The GitHub Actions ToolKit provides a set of packages to make creating actions easier.
Provides functions for inputs, outputs, results, logging, secrets and variables. Read more here
$ npm install @actions/core
🏃♂️ @actions/exec
Provides functions to exec cli tools and process output. Read more here
$ npm install @actions/exec
Provides functions to search for files matching glob patterns. Read more here
$ npm install @actions/glob
✏️ @actions/io
Provides disk i/o functions like cp, mv, rmRF, which etc. Read more here
$ npm install @actions/io
Provides functions for downloading and caching tools. e.g. setup-* actions. Read more here
See @actions/cache for caching workflow dependencies.
$ npm install @actions/tool-cache
:octocat: @actions/github
Provides an Octokit client hydrated with the context that the current action is being run in. Read more here
$ npm install @actions/github
Provides functions to interact with actions artifacts. Read more here
$ npm install @actions/artifact
Provides functions to cache dependencies and build outputs to improve workflow execution time. Read more here
$ npm install @actions/cache
Outlines the differences and why you would want to create a JavaScript or a container based action.
Actions are downloaded and run from the GitHub graph of repos. This contains guidance for versioning actions and safe releases.
Problem Matchers are a way to scan the output of actions for a specified regex pattern and surface that information prominently in the UI.
Self-hosted runners can be configured to run behind proxy servers.
Illustrates how to create a simple hello world javascript action.
...
const nameToGreet = core.getInput('who-to-greet');
console.log(`Hello ${nameToGreet}!`);
...
Walkthrough and template for creating a JavaScript Action with tests, linting, workflow, publishing, and versioning.
async function run() {
try {
const ms = core.getInput('milliseconds');
console.log(`Waiting ${ms} milliseconds ...`)
...
PASS ./index.test.js
✓ throws invalid number
✓ wait 500 ms
✓ test runs
Test Suites: 1 passed, 1 total
Tests: 3 passed, 3 total
Walkthrough creating a TypeScript Action with compilation, tests, linting, workflow, publishing, and versioning.
import * as core from '@actions/core';
async function run() {
try {
const ms = core.getInput('milliseconds');
console.log(`Waiting ${ms} milliseconds ...`)
...
PASS ./index.test.js
✓ throws invalid number
✓ wait 500 ms
✓ test runs
Test Suites: 1 passed, 1 total
Tests: 3 passed, 3 total
Create an action that is delivered as a container and run with docker.
FROM alpine:3.10
COPY LICENSE README.md /
COPY entrypoint.sh /entrypoint.sh
ENTRYPOINT ["/entrypoint.sh"]
Create an action that is delivered as a container which uses the toolkit. This example uses the GitHub context to construct an Octokit client.
FROM node:slim
COPY . .
RUN npm install --production
ENTRYPOINT ["node", "/lib/main.js"]
const myInput = core.getInput('myInput');
core.debug(`Hello ${myInput} from inside a container`);
const context = github.context;
console.log(`We can even get context data, like the repo: ${context.repo.repo}`)
We welcome contributions. See how to contribute.
See our code of conduct.