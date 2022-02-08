Baileys does not require Selenium or any other browser to be interface with WhatsApp Web, it does so directly using a WebSocket. Not running Selenium or Chromimum saves you like half a gig of ram :/
Baileys supports interacting with the multi-device & web versions of WhatsApp.
Thank you to @pokearaujo for writing his observations on the workings of WhatsApp Multi-Device. Also, thank you to @Sigalor for writing his observations on the workings of WhatsApp Web and thanks to @Rhymen for the go implementation.
Baileys is type-safe, extensible and simple to use. If you require more functionality than provided, it'll super easy for you to write an extension. More on this here.
If you're interested in building a WhatsApp bot, you may wanna check out WhatsAppInfoBot and an actual bot built with it, Messcat.
Do check out & run example.ts to see example usage of the library. The script covers most common use cases. To run the example script, download or clone the repo and then type the following in terminal:
cd path/to/Baileys
yarn
yarn example for the multi-device edition
yarn example:legacy for the legacy web edition
Use the stable version:
yarn add @adiwajshing/baileys
Use the edge version (no guarantee of stability, but latest fixes + features)
yarn add github:adiwajshing/baileys
Then import in your code using:
// for multi-device
import makeWASocket from '@adiwajshing/baileys'
// for legacy web
import {makeWALegacySocket} from '@adiwajshing/baileys'
TODO
import makeWASocket, { DisconnectReason } from '@adiwajshing/baileys'
import { Boom } from '@hapi/boom'
async function connectToWhatsApp () {
const sock = makeWASocket({
// can provide additional config here
printQRInTerminal: true
})
sock.ev.on('connection.update', (update) => {
const { connection, lastDisconnect } = update
if(connection === 'close') {
const shouldReconnect = (lastDisconnect.error as Boom)?.output?.statusCode !== DisconnectReason.loggedOut
console.log('connection closed due to ', lastDisconnect.error, ', reconnecting ', shouldReconnect)
// reconnect if not logged out
if(shouldReconnect) {
connectToWhatsApp()
}
} else if(connection === 'open') {
console.log('opened connection')
}
})
sock.ev.on('messages.upsert', m => {
console.log(JSON.stringify(m, undefined, 2))
console.log('replying to', m.messages[0].key.remoteJid)
await sock.sendMessage(m.messages[0].key.remoteJid!, { text: 'Hello there!' })
})
}
// run in main file
connectToWhatsApp()
If the connection is successful, you will see a QR code printed on your terminal screen, scan it with WhatsApp on your phone and you'll be logged in!
Note: install
qrcode-terminal using
yarn add qrcode-terminal to auto-print the QR to the terminal.
sock.ev)
You can configure the connection by passing a
SocketConfig object.
The entire
SocketConfig structure is mentioned here with default values:
type SocketConfig = {
/** provide an auth state object to maintain the auth state */
auth?: AuthenticationState
/** the WS url to connect to WA */
waWebSocketUrl: string | URL
/** Fails the connection if the connection times out in this time interval or no data is received */
connectTimeoutMs: number
/** Default timeout for queries, undefined for no timeout */
defaultQueryTimeoutMs: number | undefined
/** ping-pong interval for WS connection */
keepAliveIntervalMs: number
/** proxy agent */
agent?: Agent
/** pino logger */
logger: Logger
/** version to connect with */
version: WAVersion
/** override browser config */
browser: WABrowserDescription
/** agent used for fetch requests -- uploading/downloading media */
fetchAgent?: Agent
/** should the QR be printed in the terminal */
printQRInTerminal: boolean
/**
* fetch a message from your store
* implement this so that messages failed to send (solves the "this message can take a while" issue) can be retried
* */
getMessage: (key: proto.IMessageKey) => Promise<proto.IMessage | undefined>
}
You obviously don't want to keep scanning the QR code every time you want to connect.
So, you can load the credentials to log back in:
import makeWASocket, { BufferJSON, useSingleFileAuthState } from '@adiwajshing/baileys'
import * as fs from 'fs'
// utility function to help save the auth state in a single file
// it's utility ends at demos -- as re-writing a large file over and over again is very inefficient
const { state, saveState } = useSingleFileAuthState('./auth_info_multi.json')
// will use the given state to connect
// so if valid credentials are available -- it'll connect without QR
const conn = makeSocket({ auth: state })
// this will be called as soon as the credentials are updated
sock.ev.on ('creds.update', saveState)
Note: When a message is received/sent, due to signal sessions needing updating, the auth keys (
authState.keys) will update. Whenever that happens, you must save the updated keys. Not doing so will prevent your messages from reaching the recipient & other unexpected consequences. The
useSingleFileAuthState function automatically takes care of that, but for any other serious implementation -- you will need to be very careful with the key state management.
Baileys now fires the
connection.update event to let you know something has updated in the connection. This data has the following structure:
type ConnectionState = {
/** connection is now open, connecting or closed */
connection: WAConnectionState
/** the error that caused the connection to close */
lastDisconnect?: {
error: Error
date: Date
}
/** is this a new login */
isNewLogin?: boolean
/** the current QR code */
qr?: string
/** has the device received all pending notifications while it was offline */
receivedPendingNotifications?: boolean
}
Note: this also offers any updates to the QR
Baileys uses the EventEmitter syntax for events. They're all nicely typed up, so you shouldn't have any issues with an Intellisense editor like VS Code.
The events are typed up in a type map, as mentioned here:
export type BaileysEventMap = {
/** connection state has been updated -- WS closed, opened, connecting etc. */
'connection.update': Partial<ConnectionState>
/** auth credentials updated -- some pre key state, device ID etc. */
'creds.update': Partial<AuthenticationCreds>
/** set chats (history sync), chats are reverse chronologically sorted */
'chats.set': { chats: Chat[], isLatest: boolean }
/** set messages (history sync), messages are reverse chronologically sorted */
'messages.set': { messages: WAMessage[], isLatest: boolean }
/** set contacts (history sync) */
'contacts.set': { contacts: Contact[] }
/** upsert chats */
'chats.upsert': Chat[]
/** update the given chats */
'chats.update': Partial<Chat>[]
/** delete chats with given ID */
'chats.delete': string[]
/** presence of contact in a chat updated */
'presence.update': { id: string, presences: { [participant: string]: PresenceData } }
'contacts.upsert': Contact[]
'contacts.update': Partial<Contact>[]
'messages.delete': { keys: WAMessageKey[] } | { jid: string, all: true }
'messages.update': WAMessageUpdate[]
/**
* add/update the given messages. If they were received while the connection was online,
* the update will have type: "notify"
* */
'messages.upsert': { messages: WAMessage[], type: MessageUpdateType }
'message-info.update': MessageInfoUpdate[]
'groups.update': Partial<GroupMetadata>[]
/** apply an action to participants in a group */
'group-participants.update': { id: string, participants: string[], action: ParticipantAction }
'blocklist.set': { blocklist: string[] }
'blocklist.update': { blocklist: string[], type: 'add' | 'remove' }
}
You can listen to these events like this:
const sock = makeWASocket()
sock.ev.on('messages.upsert', ({ messages }) => {
console.log('got messages', messages)
})
As mentioned earlier, Baileys does not come with a defacto storage for chats, contacts, messages. However, a simple in-memory implementation has been provided. The store listens for chat updates, new messages, message updates etc. to always have an up to date version of the data.
It can be used as follows:
import makeWASocket, { makeInMemoryStore } from '@adiwajshing/baileys'
// the store maintains the data of the WA connection in memory
// can be written out to a file & read from it
const store = makeInMemoryStore({ })
// can be read from a file
store.readFromFile('./baileys_store.json')
// saves the state to a file every 10s
setInterval(() => {
store.writeToFile('./baileys_store.json')
}, 10_000)
const sock = makeWASocket({ })
// will listen from this socket
// the store can listen from a new socket once the current socket outlives its lifetime
store.bind(sock.ev)
sock.ev.on('chats.set', () => {
// can use "store.chats" however you want, even after the socket dies out
// "chats" => a KeyedDB instance
console.log('got chats', store.chats.all())
})
sock.ev.on('contacts.set', () => {
console.log('got contacts', Object.values(store.contacts))
})
The store also provides some simple functions such as
loadMessages that utilize the store to speed up data retrieval.
Note: I highly recommend building your own data store especially for MD connections, as storing someone's entire chat history in memory is a terrible waste of RAM.
The API for the legacy and MD versions has been made as similar as possible so ya'll can switch between them seamlessly.
Example on using the eg. version:
import P from "pino"
import { Boom } from "@hapi/boom"
import { makeWALegacySocket } from '@adiwajshing/baileys'
// store can be used with legacy version as well
const store = makeInMemoryStore({ logger: P().child({ level: 'debug', stream: 'store' }) })
const sock = makeWALegacySocket({
logger: P({ level: 'debug' }),
printQRInTerminal: true,
auth: state
})
// bind to the socket
store.bind(sock.ev)
If you need a type representing either the legacy or MD version:
// this type can have any of the socket types underneath
import { AnyWASocket } from '@adiwajshing/baileys'
Send all types of messages with a single function:
import { MessageType, MessageOptions, Mimetype } from '@adiwajshing/baileys'
const id = 'abcd@s.whatsapp.net' // the WhatsApp ID
// send a simple text!
const sentMsg = await sock.sendMessage(id, { text: 'oh hello there' })
// send a location!
const sentMsg = await sock.sendMessage(
id,
{ location: { degreesLatitude: 24.121231, degreesLongitude: 55.1121221 } }
)
// send a contact!
const vcard = 'BEGIN:VCARD\n' // metadata of the contact card
+ 'VERSION:3.0\n'
+ 'FN:Jeff Singh\n' // full name
+ 'ORG:Ashoka Uni;\n' // the organization of the contact
+ 'TEL;type=CELL;type=VOICE;waid=911234567890:+91 12345 67890\n' // WhatsApp ID + phone number
+ 'END:VCARD'
const sentMsg = await sock.sendMessage(
id,
{
contacts: {
displayName: 'Jeff',
contacts: [{ vcard }]
}
}
)
// send a buttons message!
const buttons = [
{buttonId: 'id1', buttonText: {displayText: 'Button 1'}, type: 1},
{buttonId: 'id2', buttonText: {displayText: 'Button 2'}, type: 1},
{buttonId: 'id3', buttonText: {displayText: 'Button 3'}, type: 1}
]
const buttonMessage = {
text: "Hi it's button message",
footer: 'Hello World',
buttons: buttons,
headerType: 1
}
const sendMsg = await sock.sendMessage(id, buttonMessage)
//send a template message!
const templateButtons = [
{index: 1, urlButton: {displayText: '⭐ Star Baileys on GitHub!', url: 'https://github.com/adiwajshing/Baileys'}},
{index: 2, callButton: {displayText: 'Call me!', phoneNumber: '+1 (234) 5678-901'}},
{index: 3, quickReplyButton: {displayText: 'This is a reply, just like normal buttons!', id: 'id-like-buttons-message'}},
]
const templateMessage = {
text: "Hi it's a template message",
footer: 'Hello World',
templateButtons: templateButtons
}
const sendMsg = await sock.sendMessage(id, templateMessage)
// send a list message!
const sections = [
{
title: "Section 1",
rows: [
{title: "Option 1", rowId: "option1"},
{title: "Option 2", rowId: "option2", description: "This is a description"}
]
},
{
title: "Section 2",
rows: [
{title: "Option 3", rowId: "option3"},
{title: "Option 4", rowId: "option4", description: "This is a description V2"}
]
},
]
const listMessage = {
text: "This is a list",
footer: "nice footer, link: https://google.com",
title: "Amazing boldfaced list title",
buttonText: "Required, text on the button to view the list",
sections
}
const sendMsg = await sock.sendMessage(id, listMessage)
Sending media (video, stickers, images) is easier & more efficient than ever.
import { MessageType, MessageOptions, Mimetype } from '@adiwajshing/baileys'
// Sending gifs
await sock.sendMessage(
id,
{
video: fs.readFileSync("Media/ma_gif.mp4"),
caption: "hello!",
gifPlayback: true
}
)
await sock.sendMessage(
id,
{
video: "./Media/ma_gif.mp4",
caption: "hello!",
gifPlayback: true
}
)
// send an audio file
await sock.sendMessage(
id,
{ audio: { url: "./Media/audio.mp3" }, mimetype: 'audio/mp4' }
{ url: "Media/audio.mp3" }, // can send mp3, mp4, & ogg
)
// send a buttons message with image header!
const buttons = [
{buttonId: 'id1', buttonText: {displayText: 'Button 1'}, type: 1},
{buttonId: 'id2', buttonText: {displayText: 'Button 2'}, type: 1},
{buttonId: 'id3', buttonText: {displayText: 'Button 3'}, type: 1}
]
const buttonMessage = {
image: {url: 'https://example.com/image.jpeg'},
caption: "Hi it's button message",
footerText: 'Hello World',
buttons: buttons,
headerType: 4
}
const sendMsg = await sock.sendMessage(id, buttonMessage)
//send a template message with an image **attached**!
const templateButtons = [
{index: 1, urlButton: {displayText: '⭐ Star Baileys on GitHub!', url: 'https://github.com/adiwajshing/Baileys'}},
{index: 2, callButton: {displayText: 'Call me!', phoneNumber: '+1 (234) 5678-901'}},
{index: 3, quickReplyButton: {displayText: 'This is a reply, just like normal buttons!', id: 'id-like-buttons-message'}},
]
const buttonMessage = {
text: "Hi it's a template message",
footer: 'Hello World',
templateButtons: templateButttons,
image: {url: 'https://example.com/image.jpeg'}
}
const sendMsg = await sock.sendMessage(id, templateMessage)
id is the WhatsApp ID of the person or group you're sending the message to.
[country code][phone number]@s.whatsapp.net, for example
+19999999999@s.whatsapp.net for people. For groups, it must be in the format
123456789-123345@g.us.
[timestamp of creation]@broadcast.
status@broadcast.
jimp or
sharp as a dependency in your project using
yarn add jimp or
yarn add sharp. Thumbnails for videos can also be generated automatically, though, you need to have
ffmpeg installed on your system.
const info: MessageOptions = {
quoted: quotedMessage, // the message you want to quote
contextInfo: { forwardingScore: 2, isForwarded: true }, // some random context info (can show a forwarded message with this too)
timestamp: Date(), // optional, if you want to manually set the timestamp of the message
caption: "hello there!", // (for media messages) the caption to send with the media (cannot be sent with stickers though)
thumbnail: "23GD#4/==", /* (for location & media messages) has to be a base 64 encoded JPEG if you want to send a custom thumb,
or set to null if you don't want to send a thumbnail.
Do not enter this field if you want to automatically generate a thumb
*/
mimetype: Mimetype.pdf, /* (for media messages) specify the type of media (optional for all media types except documents),
import {Mimetype} from '@adiwajshing/baileys'
*/
filename: 'somefile.pdf', // (for media messages) file name for the media
/* will send audio messages as voice notes, if set to true */
ptt: true,
// will detect links & generate a link preview automatically (default true)
detectLinks: true,
/** Should it send as a disappearing messages.
* By default 'chat' -- which follows the setting of the chat */
sendEphemeral: 'chat'
}
const msg = getMessageFromStore('455@s.whatsapp.net', 'HSJHJWH7323HSJSJ') // implement this on your end
await sock.sendMessage('1234@s.whatsapp.net', { forward: msg }) // WA forward the message!
A set of message IDs must be explicitly marked read now. Cannot mark an entire "chat" read as it were with Baileys Web. This does mean you have to keep track of unread messages.
const id = '1234-123@g.us'
const messageID = 'AHASHH123123AHGA' // id of the message you want to read
const participant = '912121232@s.whatsapp.net' // the ID of the user that sent the message (undefined for individual chats)
await sock.sendReadReceipt(id, participant, [messageID])
The message ID is the unique identifier of the message that you are marking as read. On a
WAMessage, the
messageID can be accessed using
messageID = message.key.id.
await sock.sendPresenceUpdate('available', id)
This lets the person/group with
id know whether you're online, offline, typing etc. where
presence can be one of the following:
type WAPresence = 'unavailable' | 'available' | 'composing' | 'recording' | 'paused'
The presence expires after about 10 seconds.
If you want to save the media you received
import { writeFile } from 'fs/promises'
import { downloadContentFromMessage } from '@adiwajshing/baileys'
sock.ev.on('messages.upsert', async ({ messages }) => {
const m = messages[0]
if (!m.message) return // if there is no text or media message
const messageType = Object.keys (m.message)[0]// get what type of message it is -- text, image, video
// if the message is an image
if (messageType === 'imageMessage') {
// download stream
const stream = await downloadContentFromMessage(m.message.imageMessage, 'image')
let buffer = Buffer.from([])
for await(const chunk of stream) {
buffer = Buffer.concat([buffer, chunk])
}
// save to file
await writeFile('./my-download.jpeg', buffer)
}
}
const jid = '1234@s.whatsapp.net' // can also be a group
const response = await sock.sendMessage(jid, { text: 'hello!' }) // send a message
// sends a message to delete the given message
// this deletes the message for everyone
await sock.sendMessage(jid, { delete: response.key })
Note: deleting for oneself is supported via
chatModify (next section)
WA uses an encrypted form of communication to send chat/app updates. This has been implemented mostly and you can send the following updates:
Archive a chat
const lastMsgInChat = await getLastMessageInChat('123456@s.whatsapp.net') // implement this on your end
await sock.chatModify({ archive: true, lastMessages: [lastMsgInChat] }, '123456@s.whatsapp.net')
Mute/unmute a chat
// mute for 8 hours
await sock.chatModify({ mute: 8*60*60*1000 }, '123456@s.whatsapp.net', [])
// unmute
await sock.chatModify({ mute: null }, '123456@s.whatsapp.net', [])
Mark a chat read/unread
const lastMsgInChat = await getLastMessageInChat('123456@s.whatsapp.net') // implement this on your end
// mark it unread
await sock.chatModify({ markRead: false, lastMessages: [lastMsgInChat] }, '123456@s.whatsapp.net')
Delete message for me
await sock.chatModify(
{ clear: { message: { id: 'ATWYHDNNWU81732J', fromMe: true } } },
'123456@s.whatsapp.net',
[]
)
Note: if you mess up one of your updates, WA can log you out of all your devices and you'll have to login again.
const jid = '1234@s.whatsapp.net' // can also be a group
// turn on disappearing messages
await sock.sendMessage(
jid,
// this is 1 week in seconds -- how long you want messages to appear for
{ disappearingMessagesInChat: WA_DEFAULT_EPHEMERAL }
)
// will send as a disappearing message
await sock.sendMessage(jid, { text: 'hello' }, { ephemeralExpiration: WA_DEFAULT_EPHEMERAL })
// turn off disappearing messages
await sock.sendMessage(
jid,
{ disappearingMessagesInChat: false }
)
const id = '123456'
const [result] = await sock.onWhatsApp(id)
if (result.exists) console.log (`${id} exists on WhatsApp, as jid: ${result.jid}`)
const status = await sock.fetchStatus("xyz@s.whatsapp.net")
console.log("status: " + status)
// for low res picture
const ppUrl = await sock.profilePictureUrl("xyz@g.us")
console.log("download profile picture from: " + ppUrl)
// for high res picture
const ppUrl = await sock.profilePictureUrl("xyz@g.us", 'image')
const jid = '111234567890-1594482450@g.us' // can be your own too
await sock.updateProfilePicture(jid, { url: './new-profile-picture.jpeg' })
// the presence update is fetched and called here
sock.ev.on('presence-update', json => console.log(json))
// request updates for a chat
await sock.presenceSubscribe("xyz@s.whatsapp.net")
await sock.updateBlockStatus("xyz@s.whatsapp.net", "block") // Block user
await sock.updateBlockStatus("xyz@s.whatsapp.net", "unblock") // Unblock user
Of course, replace
```ts
const profile = await sock.getBusinessProfile("xyz@s.whatsapp.net")
console.log("business description: " + profile.description + ", category: " + profile.category)
```
xyz with an actual ID.
// title & participants
const group = await sock.groupCreate("My Fab Group", ["1234@s.whatsapp.net", "4564@s.whatsapp.net"])
console.log ("created group with id: " + group.gid)
sock.sendMessage(group.id, { text: 'hello there' }) // say hello to everyone on the group
// id & people to add to the group (will throw error if it fails)
const response = await sock.groupParticipantsUpdate(
"abcd-xyz@g.us",
["abcd@s.whatsapp.net", "efgh@s.whatsapp.net"],
"add" // replace this parameter with "remove", "demote" or "promote"
)
await sock.groupUpdateSubject("abcd-xyz@g.us", "New Subject!")
await sock.groupUpdateDescription("abcd-xyz@g.us", "New Description!")
// only allow admins to send messages
await sock.groupSettingUpdate("abcd-xyz@g.us", 'announcement')
// allow everyone to modify the group's settings -- like display picture etc.
await sock.groupSettingUpdate("abcd-xyz@g.us", 'unlocked')
// only allow admins to modify the group's settings
await sock.groupSettingUpdate("abcd-xyz@g.us", 'locked')
await sock.groupLeave("abcd-xyz@g.us") // (will throw error if it fails)
const code = await sock.groupInviteCode("abcd-xyz@g.us")
console.log("group code: " + code)
const code = await sock.groupRevokeInvite("abcd-xyz@g.us")
console.log("New group code: " + code)
const metadata = await sock.groupMetadata("abcd-xyz@g.us")
console.log(metadata.id + ", title: " + metadata.subject + ", description: " + metadata.desc)
Of course, replace
const response = await sock.groupAcceptInvite("xxx")
console.log("joined to: " + response)
xxx with invitation code.
Note: messages cannot be sent to broadcast lists from the MD version right now
12345678@broadcast
const bList = await sock.getBroadcastListInfo("1234@broadcast")
console.log (`list name: ${bList.name}, recps: ${bList.recipients}`)
Baileys is written, keeping in mind, that you may require other custom functionality. Hence, instead of having to fork the project & re-write the internals, you can simply write extensions in your own code.
First, enable the logging of unhandled messages from WhatsApp by setting
const sock = makeWASocket({
logger: P({ level: 'debug' }),
})
This will enable you to see all sorts of messages WhatsApp sends in the console. Some examples:
Functionality to track of the battery percentage of your phone.
You enable logging and you'll see a message about your battery pop up in the console:
{"level":10,"fromMe":false,"frame":{"tag":"ib","attrs":{"from":"@s.whatsapp.net"},"content":[{"tag":"edge_routing","attrs":{},"content":[{"tag":"routing_info","attrs":{},"content":{"type":"Buffer","data":[8,2,8,5]}}]}]},"msg":"communication"}
The "frame" is what the message received is, it has three components:
tag -- what this frame is about (eg. message will have "message")
attrs -- a string key-value pair with some metadata (contains ID of the message usually)
content -- the actual data (eg. a message node will have the actual message content in it)
read more about this format here
Hence, you can register a callback for an event using the following:
// for any message with tag 'edge_routing'
sock.ws.on(`CB:edge_routing`, (node: BinaryNode) => { })
// for any message with tag 'edge_routing' and id attribute = abcd
sock.ws.on(`CB:edge_routing,id:abcd`, (node: BinaryNode) => { })
// for any message with tag 'edge_routing', id attribute = abcd & first content node routing_info
sock.ws.on(`CB:edge_routing,id:abcd,routing_info`, (node: BinaryNode) => { })
This library was originally a project for CS-2362 at Ashoka University and is in no way affiliated with WhatsApp. Use at your own discretion. Do not spam people with this.
Also, this repo is now licenced under GPL 3 since it uses libsignal-node