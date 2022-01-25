This is a temporary fork which is only necessary until dependency-check-team/dependency-check#127 or equivalent is merged

checks which modules you have used in your code and then makes sure they are listed as dependencies in your package.json, or vice-versa

requirements for maintained majors

dependency-check 4.x supports Node.js 10 and later

dependency-check 3.x supports Node.js 6 and later

dependency-check 2.x supports Node.js 0.10 and later (Dev note: published using the legacy tag)

For more info on maintenance status, see SECURITY.md.

how it works

dependency-check parses your module code starting from the default entry files (e.g. index.js or main and any bin commands defined in package.json or if specific files has been defined, then those) and traverses through all relatively required JS files, ultimately producing a list of non-relative modules

relative - e.g. require('./a-relative-file.js') , if one of these are encountered the required file will be recursively parsed by the dependency-check algorithm

- e.g. , if one of these are encountered the required file will be recursively parsed by the algorithm non-relative - e.g. require('a-module') , if one of these are encountered it will get added to the list of dependencies, but sub-dependencies of the module will not get recursively parsed

the goal of this module is to simply check that all non-relative modules that get require() 'd are in package.json, which prevents people from getting 'module not found' errors when they install your module that has missing deps which was accidentally published to NPM (happened to me all the time, hence the impetus to write this module).

cli usage

$ npm install dependency-check -g $ dependency-check < path to module file (s) , package .json or module folder> # e.g. $ dependency-check ./ package .json --verbose Success! All dependencies used in the code are listed in package .json Success! All dependencies in package .json are used in the code $ dependency-check ./ package .json --missing --verbose Success! All dependencies used in the code are listed in package .json $ dependency-check ./ package .json --unused --verbose Success! All dependencies in package .json are used in the code # or with file input instead: $ dependency-check ./index.js # even with globs and multiple inputs: $ dependency-check ./test *.js ./lib

dependency-check exits with code 1 if there are discrepancies, in addition to printing them out

To always exit with code 0 pass --ignore

running dependency-check ./package.json --missing will only do the check to make sure that all modules in your code are listed in your package.json

running dependency-check ./package.json --unused will only do the inverse of the missing check and will tell you which modules in your package.json dependencies were not used in your code

running dependency-check ./package.json --unused --no-dev will not tell you if any devDependencies in your package.json were missing or unused

running dependency-check ./package.json --unused --no-peer will not tell you if any peerDependencies in your package.json were missing or unused

ignores a module. This works for both --unused and --missing . You can specify as many separate --ignore-module arguments as you want. For example running dependency-check ./package.json --unused --ignore-module foo will not tell you if the foo module was not used in your code. Supports globbing patterns through the use of micromatch, so eg. --ignore-module "@types/*" is possible

running eg. dependency-check package.json tests.js --no-default-entries won't add any default entries despite the main path given being one to a package.json or module folder. So only the tests.js file will be checked

running dependency-check ./package.json -e js,jsx:precinct will resolve require paths to .js and .jsx paths, and parse using precinct .

running dependency-check ./package.json --detective precinct will require() the local precinct as the default parser. This can be set per-extension using using -e . Defaults to parsing with detective .

Running with --verbose will enable a log message on success, otherwise dependency-check only logs on failure.

shows above options and all other available options

auto check before every npm publish

add this to your .bash_profile / .bashrc

npm () { ([ " $1 " != "publish" ] || dependency-check .) && command npm " $@ " }

now when you do npm publish and you have missing dependencies it won't publish, e.g.:

npm publish Fail! Dependencies not listed in package.json: siblings npm install --save siblings npm publish

grunt usage

See grunt-dependency-check.

protips