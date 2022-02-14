Active Admin

Active Admin is a Ruby on Rails framework for creating elegant backends for website administration.

Goals

Enable developers to quickly create good-looking administration interfaces.

Build a DSL for developers and an interface for businesses.

Ensure that developers can easily customize every nook and cranny.

Getting started

Check out the docs.

Try the live demo.

The wiki includes links to tutorials, articles and sample projects.

Need help?

Please use StackOverflow for help requests and how-to questions.

Please open GitHub issues for bugs and enhancements only, not general help requests. Please search previous issues (and Google and StackOverflow) before creating a new issue.

Google Groups, IRC #activeadmin and Gitter are not actively monitored.

Want to contribute?

If you want to contribute through code or documentation, the Contributing guide is the best place to start. If you have questions, feel free to ask.

Dependencies

We try not to reinvent the wheel, so Active Admin is built with other open source projects:

Tool Description Arbre Ruby -> HTML, just like that. Devise Powerful, extensible user authentication Formtastic A Rails form builder plugin with semantically rich and accessible markup Inherited Resources Simplifies controllers with pre-built RESTful controller actions Kaminari Elegant pagination for any sort of collection Ransack Provides a simple search API to query your data

Please use the Tidelift security contact to report a security vulnerability. Tidelift will coordinate the fix and disclosure.

Acknowledgements

Thanks to Greg Bell for creating and sharing this project with the open source community.

Thanks to all the people that ever contributed through code or other means such as bug reports, issue triaging, feature suggestions, code snippet tips, Slack discussions and so on.

Thanks to Tidelift and all our Tidelift subscribers.

Thanks to Open Collective and all our Open Collective contributors.