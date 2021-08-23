Keyed DB

A light-weight node library to manage a sorted & indexed collection with pagination support. All done using Binary Search. Based off my swift code for Queenfisher

Install

npm i github:adiwajshing/keyed-db

Running Tests

npm test

Functions

db = new KeyedDB<T> ( t => t.uniqueNumberKeyProperty, t => t.optionalUniqueIDProperty) db = new KeyedDB<T> ({ key: t => t.someProperty, compare: ( t1, t2 ) => someComputation(t1, t2) }, t => t.optionalUniqueIDProperty) db.insert (value) db.upsert (value) db.insertIfAbsent (value) db.delete (value) db.deleteById (value.optionalUniqueIDProperty) db.updateKey (value, value => value.uniqueKeyProperty = newValue) db.paginated (someCursor, 20 )

Usage

import KeyedDB from '@adiwajshing/keyed-db' type Chat = { timestamp: Date chatID: string } const db = new KeyedDB<Chat>( value => value.timestamp.getTime()* -1 , value => value.chatID) for ( let i = 0 ; i < 1000 ;i++) { db.insert ( { timestamp: new Date ( new Date ().getTime() - Math .random()* 10000 ), chatID: `person ${i} ` } ) } console .log (db.all()) console .log (db.paginated( null , 20 )) console .log (db.paginated( null , 20 , null , 'before' )) console .log (db.paginated( null , 20 , chat => chat.chatID.includes( 'something' ))) const someDate = new Date ().getTime() const cursorPaginated = db.paginated(someDate, 20 ) console .log (cursorPaginated) db.delete (cursorPaginated[ 0 ]) db.updateKey(cursorPaginated[ 1 ], value => value.timestamp = new Date ().getTime())

Time Complexity