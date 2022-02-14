Active Admin is a Ruby on Rails framework for creating elegant backends for website administration.
Active Admin for enterprise is available via the Tidelift subscription. Learn More.
Please use StackOverflow for help requests and how-to questions.
Please open GitHub issues for bugs and enhancements only, not general help requests. Please search previous issues (and Google and StackOverflow) before creating a new issue.
Google Groups, IRC #activeadmin and Gitter are not actively monitored.
If you want to contribute through code or documentation, the Contributing guide is the best place to start. If you have questions, feel free to ask.
If you want to support us financially, you can help fund the project through a Tidelift subscription. By buying a Tidelift subscription you make sure your whole dependency stack is properly maintained, while also getting a comprehensive view of outdated dependencies, new releases, security alerts, and licensing compatibility issues.
You can also support us with a weekly tip via Liberapay.
Finally, we have an Open Collective where you can become a backer or sponsor for the project, and also submit expenses to it.
We try not to reinvent the wheel, so Active Admin is built with other open source projects:
|Tool
|Description
|Arbre
|Ruby -> HTML, just like that.
|Devise
|Powerful, extensible user authentication
|Formtastic
|A Rails form builder plugin with semantically rich and accessible markup
|Inherited Resources
|Simplifies controllers with pre-built RESTful controller actions
|Kaminari
|Elegant pagination for any sort of collection
|Ransack
|Provides a simple search API to query your data
Please use the Tidelift security contact to report a security vulnerability. Tidelift will coordinate the fix and disclosure.
Thanks to Greg Bell for creating and sharing this project with the open source community.
Thanks to all the people that ever contributed through code or other means such as bug reports, issue triaging, feature suggestions, code snippet tips, Slack discussions and so on.
Thanks to Tidelift and all our Tidelift subscribers.
Thanks to Open Collective and all our Open Collective contributors.
I used this library professionally when migrating from Salesforce to build our in house ERP system. The migration at first wasn't easy however the extensibility of active admin allowed us to replicate a lot of functionalities that we had on Salesforce and easy integration with the existing Rails app and the likes of Sidekiq and other Rails ecosystem made life easier. The community is active and quite responsive and more often than not if you hit a roadblock, you'll find answers on the documentation. Highly recommend this.