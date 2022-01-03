Accessibility Testing Framework
More accessible web, all over the world.
acot is an open-source Accessibility Testing Framework that uses headless Chrome (puppeteer) to provide means of testing any website or web app. It supports for making the Web accessible with a flexible, highly reliable rule set that leverages browser-native APIs such as the AOM and DOM.
Install via npm:
$ npm install --save-dev @acot/cli
# or
$ npm install --save-dev @acot/cli puppeteer
You can build the configuration file and install the dependent packages with the following commands:
$ npx acot init
And then, the
run subcommand performs an audit based on the configuration file.
$ npx acot run
See the CLI documentation for details.
If you use acot as the CLI, you can configure the audit via configuration file.
Usually, when you create a configuration file called
acot.config.js, acot will automatically use that configuration file.
The simple configuration is as follows (
acot.config.js):
module.exports = {
presets: ['@acot/wcag'],
extends: ['preset:@acot/wcag/recommended'],
origin: 'http://localhost:8000',
connection: {
command: 'npm run serve',
},
paths: ['/', '/path', '/path/to', '/path/to/dir'],
rules: {
'@acot/wcag/interactive-has-enough-size': 'warn',
'@acot/wcag/page-has-valid-lang': 'off',
'@example/foo/bar': [
'error',
{
/* options */
},
],
},
};
See the Configuration for details.
acot has a feature which is divided into several packages.
|Package
|Description
|@acot/core
|acot core API.
|@acot/cli
|acot command line tool.
|@acot/config
|A module to manipulate configs of acot.
|Package
|Description
|@acot/acot-config
|A basic acot rule set.
|@acot/acot-preset-wcag
|A WCAG-based rule set for acot.
|@acot/acot-preset-axe
|An axe rule set for acot.
|Package
|Description
|@acot/acot-runner-sitemap
|An acot custom runner reading audit pages from sitemap.
|@acot/acot-runner-storybook
|An acot custom runner for Storybook.
|Package
|Description
|@acot/acot-reporter-pretty
|An acot default reporter.
|@acot/acot-reporter-dot
|A dot reporter for @acot/cli.
|@acot/acot-reporter-github
|GitHub reporter for @acot/cli.
|Package
|Description
|@acot/find-chrome
|Find Chrome available in your runtime environment.
|@acot/html-pickup
|Use the CSS Selector to pick up the elements from the HTML string.
|@acot/schema-validator
|A simple wrapper module for schema-utils.
