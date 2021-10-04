openbase logo
@adobe/aem-spa-component-mapping

by adobe
1.1.1 (see all)

Provides a way to map Single Page Application front-end components with Adobe Experience Manager resource types.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.1K

GitHub Stars

20

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

AEM Component Mapping package

License NPM Version Documentation

codecov Quality Gate Status Known Vulnerabilities Dependencies

A storage library for front-end components. Provides a way for the Single Page Application to map front-end components to Adobe Experience Manager resource types (AEM Components). The SPA Editor is the recommended solution for projects that use a SPA framework (React or Angular). For more information please see the documentation.

Installation

npm install @adobe/aem-spa-component-mapping

Documentation

Contributing

Contributions are welcome! Read the Contributing Guide for more information.

Licensing

This project is licensed under the Apache V2 License. See LICENSE for more information.

