Bootstrap Tags Input is a jQuery plugin providing a Twitter Bootstrap user interface for managing tags.
Current stable version: v0.8.0
Not just support for using strings! This means you can use different values
for a tag's label and value. Each tag also holds a reference to the object
by which it was created, so by calling
tagsinput('items') an
array of the original items is returned.
Other implementations just concatenate the values to a comma separated string.
This results in
val() returning just this string, and when
submitting the form, only one big, concatenated value is sent in the request.
Bootstrap Tags Input provides true multivalue support. Just use a
<select multiple /> as your input element, and
val() will return an array of the tag values. When submitting the
form, an array of values will be sent with the request.
Integrates with Twitter Bootstraps' 2.3.2 typeahead, or use custom typeahead when using Bootstrap 3.
Install dependencies:
npm install grunt install
Test:
grunt test
Build:
grunt build
Current Library Versions:
Libraries for testing go in the /lib directory.
This project is licensed under MIT.