Readme

draftjs-logo

Draft.js

Build Status npm version

Live Demo

Draft.js is a JavaScript rich text editor framework, built for React and backed by an immutable model.

  • Extensible and Customizable: We provide the building blocks to enable the creation of a broad variety of rich text composition experiences, from basic text styles to embedded media.
  • Declarative Rich Text: Draft.js fits seamlessly into React applications, abstracting away the details of rendering, selection, and input behavior with a familiar declarative API.
  • Immutable Editor State: The Draft.js model is built with immutable-js, offering an API with functional state updates and aggressively leveraging data persistence for scalable memory usage.

Learn how to use Draft.js in your own project.

Draft.js is used in production on Facebook, including status and comment inputs, Notes, and messenger.com.

API Notice

Before getting started, please be aware that we recently changed the API of Entity storage in Draft.

Previously, the old API was set to be removed in v0.11.0. Since, the plans have changed— v0.11.0 still supports the old API and v0.12.0 will remove it. Refer to the docs for more information and information on how to migrate.

Getting Started

npm install --save draft-js react react-dom

or

yarn add draft-js react react-dom

Draft.js depends on React and React DOM which must also be installed.

Using Draft.js

import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import {Editor, EditorState} from 'draft-js';

function MyEditor() {

  
  constructor(props) {
    super(props);
    this.state = {editorState: EditorState.createEmpty()};
    this.onChange = (editorState) => this.setState({editorState});
    this.setEditor = (editor) => {
      this.editor = editor;
    };
    this.focusEditor = () => {
      if (this.editor) {
        this.editor.focus();
      }
    };
  }

  componentDidMount() {
    this.focusEditor();
  }

  render() {
    return (
      <div style={styles.editor} onClick={this.focusEditor}>
        <Editor
          ref={this.setEditor}
          editorState={this.state.editorState}
          onChange={this.onChange}
        />
      </div>
    );
  }
}

const styles = {
  editor: {
    border: '1px solid gray',
    minHeight: '6em'
  }
};

ReactDOM.render(
  <MyEditor />,
  document.getElementById('container')
);

Since the release of React 16.8, you can use Hooks as a way to work with EditorState without using a class.

import React from "react";
import { Editor, EditorState } from "draft-js";
import "draft-js/dist/Draft.css";

export default function MyEditor() {
  const [editorState, setEditorState] = React.useState(() =>
    EditorState.createEmpty()
  );

  const editor = React.useRef(null);
  function focusEditor() {
    editor.current.focus();
  }

  return (
    <div
      style={{ border: "1px solid black", minHeight: "6em", cursor: "text" }}
      onClick={focusEditor}
    >
      <Editor
        ref={editor}
        editorState={editorState}
        onChange={setEditorState}
        placeholder="Write something!"
      />
    </div>
  );
}

Note that the editor itself is only as tall as its contents. In order to give users a visual cue, we recommend setting a border and a minimum height via the .DraftEditor-root CSS selector, or using a wrapper div like in the above example.

Because Draft.js supports unicode, you must have the following meta tag in the <head> </head> block of your HTML file:

<meta charset="utf-8" />

Further examples of how Draft.js can be used are provided in the /examples directory of this repo.

Building Draft.js

Draft.js is built with Yarn v1. Using other package managers mgiht work, but is not officially supported.

To clone and build, run:

git clone https://github.com/facebook/draft-js.git
cd draft-js
yarn install
yarn run build

Examples

To run the examples in the /examples directory, first build Draft.js locally as described above. Then, open the example HTML files in your browser.

Browser Support

IE / Edge
IE / Edge		Firefox
Firefox		Chrome
Chrome		Safari
Safari		iOS Safari
iOS Safari		Chrome for Android
Chrome for Android
IE11, Edge [1, 2]last 2 versionslast 2 versionslast 2 versionsnot fully supported [3]not fully supported [3]

[1] May need a shim or a polyfill for some syntax used in Draft.js (docs).

[2] IME inputs have known issues in these browsers, especially Korean (docs).

[3] There are known issues with mobile browsers, especially on Android (docs).

Resources and Ecosystem

Check out this curated list of articles and open-sourced projects/utilities: Awesome Draft-JS.

Discussion and Support

Join our Slack team!

Contribute

We welcome pull requests. Learn how to contribute.

License

Draft.js is MIT licensed.

Examples provided in this repository and in the documentation are separately licensed.

