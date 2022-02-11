Expressjs plugin for AdminJS

This is an official AdminJS plugin which integrates it to expressjs framework.

AdminJS

AdminJS is an automatic admin interface which can be plugged into your application. You, as a developer, provide database models (like posts, comments, stores, products or whatever else your application uses), and AdminJS generates UI which allows you (or other trusted users) to manage content.

Check out the example application with mongo and postgres models here: https://admin-bro-example-app-staging.herokuapp.com/admin/login

Or visit AdminJS github page.

Usage

To see example usage visit the Express section under AdminJS project page

Debugging

Set process.env.ADMINJS_EXPRESS_DEBUG env variable to see debug logs from the library

License

AdminJS is Copyright © 2021 SoftwareBrothers.co. It is free software and may be redistributed under the terms specified in the LICENSE file.

About SoftwareBrothers.co

We’re an open, friendly team that helps clients from all over the world to transform their businesses and create astonishing products.