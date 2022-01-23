A customizable, reusable, and reactive tooltip component for Vue 2 & 3 (and VuePress) projects.
Installation instructions depend on the version of Vue.js you are using (Vue
2.x or
3.x).
# With npm
npm install @adamdehaven/vue-custom-tooltip
# or Yarn
yarn add @adamdehaven/vue-custom-tooltip
When installing, make sure to pass the
@next tag
# With npm
npm install @adamdehaven/vue-custom-tooltip@next
# or Yarn
yarn add @adamdehaven/vue-custom-tooltip@next
It is recommended to initialize the plugin in your Vue project's entry file. For projects created with
@vue/cli, this is likely your
main.{js|ts} file where you are already importing
Vue.
// main.{js|ts} (or your Vue entry file)
// ===========================================================
// VUE 2.x
// ===========================================================
// Import Vue... you're probably already doing this
import Vue from 'vue'
// Import the tooltip component
import VueCustomTooltip from '@adamdehaven/vue-custom-tooltip'
// Initialize the plugin using ONE of the options below:
// --------------------------------------------------
// 1. Initialize with default options
Vue.use(VueCustomTooltip)
// ===== OR =====
// 2. Initialize with custom options (defaults shown)
Vue.use(VueCustomTooltip, {
name: 'VueCustomTooltip',
color: '#fff',
background: '#000',
borderRadius: 100,
fontWeight: 400,
})
// ===========================================================
// VUE 3.x
// ===========================================================
import { createApp } from 'vue'
import App from './App.vue'
// Import the tooltip component and option types
import VueCustomTooltip, { TooltipOptions } from '@adamdehaven/vue-custom-tooltip'
const app = createApp(App)
// Initialize the plugin using ONE of the options below:
// --------------------------------------------------
// 1. Initialize with default options
app.use(VueCustomTooltip)
// ===== OR ===
// 2. Initialize with custom options (defaults shown)
const opt: TooltipOptions = {
name: 'VueCustomTooltip',
color: '#fff',
background: '#000',
borderRadius: 100,
fontWeight: 400,
}
app.use(VueCustomTooltip, opt)
app.mount('#app')
Alternatively, you may initialize the component directly within a single file in your project.
Notes on in-component initialization:
props on the
<VueCustomTooltip> element, or customize styles with CSS Variables.
<!-- Single file component -->
<script>
// Import the tooltip component
import VueCustomTooltip from '@adamdehaven/vue-custom-tooltip'
// .vue file default export
export default {
// Register the component
components: {
VueCustomTooltip,
},
}
</script>
Load the tooltip component after first importing Vue.
Notes on CDN Import with Vue 2:
props on the
<vue-custom-tooltip> element.
<body>
<div id="app">
<!-- Use the component with props -->
<p>This is a <vue-custom-tooltip label="Neat!" underlined>tooltip</vue-custom-tooltip>.</p>
</div>
<!-- Import Vue & Tooltip Component -->
<!-- ======= Vue 2 ======= -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue/dist/vue.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/@adamdehaven/vue-custom-tooltip"></script>
<!-- ======== OR ======== -->
<!-- ======= Vue 3 ======= -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue@next/dist/vue.global.prod.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/@adamdehaven/vue-custom-tooltip@next"></script>
<!-- Initialize Vue -->
<script>
// ======= Vue 2 =======
new Vue({
el: '#app',
})
// ======== OR ========
// ======= Vue 3 =======
const { createApp } = Vue
const app = createApp({})
app.use(VueCustomTooltip, { ...tooltipOptions })
app.mount('#app')
</script>
</body>
Download the correct version of
dist/vue-custom-tooltip.min.js based on your version of Vue, and include it in your file after importing Vue.
Notes on Manual / Local Import with Vue 2:
props on the
<vue-custom-tooltip> element.
<body>
<div id="app">
<!-- Use the component with props -->
<p>This is a <vue-custom-tooltip label="Neat!" underlined>tooltip</vue-custom-tooltip>.</p>
</div>
<!-- Import Vue -->
<!-- Vue 2 -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue/dist/vue.min.js"></script>
<!-- === OR === -->
<!-- Vue 3 -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue@next/dist/vue.global.js"></script>
<!-- Import tooltip component -->
<script src="../path/to/local/vue-custom-tooltip.min.js"></script>
<!-- Initialize Vue -->
<script>
// ======= Vue 2 =======
new Vue({
el: '#app',
})
// ======== OR ========
// ======= Vue 3 =======
const { createApp } = Vue
const app = createApp({})
app.use(VueCustomTooltip, { ...tooltipOptions })
app.mount('#app')
</script>
</body>
VuePress Standalone Plugin
I have released a standalone VuePress plugin that wraps this component into an actual VuePress Plugin installable through the
.vuepress/config.jsor
.vuepress/theme/index.jsfile. If you'd rather use the standalone plugin in your VuePress project, head over to the
vuepress-plugin-custom-tooltiprepository.
For VuePress projects, the
theme/enhanceApp.js is a good location to initialize plugins.
// theme/enhanceApp.js
// Import Vue... you're probably already doing this
import Vue from 'vue'
// Import the tooltip component
import VueCustomTooltip from '@adamdehaven/vue-custom-tooltip'
export default ({
Vue, // the version of Vue being used in the VuePress app
options, // the options for the root Vue instance
router, // the router instance for the app
siteData, // site metadata
isServer, // is this enhancement applied in server-rendering or client
}) => {
// ...apply enhancements to the app
// Install the plugin using ONE of the options below:
// --------------------------------------------------
// 1. Install with default options
Vue.use(VueCustomTooltip)
// ===== OR =====
// 2. Install with custom options (defaults shown)
Vue.use(VueCustomTooltip, {
name: 'VueCustomTooltip',
color: '#fff',
background: '#000',
borderRadius: 100,
fontWeight: 400,
})
}
<!-- Basic -->
What is <VueCustomTooltip label="This is a tooltip">a tooltip</VueCustomTooltip>?
<!-- With Props -->
What is
<VueCustomTooltip label="This is a tooltip" position="is-bottom" abbreviation sticky>a tooltip</VueCustomTooltip>?
<!-- With element(s) -->
<VueCustomTooltip label="View @adamdehaven on Twitter">
<a class="button" href="https://twitter.com/adamdehaven">
<span class="icon icon-twitter"></span>
<span>Twitter</span>
</a>
</VueCustomTooltip>
Pass any of the options listed below to
Vue.use(VueCustomTooltip, {...}) to customize the plugin for your project (not available with in-component installation - see the CSS Variables section below).
A note on options tied to CSS properties
The
color,
background,
borderRadius, and
fontWeightattributes listed below are set on the psuedo element using CSS Variables (Custom Properties), meaning they will fallback to their default values in unsupported browsers (e.g. Internet Explorer).
export interface TooltipOptions {
name?: string
color?: string
background?: string
borderRadius?: number
fontWeight?: number
}
You may import the TypeScript interface along with the plugin into your entry file as shown here:
// main.ts
import VueCustomTooltip, { TooltipOptions } from '@adamdehaven/vue-custom-tooltip'
// Then, to import the plugin and use the interface
const options: TooltipOptions = {
background: '#0007ac1',
}
Vue.use(VueCustomTooltip, options)
name
String
VueCustomTooltip
Customize the name of the component you will use in your project. PascalCase names are preferred, as this allows for PascalCase or kebab-case usage within your project.
Vue.use(VueCustomTooltip, {
name: 'SuperCoolTooltip', // PascalCase preferred
})
If you registered the name using PascalCase, you can reference the tooltip component via PascalCase or kebab-case:
<!-- Default name (user did not pass the 'name' option) -->
<!-- PascalCase -->
Nice <VueCustomTooltip label="Neat!">tooltip</VueCustomTooltip>!
<!-- kebab-case -->
Nice <vue-custom-tooltip label="Neat!">tooltip</vue-custom-tooltip>!
<!-- Custom name (allows user to rename component) -->
<!-- PascalCase -->
Nice <SuperCoolTooltip label="Neat!">tooltip</SuperCoolTooltip>!
<!-- kebab-case -->
Nice <super-cool-tooltip label="Neat!">tooltip</super-cool-tooltip>!
color
HEX Color
#fff
Customize the color of the text displayed in the tooltip.
Vue.use(VueCustomTooltip, {
color: '#c1403d', // 3 or 6 digit HEX color, including a leading hash (#)
})
background
HEX Color
#000
Customize the background color (and the
underlined text color) of the tooltip.
Vue.use(VueCustomTooltip, {
background: '#1b2735', // 3 or 6 digit HEX color, including a leading hash (#)
})
borderRadius
Number
100
Customize the border-radius of the tooltip. Must be an integer.
Vue.use(VueCustomTooltip, {
borderRadius: 24,
})
fontWeight
Number
400
Customize the font-weight of the tooltip text. Must be an integer that is a multiple of 100, between 100 - 900.
Vue.use(VueCustomTooltip, {
fontWeight: 700,
})
In addition to customizing styles via the Plugin Options, you can alternatively choose to customize styles via CSS variables as shown below:
/* Default values are shown */
:root {
--vue-custom-tooltip-color: #fff;
--vue-custom-tooltip-background: #000;
--vue-custom-tooltip-border-radius: 100px;
--vue-custom-tooltip-font-weight: 400;
}
In addition to the Plugin Options above, you may also pass props to the component itself to customize both the look and behavior of the tooltip element.
Props that accept a Boolean value may be passed simply by adding the attribute to the component tag, if a
true value is desired. See the
sticky example here:
<VueCustomTooltip label="Tooltip" sticky>text/element</VueCustomTooltip>
All other props may be passed as normal attributes (if the corresponding value is a String, like the
label prop, shown above) or with
v-bind directives, as shown here:
<VueCustomTooltip :label="element.helpText" :sticky="false">text/element</VueCustomTooltip>
All available props for the tooltip component are listed below:
label
String
null
The text that will display inside the tooltip. If the value for
label is null, the tooltip will not be displayed.
You may not pass HTML to the label prop.
active
Boolean
true
Determines whether the tooltip should display when hovered, or if the
sticky prop is present, if the tooltip should be visible.
position
String
is-top / is-bottom / is-left / is-right
is-top
The position of the tooltip in relation to the text/element it is surrounding.
abbreviation
Boolean
false
Swaps out the component's standard
<span> element with a semantically-correct
<abbr> element, and sets the
underlined prop to
true. This is useful when adding a tooltip to text within a page's content where you want to provide additional context to a word or phrase, or provide a definition of a word or acronym.
VuePress pages are served as an <VueCustomTooltip label="Single Page Application" abbreviation>SPA</VueCustomTooltip>.
sticky
Boolean
false
Determines if the tooltip should always be displayed (including on component load/mounting), regardless of the element being hovered.
underlined
Boolean
false
Add a dotted border under the contained text (the same color as the background HEX value). This value is automatically set to
true if the
abbreviation prop is set to
true.
multiline
Boolean
false
Allows the tooltip text to wrap to multiple lines as needed. Should be used in conjunction with the
size property.
size
String
is-small / is-medium / is-large
is-medium
The width of the tooltip, if the
multiline prop is set to
true.
Just like any other Vue component, you can add classes or styles directly to the component tag that will be applied to the rendered
<span> tag (or
<abbr> tag, if
abbreviation is set to
true).
<!-- Tooltip component with custom classes and styles -->
<VueCustomTooltip class="your-class" :class="{ 'dynamic-class': isDynamic }" :style="{ display: 'inline' }" label="Neat"
>text</VueCustomTooltip
>
This is extremely helpful if you want to extend functionality or tooltip styles within your project, which allows you to tweak things like the display behavior of the tooltip element.
The tooltip component is rendered as a
display: inline-block element by default; however, you can override this by binding styles directly to the component, as shown above.