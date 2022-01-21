This is an official AdminJS adapter which integrates TypeORM into AdminJS. (originally forked from Arteha/admin-bro-typeorm)

Installation: yarn add @adminjs/typeorm

Usage

The plugin can be registered using standard AdminJS.registerAdapter method.

import { Database, Resource } from '@adminjs/typeorm' import AdminJS from 'adminjs' AdminJS.registerAdapter({ Database, Resource }); import { validate } from 'class-validator' Resource.validate = validate

Example

import { BaseEntity, Entity, PrimaryGeneratedColumn, Column, createConnection, ManyToOne, RelationId } from 'typeorm' import * as express from 'express' import { Database, Resource } from '@adminjs/typeorm' import { validate } from 'class-validator' import AdminJS from 'adminjs' import * as AdminJSExpress from '@adminjs/express' Resource.validate = validate AdminJS.registerAdapter({ Database, Resource }) () export class Person extends BaseEntity { () public id: number ; ({ type : 'varchar' }) public firstName: string ; ({ type : 'varchar' }) public lastName: string ; ( type => CarDealer, carDealer => carDealer.cars) organization: Organization; ( ( person: Person ) => person.organization) organizationId: number ; public toString(): string { return ` ${firstName} ${lastName} ` ; } } ( async () => { const connection = await createConnection({ }) Person.useConnection(connection) const adminJs = new AdminJS({ resources: [ { resource: Person, options: { parent: { name: 'foobar' } } } ], rootPath: '/admin' , }) const app = express() const router = AdminJSExpress.buildRouter(adminJs) app.use(adminJs.options.rootPath, router) app.listen( 3000 ) })()

ManyToOne

Admin supports ManyToOne relationship but you also have to define @RealationId as stated in the example above.

Contribution

Running the example app

If you want to set this up locally this is the suggested process:

fork the repo Install dependencies

yarn install

register this package as a (linked package)[https://classic.yarnpkg.com/en/docs/cli/link/]

yarn link

Setup example app

Install all dependencies and use previously linked version of @adminjs/typeorm .

cd example-app yarn install yarn link @ adminjs / typeorm

Optionally you might want to link your local version of adminjs package

Make sure you have all the envs set (which are defined in example-app/ormconfig.js ) Build the package in watch mode

(in the root folder)

yarn dev

run the app in the dev mode

cd example-app yarn dev

Pull request

Before you make a PR make sure all tests pass and your code wont causes linter errors. You can do this by running:

yarn lint yarn test