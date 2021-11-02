openbase logo
Readme

oclif Version Downloads/week Node.js CI License Codecov Coverage

aio-cli

Adobe I/O Extensible CLI

aio cli health

Health badges for the aio-cli and its plugins and modules

ModuleVersionDownloadsBuild StatusCoverageIssuesPull Requests
@adobe/aio-cliVersionDownloads/weekNode.js CICodecov CoverageGithub IssuesGithub Pull Requests
@adobe/aio-cli-plugin-configVersionDownloads/weekNode.js CICodecov CoverageGithub IssuesGithub Pull Requests
@adobe/aio-cli-plugin-consoleVersionDownloads/weekNode.js CICodecov CoverageGithub IssuesGithub Pull Requests
@adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtimeVersionDownloads/weekNode.js CICodecov CoverageGithub IssuesGithub Pull Requests
@adobe/aio-cli-plugin-appVersionDownloads/weekNode.js CICodecov CoverageGithub IssuesGithub Pull Requests
@adobe/aio-cli-plugin-authVersionDownloads/weekNode.js CICodecov CoverageGithub IssuesGithub Pull Requests
@adobe/aio-cli-plugin-certificateVersionDownloads/weekNode.js CICodecov CoverageGithub IssuesGithub Pull Requests
@adobe/aio-cli-plugin-infoVersionDownloads/weekNode.js CICodecov CoverageGithub IssuesGithub Pull Requests
@adobe/aio-cli-plugin-eventsVersionDownloads/weekNode.js CICodecov CoverageGithub IssuesGithub Pull Requests
@adobe/generator-aio-appVersionDownloads/weekNode.js CICodecov CoverageGithub IssuesGithub Pull Requests
@adobe/generator-aio-consoleVersionDownloads/weekNode.js CICodecov CoverageGithub IssuesGithub Pull Requests

Getting started

See the Adobe Developer App Builder docs

Technical requirements

See the App Builder Setting up Your Environment doc

Usage

$ npm install -g @adobe/aio-cli
$ aio COMMAND
running command...
$ aio (-v|--version|version)
@adobe/aio-cli/8.2.0 darwin-x64 node-v14.17.4
$ aio --help [COMMAND]
USAGE
  $ aio COMMAND
...

Commands

aio app

Create, run, test, and deploy Adobe I/O Apps

Create, run, test, and deploy Adobe I/O Apps

USAGE
  $ aio app

OPTIONS
  -v, --verbose  Verbose output
  --version      Show version

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-app

aio app:add

Add a new component to an existing Adobe I/O App

Add a new component to an existing Adobe I/O App

USAGE
  $ aio app:add

OPTIONS
  -v, --verbose  Verbose output
  --version      Show version

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-app

aio app:add:action

Add new actions

Add new actions


USAGE
  $ aio app:add:action

OPTIONS
  -e, --extension=extension  Add actions to a specific extension
  -v, --verbose              Verbose output
  -y, --yes                  Skip questions, and use all default values
  --skip-install             Skip npm installation after files are created
  --version                  Show version

ALIASES
  $ aio app:add:actions

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-app

aio app:add:ci

Add CI files

Add CI files


USAGE
  $ aio app:add:ci

OPTIONS
  -v, --verbose  Verbose output
  --version      Show version

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-app

aio app:add:event

Add a new Adobe I/O Events action

Add a new Adobe I/O Events action


USAGE
  $ aio app:add:event

OPTIONS
  -e, --extension=extension  Add actions to a specific extension
  -v, --verbose              Verbose output
  -y, --yes                  Skip questions, and use all default values
  --skip-install             Skip npm installation after files are created
  --version                  Show version

ALIASES
  $ aio app:add:events

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-app

aio app:add:extension

Add new extensions or a standalone application to the project

Add new extensions or a standalone application to the project


USAGE
  $ aio app:add:extension

OPTIONS
  -e, --extension=extension  Specify extensions to add, skips selection prompt
  -v, --verbose              Verbose output
  -y, --yes                  Skip questions, and use all default values
  --skip-install             Skip npm installation after files are created
  --version                  Show version

ALIASES
  $ aio app:add:ext
  $ aio app:add:extensions

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-app

aio app:add:service

Subscribe to Services in the current Workspace

Subscribe to Services in the current Workspace


USAGE
  $ aio app:add:service

OPTIONS
  -v, --verbose  Verbose output
  --version      Show version

ALIASES
  $ aio app:add:services

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-app

aio app:add:web-assets

Add web assets support

Add web assets support


USAGE
  $ aio app:add:web-assets

OPTIONS
  -e, --extension=extension  Add web-assets to a specific extension
  -v, --verbose              Verbose output
  -y, --yes                  Skip questions, and use all default values
  --skip-install             Skip npm installation after files are created
  --version                  Show version

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-app

aio app:build

Build an Adobe I/O App

Build an Adobe I/O App

This will always force a rebuild unless --no-force-build is set.


USAGE
  $ aio app:build

OPTIONS
  -a, --action=action        Build only a specific action, the flags can be specified multiple times, this will set
                             --no-publish

  -e, --extension=extension  Build only a specific extension point, the flags can be specified multiple times

  -v, --verbose              Verbose output

  --[no-]actions             [default: true] Build actions if any

  --[no-]content-hash        [default: true] Enable content hashing in browser code

  --[no-]force-build         [default: true] Force a build even if one already exists

  --skip-actions             [deprecated] Please use --no-actions

  --skip-static              [deprecated] Please use --no-web-assets

  --skip-web-assets          [deprecated] Please use --no-web-assets

  --version                  Show version

  --[no-]web-assets          [default: true] Build web-assets if any

  --web-optimize             [default: false] Enable optimization (minification) of js/css/html

DESCRIPTION
  This will always force a rebuild unless --no-force-build is set.

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-app

aio app:create [PATH]

Create a new Adobe I/O App with default parameters

Create a new Adobe I/O App with default parameters


USAGE
  $ aio app:create [PATH]

ARGUMENTS
  PATH  [default: .] Path to the app directory

OPTIONS
  -i, --import=import  Import an Adobe I/O Developer Console configuration file
  -v, --verbose        Verbose output
  --version            Show version

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-app

aio app:delete

Delete a component from an existing Adobe I/O App

Delete a component from an existing Adobe I/O App

USAGE
  $ aio app:delete

OPTIONS
  -v, --verbose  Verbose output
  --version      Show version

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-app

aio app:delete:action [ACTION-NAME]

Delete existing actions

Delete existing actions


USAGE
  $ aio app:delete:action [ACTION-NAME]

ARGUMENTS
  ACTION-NAME  Action `pkg/name` to delete, you can specify multiple actions via a comma separated list

OPTIONS
  -v, --verbose  Verbose output
  -y, --yes      Skip questions, and use all default values
  --version      Show version

ALIASES
  $ aio app:delete:actions

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-app

aio app:delete:ci

Delete existing CI files

Delete existing CI files


USAGE
  $ aio app:delete:ci

OPTIONS
  -v, --verbose  Verbose output
  -y, --yes      Skip questions, and use all default values
  --version      Show version

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-app

aio app:delete:event [EVENT-ACTION-NAME]

Delete existing Adobe I/O Events actions

Delete existing Adobe I/O Events actions


USAGE
  $ aio app:delete:event [EVENT-ACTION-NAME]

ARGUMENTS
  EVENT-ACTION-NAME  Action `pkg/name` to delete, you can specify multiple actions via a comma separated list

OPTIONS
  -v, --verbose  Verbose output
  -y, --yes      Skip questions, and use all default values
  --version      Show version

ALIASES
  $ aio app:delete:events

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-app

aio app:delete:extension

Add new extensions or a standalone application to the project

Add new extensions or a standalone application to the project


USAGE
  $ aio app:delete:extension

OPTIONS
  -e, --extension=extension  Specify extensions to delete, skips selection prompt
  -v, --verbose              Verbose output
  -y, --yes                  Skip questions, and use all default values
  --skip-install             Skip npm installation after files are created
  --version                  Show version

ALIASES
  $ aio app:delete:ext
  $ aio app:delete:extensions

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-app

aio app:delete:service

Delete Services in the current Workspace

Delete Services in the current Workspace


USAGE
  $ aio app:delete:service

OPTIONS
  -v, --verbose  Verbose output
  --version      Show version

ALIASES
  $ aio app:delete:services

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-app

aio app:delete:web-assets

Delete existing web assets

Delete existing web assets


USAGE
  $ aio app:delete:web-assets

OPTIONS
  -v, --verbose  Verbose output
  -y, --yes      Skip questions, and use all default values
  --version      Show version

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-app

aio app:deploy

Build and deploy an Adobe I/O App

Build and deploy an Adobe I/O App

This will always force a rebuild unless --no-force-build is set.


USAGE
  $ aio app:deploy

OPTIONS
  -a, --action=action        Deploy only a specific action, the flags can be specified multiple times, this will set
                             --no-publish

  -e, --extension=extension  Deploy only a specific extension, the flags can be specified multiple times

  -v, --verbose              Verbose output

  --[no-]actions             [default: true] Deploy actions if any

  --[no-]build               [default: true] Run the build phase before deployment

  --[no-]content-hash        [default: true] Enable content hashing in browser code

  --[no-]force-build         [default: true] Force a build even if one already exists

  --force-publish            Force publish extension(s) to Exchange, delete previously published extension points

  --open                     Open the default web browser after a successful deploy, only valid if your app has a
                             front-end

  --[no-]publish             [default: true] Publish extension(s) to Exchange

  --skip-actions             [deprecated] Please use --no-actions

  --skip-build               [deprecated] Please use --no-build

  --skip-deploy              [deprecated] Please use 'aio app build'

  --skip-static              [deprecated] Please use --no-web-assets

  --skip-web-assets          [deprecated] Please use --no-web-assets

  --version                  Show version

  --[no-]web-assets          [default: true] Deploy web-assets if any

  --web-optimize             [default: false] Enable optimization (minification) of web js/css/html

DESCRIPTION
  This will always force a rebuild unless --no-force-build is set.

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-app

aio app:get-url [ACTION]

Get action URLs

Get action URLs

USAGE
  $ aio app:get-url [ACTION]

OPTIONS
  -h, --hson     Output human readable json
  -j, --json     Output json
  -v, --verbose  Verbose output
  -y, --yml      Output yml
  --cdn          Display CDN based action URLs
  --version      Show version

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-app

aio app:info

Display settings/configuration in use by an Adobe I/O App

Display settings/configuration in use by an Adobe I/O App


USAGE
  $ aio app:info

OPTIONS
  -h, --hson     Output human readable json
  -j, --json     Output json
  -v, --verbose  Verbose output
  -y, --yml      Output yml
  --[no-]mask    Hide known private info
  --version      Show version

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-app

aio app:init [PATH]

Create a new Adobe I/O App

Create a new Adobe I/O App


USAGE
  $ aio app:init [PATH]

ARGUMENTS
  PATH  [default: .] Path to the app directory

OPTIONS
  -e, --extension=extension  Extension point(s) to implement
  -i, --import=import        Import an Adobe I/O Developer Console configuration file
  -s, --skip-install         Skip npm installation after files are created
  -v, --verbose              Verbose output

  -w, --workspace=workspace  [default: Stage] Specify the Adobe Developer Console Workspace to init from, defaults to
                             Stage

  -y, --yes                  Skip questions, and use all default values

  --[no-]extensions          Use --no-extensions to create a blank application that does not integrate with Exchange

  --[no-]login               Login using your Adobe ID for interacting with Adobe I/O Developer Console

  --version                  Show version

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-app

aio app:list

List components for Adobe I/O App

List components for Adobe I/O App

USAGE
  $ aio app:list

OPTIONS
  -v, --verbose  Verbose output
  --version      Show version

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-app

aio app:list:extension

List implemented extensions

List implemented extensions


USAGE
  $ aio app:list:extension

OPTIONS
  -j, --json     Output json
  -v, --verbose  Verbose output
  -y, --yml      Output yml
  --version      Show version

ALIASES
  $ aio app:list:ext
  $ aio app:list:extensions

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-app

aio app:list:extension-points

List all extension points for the selected org

List all extension points for the selected org


USAGE
  $ aio app:list:extension-points

OPTIONS
  -j, --json     Output json
  -v, --verbose  Verbose output
  -y, --yml      Output yml
  --version      Show version

ALIASES
  $ aio app:list:ext-points
  $ aio app:list:extension-points

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-app

aio app:logs

Fetch logs for an Adobe I/O App

Fetch logs for an Adobe I/O App


USAGE
  $ aio app:logs

OPTIONS
  -a, --action=action  Fetch logs for a specific action
  -l, --limit=limit    [default: 1] Limit number of activations to fetch logs from ( 1-50 )
  -o, --poll           Fetch logs continuously
  -r, --strip          strip timestamp information and output first line only
  -t, --tail           Fetch logs continuously
  -v, --verbose        Verbose output
  -w, --watch          Fetch logs continuously
  --version            Show version

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-app

aio app:run

Run an Adobe I/O App

Run an Adobe I/O App

USAGE
  $ aio app:run

OPTIONS
  -e, --extension=extension  Run only a specific extension, this flag can only be specified once
  -v, --verbose              Verbose output
  --[no-]actions             [default: true] Run actions, defaults to true, to skip actions use --no-actions
  --local                    Run/debug actions locally ( requires Docker running )
  --open                     Open the default web browser after a successful run, only valid if your app has a front-end
  --[no-]serve               [default: true] Start frontend server (experimental)
  --skip-actions             [deprecated] Please use --no-actions
  --version                  Show version

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-app

aio app:test

Run tests for an Adobe I/O App

Run tests for an Adobe I/O App
If no flags are specified, by default only unit-tests are run.

For the --action flag, it tries a substring search on the 'package-name/action-name' pair for an action.
For the --extension flag, it tries a substring search on the 'extension-name' only.
If the extension has a hook called 'test' in its 'ext.config.yaml', the script specified will be run instead.



USAGE
  $ aio app:test

OPTIONS
  -a, --action=action        the action(s) to test
  -e, --extension=extension  the extension(s) to test
  --all                      run both unit and e2e tests
  --e2e                      run e2e tests
  --unit                     run unit tests

DESCRIPTION
  If no flags are specified, by default only unit-tests are run.

  For the --action flag, it tries a substring search on the 'package-name/action-name' pair for an action.
  For the --extension flag, it tries a substring search on the 'extension-name' only.
  If the extension has a hook called 'test' in its 'ext.config.yaml', the script specified will be run instead.

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-app

aio app:undeploy

Undeploys an Adobe I/O App

Undeploys an Adobe I/O App


USAGE
  $ aio app:undeploy

OPTIONS
  -e, --extension=extension  Undeploy only a specific extension, the flags can be specified multiple times
  -v, --verbose              Verbose output
  --[no-]actions             [default: true] Undeploy actions if any
  --force-unpublish          Force unpublish extension(s) from Exchange, will delete all extension points
  --skip-actions             [deprecated] Please use --no-actions
  --skip-static              [deprecated] Please use --no-web-assets
  --skip-web-assets          [deprecated] Please use --no-web-assets
  --[no-]unpublish           [default: true] Unpublish selected extension(s) from Exchange
  --version                  Show version
  --[no-]web-assets          [default: true] Undeploy web-assets if any

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-app

aio app:use [CONFIG_FILE_PATH]

Import an Adobe Developer Console configuration file.

Import an Adobe Developer Console configuration file.

If the optional configuration file is not set, this command will retrieve the console org, project, and workspace settings from the global config.

To set these global config values, see the help text for 'aio console --help'.

To download the configuration file for your project, select the 'Download' button in the toolbar of your project's page in https://console.adobe.io


USAGE
  $ aio app:use [CONFIG_FILE_PATH]

ARGUMENTS
  CONFIG_FILE_PATH  path to an Adobe I/O Developer Console configuration file

OPTIONS
  -g, --global                         Use the global Adobe Developer Console Org / Project / Workspace configuration,
                                       which can be set via `aio console` commands

  -v, --verbose                        Verbose output

  -w, --workspace=workspace            Specify the Adobe Developer Console Workspace name to import the configuration
                                       from

  -w, --workspace-name=workspace-name  [DEPRECATED]: please use --workspace instead

  --confirm-service-sync               Skip the Service sync prompt and overwrite Service subscriptions in the new
                                       Workspace with current subscriptions

  --merge                              Merge any .aio and .env files during import of the Adobe Developer Console
                                       configuration file

  --no-input                           Skip user prompts by setting --no-service-sync and --merge. Requires one of
                                       config_file_path or --global or --workspace

  --no-service-sync                    Skip the Service sync prompt and do not attach current Service subscriptions to
                                       the new Workspace

  --overwrite                          Overwrite any .aio and .env files during import of the Adobe Developer Console
                                       configuration file

  --version                            Show version

DESCRIPTION
  If the optional configuration file is not set, this command will retrieve the console org, project, and workspace 
  settings from the global config.

  To set these global config values, see the help text for 'aio console --help'.

  To download the configuration file for your project, select the 'Download' button in the toolbar of your project's 
  page in https://console.adobe.io

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-app

aio auth

Adobe IMS commands to login and logout.

Adobe IMS commands to login and logout.

The main commands are auth:login to get or create an access token and
auth:logout to invalidate an access token and thus log out from Adobe IMS.

Logging in and out is based on configuration of which there may be
multiple. Each set of configuration properties, called an Adobe IMS context,
can be individually addressed by a label.

Configuration for the Adobe IMS commands is stored in the "ims"
configuration property. The special property "ims.config.current" contains the
label of the current configuration which can be set using the
"aio auth ctx -s <label>" command.

Each set of properties in a labeled Adobe IMS context configurations has
configuration properties depending on the kind of access that is
supported. The below example shows the configuration for OAuth2
based (graphical SUSI) login.

The "env" property is optional and designates the Adobe IMS environment
used for authentication. Possible values are "stage" and "prod".
If the property is missing or any other value, it defaults to "prod".

All commands allow their normal output to be formatted in either
HJSON (default), JSON, or YAML.


USAGE
  $ aio auth

DESCRIPTION
  The main commands are auth:login to get or create an access token and
  auth:logout to invalidate an access token and thus log out from Adobe IMS.

  Logging in and out is based on configuration of which there may be
  multiple. Each set of configuration properties, called an Adobe IMS context,
  can be individually addressed by a label.

  Configuration for the Adobe IMS commands is stored in the "ims"
  configuration property. The special property "ims.config.current" contains the
  label of the current configuration which can be set using the
  "aio auth ctx -s <label>" command.

  Each set of properties in a labeled Adobe IMS context configurations has
  configuration properties depending on the kind of access that is
  supported. The below example shows the configuration for OAuth2
  based (graphical SUSI) login.

  The "env" property is optional and designates the Adobe IMS environment
  used for authentication. Possible values are "stage" and "prod".
  If the property is missing or any other value, it defaults to "prod".

  All commands allow their normal output to be formatted in either
  HJSON (default), JSON, or YAML.

EXAMPLE
  {
       ims: {
         contexts: {
           postman: {
             env: "stage",
             callback_url: "https://callback.example.com",
             client_id: "example.com-client-id",
             client_secret: "XXXXXXXX",
             scope: "openid AdobeID additional_info.projectedProductContext read_organizations",
             state: ""
           }
         },
         config: {
           current: "postman"
         }
       }
     }

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-auth

aio auth:ctx

Manage Adobe IMS contexts.

Manage Adobe IMS contexts.

The following options exist for this command:

* List the names of the configured Adobe IMS contexts
* Print the name of the current Adobe IMS context
* Set the name of the current Adobe IMS context
* Print the configuration of the current or a named Adobe IMS context

Currently it is not possible to update the Adobe Adobe IMS context configuration
using this command. Use the "aio config" commands for this.
     e.g. aio config:set ims.contexts.your_context.your_context_key "your_context_value"

Please note, that the following IMS context label names is reserved: `cli`
and should not be used as an IMS context name.

Also note that the current context can only be set locally.


USAGE
  $ aio auth:ctx

OPTIONS
  -c, --ctx=ctx  Name of the Adobe IMS context to use. Default is the current Adobe IMS context
  -g, --global   global config
  -l, --local    local config
  -s, --set=set  Sets the name of the current local Adobe IMS context
  -v, --verbose  Verbose output
  --debug=debug  Debug level output
  --list         Names of the Adobe IMS contexts as an array
  --value        Prints named or current Adobe IMS context data

DESCRIPTION
  The following options exist for this command:

  * List the names of the configured Adobe IMS contexts
  * Print the name of the current Adobe IMS context
  * Set the name of the current Adobe IMS context
  * Print the configuration of the current or a named Adobe IMS context

  Currently it is not possible to update the Adobe Adobe IMS context configuration
  using this command. Use the "aio config" commands for this.
        e.g. aio config:set ims.contexts.your_context.your_context_key "your_context_value"

  Please note, that the following IMS context label names is reserved: `cli`
  and should not be used as an IMS context name.

  Also note that the current context can only be set locally.

ALIASES
  $ aio ctx
  $ aio context

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-auth

aio auth:login

Log in with a certain Adobe IMS context and returns the access token.

Log in with a certain Adobe IMS context and returns the access token.

If the Adobe IMS context already has a valid access token set (valid meaning
at least 10 minutes before expiry), that token is returned.

Otherwise, if the Adobe IMS context has a valid refresh token set (valid
meaning at least 10 minutes before expiry) that refresh token is
exchanged for an access token before returning the access token.

Lastly, if the Adobe IMS context properties are supported by one of the
Adobe IMS login plugins, that login plugin is called to guide through
the IMS login process.

The currently supported Adobe IMS login plugins are:

* aio-lib-ims-jwt for JWT token based login supporting
  Adobe I/O Console service integrations.
* aio-lib-ims-oauth for browser based OAuth2 login. This
  plugin will launch a Chromium browser to guide the user through the
  login process. The plugin itself will *never* see the user's
  password but only receive the authorization token after the
  user authenticated with Adobe IMS.


USAGE
  $ aio auth:login

OPTIONS
  -b, --bare     print access token only
  -c, --ctx=ctx  Name of the Adobe IMS context to use. Default is the current Adobe IMS context
  -d, --decode   Decode and display access token data

  -f, --force    Force logging in. This causes a forced logout on the context first and makes sure to not use any cached
                 data when calling the plugin.

  -g, --global   global config

  -l, --local    local config

  -v, --verbose  Verbose output

  --debug=debug  Debug level output

DESCRIPTION
  If the Adobe IMS context already has a valid access token set (valid meaning
  at least 10 minutes before expiry), that token is returned.

  Otherwise, if the Adobe IMS context has a valid refresh token set (valid
  meaning at least 10 minutes before expiry) that refresh token is
  exchanged for an access token before returning the access token.

  Lastly, if the Adobe IMS context properties are supported by one of the
  Adobe IMS login plugins, that login plugin is called to guide through
  the IMS login process.

  The currently supported Adobe IMS login plugins are:

  * aio-lib-ims-jwt for JWT token based login supporting
     Adobe I/O Console service integrations.
  * aio-lib-ims-oauth for browser based OAuth2 login. This
     plugin will launch a Chromium browser to guide the user through the
     login process. The plugin itself will *never* see the user's
     password but only receive the authorization token after the
     user authenticated with Adobe IMS.

ALIASES
  $ aio login

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-auth

aio auth:logout

Log out the current or a named Adobe IMS context.

Log out the current or a named Adobe IMS context.

This command can be called multiple times on the same Adobe IMS context with
out causing any errors. The assumption is that after calling this command
without an error, the Adobe IMS context's access and refresh tokens have been
invalidated and removed from persistent storage. Repeatedly calling this
command will just do nothing.


USAGE
  $ aio auth:logout

OPTIONS
  -c, --ctx=ctx  Name of the Adobe IMS context to use. Default is the current Adobe IMS context

  -f, --force    Invalidate the refresh token as well as all access tokens.
                 Otherwise only the access token is invalidated. For Adobe IMS
                 contexts not supporting refresh tokens, this flag has no
                 effect.

  -g, --global   global config

  -l, --local    local config

  -v, --verbose  Verbose output

  --debug=debug  Debug level output

DESCRIPTION
  This command can be called multiple times on the same Adobe IMS context with
  out causing any errors. The assumption is that after calling this command
  without an error, the Adobe IMS context's access and refresh tokens have been
  invalidated and removed from persistent storage. Repeatedly calling this
  command will just do nothing.

ALIASES
  $ aio logout

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-auth

aio autocomplete [SHELL]

display autocomplete installation instructions

display autocomplete installation instructions

USAGE
  $ aio autocomplete [SHELL]

ARGUMENTS
  SHELL  shell type

OPTIONS
  -r, --refresh-cache  Refresh cache (ignores displaying instructions)

EXAMPLES
  $ aio autocomplete
  $ aio autocomplete bash
  $ aio autocomplete zsh
  $ aio autocomplete --refresh-cache

See code: @oclif/plugin-autocomplete

aio certificate

Generate or verify a certificate for use with Adobe I/O

Generate or verify a certificate for use with Adobe I/O

USAGE
  $ aio certificate

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-certificate

aio certificate:generate

Generate a new private/public key pair

Generate a new private/public key pair
Generate a self-signed certificate to enable https:// on localhost or signing jwt payloads for interacting with Adobe services.


USAGE
  $ aio certificate:generate

OPTIONS
  -c, --country=country            Country Name
  -l, --locality=locality          Locality, or city name

  -n, --name=name                  [default: selfsign.localhost] Common Name: typically a host domain name, like
                                   www.mysite.com

  -o, --organization=organization  Organization name

  -s, --state=state                State or Province

  -u, --unit=unit                  Organizational unit or department

  --days=days                      [default: 365] Number of days the certificate should be valid for. (Max 365)

  --keyout=keyout                  [default: private.key] file to send the key to

  --out=out                        [default: certificate_pub.crt] output file

DESCRIPTION
  Generate a self-signed certificate to enable https:// on localhost or signing jwt payloads for interacting with Adobe 
  services.

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-certificate

aio certificate:verify FILE

Verify a certificate for use with Adobe I/O

Verify a certificate for use with Adobe I/O
Verifies that the certificate is valid, and/or will not expire in [--days] days from now.


USAGE
  $ aio certificate:verify FILE

ARGUMENTS
  FILE  file path to certificate to verify

OPTIONS
  --days=days  +- is certificate valid in --days

DESCRIPTION
  Verifies that the certificate is valid, and/or will not expire in [--days] days from now.

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-certificate

aio config

list, get, set, delete, and edit persistent configuration data

list, get, set, delete, and edit persistent configuration data

USAGE
  $ aio config

OPTIONS
  -e, --env     environment variables
  -g, --global  global config
  -j, --json    output in json
  -l, --local   local config
  -y, --yaml    output in yaml
  --verbose     show all config values

ALIASES
  $ aio config:ls

EXAMPLES
  $ aio config:list
  $ aio config:get KEY
  $ aio config:set KEY VALUE
  $ aio config:delete KEY
  $ aio config:clear

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-config

aio config:clear

clears all persistent config values

clears all persistent config values

USAGE
  $ aio config:clear

OPTIONS
  -f, --force   do not prompt for confirmation
  -g, --global  global config
  -l, --local   local config

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-config

aio config:delete KEYS...

deletes persistent config values

deletes persistent config values

USAGE
  $ aio config:delete KEYS...

OPTIONS
  -g, --global  global config
  -l, --local   local config

ALIASES
  $ aio config:del
  $ aio config:rm

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-config

aio config:edit

edit config file

edit config file

USAGE
  $ aio config:edit

OPTIONS
  -g, --global  global config
  -l, --local   local config

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-config

aio config:get KEY

gets a persistent config value

gets a persistent config value

USAGE
  $ aio config:get KEY

OPTIONS
  -e, --env     environment variables
  -g, --global  global config
  -j, --json    output in json
  -l, --local   local config
  -y, --yaml    output in yaml

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-config

aio config:list

lists all persistent config values

lists all persistent config values

USAGE
  $ aio config:list

OPTIONS
  -e, --env     environment variables
  -g, --global  global config
  -j, --json    output in json
  -l, --local   local config
  -y, --yaml    output in yaml
  --verbose     show all config values

ALIASES
  $ aio config:ls

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-config

aio config set key 'a value' # set key to 'a value'

sets a persistent config value

sets a persistent config value

USAGE
  $ aio config set key 'a value'       # set key to 'a value'
  $ aio config set key -f value.json   # set key to the json found in the file value.json
  $ aio config set -j key < value.json # set key to the json found in the file value.json

OPTIONS
  -f, --file         value is a path to a file
  -g, --global       global config
  -i, --interactive  prompt for value
  -j, --json         value is json
  -l, --local        local config
  -y, --yaml         value is yaml

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-config

aio console

Console plugin for the Adobe I/O CLI

Console plugin for the Adobe I/O CLI

USAGE
  $ aio console

OPTIONS
  --help  Show help

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-console

aio console:org

Manage your Adobe I/O Console Organizations

Manage your Adobe I/O Console Organizations

USAGE
  $ aio console:org

OPTIONS
  --help  Show help

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-console

aio console:org:list

List your Organizations

List your Organizations

USAGE
  $ aio console:org:list

OPTIONS
  -j, --json  Output json
  -y, --yml   Output yml
  --help      Show help

ALIASES
  $ aio console:org:ls

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-console

aio console:org:select [ORGCODE]

Select an Organization

Select an Organization

USAGE
  $ aio console:org:select [ORGCODE]

ARGUMENTS
  ORGCODE  Adobe Developer Console Org code

OPTIONS
  --help  Show help

ALIASES
  $ aio console:org:sel

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-console

aio console:project

Manage your Adobe I/O Console Projects

Manage your Adobe I/O Console Projects

USAGE
  $ aio console:project

OPTIONS
  --help  Show help

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-console

aio console:project:list

List your Projects for the selected Organization

List your Projects for the selected Organization

USAGE
  $ aio console:project:list

OPTIONS
  -j, --json     Output json
  -y, --yml      Output yml
  --help         Show help
  --orgId=orgId  OrgID for listing projects

ALIASES
  $ aio console:project:ls

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-console

aio console:project:select [PROJECTIDORNAME]

Select a Project for the selected Organization

Select a Project for the selected Organization

USAGE
  $ aio console:project:select [PROJECTIDORNAME]

ARGUMENTS
  PROJECTIDORNAME  Adobe Developer Console Project id or Project name

OPTIONS
  --help         Show help
  --orgId=orgId  Organization id of the Console Project to select

ALIASES
  $ aio console:project:sel

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-console

aio console:where

Show the currently selected Organization, Project and Workspace

Show the currently selected Organization, Project and Workspace

USAGE
  $ aio console:where

OPTIONS
  -j, --json  Output json
  -y, --yml   Output yml
  --help      Show help

ALIASES
  $ aio where

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-console

aio console:workspace

Manage your Adobe I/O Console Workspaces

Manage your Adobe I/O Console Workspaces

USAGE
  $ aio console:workspace

OPTIONS
  --help  Show help

ALIASES
  $ aio console:ws

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-console

aio console:workspace:download [DESTINATION]

Downloads the configuration for the selected Workspace

Downloads the configuration for the selected Workspace

USAGE
  $ aio console:workspace:download [DESTINATION]

ARGUMENTS
  DESTINATION  Output file name or folder name where the Console Workspace configuration file should be saved

OPTIONS
  --help                     Show help
  --orgId=orgId              Organization id of the Console Workspace configuration to download
  --projectId=projectId      Project id of the Console Workspace configuration to download
  --workspaceId=workspaceId  Workspace id of the Console Workspace configuration to download

ALIASES
  $ aio console:workspace:dl
  $ aio console:ws:download
  $ aio console:ws:dl

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-console

aio console:workspace:list

List your Workspaces for your selected Project

List your Workspaces for your selected Project

USAGE
  $ aio console:workspace:list

OPTIONS
  -j, --json             Output json
  -y, --yml              Output yml
  --help                 Show help
  --orgId=orgId          Organization id of the Console Workspaces to list
  --projectId=projectId  Project id of the Console Workspaces to list

ALIASES
  $ aio console:workspace:ls
  $ aio console:ws:list
  $ aio console:ws:ls

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-console

aio console:workspace:select [WORKSPACEIDORNAME]

Select a Workspace for the selected Project

Select a Workspace for the selected Project

USAGE
  $ aio console:workspace:select [WORKSPACEIDORNAME]

ARGUMENTS
  WORKSPACEIDORNAME  Adobe Developer Console Workspace id or Workspace name

OPTIONS
  --help                 Show help
  --orgId=orgId          Organization id of the Console Workspace to select
  --projectId=projectId  Project id of the Console Workspace to select

ALIASES
  $ aio console:workspace:sel
  $ aio console:ws:select
  $ aio console:ws:sel

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-console

aio discover

Discover plugins to install

Discover plugins to install
To install a plugin, run 'aio plugins install NAME'


USAGE
  $ aio discover

OPTIONS
  -f, --sort-field=date|name  [default: date] which column to sort, use the sort-order flag to specify sort direction
  -i, --install               interactive install mode

  -o, --sort-order=asc|desc   [default: desc] sort order for a column, use the sort-field flag to specify which column
                              to sort

DESCRIPTION
  To install a plugin, run 'aio plugins install NAME'

ALIASES
  $ aio plugins:discover

See code: src/commands/discover.js

aio event

Manage your Adobe I/O Events

Manage your Adobe I/O Events

USAGE
  $ aio event

OPTIONS
  -v, --verbose  Verbose output
  --help         Show help
  --version      Show version

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-events

aio event:eventmetadata

Manage your Adobe I/O Events Providers' Event Metadata

Manage your Adobe I/O Events Providers' Event Metadata

USAGE
  $ aio event:eventmetadata

OPTIONS
  -v, --verbose  Verbose output
  --help         Show help
  --version      Show version

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-events

aio event:eventmetadata:create PROVIDERID

Create an Event Metadata for a Provider

Create an Event Metadata for a Provider

USAGE
  $ aio event:eventmetadata:create PROVIDERID

ARGUMENTS
  PROVIDERID  The requested eventmetadata event code

OPTIONS
  -j, --json     Output json
  -v, --verbose  Verbose output
  -y, --yml      Output yml
  --help         Show help
  --version      Show version

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-events

aio event:eventmetadata:delete PROVIDERID [EVENTCODE]

Delete Event Metadata for a Provider

Delete Event Metadata for a Provider

USAGE
  $ aio event:eventmetadata:delete PROVIDERID [EVENTCODE]

ARGUMENTS
  PROVIDERID  The requested provider ID
  EVENTCODE   The requested eventmetadata event code

OPTIONS
  -v, --verbose  Verbose output
  --help         Show help
  --version      Show version

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-events

aio event:eventmetadata:get PROVIDERID EVENTCODE

Get details of an Event Code of a Provider

Get details of an Event Code of a Provider

USAGE
  $ aio event:eventmetadata:get PROVIDERID EVENTCODE

ARGUMENTS
  PROVIDERID  The requested provider ID
  EVENTCODE   The requested eventmetadata event code

OPTIONS
  -j, --json     Output json
  -v, --verbose  Verbose output
  -y, --yml      Output yml
  --help         Show help
  --version      Show version

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-events

aio event:eventmetadata:list PROVIDERID

List all Event Metadata for a Provider

List all Event Metadata for a Provider

USAGE
  $ aio event:eventmetadata:list PROVIDERID

ARGUMENTS
  PROVIDERID  The requested provider ID

OPTIONS
  -j, --json     Output json
  -v, --verbose  Verbose output
  -y, --yml      Output yml
  --help         Show help
  --version      Show version

ALIASES
  $ aio event:eventmetadata:ls

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-events

aio event:eventmetadata:update PROVIDERID EVENTCODE

Update an Event Metadata for a Provider

Update an Event Metadata for a Provider

USAGE
  $ aio event:eventmetadata:update PROVIDERID EVENTCODE

ARGUMENTS
  PROVIDERID  The requested provider ID
  EVENTCODE   The requested eventmetadata event code

OPTIONS
  -j, --json     Output json
  -v, --verbose  Verbose output
  -y, --yml      Output yml
  --help         Show help
  --version      Show version

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-events

aio event:provider

Manage your Adobe I/O Events Providers

Manage your Adobe I/O Events Providers

USAGE
  $ aio event:provider

OPTIONS
  -v, --verbose  Verbose output
  --help         Show help
  --version      Show version

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-events

aio event:provider:create

Create a new Provider

Create a new Provider

USAGE
  $ aio event:provider:create

OPTIONS
  -j, --json     Output json
  -v, --verbose  Verbose output
  -y, --yml      Output yml
  --help         Show help
  --version      Show version

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-events

aio event:provider:delete PROVIDERID

Delete Provider by id

Delete Provider by id

USAGE
  $ aio event:provider:delete PROVIDERID

ARGUMENTS
  PROVIDERID  The requested provider ID

OPTIONS
  -v, --verbose  Verbose output
  --help         Show help
  --version      Show version

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-events

aio event:provider:get PROVIDERID

Get details of Provider by id

Get details of Provider by id

USAGE
  $ aio event:provider:get PROVIDERID

ARGUMENTS
  PROVIDERID  The requested provider ID

OPTIONS
  -j, --json            Output json
  -v, --verbose         Verbose output
  -y, --yml             Output yml
  --fetchEventMetadata  Fetch event metadata with provider
  --help                Show help
  --version             Show version

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-events

aio event:provider:list

Get list of all Providers for the Organization

Get list of all Providers for the Organization

USAGE
  $ aio event:provider:list

OPTIONS
  -j, --json     Output json
  -v, --verbose  Verbose output
  -y, --yml      Output yml
  --help         Show help
  --version      Show version

ALIASES
  $ aio event:provider:ls

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-events

aio event:provider:update PROVIDERID

Update an existing Provider

Update an existing Provider

USAGE
  $ aio event:provider:update PROVIDERID

ARGUMENTS
  PROVIDERID  The requested provider ID

OPTIONS
  -j, --json     Output json
  -v, --verbose  Verbose output
  -y, --yml      Output yml
  --help         Show help
  --version      Show version

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-events

aio event:registration

Manage your Adobe I/O Events Registrations

Manage your Adobe I/O Events Registrations

USAGE
  $ aio event:registration

OPTIONS
  -v, --verbose  Verbose output
  --help         Show help
  --version      Show version

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-events

aio event:registration:create BODYJSONFILE

Create a new Event Registration in your Workspace

Create a new Event Registration in your Workspace

USAGE
  $ aio event:registration:create BODYJSONFILE

ARGUMENTS
  BODYJSONFILE
      Path to a file in JSON format with the information to create a new Event Registration.
      The JSON should follow the following format:
      {
         "name": "<event registration name>",
         "description": "<event registration description>",
         "delivery_type": "WEBHOOK|WEBHOOK_BATCH|JOURNAL",
         "webhook_url": "<webhook URL responding to challenge>"
         "events_of_interest": [{
           "provider_id": "<event provider id>"
           "event_code": "<event provider event_code metadata>"
         }, { <...more events> }]
      }

OPTIONS
  -j, --json     Output json
  -v, --verbose  Verbose output
  -y, --yml      Output yml
  --help         Show help
  --version      Show version

ALIASES
  $ aio event:reg:create

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-events

aio event:registration:delete REGISTRATIONID

Delete Registration

Delete Registration

USAGE
  $ aio event:registration:delete REGISTRATIONID

ARGUMENTS
  REGISTRATIONID  The requested registration ID

OPTIONS
  -v, --verbose  Verbose output
  --help         Show help
  --version      Show version

ALIASES
  $ aio event:reg:delete

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-events

aio event:registration:get REGISTRATIONID

Get an Event Registration in your Workspace

Get an Event Registration in your Workspace

USAGE
  $ aio event:registration:get REGISTRATIONID

ARGUMENTS
  REGISTRATIONID  The requested registration ID

OPTIONS
  -j, --json     Output json
  -v, --verbose  Verbose output
  -y, --yml      Output yml
  --help         Show help
  --version      Show version

ALIASES
  $ aio event:reg:get

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-events

aio event:registration:list

List your Event Registrations in your Workspace

List your Event Registrations in your Workspace

USAGE
  $ aio event:registration:list

OPTIONS
  -j, --json     Output json
  -v, --verbose  Verbose output
  -y, --yml      Output yml
  --help         Show help
  --version      Show version

ALIASES
  $ aio event:registration:ls
  $ aio event:reg:list
  $ aio event:reg:ls

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-events

aio help [COMMAND]

display help for aio

display help for <%= config.bin %>

USAGE
  $ aio help [COMMAND]

ARGUMENTS
  COMMAND  command to show help for

OPTIONS
  --all  see all commands in CLI

See code: @oclif/plugin-help

aio info

Display dev environment version information

Display dev environment version information

USAGE
  $ aio info

OPTIONS
  -j, --json  output raw json
  -y, --yml   output yml

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-info

aio plugins

list installed plugins

list installed plugins

USAGE
  $ aio plugins

OPTIONS
  --core  show core plugins

EXAMPLE
  $ aio plugins

See code: @oclif/plugin-plugins

aio plugins:inspect PLUGIN...

displays installation properties of a plugin

displays installation properties of a plugin

USAGE
  $ aio plugins:inspect PLUGIN...

ARGUMENTS
  PLUGIN  [default: .] plugin to inspect

OPTIONS
  -h, --help     show CLI help
  -v, --verbose

EXAMPLE
  $ aio plugins:inspect myplugin

See code: @oclif/plugin-plugins

aio plugins:install PLUGIN...

installs a plugin into the CLI

installs a plugin into the CLI
Can be installed from npm or a git url.

Installation of a user-installed plugin will override a core plugin.

e.g. If you have a core plugin that has a 'hello' command, installing a user-installed plugin with a 'hello' command will override the core plugin implementation. This is useful if a user needs to update core plugin functionality in the CLI without the need to patch and update the whole CLI.


USAGE
  $ aio plugins:install PLUGIN...

ARGUMENTS
  PLUGIN  plugin to install

OPTIONS
  -f, --force    yarn install with force flag
  -h, --help     show CLI help
  -v, --verbose

DESCRIPTION
  Can be installed from npm or a git url.

  Installation of a user-installed plugin will override a core plugin.

  e.g. If you have a core plugin that has a 'hello' command, installing a user-installed plugin with a 'hello' command 
  will override the core plugin implementation. This is useful if a user needs to update core plugin functionality in 
  the CLI without the need to patch and update the whole CLI.

ALIASES
  $ aio plugins:add

EXAMPLES
  $ aio plugins:install myplugin 
  $ aio plugins:install https://github.com/someuser/someplugin
  $ aio plugins:install someuser/someplugin

See code: @oclif/plugin-plugins

links a plugin into the CLI for development

links a plugin into the CLI for development
Installation of a linked plugin will override a user-installed or core plugin.

e.g. If you have a user-installed or core plugin that has a 'hello' command, installing a linked plugin with a 'hello' command will override the user-installed or core plugin implementation. This is useful for development work.


USAGE
  $ aio plugins:link PLUGIN

ARGUMENTS
  PATH  [default: .] path to plugin

OPTIONS
  -h, --help     show CLI help
  -v, --verbose

DESCRIPTION
  Installation of a linked plugin will override a user-installed or core plugin.

  e.g. If you have a user-installed or core plugin that has a 'hello' command, installing a linked plugin with a 'hello' 
  command will override the user-installed or core plugin implementation. This is useful for development work.

EXAMPLE
  $ aio plugins:link myplugin

See code: @oclif/plugin-plugins

aio plugins:uninstall PLUGIN...

removes a plugin from the CLI

removes a plugin from the CLI

USAGE
  $ aio plugins:uninstall PLUGIN...

ARGUMENTS
  PLUGIN  plugin to uninstall

OPTIONS
  -h, --help     show CLI help
  -v, --verbose

ALIASES
  $ aio plugins:unlink
  $ aio plugins:remove

See code: @oclif/plugin-plugins

aio plugins:update

update installed plugins

update installed plugins

USAGE
  $ aio plugins:update

OPTIONS
  -h, --help     show CLI help
  -v, --verbose

See code: @oclif/plugin-plugins

aio report

Report an issue with the CLI or submit a feature request

Report an issue with the CLI or submit a feature request

USAGE
  $ aio report

OPTIONS
  -b, --bug      report an issue
  -f, --feature  request a feature

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-info

aio rollback

Clears all installed plugins.

Clears all installed plugins.

USAGE
  $ aio rollback

OPTIONS
  -c, --[no-]confirm  confirmation needed for clear (defaults to true)
  -i, --interactive   interactive clear mode
  -l, --list          list plugins that will be cleared
  -v, --verbose       Verbose output

See code: src/commands/rollback.js

aio runtime

Execute runtime commands

Execute runtime commands

USAGE
  $ aio runtime

OPTIONS
  -i, --insecure           bypass certificate check
  -u, --auth=auth          whisk auth
  -v, --verbose            Verbose output
  --apihost=apihost        whisk API host
  --apiversion=apiversion  whisk API version
  --cert=cert              client cert
  --debug=debug            Debug level output
  --help                   Show help
  --key=key                client key
  --version                Show version

ALIASES
  $ aio rt

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime

aio runtime:action

Manage your actions

Manage your actions

USAGE
  $ aio runtime:action

OPTIONS
  -i, --insecure           bypass certificate check
  -u, --auth=auth          whisk auth
  -v, --verbose            Verbose output
  --apihost=apihost        whisk API host
  --apiversion=apiversion  whisk API version
  --cert=cert              client cert
  --debug=debug            Debug level output
  --help                   Show help
  --key=key                client key
  --version                Show version

ALIASES
  $ aio rt:action

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime

aio runtime:action:create ACTIONNAME [ACTIONPATH]

Creates an Action

Creates an Action

USAGE
  $ aio runtime:action:create ACTIONNAME [ACTIONPATH]

OPTIONS
  -A, --annotation-file=annotation-file  FILE containing annotation values in JSON format
  -E, --env-file=env-file                FILE containing environment variables in JSON format
  -P, --param-file=param-file            FILE containing parameter values in JSON format
  -a, --annotation=annotation            annotation values in KEY VALUE format
  -e, --env=env                          environment values in KEY VALUE format
  -i, --insecure                         bypass certificate check
  -l, --logsize=logsize                  the maximum log size LIMIT in MB for the action (default 10)
  -m, --memory=memory                    the maximum memory LIMIT in MB for the action (default 256)
  -p, --param=param                      parameter values in KEY VALUE format

  -t, --timeout=timeout                  the timeout LIMIT in milliseconds after which the action is terminated (default
                                         60000)

  -u, --auth=auth                        whisk auth

  -v, --verbose                          Verbose output

  --apihost=apihost                      whisk API host

  --apiversion=apiversion                whisk API version

  --binary                               treat code artifact as binary

  --cert=cert                            client cert

  --debug=debug                          Debug level output

  --docker=docker                        [Restricted Access] use provided Docker image (a path on DockerHub) to run the
                                         action

  --help                                 Show help

  --json                                 output raw json

  --key=key                              client key

  --kind=kind                            the KIND of the action runtime (example: swift:default, nodejs:default)

  --main=main                            the name of the action entry point (function or fully-qualified method name
                                         when applicable)

  --sequence=sequence                    treat ACTION as comma separated sequence of actions to invoke

  --version                              Show version

  --web=true|yes|false|no|raw            treat ACTION as a web action or as a raw HTTP web action

  --web-secure=web-secure                secure the web action (valid values are true, false, or any string)

ALIASES
  $ aio rt:action:create

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime

aio runtime:action:delete ACTIONNAME

Deletes an Action

Deletes an Action

USAGE
  $ aio runtime:action:delete ACTIONNAME

OPTIONS
  -i, --insecure           bypass certificate check
  -u, --auth=auth          whisk auth
  -v, --verbose            Verbose output
  --apihost=apihost        whisk API host
  --apiversion=apiversion  whisk API version
  --cert=cert              client cert
  --debug=debug            Debug level output
  --help                   Show help
  --json                   output raw json
  --key=key                client key
  --version                Show version

ALIASES
  $ aio runtime:action:del
  $ aio rt:action:delete
  $ aio rt:action:del

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime

aio runtime:action:get ACTIONNAME

Retrieves an Action

Retrieves an Action

USAGE
  $ aio runtime:action:get ACTIONNAME

OPTIONS
  -c, --code               show action code (only works if code is not a zip file)
  -i, --insecure           bypass certificate check
  -r, --url                get action url
  -u, --auth=auth          whisk auth
  -v, --verbose            Verbose output
  --apihost=apihost        whisk API host
  --apiversion=apiversion  whisk API version
  --cert=cert              client cert
  --debug=debug            Debug level output
  --help                   Show help
  --key=key                client key
  --save                   save action code to file corresponding with action name
  --save-as=save-as        file to save action code to
  --version                Show version

ALIASES
  $ aio rt:action:get

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime

aio runtime:action:invoke ACTIONNAME

Invokes an Action

Invokes an Action

USAGE
  $ aio runtime:action:invoke ACTIONNAME

OPTIONS
  -P, --param-file=param-file  FILE containing parameter values in JSON format
  -b, --blocking               blocking invoke
  -i, --insecure               bypass certificate check
  -p, --param=param            parameter values in KEY VALUE format
  -r, --result                 blocking invoke; show only activation result (unless there is a failure)
  -u, --auth=auth              whisk auth
  -v, --verbose                Verbose output
  --apihost=apihost            whisk API host
  --apiversion=apiversion      whisk API version
  --cert=cert                  client cert
  --debug=debug                Debug level output
  --help                       Show help
  --key=key                    client key
  --version                    Show version

ALIASES
  $ aio rt:action:invoke

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime

aio runtime:action:list [PACKAGENAME]

Lists all the Actions

Lists all the Actions

USAGE
  $ aio runtime:action:list [PACKAGENAME]

OPTIONS
  -c, --count              show only the total number of actions
  -i, --insecure           bypass certificate check
  -l, --limit=limit        only return LIMIT number of actions
  -n, --name               sort results by name
  -s, --skip=skip          exclude the first SKIP number of actions from the result
  -u, --auth=auth          whisk auth
  -v, --verbose            Verbose output
  --apihost=apihost        whisk API host
  --apiversion=apiversion  whisk API version
  --cert=cert              client cert
  --debug=debug            Debug level output
  --help                   Show help
  --json                   output raw json
  --key=key                client key
  --name-sort              sort results by name
  --version                Show version

ALIASES
  $ aio runtime:action:ls
  $ aio runtime:actions:list
  $ aio runtime:actions:ls
  $ aio rt:action:list
  $ aio rt:actions:list
  $ aio rt:action:ls
  $ aio rt:actions:ls

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime

aio runtime:action:update ACTIONNAME [ACTIONPATH]

Updates an Action

Updates an Action

USAGE
  $ aio runtime:action:update ACTIONNAME [ACTIONPATH]

OPTIONS
  -A, --annotation-file=annotation-file  FILE containing annotation values in JSON format
  -E, --env-file=env-file                FILE containing environment variables in JSON format
  -P, --param-file=param-file            FILE containing parameter values in JSON format
  -a, --annotation=annotation            annotation values in KEY VALUE format
  -e, --env=env                          environment values in KEY VALUE format
  -i, --insecure                         bypass certificate check
  -l, --logsize=logsize                  the maximum log size LIMIT in MB for the action (default 10)
  -m, --memory=memory                    the maximum memory LIMIT in MB for the action (default 256)
  -p, --param=param                      parameter values in KEY VALUE format

  -t, --timeout=timeout                  the timeout LIMIT in milliseconds after which the action is terminated (default
                                         60000)

  -u, --auth=auth                        whisk auth

  -v, --verbose                          Verbose output

  --apihost=apihost                      whisk API host

  --apiversion=apiversion                whisk API version

  --binary                               treat code artifact as binary

  --cert=cert                            client cert

  --debug=debug                          Debug level output

  --docker=docker                        [Restricted Access] use provided Docker image (a path on DockerHub) to run the
                                         action

  --help                                 Show help

  --json                                 output raw json

  --key=key                              client key

  --kind=kind                            the KIND of the action runtime (example: swift:default, nodejs:default)

  --main=main                            the name of the action entry point (function or fully-qualified method name
                                         when applicable)

  --sequence=sequence                    treat ACTION as comma separated sequence of actions to invoke

  --version                              Show version

  --web=true|yes|false|no|raw            treat ACTION as a web action or as a raw HTTP web action

  --web-secure=web-secure                secure the web action (valid values are true, false, or any string)

ALIASES
  $ aio rt:action:update

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime

aio runtime:activation

Manage your activations

Manage your activations

USAGE
  $ aio runtime:activation

OPTIONS
  -i, --insecure           bypass certificate check
  -u, --auth=auth          whisk auth
  -v, --verbose            Verbose output
  --apihost=apihost        whisk API host
  --apiversion=apiversion  whisk API version
  --cert=cert              client cert
  --debug=debug            Debug level output
  --help                   Show help
  --key=key                client key
  --version                Show version

ALIASES
  $ aio rt:activation

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime

aio runtime:activation:get [ACTIVATIONID]

Retrieves an Activation

Retrieves an Activation

USAGE
  $ aio runtime:activation:get [ACTIVATIONID]

OPTIONS
  -g, --logs               emit only the logs, stripped of time stamps and stream identifier
  -i, --insecure           bypass certificate check
  -l, --last               retrieves the most recent activation
  -u, --auth=auth          whisk auth
  -v, --verbose            Verbose output
  --apihost=apihost        whisk API host
  --apiversion=apiversion  whisk API version
  --cert=cert              client cert
  --debug=debug            Debug level output
  --help                   Show help
  --key=key                client key
  --version                Show version

ALIASES
  $ aio rt:activation:get

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime

aio runtime:activation:list [ACTIVATION_NAME]

Lists all the Activations

Lists all the Activations

USAGE
  $ aio runtime:activation:list [ACTIVATION_NAME]

OPTIONS
  -c, --count              show only the total number of activations
  -f, --full               include full activation description
  -i, --insecure           bypass certificate check
  -l, --limit=limit        only return LIMIT number of activations
  -s, --skip=skip          exclude the first SKIP number of activations from the result
  -u, --auth=auth          whisk auth
  -v, --verbose            Verbose output
  --apihost=apihost        whisk API host
  --apiversion=apiversion  whisk API version
  --cert=cert              client cert
  --debug=debug            Debug level output
  --help                   Show help
  --json                   output raw json
  --key=key                client key

  --since=since            return activations with timestamps later than SINCE; measured in milliseconds since Th, 01,
                           Jan 1970

  --upto=upto              return activations with timestamps earlier than UPTO; measured in milliseconds since Th, 01,
                           Jan 1970

  --version                Show version

ALIASES
  $ aio runtime:activations:list
  $ aio runtime:activation:ls
  $ aio runtime:activations:ls
  $ aio rt:activation:list
  $ aio rt:activation:ls
  $ aio rt:activations:list
  $ aio rt:activations:ls

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime

aio runtime:activation:logs [ACTIVATIONID]

Retrieves the Logs for an Activation

Retrieves the Logs for an Activation

USAGE
  $ aio runtime:activation:logs [ACTIVATIONID]

OPTIONS
  -a, --action=action      Fetch logs for a specific action
  -d, --deployed           Fetch logs for all actions deployed under a specific package
  -i, --insecure           bypass certificate check
  -l, --last               retrieves the most recent activation logs
  -m, --manifest           Fetch logs for all actions in the manifest
  -o, --poll               Fetch logs continuously
  -p, --package=package    Fetch logs for a specific package in the manifest
  -r, --strip              strip timestamp information and output first line only
  -t, --tail               Fetch logs continuously
  -u, --auth=auth          whisk auth
  -v, --verbose            Verbose output
  -w, --watch              Fetch logs continuously
  --apihost=apihost        whisk API host
  --apiversion=apiversion  whisk API version
  --cert=cert              client cert
  --debug=debug            Debug level output
  --help                   Show help
  --key=key                client key
  --limit=limit            return logs only from last LIMIT number of activations
  --version                Show version

ALIASES
  $ aio runtime:activation:log
  $ aio runtime:log
  $ aio runtime:logs
  $ aio rt:activation:logs
  $ aio rt:activation:log
  $ aio rt:log
  $ aio rt:logs

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime

aio runtime:activation:result [ACTIVATIONID]

Retrieves the Results for an Activation

Retrieves the Results for an Activation

USAGE
  $ aio runtime:activation:result [ACTIVATIONID]

OPTIONS
  -i, --insecure           bypass certificate check
  -l, --last               retrieves the most recent activation result
  -u, --auth=auth          whisk auth
  -v, --verbose            Verbose output
  --apihost=apihost        whisk API host
  --apiversion=apiversion  whisk API version
  --cert=cert              client cert
  --debug=debug            Debug level output
  --help                   Show help
  --key=key                client key
  --version                Show version

ALIASES
  $ aio rt:activation:result

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime

aio runtime:deploy

The Runtime Deployment Tool

The Runtime Deployment Tool

USAGE
  $ aio runtime:deploy

OPTIONS
  -P, --param-file=param-file  FILE containing parameter values in JSON format
  -d, --deployment=deployment  the path to the deployment file
  -i, --insecure               bypass certificate check
  -m, --manifest=manifest      the manifest file location
  -u, --auth=auth              whisk auth
  -v, --verbose                Verbose output
  --apihost=apihost            whisk API host
  --apiversion=apiversion      whisk API version
  --cert=cert                  client cert
  --debug=debug                Debug level output
  --help                       Show help
  --key=key                    client key
  --param=param                parameter values in KEY VALUE format
  --version                    Show version

ALIASES
  $ aio rt:deploy

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime

aio runtime:deploy:export

Exports managed project assets from Runtime to manifest and function files

Exports managed project assets from Runtime to manifest and function files

USAGE
  $ aio runtime:deploy:export

OPTIONS
  -i, --insecure             bypass certificate check
  -m, --manifest=manifest    (required) the manifest file location
  -u, --auth=auth            whisk auth
  -v, --verbose              Verbose output
  --apihost=apihost          whisk API host
  --apiversion=apiversion    whisk API version
  --cert=cert                client cert
  --debug=debug              Debug level output
  --help                     Show help
  --key=key                  client key
  --projectname=projectname  (required) the name of the project to be undeployed
  --version                  Show version

ALIASES
  $ aio rt:deploy:export

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime

aio runtime:deploy:report

Provides a summary report of Runtime assets being deployed/undeployed based on manifest/deployment YAML

Provides a summary report of Runtime assets being deployed/undeployed based on manifest/deployment YAML

USAGE
  $ aio runtime:deploy:report

OPTIONS
  -d, --deployment=deployment  the deployment file location
  -i, --insecure               bypass certificate check
  -m, --manifest=manifest      the manifest file location
  -u, --auth=auth              whisk auth
  -v, --verbose                Verbose output
  --apihost=apihost            whisk API host
  --apiversion=apiversion      whisk API version
  --cert=cert                  client cert
  --debug=debug                Debug level output
  --help                       Show help
  --key=key                    client key
  --version                    Show version

ALIASES
  $ aio rt:deploy:report

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime

aio runtime:deploy:sync

A tool to sync deployment and undeployment of Runtime packages using a manifest and optional deployment files using YAML

A tool to sync deployment and undeployment of Runtime packages using a manifest and optional deployment files using YAML

USAGE
  $ aio runtime:deploy:sync

OPTIONS
  -d, --deployment=deployment  the path to the deployment file
  -i, --insecure               bypass certificate check
  -m, --manifest=manifest      the manifest file location
  -u, --auth=auth              whisk auth
  -v, --verbose                Verbose output
  --apihost=apihost            whisk API host
  --apiversion=apiversion      whisk API version
  --cert=cert                  client cert
  --debug=debug                Debug level output
  --help                       Show help
  --key=key                    client key
  --version                    Show version

ALIASES
  $ aio rt:deploy:sync

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime

aio runtime:deploy:undeploy

Undeploy removes Runtime assets which were deployed from the manifest and deployment YAML

Undeploy removes Runtime assets which were deployed from the manifest and deployment YAML

USAGE
  $ aio runtime:deploy:undeploy

OPTIONS
  -i, --insecure             bypass certificate check
  -m, --manifest=manifest    the manifest file location
  -u, --auth=auth            whisk auth
  -v, --verbose              Verbose output
  --apihost=apihost          whisk API host
  --apiversion=apiversion    whisk API version
  --cert=cert                client cert
  --debug=debug              Debug level output
  --help                     Show help
  --key=key                  client key
  --projectname=projectname  the name of the project to be undeployed
  --version                  Show version

ALIASES
  $ aio rt:deploy:undeploy

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime

aio runtime:deploy:version

Prints the version number of aio runtime deploy

Prints the version number of aio runtime deploy

USAGE
  $ aio runtime:deploy:version

OPTIONS
  -i, --insecure           bypass certificate check
  -u, --auth=auth          whisk auth
  -v, --verbose            Verbose output
  --apihost=apihost        whisk API host
  --apiversion=apiversion  whisk API version
  --cert=cert              client cert
  --debug=debug            Debug level output
  --help                   Show help
  --key=key                client key
  --version                Show version

ALIASES
  $ aio rt:deploy:version

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime

aio runtime:namespace

Manage your namespaces

Manage your namespaces

USAGE
  $ aio runtime:namespace

OPTIONS
  -i, --insecure           bypass certificate check
  -u, --auth=auth          whisk auth
  -v, --verbose            Verbose output
  --apihost=apihost        whisk API host
  --apiversion=apiversion  whisk API version
  --cert=cert              client cert
  --debug=debug            Debug level output
  --help                   Show help
  --key=key                client key
  --version                Show version

ALIASES
  $ aio runtime:ns
  $ aio rt:namespace
  $ aio rt:ns

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime

aio runtime:namespace:get

Get triggers, actions, and rules in the registry for namespace

Get triggers, actions, and rules in the registry for namespace

USAGE
  $ aio runtime:namespace:get

OPTIONS
  -i, --insecure           bypass certificate check
  -n, --name               sort results by name
  -u, --auth=auth          whisk auth
  -v, --verbose            Verbose output
  --apihost=apihost        whisk API host
  --apiversion=apiversion  whisk API version
  --cert=cert              client cert
  --debug=debug            Debug level output
  --help                   Show help
  --json                   output raw json
  --key=key                client key
  --name-sort              sort results by name
  --version                Show version

ALIASES
  $ aio rt:get
  $ aio runtime:list
  $ aio rt:list
  $ aio runtime:ls
  $ aio rt:ls

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime

aio runtime:namespace:list

Lists all of your namespaces for Adobe I/O Runtime

Lists all of your namespaces for Adobe I/O Runtime

USAGE
  $ aio runtime:namespace:list

OPTIONS
  -i, --insecure           bypass certificate check
  -u, --auth=auth          whisk auth
  -v, --verbose            Verbose output
  --apihost=apihost        whisk API host
  --apiversion=apiversion  whisk API version
  --cert=cert              client cert
  --debug=debug            Debug level output
  --help                   Show help
  --json                   output raw json
  --key=key                client key
  --version                Show version

ALIASES
  $ aio runtime:namespace:ls
  $ aio runtime:ns:list
  $ aio runtime:ns:ls
  $ aio rt:namespace:list
  $ aio rt:namespace:ls
  $ aio rt:ns:list
  $ aio rt:ns:ls

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime

aio runtime:namespace:log-forwarding

Manage log forwarding settings

Manage log forwarding settings

USAGE
  $ aio runtime:namespace:log-forwarding

OPTIONS
  -i, --insecure  bypass certificate check
  -u, --auth      whisk auth
  -v, --verbose   Verbose output
  --apihost       whisk API host
  --apiversion    whisk API version
  --cert          client cert
  --debug=debug   Debug level output
  --help          Show help
  --key           client key
  --version       Show version

ALIASES
  $ aio runtime:lf
  $ aio rt:log-forwarding
  $ aio rt:lf

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime

aio runtime:namespace:log-forwarding:get

Get log forwarding destination configuration

Get log forwarding destination configuration

USAGE
  $ aio runtime:namespace:log-forwarding:get

OPTIONS
  -i, --insecure  bypass certificate check
  -u, --auth      whisk auth
  -v, --verbose   Verbose output
  --apihost       whisk API host
  --apiversion    whisk API version
  --cert          client cert
  --debug=debug   Debug level output
  --help          Show help
  --key           client key
  --version       Show version

ALIASES
  $ aio runtime:ns:log-forwarding:get
  $ aio runtime:ns:lf:get
  $ aio runtime:namespace:lf:get
  $ aio rt:namespace:log-forwarding:get
  $ aio rt:namespace:lf:get
  $ aio rt:ns:log-forwarding:get
  $ aio rt:ns:lf:get

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime

aio runtime:namespace:log-forwarding:set

Configure log forwarding destination (interactive)

Configure log forwarding destination (interactive)

USAGE
  $ aio runtime:namespace:log-forwarding:set

OPTIONS
  -i, --insecure  bypass certificate check
  -u, --auth      whisk auth
  -v, --verbose   Verbose output
  --apihost       whisk API host
  --apiversion    whisk API version
  --cert          client cert
  --debug=debug   Debug level output
  --help          Show help
  --key           client key
  --version       Show version

ALIASES
  $ aio runtime:ns:log-forwarding:set
  $ aio runtime:ns:lf:set
  $ aio runtime:namespace:lf:set
  $ aio rt:namespace:log-forwarding:set
  $ aio rt:namespace:lf:set
  $ aio rt:ns:log-forwarding:set
  $ aio rt:ns:lf:set

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime

aio runtime:namespace:log-forwarding:set:adobe-io-runtime

Set log forwarding destination to Adobe I/O Runtime (Logs will be accessible via aio CLI)

Set log forwarding destination to Adobe I/O Runtime (Logs will be accessible via aio CLI)

USAGE
  $ aio runtime:namespace:log-forwarding:set:adobe-io-runtime

OPTIONS
  -i, --insecure  bypass certificate check
  -u, --auth      whisk auth
  -v, --verbose   Verbose output
  --apihost       whisk API host
  --apiversion    whisk API version
  --cert          client cert
  --debug=debug   Debug level output
  --help          Show help
  --key           client key
  --version       Show version

ALIASES
  $ aio runtime:ns:log-forwarding:set:adobe-io-runtime
  $ aio runtime:ns:lf:set:adobe-io-runtime
  $ aio runtime:namespace:lf:set:adobe-io-runtime
  $ aio rt:namespace:log-forwarding:set:adobe-io-runtime
  $ aio rt:namespace:lf:set:adobe-io-runtime
  $ aio rt:ns:log-forwarding:set:adobe-io-runtime
  $ aio rt:ns:lf:set:adobe-io-runtime

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime

aio runtime:namespace:log-forwarding:set:azure-log-analytics

Set log forwarding destination to Azure Log Analytics

Set log forwarding destination to Azure Log Analytics

USAGE
  $ aio runtime:namespace:log-forwarding:set:azure-log-analytics

OPTIONS
  -i, --insecure             bypass certificate check
  -u, --auth                 whisk auth
  -v, --verbose              Verbose output
  --apihost                  whisk API host
  --apiversion               whisk API version
  --cert                     client cert
  --customer-id=customer-id  (required) Customer ID
  --debug=debug              Debug level output
  --help                     Show help
  --key                      client key
  --log-type=log-type        (required) Log type
  --shared-key=shared-key    (required) Shared key
  --version                  Show version

ALIASES
  $ aio runtime:ns:log-forwarding:set:azure-log-analytics
  $ aio runtime:ns:lf:set:azure-log-analytics
  $ aio runtime:namespace:lf:set:azure-log-analytics
  $ aio rt:namespace:log-forwarding:set:azure-log-analytics
  $ aio rt:namespace:lf:set:azure-log-analytics
  $ aio rt:ns:log-forwarding:set:azure-log-analytics
  $ aio rt:ns:lf:set:azure-log-analytics

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime

aio runtime:namespace:log-forwarding:set:splunk-hec

Set log forwarding destination to Splunk HEC

Set log forwarding destination to Splunk HEC

USAGE
  $ aio runtime:namespace:log-forwarding:set:splunk-hec

OPTIONS
  -i, --insecure         bypass certificate check
  -u, --auth             whisk auth
  -v, --verbose          Verbose output
  --apihost              whisk API host
  --apiversion           whisk API version
  --cert                 client cert
  --debug=debug          Debug level output
  --hec-token=hec-token  (required) HEC token
  --help                 Show help
  --host=host            (required) Host
  --index=index          (required) Index
  --key                  client key
  --port=port            (required) Port
  --version              Show version

ALIASES
  $ aio runtime:ns:log-forwarding:set:splunk-hec
  $ aio runtime:ns:lf:set:splunk-hec
  $ aio runtime:namespace:lf:set:splunk-hec
  $ aio rt:namespace:log-forwarding:set:splunk-hec
  $ aio rt:namespace:lf:set:splunk-hec
  $ aio rt:ns:log-forwarding:set:splunk-hec
  $ aio rt:ns:lf:set:splunk-hec

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime

aio runtime:package

Manage your packages

Manage your packages

USAGE
  $ aio runtime:package

OPTIONS
  -i, --insecure           bypass certificate check
  -u, --auth=auth          whisk auth
  -v, --verbose            Verbose output
  --apihost=apihost        whisk API host
  --apiversion=apiversion  whisk API version
  --cert=cert              client cert
  --debug=debug            Debug level output
  --help                   Show help
  --key=key                client key
  --version                Show version

ALIASES
  $ aio runtime:pkg
  $ aio rt:package
  $ aio rt:pkg

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime

aio runtime:package:bind PACKAGENAME BINDPACKAGENAME

Bind parameters to a package

Bind parameters to a package

USAGE
  $ aio runtime:package:bind PACKAGENAME BINDPACKAGENAME

OPTIONS
  -A, --annotation-file=annotation-file  FILE containing annotation values in JSON format
  -P, --param-file=param-file            parameter to be passed to the package for json file
  -a, --annotation=annotation            annotation values in KEY VALUE format
  -i, --insecure                         bypass certificate check
  -p, --param=param                      parameters in key value pairs to be passed to the package
  -u, --auth=auth                        whisk auth
  -v, --verbose                          Verbose output
  --apihost=apihost                      whisk API host
  --apiversion=apiversion                whisk API version
  --cert=cert                            client cert
  --debug=debug                          Debug level output
  --help                                 Show help
  --json                                 output raw json
  --key=key                              client key
  --version                              Show version

ALIASES
  $ aio runtime:pkg:bind
  $ aio rt:package:bind
  $ aio rt:pkg:bind

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime

aio runtime:package:create PACKAGENAME

Creates a Package

Creates a Package

USAGE
  $ aio runtime:package:create PACKAGENAME

OPTIONS
  -A, --annotation-file=annotation-file  FILE containing annotation values in JSON format
  -P, --param-file=param-file            parameter to be passed to the package for json file
  -a, --annotation=annotation            annotation values in KEY VALUE format
  -i, --insecure                         bypass certificate check
  -p, --param=param                      parameters in key value pairs to be passed to the package
  -u, --auth=auth                        whisk auth
  -v, --verbose                          Verbose output
  --apihost=apihost                      whisk API host
  --apiversion=apiversion                whisk API version
  --cert=cert                            client cert
  --debug=debug                          Debug level output
  --help                                 Show help
  --json                                 output raw json
  --key=key                              client key
  --shared=true|yes|false|no             parameter to be passed to indicate whether package is shared or private
  --version                              Show version

ALIASES
  $ aio runtime:pkg:create
  $ aio rt:package:create
  $ aio rt:pkg:create

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime

aio runtime:package:delete PACKAGENAME

Deletes a Package

Deletes a Package

USAGE
  $ aio runtime:package:delete PACKAGENAME

OPTIONS
  --json  output raw json

ALIASES
  $ aio runtime:pkg:delete
  $ aio rt:package:delete
  $ aio rt:pkg:delete

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime

aio runtime:package:get PACKAGENAME

Retrieves a Package

Retrieves a Package

USAGE
  $ aio runtime:package:get PACKAGENAME

OPTIONS
  -i, --insecure           bypass certificate check
  -u, --auth=auth          whisk auth
  -v, --verbose            Verbose output
  --apihost=apihost        whisk API host
  --apiversion=apiversion  whisk API version
  --cert=cert              client cert
  --debug=debug            Debug level output
  --help                   Show help
  --key=key                client key
  --version                Show version

ALIASES
  $ aio runtime:pkg:get
  $ aio rt:package:get
  $ aio rt:pkg:get

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime

aio runtime:package:list [NAMESPACE]

Lists all the Packages

Lists all the Packages

USAGE
  $ aio runtime:package:list [NAMESPACE]

OPTIONS
  -c, --count              show only the total number of packages
  -i, --insecure           bypass certificate check
  -l, --limit=limit        only return LIMIT number of packages
  -n, --name               sort results by name
  -s, --skip=skip          exclude the first SKIP number of packages from the result
  -u, --auth=auth          whisk auth
  -v, --verbose            Verbose output
  --apihost=apihost        whisk API host
  --apiversion=apiversion  whisk API version
  --cert=cert              client cert
  --debug=debug            Debug level output
  --help                   Show help
  --json                   output raw json
  --key=key                client key
  --name-sort              sort results by name
  --version                Show version

ALIASES
  $ aio runtime:package:ls
  $ aio runtime:pkg:list
  $ aio runtime:pkg:ls
  $ aio rt:package:list
  $ aio rt:package:ls
  $ aio rt:pkg:list
  $ aio rt:pkg:ls

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime

aio runtime:package:update PACKAGENAME

Updates a Package

Updates a Package

USAGE
  $ aio runtime:package:update PACKAGENAME

OPTIONS
  -A, --annotation-file=annotation-file  FILE containing annotation values in JSON format
  -P, --param-file=param-file            parameter to be passed to the package for json file
  -a, --annotation=annotation            annotation values in KEY VALUE format
  -i, --insecure                         bypass certificate check
  -p, --param=param                      parameters in key value pairs to be passed to the package
  -u, --auth=auth                        whisk auth
  -v, --verbose                          Verbose output
  --apihost=apihost                      whisk API host
  --apiversion=apiversion                whisk API version
  --cert=cert                            client cert
  --debug=debug                          Debug level output
  --help                                 Show help
  --json                                 output raw json
  --key=key                              client key
  --shared=true|yes|false|no             parameter to be passed to indicate whether package is shared or private
  --version                              Show version

ALIASES
  $ aio runtime:pkg:update
  $ aio rt:package:update
  $ aio rt:pkg:update

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime

aio runtime:property

Execute property commands

Execute property commands

USAGE
  $ aio runtime:property

OPTIONS
  -i, --insecure  bypass certificate check
  -u, --auth      whisk auth
  -v, --verbose   Verbose output
  --apihost       whisk API host
  --apiversion    whisk API version
  --cert          client cert
  --debug=debug   Debug level output
  --help          Show help
  --key           client key
  --version       Show version

ALIASES
  $ aio runtime:prop
  $ aio rt:prop
  $ aio rt:property

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime

aio runtime:property:get

get property

get property

USAGE
  $ aio runtime:property:get

OPTIONS
  -i, --insecure  bypass certificate check
  -u, --auth      whisk auth
  -v, --verbose   Verbose output
  --all           all properties
  --apibuild      whisk API build version
  --apibuildno    whisk API build number
  --apihost       whisk API host
  --apiversion    whisk API version
  --cert          client cert
  --cliversion    whisk CLI version
  --debug=debug   Debug level output
  --help          Show help
  --key           client key
  --namespace     whisk namespace
  --version       Show version

ALIASES
  $ aio runtime:prop:get
  $ aio rt:property:get
  $ aio rt:prop:get

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime

aio runtime:property:set

set property

set property

USAGE
  $ aio runtime:property:set

OPTIONS
  -i, --insecure         bypass certificate check
  -u, --auth             whisk auth
  -v, --verbose          Verbose output
  --apihost              whisk API host
  --apiversion           whisk API version
  --cert                 client cert
  --debug=debug          Debug level output
  --help                 Show help
  --key                  client key
  --namespace=namespace  whisk namespace
  --version              Show version

ALIASES
  $ aio runtime:prop:set
  $ aio rt:property:set
  $ aio rt:prop:set

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime

aio runtime:property:unset

unset property

unset property

USAGE
  $ aio runtime:property:unset

OPTIONS
  -i, --insecure  bypass certificate check
  -u, --auth      whisk auth
  -v, --verbose   Verbose output
  --apihost       whisk API host
  --apiversion    whisk API version
  --cert          client cert
  --debug=debug   Debug level output
  --help          Show help
  --key           client key
  --namespace     whisk namespace
  --version       Show version

ALIASES
  $ aio runtime:prop:unset
  $ aio rt:property:unset
  $ aio rt:prop:unset

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime

aio runtime:route

Manage your routes

Manage your routes

USAGE
  $ aio runtime:route

OPTIONS
  -i, --insecure  bypass certificate check
  -u, --auth      whisk auth
  -v, --verbose   Verbose output
  --apihost       whisk API host
  --apiversion    whisk API version
  --cert          client cert
  --debug=debug   Debug level output
  --help          Show help
  --key           client key
  --version       Show version

ALIASES
  $ aio runtime:api
  $ aio rt:api

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime

aio runtime:route:create [BASEPATH] [RELPATH] [APIVERB] [ACTION]

create a new api route

create a new api route

USAGE
  $ aio runtime:route:create [BASEPATH] [RELPATH] [APIVERB] [ACTION]

ARGUMENTS
  BASEPATH  The base path of the api
  RELPATH   The path of the api relative to the base path
  APIVERB   (get|post|put|patch|delete|head|options) The http verb
  ACTION    The action to call

OPTIONS
  -c, --config-file=config-file                     file containing API configuration in swagger JSON format
  -i, --insecure                                    bypass certificate check

  -n, --apiname=apiname                             Friendly name of the API; ignored when CFG_FILE is specified
                                                    (default BASE_PATH)

  -r, --response-type=html|http|json|text|svg|json  [default: json] Set the web action response TYPE.

  -u, --auth                                        whisk auth

  -v, --verbose                                     Verbose output

  --apihost                                         whisk API host

  --apiversion                                      whisk API version

  --cert                                            client cert

  --debug=debug                                     Debug level output

  --help                                            Show help

  --key                                             client key

  --version                                         Show version

ALIASES
  $ aio runtime:api:create
  $ aio rt:route:create
  $ aio rt:api:create

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime

aio runtime:route:delete BASEPATHORAPINAME [RELPATH] [APIVERB]

delete an API

delete an API

USAGE
  $ aio runtime:route:delete BASEPATHORAPINAME [RELPATH] [APIVERB]

ARGUMENTS
  BASEPATHORAPINAME  The base path or api name
  RELPATH            The path of the api relative to the base path
  APIVERB            (get|post|put|patch|delete|head|options) The http verb

OPTIONS
  -i, --insecure  bypass certificate check
  -u, --auth      whisk auth
  -v, --verbose   Verbose output
  --apihost       whisk API host
  --apiversion    whisk API version
  --cert          client cert
  --debug=debug   Debug level output
  --help          Show help
  --key           client key
  --version       Show version

ALIASES
  $ aio runtime:api:delete
  $ aio rt:route:delete
  $ aio rt:api:delete

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime

aio runtime:route:get BASEPATHORAPINAME

get API details

get API details

USAGE
  $ aio runtime:route:get BASEPATHORAPINAME

ARGUMENTS
  BASEPATHORAPINAME  The base path or api name

OPTIONS
  -i, --insecure  bypass certificate check
  -u, --auth      whisk auth
  -v, --verbose   Verbose output
  --apihost       whisk API host
  --apiversion    whisk API version
  --cert          client cert
  --debug=debug   Debug level output
  --help          Show help
  --key           client key
  --version       Show version

ALIASES
  $ aio runtime:api:get
  $ aio rt:route:get
  $ aio rt:api:get

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime

aio runtime:route:list [BASEPATH] [RELPATH] [APIVERB]

list route/apis for Adobe I/O Runtime

list route/apis for Adobe I/O Runtime

USAGE
  $ aio runtime:route:list [BASEPATH] [RELPATH] [APIVERB]

ARGUMENTS
  BASEPATH  The base path of the api
  RELPATH   The path of the api relative to the base path
  APIVERB   (get|post|put|patch|delete|head|options) The http verb

OPTIONS
  -i, --insecure     bypass certificate check
  -l, --limit=limit  only return LIMIT number of triggers
  -s, --skip=skip    exclude the first SKIP number of triggers from the result
  -u, --auth         whisk auth
  -v, --verbose      Verbose output
  --apihost          whisk API host
  --apiversion       whisk API version
  --cert             client cert
  --debug=debug      Debug level output
  --help             Show help
  --json             output raw json
  --key              client key
  --version          Show version

ALIASES
  $ aio runtime:route:ls
  $ aio runtime:api:list
  $ aio runtime:api:ls
  $ aio rt:route:list
  $ aio rt:route:ls
  $ aio rt:api:list
  $ aio rt:api:ls

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime

aio runtime:rule

Manage your rules

Manage your rules

USAGE
  $ aio runtime:rule

OPTIONS
  -i, --insecure  bypass certificate check
  -u, --auth      whisk auth
  -v, --verbose   Verbose output
  --apihost       whisk API host
  --apiversion    whisk API version
  --cert          client cert
  --debug=debug   Debug level output
  --help          Show help
  --key           client key
  --version       Show version

ALIASES
  $ aio rt:rule

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime

aio runtime:rule:create NAME TRIGGER ACTION

Create a Rule

Create a Rule

USAGE
  $ aio runtime:rule:create NAME TRIGGER ACTION

ARGUMENTS
  NAME     Name of the rule
  TRIGGER  Name of the trigger
  ACTION   Name of the action

OPTIONS
  -i, --insecure  bypass certificate check
  -u, --auth      whisk auth
  -v, --verbose   Verbose output
  --apihost       whisk API host
  --apiversion    whisk API version
  --cert          client cert
  --debug=debug   Debug level output
  --help          Show help
  --json          output raw json
  --key           client key
  --version       Show version

ALIASES
  $ aio rt:rule:create

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime

aio runtime:rule:delete NAME

Delete a Rule

Delete a Rule

USAGE
  $ aio runtime:rule:delete NAME

ARGUMENTS
  NAME  Name of the rule

OPTIONS
  -i, --insecure  bypass certificate check
  -u, --auth      whisk auth
  -v, --verbose   Verbose output
  --apihost       whisk API host
  --apiversion    whisk API version
  --cert          client cert
  --debug=debug   Debug level output
  --help          Show help
  --json          output raw json
  --key           client key
  --version       Show version

ALIASES
  $ aio rt:rule:delete

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime

aio runtime:rule:disable NAME

Disable a Rule

Disable a Rule

USAGE
  $ aio runtime:rule:disable NAME

ARGUMENTS
  NAME  Name of the rule

OPTIONS
  -i, --insecure  bypass certificate check
  -u, --auth      whisk auth
  -v, --verbose   Verbose output
  --apihost       whisk API host
  --apiversion    whisk API version
  --cert          client cert
  --debug=debug   Debug level output
  --help          Show help
  --key           client key
  --version       Show version

ALIASES
  $ aio rt:rule:disable

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime

aio runtime:rule:enable NAME

Enable a Rule

Enable a Rule

USAGE
  $ aio runtime:rule:enable NAME

ARGUMENTS
  NAME  Name of the rule

OPTIONS
  -i, --insecure  bypass certificate check
  -u, --auth      whisk auth
  -v, --verbose   Verbose output
  --apihost       whisk API host
  --apiversion    whisk API version
  --cert          client cert
  --debug=debug   Debug level output
  --help          Show help
  --key           client key
  --version       Show version

ALIASES
  $ aio rt:rule:enable

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime

aio runtime:rule:get NAME

Retrieves a Rule

Retrieves a Rule

USAGE
  $ aio runtime:rule:get NAME

ARGUMENTS
  NAME  Name of the rule

OPTIONS
  -i, --insecure  bypass certificate check
  -u, --auth      whisk auth
  -v, --verbose   Verbose output
  --apihost       whisk API host
  --apiversion    whisk API version
  --cert          client cert
  --debug=debug   Debug level output
  --help          Show help
  --key           client key
  --version       Show version

ALIASES
  $ aio rt:rule:get

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime

aio runtime:rule:list

Retrieves a list of Rules

Retrieves a list of Rules

USAGE
  $ aio runtime:rule:list

OPTIONS
  -c, --count        show only the total number of rules
  -i, --insecure     bypass certificate check
  -l, --limit=limit  Limit number of rules returned
  -n, --name         sort results by name
  -s, --skip=skip    Skip number of rules returned
  -u, --auth         whisk auth
  -v, --verbose      Verbose output
  --apihost          whisk API host
  --apiversion       whisk API version
  --cert             client cert
  --debug=debug      Debug level output
  --help             Show help
  --json             output raw json
  --key              client key
  --name-sort        sort results by name
  --version          Show version

ALIASES
  $ aio runtime:rule:ls
  $ aio rt:rule:list
  $ aio rt:rule:ls

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime

aio runtime:rule:status NAME

Gets the status of a rule

Gets the status of a rule

USAGE
  $ aio runtime:rule:status NAME

ARGUMENTS
  NAME  Name of the rule

OPTIONS
  -i, --insecure  bypass certificate check
  -u, --auth      whisk auth
  -v, --verbose   Verbose output
  --apihost       whisk API host
  --apiversion    whisk API version
  --cert          client cert
  --debug=debug   Debug level output
  --help          Show help
  --key           client key
  --version       Show version

ALIASES
  $ aio rt:rule:status

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime

aio runtime:rule:update NAME TRIGGER ACTION

Update a Rule

Update a Rule

USAGE
  $ aio runtime:rule:update NAME TRIGGER ACTION

ARGUMENTS
  NAME     Name of the rule
  TRIGGER  Name of the trigger
  ACTION   Name of the action

OPTIONS
  -i, --insecure  bypass certificate check
  -u, --auth      whisk auth
  -v, --verbose   Verbose output
  --apihost       whisk API host
  --apiversion    whisk API version
  --cert          client cert
  --debug=debug   Debug level output
  --help          Show help
  --json          output raw json
  --key           client key
  --version       Show version

ALIASES
  $ aio rt:rule:update

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime

aio runtime:trigger

Manage your triggers

Manage your triggers

USAGE
  $ aio runtime:trigger

OPTIONS
  -i, --insecure  bypass certificate check
  -u, --auth      whisk auth
  -v, --verbose   Verbose output
  --apihost       whisk API host
  --apiversion    whisk API version
  --cert          client cert
  --debug=debug   Debug level output
  --help          Show help
  --key           client key
  --version       Show version

ALIASES
  $ aio rt:trigger

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime

aio runtime:trigger:create TRIGGERNAME

Create a trigger for Adobe I/O Runtime

Create a trigger for Adobe I/O Runtime

USAGE
  $ aio runtime:trigger:create TRIGGERNAME

ARGUMENTS
  TRIGGERNAME  The name of the trigger

OPTIONS
  -A, --annotation-file=annotation-file  FILE containing annotation values in JSON format
  -P, --param-file=param-file            FILE containing parameter values in JSON format
  -a, --annotation=annotation            annotation values in KEY VALUE format
  -f, --feed=feed                        trigger feed ACTION_NAME
  -i, --insecure                         bypass certificate check
  -p, --param=param                      parameter values in KEY VALUE format
  -u, --auth                             whisk auth
  -v, --verbose                          Verbose output
  --apihost                              whisk API host
  --apiversion                           whisk API version
  --cert                                 client cert
  --debug=debug                          Debug level output
  --help                                 Show help
  --key                                  client key
  --version                              Show version

ALIASES
  $ aio rt:trigger:create

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime

aio runtime:trigger:delete TRIGGERPATH

Delete a trigger for Adobe I/O Runtime

Delete a trigger for Adobe I/O Runtime

USAGE
  $ aio runtime:trigger:delete TRIGGERPATH

ARGUMENTS
  TRIGGERPATH  The name of the trigger, in the format /NAMESPACE/NAME

OPTIONS
  -i, --insecure  bypass certificate check
  -u, --auth      whisk auth
  -v, --verbose   Verbose output
  --apihost       whisk API host
  --apiversion    whisk API version
  --cert          client cert
  --debug=debug   Debug level output
  --help          Show help
  --key           client key
  --version       Show version

ALIASES
  $ aio rt:trigger:delete

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime

aio runtime:trigger:fire TRIGGERNAME

Fire a trigger for Adobe I/O Runtime

Fire a trigger for Adobe I/O Runtime

USAGE
  $ aio runtime:trigger:fire TRIGGERNAME

ARGUMENTS
  TRIGGERNAME  The name of the trigger

OPTIONS
  -P, --param-file=param-file  FILE containing parameter values in JSON format
  -i, --insecure               bypass certificate check
  -p, --param=param            parameter values in KEY VALUE format
  -u, --auth                   whisk auth
  -v, --verbose                Verbose output
  --apihost                    whisk API host
  --apiversion                 whisk API version
  --cert                       client cert
  --debug=debug                Debug level output
  --help                       Show help
  --key                        client key
  --version                    Show version

ALIASES
  $ aio rt:trigger:fire

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime

aio runtime:trigger:get TRIGGERPATH

Get a trigger for Adobe I/O Runtime

Get a trigger for Adobe I/O Runtime

USAGE
  $ aio runtime:trigger:get TRIGGERPATH

ARGUMENTS
  TRIGGERPATH  The name/path of the trigger, in the format /NAMESPACE/NAME

OPTIONS
  -i, --insecure  bypass certificate check
  -u, --auth      whisk auth
  -v, --verbose   Verbose output
  --apihost       whisk API host
  --apiversion    whisk API version
  --cert          client cert
  --debug=debug   Debug level output
  --help          Show help
  --key           client key
  --version       Show version

ALIASES
  $ aio rt:trigger:get

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime

aio runtime:trigger:list

Lists all of your triggers for Adobe I/O Runtime

Lists all of your triggers for Adobe I/O Runtime

USAGE
  $ aio runtime:trigger:list

OPTIONS
  -c, --count        show only the total number of triggers
  -i, --insecure     bypass certificate check
  -l, --limit=limit  only return LIMIT number of triggers
  -n, --name         sort results by name
  -s, --skip=skip    exclude the first SKIP number of triggers from the result
  -u, --auth         whisk auth
  -v, --verbose      Verbose output
  --apihost          whisk API host
  --apiversion       whisk API version
  --cert             client cert
  --debug=debug      Debug level output
  --help             Show help
  --json             output raw json
  --key              client key
  --name-sort        sort results by name
  --version          Show version

ALIASES
  $ aio runtime:trigger:ls
  $ aio rt:trigger:list
  $ aio rt:trigger:ls

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime

aio runtime:trigger:update TRIGGERNAME

Update or create a trigger for Adobe I/O Runtime

Update or create a trigger for Adobe I/O Runtime

USAGE
  $ aio runtime:trigger:update TRIGGERNAME

ARGUMENTS
  TRIGGERNAME  The name of the trigger

OPTIONS
  -A, --annotation-file=annotation-file  FILE containing annotation values in JSON format
  -P, --param-file=param-file            FILE containing parameter values in JSON format
  -a, --annotation=annotation            annotation values in KEY VALUE format
  -i, --insecure                         bypass certificate check
  -p, --param=param                      parameter values in KEY VALUE format
  -u, --auth                             whisk auth
  -v, --verbose                          Verbose output
  --apihost                              whisk API host
  --apiversion                           whisk API version
  --cert                                 client cert
  --debug=debug                          Debug level output
  --help                                 Show help
  --key                                  client key
  --version                              Show version

ALIASES
  $ aio rt:trigger:update

See code: @adobe/aio-cli-plugin-runtime

aio update

Update all installed plugins.

Update all installed plugins.
This command will only:
- update user-installed plugins that are not core


USAGE
  $ aio update

OPTIONS
  -c, --[no-]confirm  confirmation needed for update (defaults to true)
  -i, --interactive   interactive update mode
  -l, --list          list plugins that will be updated
  -v, --verbose       Verbose output

DESCRIPTION
  This command will only:
  - update user-installed plugins that are not core

See code: src/commands/update.js

