activations:list $ aio rt:activations:ls

aio runtime:activation:logs [ACTIVATIONID]

Retrieves the Logs for an Activation

Retrieves the Logs for an Activation USAGE $ aio runtime:activation:logs [ACTIVATIONID] OPTIONS -a, -d, -i, -l, -m, -o, -p, -r, -t, -u, -v, -w, ALIASES $ aio runtime:activation: log $ aio runtime: log $ aio runtime:logs $ aio rt:activation:logs $ aio rt:activation: log $ aio rt: log $ aio rt:logs

aio runtime:activation:result [ACTIVATIONID]

Retrieves the Results for an Activation

Retrieves the Results for an Activation USAGE $ aio runtime:activation:result [ACTIVATIONID] OPTIONS -i, -l, -u, -v, ALIASES $ aio rt:activation:result

aio runtime:deploy

The Runtime Deployment Tool

The Runtime Deployment Tool USAGE $ aio runtime:deploy OPTIONS -P, -d, -i, -m, -u, -v, ALIASES $ aio rt:deploy

aio runtime:deploy:export

Exports managed project assets from Runtime to manifest and function files

Exports managed project assets from Runtime to manifest and function files USAGE $ aio runtime:deploy:export OPTIONS -i, -m, -u, -v, ALIASES $ aio rt:deploy:export

aio runtime:deploy:report

Provides a summary report of Runtime assets being deployed/undeployed based on manifest/deployment YAML

Provides a summary report of Runtime assets being deployed/undeployed based on manifest/deployment YAML USAGE $ aio runtime:deploy:report OPTIONS -d, -i, -m, -u, -v, ALIASES $ aio rt:deploy:report

aio runtime:deploy:sync

A tool to sync deployment and undeployment of Runtime packages using a manifest and optional deployment files using YAML

A tool to sync deployment and undeployment of Runtime packages using a manifest and optional deployment files using YAML USAGE $ aio runtime:deploy:sync OPTIONS -d, -i, -m, -u, -v, ALIASES $ aio rt:deploy:sync

aio runtime:deploy:undeploy

Undeploy removes Runtime assets which were deployed from the manifest and deployment YAML

Undeploy removes Runtime assets which were deployed from the manifest and deployment YAML USAGE $ aio runtime:deploy:undeploy OPTIONS -i, -m, -u, -v, ALIASES $ aio rt:deploy:undeploy

aio runtime:deploy:version

Prints the version number of aio runtime deploy

Prints the version number of aio runtime deploy USAGE $ aio runtime:deploy: version OPTIONS -i, -u, -v, ALIASES $ aio rt:deploy: version

aio runtime:namespace

Manage your namespaces

Manage your namespaces USAGE $ aio runtime:namespace OPTIONS -i, -u, -v, ALIASES $ aio runtime:ns $ aio rt:namespace $ aio rt:ns

aio runtime:namespace:get

Get triggers, actions, and rules in the registry for namespace

Get triggers, actions, and rules in the registry for namespace USAGE $ aio runtime:namespace: get OPTIONS -i, -n, -u, -v, ALIASES $ aio rt: get $ aio runtime:list $ aio rt:list $ aio runtime:ls $ aio rt:ls

aio runtime:namespace:list

Lists all of your namespaces for Adobe I/O Runtime

Lists all of your namespaces for Adobe I/O Runtime USAGE $ aio runtime:namespace:list OPTIONS -i, -u, -v, ALIASES $ aio runtime:namespace:ls $ aio runtime:ns:list $ aio runtime:ns:ls $ aio rt:namespace:list $ aio rt:namespace:ls $ aio rt:ns:list $ aio rt:ns:ls

aio runtime:namespace:log-forwarding

Manage log forwarding settings

Manage log forwarding settings USAGE $ aio runtime:namespace: log -forwarding OPTIONS -i, -u, -v, ALIASES $ aio runtime:lf $ aio rt: log -forwarding $ aio rt:lf

aio runtime:namespace:log-forwarding:get

Get log forwarding destination configuration

Get log forwarding destination configuration USAGE $ aio runtime:namespace: log -forwarding: get OPTIONS -i, -u, -v, ALIASES $ aio runtime:ns: log -forwarding: get $ aio runtime:ns:lf: get $ aio runtime:namespace:lf: get $ aio rt:namespace: log -forwarding: get $ aio rt:namespace:lf: get $ aio rt:ns: log -forwarding: get $ aio rt:ns:lf: get

aio runtime:namespace:log-forwarding:set

Configure log forwarding destination (interactive)

Configure log forwarding destination (interactive) USAGE $ aio runtime:namespace: log -forwarding: set OPTIONS -i, -u, -v, ALIASES $ aio runtime:ns: log -forwarding: set $ aio runtime:ns:lf: set $ aio runtime:namespace:lf: set $ aio rt:namespace: log -forwarding: set $ aio rt:namespace:lf: set $ aio rt:ns: log -forwarding: set $ aio rt:ns:lf: set

aio runtime:namespace:log-forwarding:set:adobe-io-runtime

Set log forwarding destination to Adobe I/O Runtime (Logs will be accessible via aio CLI)

Set log forwarding destination to Adobe I/O Runtime (Logs will be accessible via aio CLI) USAGE $ aio runtime:namespace: log -forwarding: set :adobe-io-runtime OPTIONS -i, -u, -v, ALIASES $ aio runtime:ns: log -forwarding: set :adobe-io-runtime $ aio runtime:ns:lf: set :adobe-io-runtime $ aio runtime:namespace:lf: set :adobe-io-runtime $ aio rt:namespace: log -forwarding: set :adobe-io-runtime $ aio rt:namespace:lf: set :adobe-io-runtime $ aio rt:ns: log -forwarding: set :adobe-io-runtime $ aio rt:ns:lf: set :adobe-io-runtime

aio runtime:namespace:log-forwarding:set:azure-log-analytics

Set log forwarding destination to Azure Log Analytics

Set log forwarding destination to Azure Log Analytics USAGE $ aio runtime:namespace: log -forwarding: set :azure- log -analytics OPTIONS -i, -u, -v, ALIASES $ aio runtime:ns: log -forwarding: set :azure- log -analytics $ aio runtime:ns:lf: set :azure- log -analytics $ aio runtime:namespace:lf: set :azure- log -analytics $ aio rt:namespace: log -forwarding: set :azure- log -analytics $ aio rt:namespace:lf: set :azure- log -analytics $ aio rt:ns: log -forwarding: set :azure- log -analytics $ aio rt:ns:lf: set :azure- log -analytics

aio runtime:namespace:log-forwarding:set:splunk-hec

Set log forwarding destination to Splunk HEC

Set log forwarding destination to Splunk HEC USAGE $ aio runtime:namespace: log -forwarding: set :splunk-hec OPTIONS -i, -u, -v, ALIASES $ aio runtime:ns: log -forwarding: set :splunk-hec $ aio runtime:ns:lf: set :splunk-hec $ aio runtime:namespace:lf: set :splunk-hec $ aio rt:namespace: log -forwarding: set :splunk-hec $ aio rt:namespace:lf: set :splunk-hec $ aio rt:ns: log -forwarding: set :splunk-hec $ aio rt:ns:lf: set :splunk-hec

aio runtime:package

Manage your packages

Manage your packages USAGE $ aio runtime:package OPTIONS -i, -u, -v, ALIASES $ aio runtime:pkg $ aio rt:package $ aio rt:pkg

aio runtime:package:bind PACKAGENAME BINDPACKAGENAME

Bind parameters to a package

Bind parameters to a package USAGE $ aio runtime:package:bind PACKAGENAME BINDPACKAGENAME OPTIONS -A, -P, -a, -i, -p, -u, -v, ALIASES $ aio runtime:pkg:bind $ aio rt:package:bind $ aio rt:pkg:bind

aio runtime:package:create PACKAGENAME

Creates a Package

Creates a Package USAGE $ aio runtime:package: create PACKAGENAME OPTIONS -A, -P, -a, -i, -p, -u, -v, ALIASES $ aio runtime:pkg: create $ aio rt:package: create $ aio rt:pkg: create

aio runtime:package:delete PACKAGENAME

Deletes a Package

Deletes a Package USAGE $ aio runtime:package: delete PACKAGENAME OPTIONS ALIASES $ aio runtime:pkg: delete $ aio rt:package: delete $ aio rt:pkg: delete

aio runtime:package:get PACKAGENAME

Retrieves a Package

Retrieves a Package USAGE $ aio runtime:package: get PACKAGENAME OPTIONS -i, -u, -v, ALIASES $ aio runtime:pkg: get $ aio rt:package: get $ aio rt:pkg: get

aio runtime:package:list [NAMESPACE]

Lists all the Packages

Lists all the Packages USAGE $ aio runtime:package:list [NAMESPACE] OPTIONS -c, -i, -l, -n, -s, -u, -v, ALIASES $ aio runtime:package:ls $ aio runtime:pkg:list $ aio runtime:pkg:ls $ aio rt:package:list $ aio rt:package:ls $ aio rt:pkg:list $ aio rt:pkg:ls

Updates a Package

Updates a Package USAGE $ aio runtime:package: update PACKAGENAME OPTIONS -A, -P, -a, -i, -p, -u, -v, ALIASES $ aio runtime:pkg: update $ aio rt:package: update $ aio rt:pkg: update

aio runtime:property

Execute property commands

Execute property commands USAGE $ aio runtime:property OPTIONS -i, -u, -v, ALIASES $ aio runtime:prop $ aio rt:prop $ aio rt:property

aio runtime:property:get

get property

get property USAGE $ aio runtime:property: get OPTIONS -i, -u, -v, ALIASES $ aio runtime:prop: get $ aio rt:property: get $ aio rt:prop: get

aio runtime:property:set

set property

set property USAGE $ aio runtime:property: set OPTIONS -i, -u, -v, ALIASES $ aio runtime:prop: set $ aio rt:property: set $ aio rt:prop: set

aio runtime:property:unset

unset property

unset property USAGE $ aio runtime:property:unset OPTIONS -i, -u, -v, ALIASES $ aio runtime:prop:unset $ aio rt:property:unset $ aio rt:prop:unset

aio runtime:route

Manage your routes

Manage your routes USAGE $ aio runtime:route OPTIONS -i, -u, -v, ALIASES $ aio runtime:api $ aio rt:api

aio runtime:route:create [BASEPATH] [RELPATH] [APIVERB] [ACTION]

create a new api route

create a new api route USAGE $ aio runtime:route: create [BASEPATH] [RELPATH] [APIVERB] [ACTION] ARGUMENTS BASEPATH The base path of the api RELPATH The path of the api relative to the base path APIVERB ( get |post|put|patch| delete |head| options ) The http verb ACTION The action to call OPTIONS -c, -i, -n, ( default BASE_PATH) -r, -u, -v, ALIASES $ aio runtime:api: create $ aio rt:route: create $ aio rt:api: create

aio runtime:route:delete BASEPATHORAPINAME [RELPATH] [APIVERB]

delete an API

delete an API USAGE $ aio runtime:route: delete BASEPATHORAPINAME [RELPATH] [APIVERB] ARGUMENTS BASEPATHORAPINAME The base path or api name RELPATH The path of the api relative to the base path APIVERB ( get |post|put|patch| delete |head| options ) The http verb OPTIONS -i, -u, -v, ALIASES $ aio runtime:api: delete $ aio rt:route: delete $ aio rt:api: delete

aio runtime:route:get BASEPATHORAPINAME

get API details

get API details USAGE $ aio runtime:route: get BASEPATHORAPINAME ARGUMENTS BASEPATHORAPINAME The base path or api name OPTIONS -i, -u, -v, ALIASES $ aio runtime:api: get $ aio rt:route: get $ aio rt:api: get

aio runtime:route:list [BASEPATH] [RELPATH] [APIVERB]

list route/apis for Adobe I/O Runtime

list route/apis for Adobe I/O Runtime USAGE $ aio runtime:route:list [BASEPATH] [RELPATH] [APIVERB] ARGUMENTS BASEPATH The base path of the api RELPATH The path of the api relative to the base path APIVERB ( get |post|put|patch| delete |head| options ) The http verb OPTIONS -i, -l, -s, -u, -v, ALIASES $ aio runtime:route:ls $ aio runtime:api:list $ aio runtime:api:ls $ aio rt:route:list $ aio rt:route:ls $ aio rt:api:list $ aio rt:api:ls

aio runtime:rule

Manage your rules

Manage your rules USAGE $ aio runtime: rule OPTIONS -i, -u, -v, ALIASES $ aio rt: rule

aio runtime:rule:create NAME TRIGGER ACTION

Create a Rule

Create a Rule USAGE $ aio runtime: rule : create NAME TRIGGER ACTION ARGUMENTS NAME Name of the rule TRIGGER Name of the trigger ACTION Name of the action OPTIONS -i, -u, -v, ALIASES $ aio rt: rule : create

aio runtime:rule:delete NAME

Delete a Rule

Delete a Rule USAGE $ aio runtime: rule : delete NAME ARGUMENTS NAME Name of the rule OPTIONS -i, -u, -v, ALIASES $ aio rt: rule : delete

aio runtime:rule:disable NAME

Disable a Rule

Disable a Rule USAGE $ aio runtime: rule : disable NAME ARGUMENTS NAME Name of the rule OPTIONS -i, -u, -v, ALIASES $ aio rt: rule : disable

aio runtime:rule:enable NAME

Enable a Rule

Enable a Rule USAGE $ aio runtime: rule : enable NAME ARGUMENTS NAME Name of the rule OPTIONS -i, -u, -v, ALIASES $ aio rt: rule : enable

aio runtime:rule:get NAME

Retrieves a Rule

Retrieves a Rule USAGE $ aio runtime: rule : get NAME ARGUMENTS NAME Name of the rule OPTIONS -i, -u, -v, ALIASES $ aio rt: rule : get

aio runtime:rule:list

Retrieves a list of Rules

Retrieves a list of Rules USAGE $ aio runtime: rule :list OPTIONS -c, -i, -l, -n, -s, -u, -v, ALIASES $ aio runtime: rule :ls $ aio rt: rule :list $ aio rt: rule :ls

aio runtime:rule:status NAME

Gets the status of a rule

Gets the status of a rule USAGE $ aio runtime: rule :status NAME ARGUMENTS NAME Name of the rule OPTIONS -i, -u, -v, ALIASES $ aio rt: rule :status

Update a Rule

Update a Rule USAGE $ aio runtime: rule : update NAME TRIGGER ACTION ARGUMENTS NAME Name of the rule TRIGGER Name of the trigger ACTION Name of the action OPTIONS -i, -u, -v, ALIASES $ aio rt: rule : update

aio runtime:trigger

Manage your triggers

Manage your triggers USAGE $ aio runtime: trigger OPTIONS -i, -u, -v, ALIASES $ aio rt: trigger

aio runtime:trigger:create TRIGGERNAME

Create a trigger for Adobe I/O Runtime

Create a trigger for Adobe I/O Runtime USAGE $ aio runtime: trigger : create TRIGGERNAME ARGUMENTS TRIGGERNAME The name of the trigger OPTIONS -A, -P, -a, -f, -i, -p, -u, -v, ALIASES $ aio rt: trigger : create

aio runtime:trigger:delete TRIGGERPATH

Delete a trigger for Adobe I/O Runtime

Delete a trigger for Adobe I/O Runtime USAGE $ aio runtime: trigger : delete TRIGGERPATH ARGUMENTS TRIGGERPATH The name of the trigger , in the format /NAMESPACE/ NAME OPTIONS -i, -u, -v, ALIASES $ aio rt: trigger : delete

aio runtime:trigger:fire TRIGGERNAME

Fire a trigger for Adobe I/O Runtime

Fire a trigger for Adobe I/O Runtime USAGE $ aio runtime: trigger :fire TRIGGERNAME ARGUMENTS TRIGGERNAME The name of the trigger OPTIONS -P, -i, -p, -u, -v, ALIASES $ aio rt: trigger :fire

aio runtime:trigger:get TRIGGERPATH

Get a trigger for Adobe I/O Runtime

Get a trigger for Adobe I/O Runtime USAGE $ aio runtime: trigger : get TRIGGERPATH ARGUMENTS TRIGGERPATH The name / path of the trigger , in the format /NAMESPACE/ NAME OPTIONS -i, -u, -v, ALIASES $ aio rt: trigger : get

aio runtime:trigger:list

Lists all of your triggers for Adobe I/O Runtime

Lists all of your triggers for Adobe I/O Runtime USAGE $ aio runtime: trigger :list OPTIONS -c, -i, -l, -n, -s, -u, -v, ALIASES $ aio runtime: trigger :ls $ aio rt: trigger :list $ aio rt: trigger :ls

Update or create a trigger for Adobe I/O Runtime

Update or create a trigger for Adobe I/O Runtime USAGE $ aio runtime: trigger : update TRIGGERNAME ARGUMENTS TRIGGERNAME The name of the trigger OPTIONS -A, -P, -a, -i, -p, -u, -v, ALIASES $ aio rt: trigger : update

Update all installed plugins.

Update all installed plugins. This command will only: - update user-installed plugins that are not core USAGE $ aio update OPTIONS - c, --[no-]confirm confirmation needed for update (defaults to true ) - i, --interactive interactive update mode - l, --list list plugins that will be updated - v, --verbose Verbose output DESCRIPTION This command will only: - update user-installed plugins that are not core

