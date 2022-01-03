openbase logo
@acot/acot-runner

by acot-a11y
0.0.13 (see all)

💎 Accessibility Testing Framework. More accessible web, all over the world.

Readme

acot

Accessibility Testing Framework

GitHub Workflow Status npm MIT LICENSE

!! THE ACOT IS STILL IN ALPHA STATUS AND MAY BE BROKEN BY THE UPGRADE !!

Overview

More accessible web, all over the world.

acot is an open-source Accessibility Testing Framework that uses headless Chrome (puppeteer) to provide means of testing any website or web app. It supports for making the Web accessible with a flexible, highly reliable rule set that leverages browser-native APIs such as the AOM and DOM.

Reliability

  • By using the results rendered by the browser, a highly reliable audit is possible.
  • acot provides original rules. In addition, it offers rules based on the proven axe.

Extensibility

  • You can use the rules published in the ESLint like plugin system.
  • It's easy to implement and publish the rule sets you need for your team.
  • The divided packages allow you to assemble a custom workflow that works best for your team.

Portability

  • You can create and publish your own configuration with Sharable Config.
  • Provides Custom Runner for integration with Storybook.

Getting Started

Install via npm:

$ npm install --save-dev @acot/cli

# or

$ npm install --save-dev @acot/cli puppeteer

You can build the configuration file and install the dependent packages with the following commands:

$ npx acot init

Running acot init command

And then, the run subcommand performs an audit based on the configuration file.

$ npx acot run

Running acot run command

See the CLI documentation for details.

Configuration

If you use acot as the CLI, you can configure the audit via configuration file.
Usually, when you create a configuration file called acot.config.js, acot will automatically use that configuration file.

The simple configuration is as follows (acot.config.js):

module.exports = {
  presets: ['@acot/wcag'],
  extends: ['preset:@acot/wcag/recommended'],
  origin: 'http://localhost:8000',
  connection: {
    command: 'npm run serve',
  },
  paths: ['/', '/path', '/path/to', '/path/to/dir'],
  rules: {
    '@acot/wcag/interactive-has-enough-size': 'warn',
    '@acot/wcag/page-has-valid-lang': 'off',
    '@example/foo/bar': [
      'error',
      {
        /* options */
      },
    ],
  },
};

See the Configuration for details.

Requirements

Documentation

Packages

acot has a feature which is divided into several packages.

Foundations

PackageDescription
@acot/coreacot core API.
@acot/cliacot command line tool.
@acot/configA module to manipulate configs of acot.

Configs / Presets

PackageDescription
@acot/acot-configA basic acot rule set.
@acot/acot-preset-wcagA WCAG-based rule set for acot.
@acot/acot-preset-axeAn axe rule set for acot.

Runners

PackageDescription
@acot/acot-runner-sitemapAn acot custom runner reading audit pages from sitemap.
@acot/acot-runner-storybookAn acot custom runner for Storybook.

Reporters

PackageDescription
@acot/acot-reporter-prettyAn acot default reporter.
@acot/acot-reporter-dotA dot reporter for @acot/cli.
@acot/acot-reporter-githubGitHub reporter for @acot/cli.

Utilities

PackageDescription
@acot/find-chromeFind Chrome available in your runtime environment.
@acot/html-pickupUse the CSS Selector to pick up the elements from the HTML string.
@acot/schema-validatorA simple wrapper module for schema-utils.

FAQ

T.B.A

Contributing

We are always welcoming your contribution 👏

See CONTRIBUTING.md.

License

MIT © wadackel

