openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vct

@adamdehaven/vue-custom-tooltip

by Adam DeHaven
1.4.4 (see all)

A reusable tooltip component for Vue (and VuePress) projects.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

914

GitHub Stars

40

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vue Tooltip

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Vue-Custom-Tooltip

A customizable, reusable, and reactive tooltip component for Vue 2 & 3 (and VuePress) projects.

Tooltip Vue component examples

Installation

Installation instructions depend on the version of Vue.js you are using (Vue 2.x or 3.x).

Vue 2

# With npm
npm install @adamdehaven/vue-custom-tooltip

# or Yarn
yarn add @adamdehaven/vue-custom-tooltip

Vue 3 (including TypeScript compatibility)

When installing, make sure to pass the @next tag

# With npm
npm install @adamdehaven/vue-custom-tooltip@next

# or Yarn
yarn add @adamdehaven/vue-custom-tooltip@next

Initialize Plugin

Vue.js (globally available)

It is recommended to initialize the plugin in your Vue project's entry file. For projects created with @vue/cli, this is likely your main.{js|ts} file where you are already importing Vue.

// main.{js|ts} (or your Vue entry file)

// ===========================================================
// VUE 2.x
// ===========================================================
// Import Vue... you're probably already doing this
import Vue from 'vue'

// Import the tooltip component
import VueCustomTooltip from '@adamdehaven/vue-custom-tooltip'

// Initialize the plugin using ONE of the options below:
// --------------------------------------------------

// 1. Initialize with default options
Vue.use(VueCustomTooltip)

// ===== OR  =====

// 2. Initialize with custom options (defaults shown)
Vue.use(VueCustomTooltip, {
  name: 'VueCustomTooltip',
  color: '#fff',
  background: '#000',
  borderRadius: 100,
  fontWeight: 400,
})

// ===========================================================
// VUE 3.x
// ===========================================================
import { createApp } from 'vue'
import App from './App.vue'

// Import the tooltip component and option types
import VueCustomTooltip, { TooltipOptions } from '@adamdehaven/vue-custom-tooltip'

const app = createApp(App)

// Initialize the plugin using ONE of the options below:
// --------------------------------------------------

// 1. Initialize with default options
app.use(VueCustomTooltip)

// ===== OR  ===

// 2. Initialize with custom options (defaults shown)
const opt: TooltipOptions = {
  name: 'VueCustomTooltip',
  color: '#fff',
  background: '#000',
  borderRadius: 100,
  fontWeight: 400,
}

app.use(VueCustomTooltip, opt)
app.mount('#app')

In-Component (locally available)

Alternatively, you may initialize the component directly within a single file in your project.

Notes on in-component initialization:

  • Initializing within a component does not allow for customizing the Plugin Options; however, you may still utilize all props on the <VueCustomTooltip> element, or customize styles with CSS Variables.
<!-- Single file component -->

<script>
  // Import the tooltip component
  import VueCustomTooltip from '@adamdehaven/vue-custom-tooltip'

  // .vue file default export
  export default {
    // Register the component
    components: {
      VueCustomTooltip,
    },
  }
</script>

Via CDN

Load the tooltip component after first importing Vue.

Notes on CDN Import with Vue 2:

  • Initializing via CDN with Vue 2 requires using the kebab-case component name.
  • Initializing via CDN with Vue 2 does not allow for customizing the Plugin Options; however, you may still utilize all props on the <vue-custom-tooltip> element.
<body>
  <div id="app">
    <!-- Use the component with props -->
    <p>This is a <vue-custom-tooltip label="Neat!" underlined>tooltip</vue-custom-tooltip>.</p>
  </div>

  <!-- Import Vue & Tooltip Component -->

  <!-- ======= Vue 2 ======= -->
  <script src="https://unpkg.com/vue/dist/vue.min.js"></script>
  <script src="https://unpkg.com/@adamdehaven/vue-custom-tooltip"></script>

  <!-- ======== OR ======== -->

  <!-- ======= Vue 3 ======= -->
  <script src="https://unpkg.com/vue@next/dist/vue.global.prod.js"></script>
  <script src="https://unpkg.com/@adamdehaven/vue-custom-tooltip@next"></script>

  <!-- Initialize Vue -->
  <script>
    // ======= Vue 2 =======
    new Vue({
      el: '#app',
    })

    // ======== OR ========

    // ======= Vue 3 =======
    const { createApp } = Vue
    const app = createApp({})
    app.use(VueCustomTooltip, { ...tooltipOptions })
    app.mount('#app')
  </script>
</body>

Manual / Local Import

Download the correct version of dist/vue-custom-tooltip.min.js based on your version of Vue, and include it in your file after importing Vue.

Notes on Manual / Local Import with Vue 2:

  • Initializing manually with Vue 2 requires using the kebab-case component name.
  • Initializing manually with Vue 2 does not allow for customizing the Plugin Options; however, you may still utilize all props on the <vue-custom-tooltip> element.
<body>
  <div id="app">
    <!-- Use the component with props -->
    <p>This is a <vue-custom-tooltip label="Neat!" underlined>tooltip</vue-custom-tooltip>.</p>
  </div>

  <!-- Import Vue -->

  <!-- Vue 2 -->
  <script src="https://unpkg.com/vue/dist/vue.min.js"></script>

  <!-- === OR === -->

  <!-- Vue 3 -->
  <script src="https://unpkg.com/vue@next/dist/vue.global.js"></script>

  <!-- Import tooltip component -->
  <script src="../path/to/local/vue-custom-tooltip.min.js"></script>

  <!-- Initialize Vue -->
  <script>
    // ======= Vue 2 =======
    new Vue({
      el: '#app',
    })

    // ======== OR ========

    // ======= Vue 3 =======
    const { createApp } = Vue
    const app = createApp({})
    app.use(VueCustomTooltip, { ...tooltipOptions })
    app.mount('#app')
  </script>
</body>

VuePress (Global)

VuePress Standalone Plugin

I have released a standalone VuePress plugin that wraps this component into an actual VuePress Plugin installable through the .vuepress/config.js or .vuepress/theme/index.js file. If you'd rather use the standalone plugin in your VuePress project, head over to the vuepress-plugin-custom-tooltip repository.

For VuePress projects, the theme/enhanceApp.js is a good location to initialize plugins.

// theme/enhanceApp.js

// Import Vue... you're probably already doing this
import Vue from 'vue'

// Import the tooltip component
import VueCustomTooltip from '@adamdehaven/vue-custom-tooltip'

export default ({
  Vue, // the version of Vue being used in the VuePress app
  options, // the options for the root Vue instance
  router, // the router instance for the app
  siteData, // site metadata
  isServer, // is this enhancement applied in server-rendering or client
}) => {
  // ...apply enhancements to the app

  // Install the plugin using ONE of the options below:
  // --------------------------------------------------

  // 1. Install with default options
  Vue.use(VueCustomTooltip)

  // ===== OR  =====

  // 2. Install with custom options (defaults shown)
  Vue.use(VueCustomTooltip, {
    name: 'VueCustomTooltip',
    color: '#fff',
    background: '#000',
    borderRadius: 100,
    fontWeight: 400,
  })
}

Usage

<!-- Basic -->
What is <VueCustomTooltip label="This is a tooltip">a tooltip</VueCustomTooltip>?

<!-- With Props -->
What is
<VueCustomTooltip label="This is a tooltip" position="is-bottom" abbreviation sticky>a tooltip</VueCustomTooltip>?

<!-- With element(s) -->
<VueCustomTooltip label="View @adamdehaven on Twitter">
  <a class="button" href="https://twitter.com/adamdehaven">
    <span class="icon icon-twitter"></span>
    <span>Twitter</span>
  </a>
</VueCustomTooltip>

Options

Pass any of the options listed below to Vue.use(VueCustomTooltip, {...}) to customize the plugin for your project (not available with in-component installation - see the CSS Variables section below).

A note on options tied to CSS properties

The color, background, borderRadius, and fontWeight attributes listed below are set on the psuedo element using CSS Variables (Custom Properties), meaning they will fallback to their default values in unsupported browsers (e.g. Internet Explorer).

Type Declarations for tooltip options

export interface TooltipOptions {
  name?: string
  color?: string
  background?: string
  borderRadius?: number
  fontWeight?: number
}

You may import the TypeScript interface along with the plugin into your entry file as shown here:

// main.ts

import VueCustomTooltip, { TooltipOptions } from '@adamdehaven/vue-custom-tooltip'

// Then, to import the plugin and use the interface
const options: TooltipOptions = {
  background: '#0007ac1',
}

Vue.use(VueCustomTooltip, options)

name

  • Type: String
  • Default: VueCustomTooltip

Customize the name of the component you will use in your project. PascalCase names are preferred, as this allows for PascalCase or kebab-case usage within your project.

Vue.use(VueCustomTooltip, {
  name: 'SuperCoolTooltip', // PascalCase preferred
})

If you registered the name using PascalCase, you can reference the tooltip component via PascalCase or kebab-case:

<!-- Default name (user did not pass the 'name' option) -->

<!-- PascalCase -->
Nice <VueCustomTooltip label="Neat!">tooltip</VueCustomTooltip>!
<!-- kebab-case -->
Nice <vue-custom-tooltip label="Neat!">tooltip</vue-custom-tooltip>!

<!-- Custom name (allows user to rename component) -->

<!-- PascalCase -->
Nice <SuperCoolTooltip label="Neat!">tooltip</SuperCoolTooltip>!
<!-- kebab-case -->
Nice <super-cool-tooltip label="Neat!">tooltip</super-cool-tooltip>!

color

  • Type: HEX Color
  • Default: #fff

Customize the color of the text displayed in the tooltip.

Vue.use(VueCustomTooltip, {
  color: '#c1403d', // 3 or 6 digit HEX color, including a leading hash (#)
})

background

  • Type: HEX Color
  • Default: #000

Customize the background color (and the underlined text color) of the tooltip.

Vue.use(VueCustomTooltip, {
  background: '#1b2735', // 3 or 6 digit HEX color, including a leading hash (#)
})

borderRadius

  • Type: Number
  • Default: 100

Customize the border-radius of the tooltip. Must be an integer.

Vue.use(VueCustomTooltip, {
  borderRadius: 24,
})

fontWeight

  • Type: Number
  • Default: 400

Customize the font-weight of the tooltip text. Must be an integer that is a multiple of 100, between 100 - 900.

Vue.use(VueCustomTooltip, {
  fontWeight: 700,
})

CSS Variables

In addition to customizing styles via the Plugin Options, you can alternatively choose to customize styles via CSS variables as shown below:

/* Default values are shown */
:root {
  --vue-custom-tooltip-color: #fff;
  --vue-custom-tooltip-background: #000;
  --vue-custom-tooltip-border-radius: 100px;
  --vue-custom-tooltip-font-weight: 400;
}

Props

In addition to the Plugin Options above, you may also pass props to the component itself to customize both the look and behavior of the tooltip element.

Props that accept a Boolean value may be passed simply by adding the attribute to the component tag, if a true value is desired. See the sticky example here:

<VueCustomTooltip label="Tooltip" sticky>text/element</VueCustomTooltip>

All other props may be passed as normal attributes (if the corresponding value is a String, like the label prop, shown above) or with v-bind directives, as shown here:

<VueCustomTooltip :label="element.helpText" :sticky="false">text/element</VueCustomTooltip>

All available props for the tooltip component are listed below:

label

  • Type: String
  • Default: null

The text that will display inside the tooltip. If the value for label is null, the tooltip will not be displayed.

You may not pass HTML to the label prop.

active

  • Type: Boolean
  • Default: true

Determines whether the tooltip should display when hovered, or if the sticky prop is present, if the tooltip should be visible.

position

  • Type: String
  • Value: is-top / is-bottom / is-left / is-right
  • Default: is-top

The position of the tooltip in relation to the text/element it is surrounding.

abbreviation

  • Type: Boolean
  • Default: false

Swaps out the component's standard <span> element with a semantically-correct <abbr> element, and sets the underlined prop to true. This is useful when adding a tooltip to text within a page's content where you want to provide additional context to a word or phrase, or provide a definition of a word or acronym.

VuePress pages are served as an <VueCustomTooltip label="Single Page Application" abbreviation>SPA</VueCustomTooltip>.

sticky

  • Type: Boolean
  • Default: false

Determines if the tooltip should always be displayed (including on component load/mounting), regardless of the element being hovered.

underlined

  • Type: Boolean
  • Default: false

Add a dotted border under the contained text (the same color as the background HEX value). This value is automatically set to true if the abbreviation prop is set to true.

multiline

  • Type: Boolean
  • Default: false

Allows the tooltip text to wrap to multiple lines as needed. Should be used in conjunction with the size property.

size

  • Type: String
  • Value: is-small / is-medium / is-large
  • Default: is-medium

The width of the tooltip, if the multiline prop is set to true.

Adding Custom Classes & Styles

Just like any other Vue component, you can add classes or styles directly to the component tag that will be applied to the rendered <span> tag (or <abbr> tag, if abbreviation is set to true).

<!-- Tooltip component with custom classes and styles -->
<VueCustomTooltip class="your-class" :class="{ 'dynamic-class': isDynamic }" :style="{ display: 'inline' }" label="Neat"
  >text</VueCustomTooltip
>

This is extremely helpful if you want to extend functionality or tooltip styles within your project, which allows you to tweak things like the display behavior of the tooltip element.

The tooltip component is rendered as a display: inline-block element by default; however, you can override this by binding styles directly to the component, as shown above.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

vt
v-tooltipEasy tooltips with Vue 2.x
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
185K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
vp
vue-popperjs:whale: VueJS popover component based popper.js
GitHub Stars
409
Weekly Downloads
31K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
vt
vue-tippyVueJS Tooltip powered by Tippy.js
GitHub Stars
514
Weekly Downloads
34K
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Performant
@3yourmind/vue-use-tippy💅 3YOURMIND’s Vue UI Framework & Design System
GitHub Stars
74
Weekly Downloads
37
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-popupsSyncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
GitHub Stars
222
Weekly Downloads
2K
vup
vue-use-popperjsVue 2 & 3 popper hook powered by @popperjs
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
159
See 49 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial