AdminKit

AdminKit is a free & open-source HTML dashboard & admin template based on Bootstrap 5.





Preview

A professional Admin & Dashboard template based on Bootstrap 5 that comes with hundreds of UI components, forms, tables, charts, pages and icons. AdminKit does not require jQuery and neither does one of the 3rd party libraries AdminKit is using. See demo.

Features

Customizable: You don't need to be an expert to customize AdminKit. Our code is very readable and well documented.

You don't need to be an expert to customize AdminKit. Our code is very readable and well documented. Fully Responsive: With mobile, tablet & desktop support it doesn't matter what device you're using. AdminKit is responsive in all browsers.

With mobile, tablet & desktop support it doesn't matter what device you're using. AdminKit is responsive in all browsers. Cross-Browser: Our themes are working perfectly with Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Opera, and Edge. We're working hard to support them.

Our themes are working perfectly with Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Opera, and Edge. We're working hard to support them. Clean Code: We strictly follow Bootstrap's guidelines to make your integration as easy as possible. All code is handwritten.

We strictly follow Bootstrap's guidelines to make your integration as easy as possible. All code is handwritten. No jQuery: AdminKit, and all third-party libraries used in the admin template, do not require jQuery as a dependency.

AdminKit, and all third-party libraries used in the admin template, do not require jQuery as a dependency. Regular Updates: From time to time you'll receive an update containing new components, improvements, and bugfixes.

Quick start

Download

Clone this repo git clone https://github.com/adminkit/adminkit.git

Download from GitHub

Download from Website

The theme includes a custom Webpack file, which can be used to quickly recompile and minify theme assets while developing or for deployment. You'll need to install Node.js before using Webpack.

Once Node.js is installed, run npm install to install the rest of AdminKit's dependencies. All dependencies will be downloaded to the node_modules directory.

npm install

Now you're ready to modify the source files and generate new dist/ files. AdminKit uses webpack-dev-server to automatically detect file changes and start a local webserver at http://localhost:8080.

npm start

Compile, optimize, minify and uglify all source files to dist/ folder:

npm run build

CDN support

All files included in the @adminkit/core npm package are available over a CDN.

CSS:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://unpkg.com/@adminkit/core@latest/dist/css/app.css" >

Javascript:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/@adminkit/core@latest/dist/js/app.js" > </ script >

File structure

The package contains the following directories and files:

adminkit/ ├── .babelrc ├── .eslintrc ├── .nvmrc ├── README .md ├── package .json ├── postcss .config .js ├── webpack .config .js ├── src/ │ ├── fonts/ │ ├── img/ │ ├── js/ │ │ ├── modules/ │ │ └── app .js │ └── scss/ │ ├── 1 -variables/ │ ├── 2 -mixins/ │ ├── 3 -components/ │ ├── 4 -utilities/ │ ├── 5 -vendor/ │ └── app .scss └── dist/ ├── css/ │ └── app .css └── js/ └── app .js

Browser Support



Edge

Firefox

Chrome

Safari

iOS Safari last version last 2 versions last 2 versions last 2 versions last 2 versions

Resources

Bugs and feature requests

Found a bug or have a feature request? Please open a new issue.

Upgrade to PRO

Get more power with AdminKit PRO, a premium variant of AdminKit, featuring hundreds of UI components, forms, tables, charts, pages, and icons.