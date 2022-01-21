openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@admin-bro/typeorm

by SoftwareBrothers
1.4.0 (see all)

TypeORM adapter for AdminBro

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.1K

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

adminjs-typeorm

This is an official AdminJS adapter which integrates TypeORM into AdminJS. (originally forked from Arteha/admin-bro-typeorm)

Installation: yarn add @adminjs/typeorm

Usage

The plugin can be registered using standard AdminJS.registerAdapter method.

import { Database, Resource } from '@adminjs/typeorm'
import AdminJS from 'adminjs'

AdminJS.registerAdapter({ Database, Resource });

// Optional: if you use class-validator you have to inject this to resource.
import { validate } from 'class-validator'
Resource.validate = validate

Example

import {
  BaseEntity,
  Entity, PrimaryGeneratedColumn, Column,
  createConnection,
  ManyToOne,
  RelationId
} from 'typeorm'
import * as express from 'express'
import { Database, Resource } from '@adminjs/typeorm'
import { validate } from 'class-validator'

import AdminJS from 'adminjs'
import * as AdminJSExpress from '@adminjs/express'

Resource.validate = validate
AdminJS.registerAdapter({ Database, Resource })

@Entity()
export class Person extends BaseEntity
{
  @PrimaryGeneratedColumn()
  public id: number;

  @Column({type: 'varchar'})
  public firstName: string;

  @Column({type: 'varchar'})
  public lastName: string;

  @ManyToOne(type => CarDealer, carDealer => carDealer.cars)
  organization: Organization;

  // in order be able to fetch resources in adminjs - we have to have id available
  @RelationId((person: Person) => person.organization)
  organizationId: number;

  // For fancy clickable relation links:
  public toString(): string
  {
    return `${firstName} ${lastName}`;
  }
}

( async () =>
{
  const connection = await createConnection({/* ... */})

  // Applying connection to model
  Person.useConnection(connection)

  const adminJs = new AdminJS({
    // databases: [connection],
    resources: [
      { resource: Person, options: { parent: { name: 'foobar' } } }
      ],
    rootPath: '/admin',
  })

  const app = express()
  const router = AdminJSExpress.buildRouter(adminJs)
  app.use(adminJs.options.rootPath, router)
  app.listen(3000)
})()

ManyToOne

Admin supports ManyToOne relationship but you also have to define @RealationId as stated in the example above.

Contribution

Running the example app

If you want to set this up locally this is the suggested process:

  1. fork the repo
  2. Install dependencies
yarn install
  1. register this package as a (linked package)[https://classic.yarnpkg.com/en/docs/cli/link/]
yarn link
  1. Setup example app

Install all dependencies and use previously linked version of @adminjs/typeorm.

cd example-app
yarn install
yarn link @adminjs/typeorm

Optionally you might want to link your local version of adminjs package

  1. Make sure you have all the envs set (which are defined in example-app/ormconfig.js)

  2. Build the package in watch mode

(in the root folder)

yarn dev
  1. run the app in the dev mode
cd example-app
yarn dev

Pull request

Before you make a PR make sure all tests pass and your code wont causes linter errors. You can do this by running:

yarn lint
yarn test

or with proper envs: POSTGRES_USER=yourtestuser POSTGRES_DATABASE="database_test" yarn test

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial