@activeadmin/activeadmin

by activeadmin
2.9.0 (see all)

The administration framework for Ruby on Rails applications.

15.4K

9.1K

2d ago

762

3

MIT

Not Found

No?

4.8/5
Readme

Active Admin

Active Admin is a Ruby on Rails framework for creating elegant backends for website administration.

Version Github Actions Coverage Tidelift Inch CI

Goals

  • Enable developers to quickly create good-looking administration interfaces.
  • Build a DSL for developers and an interface for businesses.
  • Ensure that developers can easily customize every nook and cranny.

Getting started

  • Check out the docs.
  • Try the live demo.
  • The wiki includes links to tutorials, articles and sample projects.

For enterprise

Active Admin for enterprise is available via the Tidelift subscription. Learn More.

Need help?

Please use StackOverflow for help requests and how-to questions.

Please open GitHub issues for bugs and enhancements only, not general help requests. Please search previous issues (and Google and StackOverflow) before creating a new issue.

Google Groups, IRC #activeadmin and Gitter are not actively monitored.

Want to contribute?

If you want to contribute through code or documentation, the Contributing guide is the best place to start. If you have questions, feel free to ask.

Want to support us?

If you want to support us financially, you can help fund the project through a Tidelift subscription. By buying a Tidelift subscription you make sure your whole dependency stack is properly maintained, while also getting a comprehensive view of outdated dependencies, new releases, security alerts, and licensing compatibility issues.

You can also support us with a weekly tip via Liberapay.

Finally, we have an Open Collective where you can become a backer or sponsor for the project, and also submit expenses to it.

Dependencies

We try not to reinvent the wheel, so Active Admin is built with other open source projects:

ToolDescription
ArbreRuby -> HTML, just like that.
DevisePowerful, extensible user authentication
FormtasticA Rails form builder plugin with semantically rich and accessible markup
Inherited ResourcesSimplifies controllers with pre-built RESTful controller actions
KaminariElegant pagination for any sort of collection
RansackProvides a simple search API to query your data

Security contact information

Please use the Tidelift security contact to report a security vulnerability. Tidelift will coordinate the fix and disclosure.

Acknowledgements

Thanks to Greg Bell for creating and sharing this project with the open source community.

Thanks to all the people that ever contributed through code or other means such as bug reports, issue triaging, feature suggestions, code snippet tips, Slack discussions and so on.

Thanks to Tidelift and all our Tidelift subscribers.

Thanks to Open Collective and all our Open Collective contributors.

I used this library professionally when migrating from Salesforce to build our in house ERP system. The migration at first wasn't easy however the extensibility of active admin allowed us to replicate a lot of functionalities that we had on Salesforce and easy integration with the existing Rails app and the likes of Sidekiq and other Rails ecosystem made life easier. The community is active and quite responsive and more often than not if you hit a roadblock, you'll find answers on the documentation. Highly recommend this.

