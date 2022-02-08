This package consists of all DesignSystem components from AdminJS so you can use all of them outside the adminjs core.

It was created with the help of 2 amazing packages:

styled-components which is a peerDependency

styled-system

make sure to check them out to use the full potential of this design system.

Installation

yarn add styled-components @adminjs/design-system

Optionally, if you use typescript, you might want to install types for styled-components

yarn add --dev @ types / styled - components

Design System needs a theme so in order to use it you have to use ThemeProvider from styled-components like this:

import { ThemeProvider } from 'styled-components' import { theme, Button, Box, Icon } from '@adminjs/design-system' function App ( ) { return ( < ThemeProvider theme = {theme} > < Box variant = "grey" > < Button > < Icon icon = "Add" /> Click Me </ Button > < Button variant = 'primary' ml = "xl" > I am important </ Button > </ Box > </ ThemeProvider > ); } export default App;

Changing theme

Design System provides you with the default theme. It contains all the parameters like paddings, colors, font sizes etc. For the list of all available parameters take a look at the Theme spec.

But nothing stands in a way for you to change the default theme. In order to do that you can use combineStyles method:

import { combineStyles } from '@adminjs/design-system` const myTheme = combineStyles({ colors: { primary100: ' } }) //.... <ThemeProvider theme={myTheme}> //....

Changing particular components

Sometimes you might want to change the look and feel of a particular component - not the entire theme. You can achieve that with styled method:

import { Button } from '@adminjs/design-system' import styled from 'styled-components' const MyRoundedButton = styled(Button) ` border-radius: 10px; `

and then you can use it like a normal button component:

< MyRoundedButton variant = "primary" > Rounded I am </ MyRoundedButton >

Components

For the list off all the components and their documentation go to adminjs.co

Bundled packages

This npm package comes with the bundled versions as well. You can find them under:

node_modules/@adminjd/design-system/bundle.development.js

node_modules/@adminjs/design-system/bundle.production.js (minified)

(they can also be bundled by using bundle script: yarn bundle or NODE_ENV=production yarn bundle )

In order to use them you will have to host them (put to your 'public' folder) and then put them into the HEAD of your page:

< head > < script crossorigin src = "https://unpkg.com/react@16/umd/react.development.js" > </ script > < script crossorigin src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/styled-components/5.1.1/styled-components.js" > </ script > < script crossorigin src = "/bundle.development.js" > </ script > </ head >

Contribute

If you find any UI errors - feel free to create a PR.

Storybook

Inside the repo there is a storybook folder containing all the stories. In order to run it go inside and:

cd storybook yarn install yarn storybook

License

AdminJS is Copyright © 2021 SoftwareBrothers.co. It is free software, and may be redistributed under the terms specified in the MIT LICENSE file.

About SoftwareBrothers.co

We’re an open, friendly team that helps clients from all over the world to transform their businesses and create astonishing products.