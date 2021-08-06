openbase logo
@acuris/aws-es-connection

by mergermarket
2.3.0 (see all)

AWS ES connection for the @elastic/elasticsearch client library

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

20.2K

GitHub Stars

35

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

AWS ES Connection

AWS ES connection for the new elasticsearch client (@elastic/elasticsearch)

Usage

Javascript:

const { Client } = require('@elastic/elasticsearch')
const { createAWSConnection, awsGetCredentials } = require('@acuris/aws-es-connection')

const awsCredentials = await awsGetCredentials()
const AWSConnection = createAWSConnection(awsCredentials)
const client = new Client({
  ...AWSConnection,
  node: 'https://node-name.eu-west-1.es.amazonaws.com'
})

// inside async func
await client.cat.help()

Typescript:

import { createAWSConnection, awsGetCredentials } from '@acuris/aws-es-connection'
import AWS from 'aws-sdk'
import { Client } from '@elastic/elasticsearch'

const awsCredentials = await awsGetCredentials()
const AWSConnection = createAWSConnection(awsCredentials)
const client = new Client({
  ...AWSConnection,
  node: 'https://node-name.eu-west-1.es.amazonaws.com'
})

// inside async func
await client.cat.help()

How does it work?

This package creates a Connection class that signs the requests to AWS elasticsearch and a Transport class that checks that the AWS credentials haven't expired before every call, and refreshes them when needed.

Developer notes

Running the tests.

Make sure that your AWS credentials are available to your env, for example you could set them in your ENV.

You need a running AWS ES instance for the tests to run against. Set the endpoint URL as the env AWS_ES_ENDPOINT.

AWS_ES_ENDPOINT=https://xxxx.es.amazonaws.com npm test

Tested versions

This package has been tested on versions of the official elasticsearch client up to 7.13.0.

