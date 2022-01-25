dependency-check-team/dependency-check#127 or equivalent is mergedThis is a temporary fork which is only necessary until
checks which modules you have used in your code and then makes sure they are listed as dependencies in your package.json, or vice-versa
dependency-check
4.x supports Node.js 10 and later
dependency-check
3.x supports Node.js 6 and later
dependency-check
2.x supports Node.js 0.10 and later (Dev note: published using the
legacy tag)
For more info on maintenance status, see SECURITY.md.
dependency-check parses your module code starting from the default entry files (e.g.
index.js or
main and any
bin commands defined in package.json or if specific files has been defined, then those) and traverses through all relatively required JS files, ultimately producing a list of non-relative modules
require('./a-relative-file.js'), if one of these are encountered the required file will be recursively parsed by the
dependency-check algorithm
require('a-module'), if one of these are encountered it will get added to the list of dependencies, but sub-dependencies of the module will not get recursively parsed
the goal of this module is to simply check that all non-relative modules that get
require()'d are in package.json, which prevents people from getting 'module not found' errors when they install your module that has missing deps which was accidentally published to NPM (happened to me all the time, hence the impetus to write this module).
$ npm install dependency-check -g
$ dependency-check <path to module file(s), package.json or module folder>
# e.g.
$ dependency-check ./package.json --verbose
Success! All dependencies used in the code are listed in package.json
Success! All dependencies in package.json are used in the code
$ dependency-check ./package.json --missing --verbose
Success! All dependencies used in the code are listed in package.json
$ dependency-check ./package.json --unused --verbose
Success! All dependencies in package.json are used in the code
# or with file input instead:
$ dependency-check ./index.js
# even with globs and multiple inputs:
$ dependency-check ./test/**/*.js ./lib/*.js
dependency-check exits with code 1 if there are discrepancies, in addition to printing them out
To always exit with code 0 pass
--ignore
running
dependency-check ./package.json --missing will only do the check to make sure that all modules in your code are listed in your package.json
running
dependency-check ./package.json --unused will only do the inverse of the missing check and will tell you which modules in your package.json dependencies were not used in your code
running
dependency-check ./package.json --unused --no-dev will not tell you if any devDependencies in your package.json were missing or unused
running
dependency-check ./package.json --unused --no-peer will not tell you if any peerDependencies in your package.json were missing or unused
ignores a module. This works for both
--unused and
--missing. You can specify as many separate
--ignore-module arguments as you want. For example running
dependency-check ./package.json --unused --ignore-module foo will not tell you if the
foo module was not used in your code. Supports globbing patterns through the use of micromatch, so eg.
--ignore-module "@types/*" is possible
running eg.
dependency-check package.json tests.js --no-default-entries won't add any default entries despite the main path given being one to a package.json or module folder. So only the
tests.js file will be checked
running
dependency-check ./package.json -e js,jsx:precinct will resolve require paths to
.js and
.jsx paths, and parse using
precinct.
running
dependency-check ./package.json --detective precinct will
require() the local
precinct as the default parser. This can be set per-extension using using
-e. Defaults to parsing with
detective.
Running with
--verbose will enable a log message on success, otherwise dependency-check only logs on failure.
shows above options and all other available options
add this to your
.bash_profile/
.bashrc
# originally from https://gist.github.com/mafintosh/405048d304fbabb830b2
npm () {
([ "$1" != "publish" ] || dependency-check .) && command npm "$@"
}
now when you do
npm publish and you have missing dependencies it won't publish, e.g.:
$ npm publish
Fail! Dependencies not listed in package.json: siblings
$ npm install --save siblings
$ npm publish # works this time
require() statements, which means it only does static requires. this means you should convert things like
var foo = "bar"; require(foo) to be static, e.g.
require("bar")