Page Model Manager

An interpreter between Adobe Experience Manager Editor and the Adobe Experience Manager Single Page Application (SPA) Editor. The SPA Editor is recommended solution for projects that use SPA framework (React or Angular). For more information please see the documentation.

Installation

npm install @ adobe / aem - spa - page - model - manager

Documentation

Contributing

Contributions are welcome! Read the Contributing Guide for more information.

Licensing

This project is licensed under the Apache V2 License. See LICENSE for more information.