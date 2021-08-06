AWS ES connection for the new elasticsearch client (@elastic/elasticsearch)
Javascript:
const { Client } = require('@elastic/elasticsearch')
const { createAWSConnection, awsGetCredentials } = require('@acuris/aws-es-connection')
const awsCredentials = await awsGetCredentials()
const AWSConnection = createAWSConnection(awsCredentials)
const client = new Client({
...AWSConnection,
node: 'https://node-name.eu-west-1.es.amazonaws.com'
})
// inside async func
await client.cat.help()
Typescript:
import { createAWSConnection, awsGetCredentials } from '@acuris/aws-es-connection'
import AWS from 'aws-sdk'
import { Client } from '@elastic/elasticsearch'
const awsCredentials = await awsGetCredentials()
const AWSConnection = createAWSConnection(awsCredentials)
const client = new Client({
...AWSConnection,
node: 'https://node-name.eu-west-1.es.amazonaws.com'
})
// inside async func
await client.cat.help()
This package creates a Connection class that signs the requests to AWS elasticsearch and a Transport class that checks that the AWS credentials haven't expired before every call, and refreshes them when needed.
Make sure that your AWS credentials are available to your env, for example you could set them in your ENV.
You need a running AWS ES instance for the tests to run against. Set the endpoint URL as the env
AWS_ES_ENDPOINT.
AWS_ES_ENDPOINT=https://xxxx.es.amazonaws.com npm test
This package has been tested on versions of the official elasticsearch client up to 7.13.0.