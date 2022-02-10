A simple set of tools to make using Redux easier

npm install @acemarke/redux-starter-kit

Purpose

The redux-starter-kit package is intended to help address three common complaints about Redux:

"Configuring a Redux store is too complicated"

"I have to add a lot of packages to get Redux to do anything useful"

"Redux requires too much boilerplate code"

We can't solve every use case, but in the spirit of create-react-app and apollo-boost , we can try to provide some tools that abstract over the setup process and handle the most common use cases, as well as include some useful utilities that will let the user simplify their application code.

This package is not intended to solve every possible complaint about Redux, and is deliberately limited in scope. It does not address concepts like "reusable encapsulated Redux modules", data fetching, folder or file structures, managing entity relationships in the store, and so on.

What's Included

redux-starter-kit includes:

A configureStore() function with simplified configuration options. It can automatically combine your slice reducers, adds whatever Redux middleware you supply, includes redux-thunk by default, and enables use of the Redux DevTools Extension.

function with simplified configuration options. It can automatically combine your slice reducers, adds whatever Redux middleware you supply, includes by default, and enables use of the Redux DevTools Extension. A createReducer() utility that lets you supply a lookup table of action types to case reducer functions, rather than writing switch statements. In addition, it automatically uses the immer library to let you write simpler immutable updates with normal mutative code, like state.todos[3].completed = true .

utility that lets you supply a lookup table of action types to case reducer functions, rather than writing switch statements. In addition, it automatically uses the library to let you write simpler immutable updates with normal mutative code, like . An improved version of the widely used createSelector utility for creating memoized selector functions, which can accept string keypaths as "input selectors" (re-exported from the selectorator library).

API Reference

configureStore

A friendlier abstraction over the standard Redux createStore function. Takes a single configuration object parameter, with the following options:

function configureStore ( { // A single reducer function that will be used as the root reducer, // or an object of slice reducers that will be passed to combineReducers( ) reducer : Object < string , Function > | Function , // An array of Redux middlewares . If not supplied , defaults to just redux - thunk . middleware : Array < MiddlewareFunction >, // Built - in support for devtools . Defaults to true . devTools : boolean , // Same as current createStore . preloadedState : State , // Same as current createStore . enhancer : ReduxStoreEnhancer , })

Basic usage:

import { configureStore } from '@acemarke/redux-starter-kit' import rootReducer from './reducers' const store = configureStore({ reducer : rootReducer })

Full example:

import { configureStore, getDefaultMiddleware } from '@acemarke/redux-starter-kit' import logger from 'redux-logger' import { reduxBatch } from '@manaflair/redux-batch' import todosReducer from './todos/todosReducer' import visibilityReducer from './visibility/visibilityReducer' const reducer = { todos : todosReducer, visibility : visibilityReducer } const middleware = [...getDefaultMiddleware(), logger] const preloadedState = { todos : [ { text : 'Eat food' , completed : true }, { text : 'Exercise' , completed : false } ], visibilityFilter : 'SHOW_COMPLETED' } const store = configureStore({ reducer, middleware, devTools : NODE_ENV !== 'production' , preloadedState, enhancers : [reduxBatch] })

getDefaultMiddleware

getDefaultMiddleware is useful if you need to add custom middlewares without removing redux-starter-kit's default middleware. Currently it returns an array with redux-thunk .

createReducer

A utility function to create reducers that handle specific action types, similar to the example function in the "Reducing Boilerplate" Redux docs page. Takes an initial state value and an object that maps action types to case reducer functions. Internally, it uses the immer library, so you can write code in your case reducers that mutates the existing state value, and it will correctly generate immutably-updated state values instead.

function createReducer ( initialState: State, actionsMap: Object<String, Function> ) {}

Example usage:

import { createReducer } from '@acemarke/redux-starter-kit' function addTodo ( state, action ) { const { newTodo } = action.payload state.push({ ...newTodo, completed : false }) } function toggleTodo ( state, action ) { const { index } = action.payload const todo = state[index] todo.completed = !todo.completed } const todosReducer = createReducer([], { ADD_TODO : addTodo, TOGGLE_TODO : toggleTodo })

This doesn't mean that you have to write code in your case reducers that mutates the existing state value, you can still write code that updates the state immutably. You can think of immer as a safety net, if the code is written in a way that mutates the state directly, immer will make sure that such update happens immutably. On the other hand the following code is still valid:

import { createReducer } from '@acemarke/redux-starter-kit' function addTodo ( state, action ) { const { newTodo } = action.payload return [...state, { ...newTodo, completed : false }] } function toggleTodo ( state, action ) { const { index } = action.payload const todo = state[index] return state.map( ( todo, i ) => { if (i !== index) return todo return { ...todo, completed : !todo.completed } }) } const todosReducer = createReducer([], { ADD_TODO : addTodo, TOGGLE_TODO : toggleTodo })

createSelector

The createSelector utility from the selectorator library, re-exported for ease of use. It acts as a superset of the standard createSelector function from Reselect. The primary improvements are the ability to define "input selectors" using string keypaths, or return an object result based on an object of keypaths. It also accepts an object of customization options for more specific use cases.

For more specifics, see the selectorator usage documentation.

function createSelector ( // Can either be: // - An array containing selector functions, string keypaths, and argument objects // - An object whose keys are selector functions and string keypaths paths : Array<Function | string | Object> | Object<string, string | Function> )

Example usage:

const getSubtotal = createSelector([ 'shop.items' ], items => { }) const getTax = createSelector( [getSubtotal, 'shop.taxPercent' ], (subtotal, taxPercent) => { } ) const getTabContent = createSelector( [{ path : 'tabIndex' , argIndex : 1 }], tabIndex => { } ) const getContents = createSelector({ foo : 'foo' , bar : 'nested.bar' })

createNextState

The default immutable update function from the immer library, re-exported here as createNextState (also commonly referred to as produce )

combineReducers

Redux's combineReducers , re-exported for convenience. While configureStore calls this internally, you may wish to call it yourself to compose multiple levels of slice reducers.

compose