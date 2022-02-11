adeira/universe monorepo is an open-source collection of projects created in our free time. We are friends helping each other to build libraries and applications and effectively share knowledge and work among all of us.

Quick start

git clone --depth=100 git@github.com:adeira/universe.git cd universe yarn install

Please note: you have to use Yarn. It won't work with NPM!

What now? There are many projects under src/ and all of them are tested and linted together (with many monorepo optimizations). You can try to run all the checks:

yarn test

It runs only the necessary checks based on what changed last. This monorepo si divided into many workspaces. You can access commands of each workspace like so:

yarn workspace @adeira/example-relay start

Specific workspace names can be found in individual package.json files of each workspace.

Do you need some help? Feel free to ask. :)

adeira/universe monorepo structure

Overall picture of this monorepo:

/ ├── .github/ │ ├── workflows/ # global GitHub CI job definitions ├── .yarn/ │ └── releases/ # Yarn itself ├── flow-typed/ # external Flow types definitions ├── node_modules/ ├── scripts/ # support scripts for this monorepo ├── src/ # all the source codes (workspaces) │ ├── fetch/ │ ├── js/ │ ├── relay/ │ └── … ├── .eslintrc.js # global Eslint config ├── .flowconfig # global Flow config └── package.json # global workspaces definition

As you can see we store all the code of this monorepo in src/ folder which contains additional subfolders for each project. You will spend most of the time there. Tools like Eslint and Flow (+ the whole testing system) is defined globally for everyone.

Node: we require you to install Yarn version 1.0+ but the actual version used when working with Universe is defined in .yarnrc and it's stored in .yarn/release . Your local Yarn version us just an initial executor for the actual Yarn.

Contributing

Check our Contribution guide on how to report issues, suggest improvements, commit changes and release.

Information for adeira/universe maintainers

Upgrading Flow

Flow is currently being released approx. every 14 days with each release introducing improvements into the type system. It is common that there will be new errors discovered with each release as well as some error will disappear. The recommended strategy is to acknowledge these new errors and suppress them to ease the version upgrade. To do so, please clone locally facebook/flow repository, install dependencies via yarn install and run the following command (modify as needed):

./tool update-suppressions --comment "This comment suppresses an error when upgrading Flow to version 0.155.0. To see the error delete this comment and run Flow." --bin /Work/adeira/universe/node_modules/.bin/flow /Work/adeira/universe

You can also try to run fix and codemod commands (from adeira/universe root):

yarn flow fix --write yarn flow codemod -- help

Troubleshooting