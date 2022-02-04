openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@adminkit/core

by adminkit
3.1.0 (see all)

AdminKit is a free & open-source HTML dashboard & admin template based on Bootstrap 5

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.1K

GitHub Stars

806

Maintenance

Last Commit

15d ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Bootstrap Admin Panel

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

AdminKit is a free & open-source HTML dashboard & admin template based on Bootstrap 5

AdminKit

AdminKit is a free & open-source HTML dashboard & admin template based on Bootstrap 5.

NPM version License GitHub issues open GitHub issues closed Live Demo Download
GitHub stars

Preview

A professional Admin & Dashboard template based on Bootstrap 5 that comes with hundreds of UI components, forms, tables, charts, pages and icons. AdminKit does not require jQuery and neither does one of the 3rd party libraries AdminKit is using. See demo.

AdminKit Demo

Features

  • Customizable: You don't need to be an expert to customize AdminKit. Our code is very readable and well documented.
  • Fully Responsive: With mobile, tablet & desktop support it doesn't matter what device you're using. AdminKit is responsive in all browsers.
  • Cross-Browser: Our themes are working perfectly with Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Opera, and Edge. We're working hard to support them.
  • Clean Code: We strictly follow Bootstrap's guidelines to make your integration as easy as possible. All code is handwritten.
  • No jQuery: AdminKit, and all third-party libraries used in the admin template, do not require jQuery as a dependency.
  • Regular Updates: From time to time you'll receive an update containing new components, improvements, and bugfixes.

Quick start

Download

Build tools

The theme includes a custom Webpack file, which can be used to quickly recompile and minify theme assets while developing or for deployment. You'll need to install Node.js before using Webpack.

Once Node.js is installed, run npm install to install the rest of AdminKit's dependencies. All dependencies will be downloaded to the node_modules directory.

npm install

Now you're ready to modify the source files and generate new dist/ files. AdminKit uses webpack-dev-server to automatically detect file changes and start a local webserver at http://localhost:8080.

npm start

Compile, optimize, minify and uglify all source files to dist/ folder:

npm run build

CDN support

All files included in the @adminkit/core npm package are available over a CDN.

CSS:

<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/@adminkit/core@latest/dist/css/app.css">

Javascript:

<script src="https://unpkg.com/@adminkit/core@latest/dist/js/app.js"></script>

File structure

The package contains the following directories and files:

adminkit/
├── .babelrc
├── .eslintrc
├── .nvmrc
├── README.md
├── package.json
├── postcss.config.js
├── webpack.config.js
├── src/
│   ├── fonts/
│   ├── img/
│   ├── js/
│   │   ├── modules/
│   │   └── app.js
│   └── scss/
│       ├── 1-variables/
│       ├── 2-mixins/
│       ├── 3-components/
│       ├── 4-utilities/
│       ├── 5-vendor/
│       └── app.scss
└── dist/
    ├── css/
    │   └── app.css
    └── js/
        └── app.js

Browser Support

Edge
Edge		Firefox
Firefox		Chrome
Chrome		Safari
Safari		iOS Safari
iOS Safari
last versionlast 2 versionslast 2 versionslast 2 versionslast 2 versions

Resources

Bugs and feature requests

Found a bug or have a feature request? Please open a new issue.

Upgrade to PRO

Get more power with AdminKit PRO, a premium variant of AdminKit, featuring hundreds of UI components, forms, tables, charts, pages, and icons.

Free VersionAdminKit PRO
15 Demo Pages✔ 45+ Demo Pages
1 Plugin✔ 10+ Plugins
1 Color Scheme✔ 3 Color Schemes
✔ All Bootstrap 5 Components
✔ Dark Mode 🌙
✔ Compact Sidebar
✔ Calendar
✔ Advanced Forms
✔ Drag and Drop
✔ Toast Notifications
✔ WYSIWYG Editors
✔ Premium Support

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

admin-lteAdminLTE - Free admin dashboard template based on Bootstrap 4
GitHub Stars
40K
Weekly Downloads
32K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
105
Top Feedback
6Easy to Use
6Highly Customizable
3Great Documentation
gentelellaFree Bootstrap 4 Admin Dashboard Template
GitHub Stars
20K
Weekly Downloads
5K
User Rating
4.4/ 5
9
Top Feedback
material-dashboardMaterial Dashboard - Open Source Bootstrap 5 Material Design Admin
GitHub Stars
10K
Weekly Downloads
612
User Rating
3.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
sleek-dashboardSleek Dashboard - Free Bootstrap 4 Admin Template and UI Kit
GitHub Stars
791
Weekly Downloads
198
startbootstrap-sb-adminA free, open source, Bootstrap admin theme created by Start Bootstrap
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
870
See 16 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial