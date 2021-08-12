Automatically optimizes images used in Nuxt.js projects (JPEG, PNG, SVG, WebP and GIF).
This module is inspired by the work of Cyril Wanner in next-optimized-images.
Image sizes can often get reduced up to 60%, but this is not the only thing
@aceforth/nuxt-optimized-images does:
WebP on the fly for an even smaller size.
node >= 10 and
nuxt >= 2 are required.
npm install --save-dev @aceforth/nuxt-optimized-images
or
yarn add --dev @aceforth/nuxt-optimized-images
Add
@aceforth/nuxt-optimized-images to
buildModules section of nuxt.config.js:
⚠️ If you are using Nuxt
< 2.9.0, use
modules instead.
{
buildModules: [
'@aceforth/nuxt-optimized-images',
],
optimizedImages: {
optimizeImages: true
}
}
See the configuration section for all available options.
⚠️ Images won't get optimized out of the box. You have to install the optimization packages you really need in addition to this module. This doesn't force you to download big optimization libraries you don't even use. Please check out the table of all optional optimization packages.
You have to install the optimization packages you need in your project in addition to this module. Then,
@aceforth/nuxt-optimized-images detects all the supported packages and uses them.
So you only have to install these packages with npm, there is no additional step needed after that.
The following optimization packages are available and supported:
|Optimization Package
|Description
|Project Link
imagemin-mozjpeg
|Optimizes JPEG images
|Link
imagemin-pngquant
|Optimizes PNG images
|Link
imagemin-optipng
|Alternative for optimizing PNG images
|Link
imagemin-gifsicle
|Optimizes GIF images
|Link
imagemin-svgo
|Optimizes SVG images and icons
|Link
webp-loader
|Optimizes WebP images and can convert JPEG/PNG images to WebP on the fly (WebP resource query)
|Link
lqip-loader
|Generates low quality image placeholders and can extract the dominant colors of an image (lqip resource query)
|Link
responsive-loader
|Can resize images on the fly and create multiple versions of it for a
srcSet. Important: You need to additionally install either
jimp (node implementation, slower) or
sharp (binary, faster)
|Link
sqip-loader
|Loads images and exports tiny SQIP previews as
image/svg+xml URL-encoded data
|Link
Example: If you have JPG, PNG, and SVG images in your project, you would then need to run
npm install --save-dev imagemin-mozjpeg imagemin-pngquant imagemin-svgo
# or
yarn add --dev imagemin-mozjpeg imagemin-pngquant imagemin-svgo
To install all optional packages, run:
npm install --save-dev imagemin-mozjpeg imagemin-pngquant imagemin-gifsicle imagemin-svgo webp-loader lqip-loader responsive-loader sqip-loader sharp
# or
yarn add --dev imagemin-mozjpeg imagemin-pngquant imagemin-gifsicle imagemin-svgo webp-loader lqip-loader responsive-loader sqip-loader sharp
⚠️ Please note that by default, images are only optimized for production builds, not development builds. However, this can get changed with the
optimizeImagesInDev config.
