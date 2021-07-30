If you want vue-markdown for vue1.X.X , please checkout vue-markdown1.X.X.

A Powerful and Highspeed Markdown Parser for Vue.

Quick start: <vue-markdown>i am a ~~tast~~ **test**.</vue-markdown>

Supported Markdown Syntax:

automatic table of contents

automatic table of contents table & class customize

table & class customize *SyntaxHighlighter

*SyntaxHighlighter definition list

definition list strikethrough

strikethrough GFM task list

GFM task list abbreviation

abbreviation superscript

superscript subscript

subscript footnote

footnote insert

insert emoji

emoji mark

mark *katex

*SyntaxHighlighter work with Prism recommend

*katex need add katex css.

Example

simple

webpack-simple

Live Demo

Installation

Browser globals

The dist folder contains vue-markdown.js with the component exported in the window.VueMarkdown object.

< body > < vue-markdown > i am a ~~tast~~ **test**. </ vue-markdown > </ body > < script src = "path/to/vue.js" > </ script > < script src = "path/to/vue-markdown.js" > </ script > < script > Vue.use(VueMarkdown); var vm = new Vue({ el: "body" }); </ script >

NPM

npm install --save @adapttive/vue-markdown

Yarn

yarn add @adapttive/vue-markdown --save

Migrating from vue-markdown 2.3

You just need to replace the dependencies in package.json :

{ "dependencies" : { - "vue-markdown" : "^2.2.4 + " vue-markdown ": " npm:@adapttive/vue-markdown@^X.X.X " } }

CommonJS

var VueMarkdown = require ( '@adapttive/vue-markdown' ); new Vue({ components : { 'vue-markdown' : VueMarkdown } })

ES6 (Vue-CLI users)

After installing via Yarn or NPM, use the following snippet in the script portion of the Vue component which you wish to render the Markdown.

import VueMarkdown from '@adapttive/vue-markdown' new Vue({ components : { VueMarkdown } })

Slots

< vue-markdown > this is the default slot </ vue-markdown >

After setting up the middleware in your vue component above, using the embedded markdown is as easy as writing it between the vue-markdown tags.

VueMarkdown has a default slot which is used to write the markdown source.

TIP: The default slot only renders once at the beginning, and it will overwrite the prop of source !

Props

Prop Type Default Describe watches Array ["source", "show", "toc"] HTML refresh automatically when the prop in this array changed source String null the markdown source code show Boolean true enable render to the default slot automatically html Boolean true enable HTML syntax in source xhtml-out Boolean true <br></br> => <br /> breaks Boolean true

=> <br> linkify Boolean true autoconvert URL-like text to link emoji Boolean true :) => 😃 typographer Boolean true enable some language-neutral replacement and quotes beautification update-prism Boolean true if true, vue-markdown will automatically call a re-render of all code blocks through Prism.js (Using Prism.js) lang-prefix String language- CSS language prefix for fenced blocks quotes String “”‘’ use “”‘’ for Chinese, „“‚‘ for German, «»„“ for Russian table-class String table customize html class of the <table> task-lists Boolean true Makes GFM task lists mutable, false shows GFM as readonly checkboxes toc Boolean false enable automatic table of contents toc-id String undefined the HTML id to render TOC toc-class String table customize html class of the <ul> wrapping the TOC toc-first-level Number 2 use 2 if you want to skip <h1> from the TOC toc-last-level Number 'toc-first-level' + 1 use 5 if you want to skip <h6> from the TOC toc-anchor-link Boolean true enable the automatic anchor link in the headings toc-anchor-class String toc-anchor customize the anchor class name toc-anchor-link-symbol String # customize the anchor link symbol toc-anchor-link-space Boolean true enable inserting a space between the anchor link and heading toc-anchor-link-class String toc-anchor-link customize the anchor link symbol class name toc-anchor-link-before Boolean true allows you to prepend/append the anchor link in the headings anchorAttributes Object {} anchor tag attributes such as target: '_blank' or rel: 'nofollow' prerender Function (String) String null filter function before markdown parse postrender Function (String) String null filter function after markdown parse inline Boolean false result will NOT be wrapped into <p> tags

Events

Name Param[Type] Describe rendered outHtml[String] dispatch when render finish toc-rendered tocHtml[String] dispatch when TOC render finish, never dispatch if the toc[prop] is false

Using Prism.js

Visit the download page Select all the options that apply for your project At the bottom of the page download both the JS and CSS Include them in your index.html MAKE SURE to include Prism before your app.js

Plugins

< template > < div > < vue3-markdown-it :source = 'source' :plugins = 'plugins' /> </ div > </ template > < script > import katex from 'markdown-it-katex' ; import tasklists from 'markdown-it-task-lists' ; import externalPreview from 'markdown-it-external-preview' ; import VueMarkdown from 'vue-markdown' ; export default { components : { VueMarkdown }, data() { return { plugins : [ { plugin : katex, options : { throwOnError : false , errorColor : ' #cc0000' } }, { plugin : tasklists, options : { enabled : this .taskLists } }, { plugin : externalPreview } ] } } } </ script >

Make sure you add dependencies for plugins: "highlight.js": "^10.4.0" "markdown-it-external-preview": "^1.0.4" "markdown-it-katex": "npm:@iktakahiro/markdown-it-katex@^4.0.1"



Thanks

Contributions

License

