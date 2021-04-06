A lightweight HTTP client optimized for use with actions, TypeScript with generics and async await.
Features and releases here
npm install @actions/http-client --save
See the HTTP tests for detailed examples.
The HTTP client does not throw unless truly exceptional.
See HTTP tests for detailed examples.
To enable detailed console logging of all HTTP requests and responses, set the NODE_DEBUG environment varible:
export NODE_DEBUG=http
The http-client is built using the latest LTS version of Node 12. It may work on previous node LTS versions but it's tested and officially supported on Node12+.
We follow semver and will hold compatibility between major versions and increment the minor version with new features and capabilities (while holding compat).
We welcome PRs. Please create an issue and if applicable, a design before proceeding with code.
once:
$ npm install
To build:
$ npm run build
To run all tests:
$ npm test