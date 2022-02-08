This package consists of all DesignSystem components from AdminJS so you can use all of them outside the
adminjs core.
It was created with the help of 2 amazing packages:
make sure to check them out to use the full potential of this design system.
yarn add styled-components @adminjs/design-system
Optionally, if you use typescript, you might want to install types for
styled-components
yarn add --dev @types/styled-components
Design System needs a
theme so in order to use it you have to use
ThemeProvider from
styled-components like this:
import { ThemeProvider } from 'styled-components'
// theme is the default theme, which you can alter
import { theme, Button, Box, Icon } from '@adminjs/design-system'
function App() {
return (
<ThemeProvider theme={theme}>
<Box variant="grey">
<Button><Icon icon="Add" />Click Me</Button>
<Button variant='primary' ml="xl">I am important</Button>
</Box>
</ThemeProvider>
);
}
export default App;
Design System provides you with the default theme. It contains all the parameters like paddings, colors, font sizes etc. For the list of all available parameters take a look at the Theme spec.
But nothing stands in a way for you to change the default theme. In order to do that you can use
combineStyles method:
import { combineStyles } from '@adminjs/design-system`
const myTheme = combineStyles({
colors: {
primary100: '#000'
}
})
//....
<ThemeProvider theme={myTheme}>
//....
Sometimes you might want to change the look and feel of a particular component - not the entire theme. You can achieve that with
styled method:
import { Button } from '@adminjs/design-system'
import styled from 'styled-components'
const MyRoundedButton = styled(Button)`
border-radius: 10px;
`
and then you can use it like a normal button component:
<MyRoundedButton variant="primary">Rounded I am</MyRoundedButton>
For the list off all the components and their documentation go to adminjs.co
This npm package comes with the bundled versions as well. You can find them under:
node_modules/@adminjd/design-system/bundle.development.js
node_modules/@adminjs/design-system/bundle.production.js (minified)
(they can also be bundled by using
bundle script:
yarn bundle or
NODE_ENV=production yarn bundle)
In order to use them you will have to host them (put to your 'public' folder) and then put them into the HEAD of your page:
<head>
<!-- ... -->
<script crossorigin src="https://unpkg.com/react@16/umd/react.development.js"></script>
<script crossorigin src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/styled-components/5.1.1/styled-components.js"></script>
<script crossorigin src="/bundle.development.js"></script>
<!-- ... -->
</head>
If you find any UI errors - feel free to create a PR.
Inside the repo there is a storybook folder containing all the stories. In order to run it go inside and:
cd storybook
yarn install
yarn storybook
AdminJS is Copyright © 2021 SoftwareBrothers.co. It is free software, and may be redistributed under the terms specified in the MIT LICENSE file.
We’re an open, friendly team that helps clients from all over the world to transform their businesses and create astonishing products.