A simple set of tools to make using Redux easier
npm install @acemarke/redux-starter-kit
The
redux-starter-kit package is intended to help address three common complaints about Redux:
We can't solve every use case, but in the spirit of
create-react-app and
apollo-boost, we can try to provide some tools that abstract over the setup process and handle the most common use cases, as well as include some useful utilities that will let the user simplify their application code.
This package is not intended to solve every possible complaint about Redux, and is deliberately limited in scope. It does not address concepts like "reusable encapsulated Redux modules", data fetching, folder or file structures, managing entity relationships in the store, and so on.
redux-starter-kit includes:
configureStore() function with simplified configuration options. It can automatically combine your slice reducers, adds whatever Redux middleware you supply, includes
redux-thunk by default, and enables use of the Redux DevTools Extension.
createReducer() utility that lets you supply a lookup table of action types to case reducer functions, rather than writing switch statements. In addition, it automatically uses the
immer library to let you write simpler immutable updates with normal mutative code, like
state.todos[3].completed = true.
createSelector utility for creating memoized selector functions, which can accept string keypaths as "input selectors" (re-exported from the
selectorator library).
configureStore
A friendlier abstraction over the standard Redux
createStore function. Takes a single configuration object parameter, with the following options:
function configureStore({
// A single reducer function that will be used as the root reducer,
// or an object of slice reducers that will be passed to combineReducers()
reducer: Object<string, Function> | Function,
// An array of Redux middlewares. If not supplied, defaults to just redux-thunk.
middleware: Array<MiddlewareFunction>,
// Built-in support for devtools. Defaults to true.
devTools: boolean,
// Same as current createStore.
preloadedState : State,
// Same as current createStore.
enhancer : ReduxStoreEnhancer,
})
Basic usage:
import { configureStore } from '@acemarke/redux-starter-kit'
import rootReducer from './reducers'
const store = configureStore({ reducer: rootReducer })
// The store now has redux-thunk added and the Redux DevTools Extension is turned on
Full example:
import {
configureStore,
getDefaultMiddleware
} from '@acemarke/redux-starter-kit'
// We'll use redux-logger just as an example of adding another middleware
import logger from 'redux-logger'
// And use redux-batch as an example of adding enhancers
import { reduxBatch } from '@manaflair/redux-batch'
import todosReducer from './todos/todosReducer'
import visibilityReducer from './visibility/visibilityReducer'
const reducer = {
todos: todosReducer,
visibility: visibilityReducer
}
const middleware = [...getDefaultMiddleware(), logger]
const preloadedState = {
todos: [
{
text: 'Eat food',
completed: true
},
{
text: 'Exercise',
completed: false
}
],
visibilityFilter: 'SHOW_COMPLETED'
}
const store = configureStore({
reducer,
middleware,
devTools: NODE_ENV !== 'production',
preloadedState,
enhancers: [reduxBatch]
})
// The store has been created with these options:
// - The slice reducers were automatically passed to combineReducers()
// - redux-thunk and redux-logger were added as middleware
// - The Redux DevTools Extension is disabled for production
// - The middleware, batch, and devtools enhancers were automatically composed together
getDefaultMiddleware
getDefaultMiddleware is useful if you need to add custom middlewares without removing redux-starter-kit's default middleware. Currently it returns an array with
redux-thunk.
createReducer
A utility function to create reducers that handle specific action types, similar to the example function in the "Reducing Boilerplate" Redux docs page. Takes an initial state value and an object that maps action types to case reducer functions. Internally, it uses the
immer library, so you can write code in your case reducers that mutates the existing
state value, and it will correctly generate immutably-updated state values instead.
function createReducer(
initialState: State,
actionsMap: Object<String, Function>
) {}
Example usage:
import { createReducer } from '@acemarke/redux-starter-kit'
function addTodo(state, action) {
const { newTodo } = action.payload
// Can safely call state.push() here
state.push({ ...newTodo, completed: false })
}
function toggleTodo(state, action) {
const { index } = action.payload
const todo = state[index]
// Can directly modify the todo object
todo.completed = !todo.completed
}
const todosReducer = createReducer([], {
ADD_TODO: addTodo,
TOGGLE_TODO: toggleTodo
})
This doesn't mean that you have to write code in your case reducers that mutates the existing
state value, you can still write code that updates the state immutably. You can think of
immer as a safety net, if the code is written in a way that mutates the state directly,
immer will make sure that such update happens immutably. On the other hand the following code is still valid:
import { createReducer } from '@acemarke/redux-starter-kit'
function addTodo(state, action) {
const { newTodo } = action.payload
// Updates the state immutably without relying on immer
return [...state, { ...newTodo, completed: false }]
}
function toggleTodo(state, action) {
const { index } = action.payload
const todo = state[index]
// Updates the todo object immutably withot relying on immer
return state.map((todo, i) => {
if (i !== index) return todo
return { ...todo, completed: !todo.completed }
})
}
const todosReducer = createReducer([], {
ADD_TODO: addTodo,
TOGGLE_TODO: toggleTodo
})
createSelector
The
createSelector utility from the
selectorator library, re-exported for ease of use. It acts as a superset of the standard
createSelector function from Reselect. The primary improvements are the ability to define "input selectors" using string keypaths, or return an object result based on an object of keypaths. It also accepts an object of customization options for more specific use cases.
For more specifics, see the
selectorator usage documentation.
function createSelector(
// Can either be:
// - An array containing selector functions, string keypaths, and argument objects
// - An object whose keys are selector functions and string keypaths
paths : Array<Function | string | Object> | Object<string, string | Function>
)
Example usage:
// Define input selector using a string keypath
const getSubtotal = createSelector(['shop.items'], items => {
// return value here
})
// Define input selectors as a mix of other selectors and string keypaths
const getTax = createSelector(
[getSubtotal, 'shop.taxPercent'],
(subtotal, taxPercent) => {
// return value here
}
)
// Define input selector using a custom argument index to access a prop
const getTabContent = createSelector(
[{ path: 'tabIndex', argIndex: 1 }],
tabIndex => {
// return value here
}
)
const getContents = createSelector({ foo: 'foo', bar: 'nested.bar' })
// Returns an object like: {foo, bar}
createNextState
The default immutable update function from the
immer library, re-exported here as
createNextState (also commonly referred to as
produce)
combineReducers
Redux's
combineReducers, re-exported for convenience. While
configureStore calls this internally, you may wish to call it yourself to compose multiple levels of slice reducers.
compose
Redux's
compose. It composes functions from right to left.
This is a functional programming utility. You might want to use it to apply several store custom enhancers/ functions in a row.