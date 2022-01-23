A customizable, reusable, and reactive tooltip component for Vue 2 & 3 (and VuePress) projects.

Installation

Installation instructions depend on the version of Vue.js you are using (Vue 2.x or 3.x ).

Vue 2

npm install @adamdehaven/vue-custom-tooltip yarn add @adamdehaven/vue-custom-tooltip

Vue 3 (including TypeScript compatibility)

When installing, make sure to pass the @next tag

npm install @adamdehaven/vue-custom-tooltip@next yarn add @adamdehaven/vue-custom-tooltip@next

Initialize Plugin

It is recommended to initialize the plugin in your Vue project's entry file. For projects created with @vue/cli , this is likely your main.{js|ts} file where you are already importing Vue .

import Vue from 'vue' import VueCustomTooltip from '@adamdehaven/vue-custom-tooltip' Vue.use(VueCustomTooltip) Vue.use(VueCustomTooltip, { name: 'VueCustomTooltip' , color: '#fff' , background: '#000' , borderRadius: 100 , fontWeight: 400 , }) import { createApp } from 'vue' import App from './App.vue' import VueCustomTooltip, { TooltipOptions } from '@adamdehaven/vue-custom-tooltip' const app = createApp(App) app.use(VueCustomTooltip) const opt: TooltipOptions = { name: 'VueCustomTooltip' , color: '#fff' , background: '#000' , borderRadius: 100 , fontWeight: 400 , } app.use(VueCustomTooltip, opt) app.mount( '#app' )

Alternatively, you may initialize the component directly within a single file in your project.

Notes on in-component initialization:

Initializing within a component does not allow for customizing the Plugin Options; however, you may still utilize all props on the <VueCustomTooltip> element, or customize styles with CSS Variables.

< script > import VueCustomTooltip from '@adamdehaven/vue-custom-tooltip' export default { components : { VueCustomTooltip, }, } </ script >

Via CDN

Load the tooltip component after first importing Vue.

Notes on CDN Import with Vue 2:

Initializing via CDN with Vue 2 requires using the kebab-case component name.

Initializing via CDN with Vue 2 does not allow for customizing the Plugin Options; however, you may still utilize all props on the <vue-custom-tooltip> element.

< body > < div id = "app" > < p > This is a < vue-custom-tooltip label = "Neat!" underlined > tooltip </ vue-custom-tooltip > . </ p > </ div > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue/dist/vue.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/@adamdehaven/vue-custom-tooltip" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue@next/dist/vue.global.prod.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/@adamdehaven/vue-custom-tooltip@next" > </ script > < script > new Vue({ el: '#app' , }) const { createApp } = Vue const app = createApp({}) app.use(VueCustomTooltip, { ...tooltipOptions }) app.mount( '#app' ) </ script > </ body >

Manual / Local Import

Download the correct version of dist/vue-custom-tooltip.min.js based on your version of Vue, and include it in your file after importing Vue.

Notes on Manual / Local Import with Vue 2:

Initializing manually with Vue 2 requires using the kebab-case component name.

Initializing manually with Vue 2 does not allow for customizing the Plugin Options; however, you may still utilize all props on the <vue-custom-tooltip> element.

< body > < div id = "app" > < p > This is a < vue-custom-tooltip label = "Neat!" underlined > tooltip </ vue-custom-tooltip > . </ p > </ div > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue/dist/vue.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue@next/dist/vue.global.js" > </ script > < script src = "../path/to/local/vue-custom-tooltip.min.js" > </ script > < script > new Vue({ el: '#app' , }) const { createApp } = Vue const app = createApp({}) app.use(VueCustomTooltip, { ...tooltipOptions }) app.mount( '#app' ) </ script > </ body >

VuePress (Global)

VuePress Standalone Plugin I have released a standalone VuePress plugin that wraps this component into an actual VuePress Plugin installable through the .vuepress/config.js or .vuepress/theme/index.js file. If you'd rather use the standalone plugin in your VuePress project, head over to the vuepress-plugin-custom-tooltip repository.

For VuePress projects, the theme/enhanceApp.js is a good location to initialize plugins.

import Vue from 'vue' import VueCustomTooltip from '@adamdehaven/vue-custom-tooltip' export default ({ Vue, options, router, siteData, isServer, }) => { Vue.use(VueCustomTooltip) Vue.use(VueCustomTooltip, { name : 'VueCustomTooltip' , color : '#fff' , background : '#000' , borderRadius : 100 , fontWeight : 400 , }) }

Usage

What is < VueCustomTooltip label = "This is a tooltip" > a tooltip </ VueCustomTooltip > ? What is < VueCustomTooltip label = "This is a tooltip" position = "is-bottom" abbreviation sticky > a tooltip </ VueCustomTooltip > ? < VueCustomTooltip label = "View @adamdehaven on Twitter" > < a class = "button" href = "https://twitter.com/adamdehaven" > < span class = "icon icon-twitter" > </ span > < span > Twitter </ span > </ a > </ VueCustomTooltip >

Options

Pass any of the options listed below to Vue.use(VueCustomTooltip, {...}) to customize the plugin for your project (not available with in-component installation - see the CSS Variables section below).

A note on options tied to CSS properties The color , background , borderRadius , and fontWeight attributes listed below are set on the psuedo element using CSS Variables (Custom Properties), meaning they will fallback to their default values in unsupported browsers (e.g. Internet Explorer).

Type Declarations for tooltip options

export interface TooltipOptions { name?: string color?: string background?: string borderRadius?: number fontWeight?: number }

You may import the TypeScript interface along with the plugin into your entry file as shown here:

import VueCustomTooltip, { TooltipOptions } from '@adamdehaven/vue-custom-tooltip' const options: TooltipOptions = { background: '#0007ac1' , } Vue.use(VueCustomTooltip, options)

name

Type: String

Default: VueCustomTooltip

Customize the name of the component you will use in your project. PascalCase names are preferred, as this allows for PascalCase or kebab-case usage within your project.

Vue.use(VueCustomTooltip, { name : 'SuperCoolTooltip' , })

If you registered the name using PascalCase, you can reference the tooltip component via PascalCase or kebab-case:

Nice < VueCustomTooltip label = "Neat!" > tooltip </ VueCustomTooltip > ! Nice < vue-custom-tooltip label = "Neat!" > tooltip </ vue-custom-tooltip > ! Nice < SuperCoolTooltip label = "Neat!" > tooltip </ SuperCoolTooltip > ! Nice < super-cool-tooltip label = "Neat!" > tooltip </ super-cool-tooltip > !

color

Type: HEX Color

Default: #fff

Customize the color of the text displayed in the tooltip.

Vue.use(VueCustomTooltip, { color : '#c1403d' , })

background

Type: HEX Color

Default: #000

Customize the background color (and the underlined text color) of the tooltip.

Vue.use(VueCustomTooltip, { background : '#1b2735' , })

borderRadius

Type: Number

Default: 100

Customize the border-radius of the tooltip. Must be an integer.

Vue.use(VueCustomTooltip, { borderRadius : 24 , })

fontWeight

Type: Number

Default: 400

Customize the font-weight of the tooltip text. Must be an integer that is a multiple of 100, between 100 - 900.

Vue.use(VueCustomTooltip, { fontWeight : 700 , })

CSS Variables

In addition to customizing styles via the Plugin Options, you can alternatively choose to customize styles via CSS variables as shown below:

:root { --vue-custom-tooltip-color : #fff ; --vue-custom-tooltip-background : #000 ; --vue-custom-tooltip-border-radius : 100px ; --vue-custom-tooltip-font-weight : 400 ; }

Props

In addition to the Plugin Options above, you may also pass props to the component itself to customize both the look and behavior of the tooltip element.

Props that accept a Boolean value may be passed simply by adding the attribute to the component tag, if a true value is desired. See the sticky example here:

< VueCustomTooltip label = "Tooltip" sticky > text/element </ VueCustomTooltip >

All other props may be passed as normal attributes (if the corresponding value is a String, like the label prop, shown above) or with v-bind directives, as shown here:

< VueCustomTooltip :label = "element.helpText" :sticky = "false" > text/element </ VueCustomTooltip >

All available props for the tooltip component are listed below:

label

Type: String

Default: null

The text that will display inside the tooltip. If the value for label is null, the tooltip will not be displayed.

You may not pass HTML to the label prop.

active

Type: Boolean

Default: true

Determines whether the tooltip should display when hovered, or if the sticky prop is present, if the tooltip should be visible.

position

Type: String

Value: is-top / is-bottom / is-left / is-right

Default: is-top

The position of the tooltip in relation to the text/element it is surrounding.

abbreviation

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Swaps out the component's standard <span> element with a semantically-correct <abbr> element, and sets the underlined prop to true . This is useful when adding a tooltip to text within a page's content where you want to provide additional context to a word or phrase, or provide a definition of a word or acronym.

VuePress pages are served as an < VueCustomTooltip label = "Single Page Application" abbreviation > SPA </ VueCustomTooltip > .

sticky

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Determines if the tooltip should always be displayed (including on component load/mounting), regardless of the element being hovered.

underlined

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Add a dotted border under the contained text (the same color as the background HEX value). This value is automatically set to true if the abbreviation prop is set to true .

multiline

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Allows the tooltip text to wrap to multiple lines as needed. Should be used in conjunction with the size property.

size

Type: String

Value: is-small / is-medium / is-large

Default: is-medium

The width of the tooltip, if the multiline prop is set to true .

Adding Custom Classes & Styles

Just like any other Vue component, you can add classes or styles directly to the component tag that will be applied to the rendered <span> tag (or <abbr> tag, if abbreviation is set to true ).

< VueCustomTooltip class = "your-class" :class = "{ 'dynamic-class': isDynamic }" :style = "{ display: 'inline' }" label = "Neat" > text </ VueCustomTooltip >

This is extremely helpful if you want to extend functionality or tooltip styles within your project, which allows you to tweak things like the display behavior of the tooltip element.

The tooltip component is rendered as a display: inline-block element by default; however, you can override this by binding styles directly to the component, as shown above.

License

MIT