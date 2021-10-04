AEM Component Mapping package

A storage library for front-end components. Provides a way for the Single Page Application to map front-end components to Adobe Experience Manager resource types (AEM Components). The SPA Editor is the recommended solution for projects that use a SPA framework (React or Angular). For more information please see the documentation.

Installation

npm install @ adobe / aem - spa - component - mapping

Documentation

Contributing

Contributions are welcome! Read the Contributing Guide for more information.

Licensing

This project is licensed under the Apache V2 License. See LICENSE for more information.